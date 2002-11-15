Persimmon Bread II

Excellent for Christmas gifts, as persimmons are only available for a brief time. Moist spice cake type bread. This is the top seller at our company bake sale at Christmas!

By Randy Scott

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease three 6x3 inch loaf pans.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the persimmon pulp and baking soda. Let stand 5 minutes to thicken the pulp.

  • In a medium bowl, combine sugar, oil, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Blend until smooth. Mix in persimmon pulp and water alternately with flour. Fold in nuts. Divide batter into the prepared pans, filling each pan 2/3 full.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 262.4mg. Full Nutrition
