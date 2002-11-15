Persimmon Bread II

Hands down, best spice bread for the holidays. My husband and my father-in-law are not sweettooths and both do not like persimmon. However, my husband swears this is the only dessert bread he will eat and the first time I made this for my father-in-law, he kept pushing persimmons from his tree on me. My mother-in-law said she could eat a whole loaf on her own, and every time I've brought this bread over for a holiday gathering, it disappears. With that said, here are a few cooking suggestions: instead of 3 cups white sugar I add 2.5 cups of brown sugar and instead of regular oil I add olive oil (healthier and brings out the spice). I love spices in my bread (everyone is different) so I add more nutmeg and cinnamon to taste. I also add ground cloves (I dont' know how much, I eye it and add to taste). Alternatively, you can add pumpkin spice. For a moister bread, add a bit more persimmon pulp. To prevent bread from sticking, I find it best to purchase those disposable aluminum foil pans and spray those with PAM cooking spray. I NEVER get sticking and this also prevents overcooking of the "crust." Additionally, there's no pan clean up required. This recipe is extremely easy to make and is incredibly forgiving (can make a few subsitutions or mistakes and it still turns out decent).