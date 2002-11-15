Persimmon Bread II
Excellent for Christmas gifts, as persimmons are only available for a brief time. Moist spice cake type bread. This is the top seller at our company bake sale at Christmas!
Excellent for Christmas gifts, as persimmons are only available for a brief time. Moist spice cake type bread. This is the top seller at our company bake sale at Christmas!
I have never had persimmons until a friend who had a tree brought me some. I had no idea what to do with it. I froze the pulp so I could investigate on what to do with this strange orange stuff! This bread is fantastic! It is super moist and tasty. The spices are just right. Only had one problem and that was getting out out of the bread loaf pans. Doesn't matter if it's glass or metal pan. I will try greasing them better next time and maybe even add a touch of flour to the bottom of the pan. Regardless of a few pock marks on the bottom of my loaves, it is DELICIOUS! ADDENDUM: I solved the sticking on bottom of pan problem with parchment paper! It worked great and I use it in glass, metal, or even the throw away foil pans. I bring it up on the sides a touch, too. The bread still browns nicely! (If you use the fuyu persimmons, the stickiness is not a problem - I learned that this year 2014.)Read More
THe taste is good, very similar to pumpkin bread. The problem is that its very stick and difficult to remove from pan. I'm thinking to try without adding additional water as the persimmons already have a high enough content.Read More
I have never had persimmons until a friend who had a tree brought me some. I had no idea what to do with it. I froze the pulp so I could investigate on what to do with this strange orange stuff! This bread is fantastic! It is super moist and tasty. The spices are just right. Only had one problem and that was getting out out of the bread loaf pans. Doesn't matter if it's glass or metal pan. I will try greasing them better next time and maybe even add a touch of flour to the bottom of the pan. Regardless of a few pock marks on the bottom of my loaves, it is DELICIOUS! ADDENDUM: I solved the sticking on bottom of pan problem with parchment paper! It worked great and I use it in glass, metal, or even the throw away foil pans. I bring it up on the sides a touch, too. The bread still browns nicely! (If you use the fuyu persimmons, the stickiness is not a problem - I learned that this year 2014.)
Hands down, best spice bread for the holidays. My husband and my father-in-law are not sweettooths and both do not like persimmon. However, my husband swears this is the only dessert bread he will eat and the first time I made this for my father-in-law, he kept pushing persimmons from his tree on me. My mother-in-law said she could eat a whole loaf on her own, and every time I've brought this bread over for a holiday gathering, it disappears. With that said, here are a few cooking suggestions: instead of 3 cups white sugar I add 2.5 cups of brown sugar and instead of regular oil I add olive oil (healthier and brings out the spice). I love spices in my bread (everyone is different) so I add more nutmeg and cinnamon to taste. I also add ground cloves (I dont' know how much, I eye it and add to taste). Alternatively, you can add pumpkin spice. For a moister bread, add a bit more persimmon pulp. To prevent bread from sticking, I find it best to purchase those disposable aluminum foil pans and spray those with PAM cooking spray. I NEVER get sticking and this also prevents overcooking of the "crust." Additionally, there's no pan clean up required. This recipe is extremely easy to make and is incredibly forgiving (can make a few subsitutions or mistakes and it still turns out decent).
After losing an older family recipie, I came here to hunt for a close variation. This recipie is even better, enjoyed by family and co-workers and is a definite hit with my year-old nephew. The bread is moist, delicious, and keeps for three or four days so it makes a wonderful gift idea. I have not tried freezing the bread so I can't say the flavor will change after defrosting. Another note- with only one bread pan, I baked the remainder of the batter in a springform cake pan with cooking parchment on the bottom. The bread came out wonderfully, and has the potential for all sorts of presentation ideas such as a multi-layered holiday cake, or a component in a trifle.
This is a good recipe and like all good recipes takes personalization well. As advised from other reviews I used 21/2cups of brown sugar (3 cups of white seemed like too much).I add 1/2tsp of ground cloves and 1/4tsp of ground ginger. I also added an extra 1/2 cup of persimmon and left out the water. Used 6 small loaf pans sprayed with Pam w/Flour and they came out great. A friend thought butterscotch chips in it would be good I was thinking cranberries.
This bread is great! Iàm in Italy right now and persimmons (cachi or kaki) are in season right now and they are the best things EVER so I thought I would see what I could make with them! I found this recipe and have made it several times now. The only thing I change is the amount of sugar. 3 cups seemed like WAY too much cuz persimmons are so sweet to begin with! (You have to wait until they are almost rotten to eat them...that's when they are so sweet and juicy and delicious! yum!). Iàm guessing all the sugar was for if you use persimmons when they are not yet ripe...then I think they are quite bitter. But trust me...wait until they are cracking and ready to fall out of their skin. They are SO GOOD!!!! Thanks! (PS. I made this in a ciambellone pan...maybe the same as a bundt cake pan? instead of the smaller loaf pans. Great!)
THe taste is good, very similar to pumpkin bread. The problem is that its very stick and difficult to remove from pan. I'm thinking to try without adding additional water as the persimmons already have a high enough content.
Made this recipe many times. Tweak the ingredients - reduced sugar to 2 C brn sugar, increase persimmon to 1 1/2 cup & eliminated the water, added spices suggested by other reviewers i.e., 1/4 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp ginger (if I had these) & 1/2 cloves. Kept moist for several days. Not to sweet or mushy.
This bread is so moist and flavorful! My husband and I can't stop eating it. I baked some of the batter in mini muffin tins and it worked great - easy to pop in your mouth!
Everyone loves it, just as long as you don't admit persimmons are in it. I wish it used more persimmons so I could use up our harvest quicker!
I was reading some of your comments and saw that some of you had "almost" ripe persimmons. Persimmons will immediately ripen after the first frost. To simulate that first frost put the persimmons you want to use in the freezer over night. Defrost at room temperature and they are ripe and ready to use. Thank you for all your positive feed back.
The family loved it! And it disappeared so quickly that I was making it twice a week till the persimmons ran out!
Am I the only one here to notice that the instructions said to bake in three 6X3 loaf pans? After filling four 6X3 pans and still having batter left, I should have realized this was very wrong and baked in 3 regular size loaf pans. This was a fiasco....it cooked out of the pans and spilled into the oven...what a mess. I pride myself on being a good cook and have gone over this several times and I did follow instructions exactly. I notice others have chosen to use bundt pans... maybe this would have worked better. More than half of this had to be thrown away, although what little I saved had a good taste.
A good recipe if you're just trying to get rid of your persimmons...not if you actually want to taste the persimmons. This is a tasty bread in and of itself, but lacks persimmon flavor....which is disappointing to me and kind of defeats the purpose of using persimmons, no? Sometimes I think it is a bad sign when many reviewers say "this is a recipe for people who don't like persimmons"...it's b/c you can't taste any of it! It seems very hard to find recipes that actually showcase the flavor of these beautiful fruits rather than hide it under lots of sugar. Also, I cut the amount of sugar used by almost half, and I still think it's a tad sweet. I also added a pinch of allspice and some freshly ground nutmeg and baked half the batter in muffin tins (done in about 30 mins) and half in a loaf pan.
Excellent recipe to use for people who don't think they like persimmons! GardeningJan
I had no idea what to do with 4 persimmons a friend gave me. So, I peeled them, put the in the food processor and cut the white sugar to 2 C and 1/2 C brown sugar. I replaced half the oil with applesauce and added a little ginger. What a great recipe! I was glad to use some of the other postings for tips on making this. It has great flavor and is very moist.
Followed it exactly, except I baked it in a 9x13 to make it more of a cake. Came out great! Thanks!
I double the persimmons and deleted the water. Bread came out great! Big hit with the family
I had enough pulp to do 3 batches of this bread. I made all 3 into muffins. If you do that, make sure you remember to cut down the baking time. (I almost burned my 1st batch.) All 3 batches I did cut the sugar as suggested by others. I did 1-1/2 cups. I think 2 cups would be a bit better. I also replaced the oil with apple sauce in all of them. The first batch I then did the rest as written. The next batch, I followed the suggestions to increase pulp to 1-1/2cups and delete the water. Tasting both batches together, we could taste a slightly higher persimmon flavor in the 2nd batch. The 3rd batch I kept the increased pulp and added extra seasonings as suggested by other reviews. We did not notice a difference. These were great muffins, no matter which variation we made.
Mmm delicious! I changed the recipe slightly to make it a little healthier: instead of 3cups of sugar I used 1.5cups brown sugar and 1/2cup white sugar. Replaced oil with equal amount of apple sauce, added 1tsp of vanilla extract and one banana. And it came out just perfect! Very moist and rich bread, even my picky boyfriend liked it.
The first time I made it, I doubled the recipe and it didn't quite turn out. The second time, I followed the recipe with a few changes...I added cranberries, used applesauce for 1/2 the oil and also substituted brown sugar for some of the granulated sugar. I came out super super moist. I sliced up a loaf to bring to work (before I end up eating the whole thing myself) My kids like it and asked for more. Tonight, I'm making another batch, without the nuts (for those who are allergic or don't care for nuts) and substituted applesauce for all of the oil...we'll see how this batch turns out! I'll be sticking them in the freezer and bring them back out for the holidays!
This is my husbands new favorite food! I have made SO MANY of these this year, everyone loves them. I used the vanilla glaze to drizzle over the top. Yum!! I also substituted 1/2 the oil for applesauce and used more pulp. The only problem I have had is that I use raisins instead of nuts and I can't keep them suspended in the batter. They end up at the bottom and they burn.
Made this exactly as above except I substitute one cup of the white sugar for brown. I have been making this for many, many years now and people are always asking when I will have it again! Definitely a keeper. I never buy persimmons in the store as we live close to local growers and they sell for way cheaper. Make sure you use really ripe persimmons like you would almost not want to use them they are almost oozing out! Makes it really gooooooooooood! Enjoy!
This recipe is exactly why I love this website. I had a client bring in some homegrown persimmons and I thought, what the heck do I do with these? To Allrecipes! I made this bread and brought it work. What a hit! I had several ask for the recipe (and several others ask what a persimmon was.) This bread has a really nice flavor and is very moist. I took the reviewers advice and used 2 1/2 cups of brown sugar and added some pumpkin spice. I made a bundt & still had batter left over (not quite a loaf pan.) Will make muffins next time with the leftovers. Great recipe!
Making the recipe as-is produce a very sweet, tasty, and mild bread. It wasn't as spicy as I'd like, but my friends enjoyed it. Next time I make this, I'll add more persimmon (as others have suggested), reduce the amount of sugar to 1.5 cups, add 1 cup brown sugar, leave out the water and add more spices (1/2 tsp. each of cloves, allspice, ginger). I also might just mix the persimmon straight into the batter, rather than mix it with baking soda separately. It solidified quickly and I'm not sure how well it mixed in...
I tweaked this a lot to make it use more persimmons and have a denser, more quick-bread like texture. I used 1 1/4 cups white sugar, 1 1/4 cups brown sugar, cut the oil in half and substituted persimmons for the other half cup of oil. I also substituted persimmons for half of the water. It turned out great!
Followed the recipe exactly and it was very good. My family including my 4 year old liked it, but it was a bit sweet for my taste. I will definitely try it again and cut back on the sugar next time. I will also try doubling the persimmon to get more of its flavor. As is, the bread tasted like a spice cake and I couldn't really taste the persimmon.
Delicious, but watch carefully at end of baking, since bread is so dark it is easy to overcook.
Moist and delicious! I had a friend pawn off some persimmons on me(I don't really care for them) so I found this recipe and I found that after baking it the persimmon flavor wasn't really there, wich is kind of bad I guess for persimmon lovers, but great for me. I added some raisins and I made a powdered sugar glaze for the top but other than that I followed the recipe. It made a lot so I brought some to work, everyone loved it, thanks!
3.5 stars. I thought it was a good variation of pumpkin bread. I actually was considering making this recipe and the Downeast Main Pumpkin Bread with persimmon instead. The recipes were so incredibly similar. There was more pulp (15oz vs 1c) in the pumpkin bread recipe (and half a cup more flour to compensate) and a couple more spices. So I made those adjustments, dropped the batter in muffin tins, and kept the oven temp the same, but decreased the baking time to 20 min. I think that with my oven, it could have stayed in there a min or so longer, since I like a very caramelized top. But what came out was moist and the texture was not dense at all. I have some more persimmon my father had gifted me, and will probably make this again in loaf form or try the persimmon cookie recipe on this site.
fabulous! We had a bumper crop of persimmons this year so I am making lots of bread. Of all the recipes I have gotten a hold of this is the best, and I added pumpkin spice as well!
(Vegan changes) A friend gave me some persimmons, I am not a persimmon lover, so it took me a while to use them. Reluctantly I tried this recipe and was amazed how good it was. I am a vegan so I altered the recipe a bit. 1/4 cup flax-seed meal + 1/4 cup warm water, mixed together and set aside for a min. (used as egg replacer) I used 2 1/2 Cup Florida crystals + 1 Tab molasses, (instead of the sugar.) 3 tea Rumfords baking powder (instead of the soda.) I cut the oil to 1/2 cup. And used !/2 the flour in whole wheat. Turned out great, with just the right amount of moistness.
Moist and delicious! I did halve the recipe to put in a regular loaf pan. I also used 1 1/4 persimmon puree (2 persimmons) and 1 1/4 c brown sugar instead of white and no water. Came out a little too moist. I think next time I will use the same amount of persimmon (you could really taste it), 1 c brown sugar and applesauce instead of oil or halve the oil.
I absolutely loved this recipe. But I also made a few changes:I used 1 cup of organic coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, used 1.5 cups of organic sugar instead of 3 cups (3 was way too sweet for me), I used organic kamut flour instead of all-purpose flour, I used 2 eggs instead of 4, and I added 1 cup of organic dried currants Delish! It was a hit, thank you!
This bread is delicious! Perfect for a brisk fall morning. I did make some adjustments to the recipe. First of all I cut it in half because it seemed like a lot. I was glad I did this because I still ended up with two normal sized loafs. Also, I added 1/4 teaspoon of ginger powder and 1 tsp of vanilla. I substituted almonds for walnuts and added 1/2 cup of chopped up prunes. I will definitely make this again! Thank you!
I used 2 1/2 c. of brown sugar, added almond extract, increased the persimmon pulp and decreased the water. Was yummy. Made 12 muffins, and 3 mini loaves.
I've never had persimmons but I omitted the water, doubled the persimmon pulp, used half white sugar and half brown sugar, also added crainsins because i had some and it tastes great! Great use of my bountiful basket fruit!
I liked all the suggestions here! I used 2 cups of brown sugar - plenty sweet. Used olive oil and next time I will use less as suggested. Added ground cloves and would increase all spices a bit next time. Added some chocolate chips that I had around - good addition. I would use more persimmon also and decrease the water as suggested. Made 2 dozen mini muffins and 2 dozen regular muffins!
Great recipe, my young Grandchildren could not get enough of it. I had to promise I would make more the next time they came. I have people already asking for the recipe and I only made it once.
The bread turned out very moist, which was good, but I would likely reduce the amount of oil next time.
We loved this easy to make flavorful bread. It works well if you cut the sugar down too. It does not change the flavor to take out a 1/2 cup of sugar and I think one could even take more out.
This bread turned out pretty good. I followed the advice of various reviewers and used 2 1/2 c. of brown sugar, substituted half the oil with applesauce and added 1/2 tsp of ginger. The results were pretty good. I used 5 small disposable foil loaf pans to take all the batter and turned them into gifts for some friends, who enjoyed the bread very much. Next time I will add more spice, maybe pumpkin spice. Cranberries may add more interest to the bread too.
Very yummy! I had to make more for work, they loved it so much!!!
I liked the bread, it just felt too heavy (too much oil) and very sweet. This after the recommendation to use brown sugar instead of white, and leave out the extra water. I will try to make it exactly as directed and see if it tastes better next time.
Good! I didn't have any ripe persimmons at hand, so I put the persimmons in a blender and blend them into a mush. I halved the oil,and used olive oil instead. Also halved the sugar, used more brown sugar instead of white, and sub 1/3 of the flour with whole wheat flour. Added diced dates. Will make again! Thanks!
used this recipe several times...for mini loaves, I was about to make about 6-7 loaves and given away as gifts.
This bread turned out really well. I used wheat flour instead of white, substituted raisins instead of walnuts and also added cloves & allspice. My co-workers loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good and rises nicely. I made it in a bundt pan and a large loaf pan and gave the loaf to a friend ... We all loved it. I also added half raisins and half walnuts... Thank you
I did a half-batch per the ingredients listed, and did 6 muffins instead of a loaf. I used egg whites instead of full eggs, unsweetened applesauce instead of the oil, Splenda white sugar in place of regular white sugar, and doubled the nutmeg. Instead of all purpose flour, I used whole wheat bread flour. I baked the muffins for approximately 45 minutes at 350F, and they turned out exceptionally well. Very tasty! Although I made a few changes to produce a low fat recipe out of the original, I still maintain this recipe at 5 stars. Excellent, and thank you for 'introducing' me to the world of persimmons!
This recipe is the first time I have ever cooked with or even tasted persimmons. I think these turned out great. The alterations I made were: 1/2 c oil and 1/2 c. applesauce instead of the full cup of oil. 3/4 c brown sugar and 3/4 c. white sugar. I still think it was too sweet. Omit the water all together. I didn't add nuts but will next time. I will add some ginger next time too. The texture was wonderful and very moist. This made 18 muffins but I could have been stretched to prob. 22. I just finished making some more persimmon puree and will be making more muffins to share at work.
Very good! Fluffy and moist, some parts of the persimmon were not fully pureed so it tasted like jam in some spots! Great taste! I only used 2 cups of sugar, no water and added an extra 1/2 cup of persimmon as per some other reviewers. Made it in two silicon loaf pans. Delicious! Would make this again.
We really enjoyed this bread! I made a few changes- for oil, I used 1/2 c. oil and 1/2 c. applsauce. Then 2 1/2 c. brown sugar instead of sugar. I also omitted the water and put in 1 1/2 c. persimmon pulp and added 1/4 tsp of ginger. I put the ground walnuts on top, and it made for a very pretty loaf. Thanks so much!
I made this for a dorm full of college girls (and a few guys). They all thought it was great - after they got over the name! This was my first time baking with persimmons and I'll definitely do it again!
THIS RECIPE WAS SO GREAT! Instead of three small loaves, made two regular sized loaves. I also added 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract and spread brown sugar on the top about five minutes before they came out of the oven. Oh, and I hate walnuts, so I just skipped them and the bread was fantastic anyway. This bread is so incredibly moist and yummy, it had all of my co-workers wanting the recipe!!!
This was the first time I had ever had persimmons. I never thought they were so good. This is the only recipe I will ever use for persimmon bread. It's hands down a five star recipe. All of my family loves this bread and is always asking when I'm going to make more.
this is some good stuff :). taste's kinda like pumpkin bread to me. tastes absolutely best fresh out of the oven
It was a little bit dry and had a very little persimmon flavor. So the second time I made it, I eliminated the water and used 2 cups of persimmon puree. I also added 1 more cup of oil and 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. I also used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose. It was extremely moist and had a cake-like texture.
I halved the recipe, and got one normal-sized loaf. Had a great flavor, but it was so moist that it deflated immediately when I took it out of the oven, and stuck to the pan in the middle. 2nd time I left out the water. Didn't stick, but deflated IN the oven. Tastes great, just isn't pretty!
I thought this recipe was decent and used up 2 persimmons that I got in my bountiful basket. I made it into 2 large loaves of bread. Thanks for sharing.
This is a nice bread, nice and moist, nice texture, but the star ingredient could be anything because you sure can't taste the persimmon. I used finely chopped pecans instead of walnuts. I quadrupled the recipe to give away as Christmas presents, and in so doing reduced the egg count by two. I find that beating the batter in my KitchenAid stand mixer really well, makes for a such a creamy batter that I can reduce the egg count slightly with no reduction in quality.
Very moist and it is a great recipe for the holidays. I've used both types of common persimmons with the recipe and they both work well. I've also added raisins, used pecans or almonds successfully with this recipe. For those low carb fans, I have split the flour with almond meal that I bought from Trader Joes.
Love it. Easy to make. Very moist. I substitute 1/2 of the oil with apple sauce. It become a bit too sweet. I should have reduce the sugar at the same time.
Quite good! I didn't add walnuts but did everything else exactly as written.
I followed the recipe exactly. Very good. I baked 1 loaf and 1 small bundt. Next time I'll cut the sugar a little. Very sweet.
this recipe was awesome! we gave a loaf of this (i baked w/2 loaf pans instead) to our family who raved over it. it is not too terribly sweet,it is moist,tasty and unique. i made this because someone had given our family 2 dozen persimmons! i hated to think of any being wasted or going bad so i found this recipe on this site and it was well worth making. i would recommend this and i would make this again in the future.
Very good.
While cleaning my Mom's freezer, I found some frozen persimmon pulp. I have never baked persimmon anything so thought I would try this bread recipe. I got the jitters after reading all the tweaking reviews but ended up tweaking my own since I frequently bake banana bread. I used 2 cups persimmon pulp and 1 cup applesauce, 1/2 cup of oil, 1 tsp vanilla, 2 1/2 cups sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I didn't want to add the water since there is water already in the fruits. The bread turned out dense, moist and great flavor. My recipe made 4 medium sized loaves to which I added a variety walnuts and raisins (left one plain) I cut the temp bake to 325 and cut the baking time too because of the smaller loaf pans.
This bread was a hit! I made all 3 bread pans with and had less than 1/2 to bring home after bringing them to the swing dancing class I teach. No one had a clue what persimmons were when I brought this but several people wanted to find out more after eating my bread! I did make a few alterations; I used 1 cup tubinado (sugar in the raw) with 1 1/2 cups of white sugar, used 2 1/2 tsps of cinnamon (a live cinnamon), used 2 cups white and 1 cup wheat flour, and left out the walnuts (I didn't have any). I did sprinkle turbinado on the top before backing to give it a crisp, sweet crust and in the future might use a little extra persimmon pulp so its more "persimmony". These changes were minor and just made the bread a little healthier and hardier.
Awesome! I added twice the pulp and used 2 cups of organic sugar and ground cloves. I also substituted apple sauce for oil. put icing on top after baking when bread is still hot. Super!
I have been making this for several years now. This is a very good recipe. I cut down on the sugar and substituted with some brown sugar (3/4 white and 3/4 dark brown). This last time I tried it with sliced apples. The result - marvelous!
I've never made persimmon bread but thought I would give it a try. Instead of regular oil I used coconut oil and it turned out amazing!!!! My mom was raving about it as soon as she had her first bite. Great and easy recipe!!!
This bread was good, but it didn't blow my hair back. It was sweet and yummy, but you couldn't really taste the persimmon. Maybe I did something wrong.
I really liked this recipe! I used 1 1/2 cups sugar also and it was still pretty sweet. I also cut the oil in half and used applesauce. We always bake with Spelt flour (low gluten content) so I used that and it was great! I added vanilla as well and only used 2T water with extra permission pulp. Sprinkled sugar and cinnamon on top! Next time I will add cranberries.
It didn't fit into my three 3x6 pans either, so I made cupcakes with the rest of the batter. And as I expected when adding *three cups of sugar* I found it way too sweet. But that is if you are expecting bread. It might make a nice cake though. You can't really taste the persimmon, but I believe it adds moisture.
Love this bread! I modified for a healthier version by using one cup less sugar, substituted the oil with unsweetened applesauce and used egg beaters versus real eggs. I also added 1/2 tsp. clove for personal taste. Turned out moist and tasty.
Fabulous!! I made this several times using both common types of persimmon (The Japanese type made better pulp although both tasted great). This is easy to make and incredibly tasty. I made this as Christmas presents and everyone who received it asked for the recipe. Nuff said! :)
I liked this bread. It was moist and sweet but, not too sweet. My neighbor gave me some fresh Fuyu persimmons and I found this recipe on Allrecipes.com. I made this bread twice and each time I made a few changes (e.g. using some brown sugar instead of white, and added cranberries). Each time I baked this bread it produced 3 loaves. It was perfect for breakfast and everyone who tried it really loved it. I've added this to my recipe box and will definitely make it again in the future. One suggestion: chop the pulp a little more course. My first batch I had a sauce-like texture for the persimmon pulp (almost like apple sauce). It tasted fine but, the added texture in the second batch really made the bread much better.
sooo good! was able to really taste the persimmon flavor by doubling the pulp and omitting the water as another reviewer suggested. i also cut the sugar depending on the sweetness of my fruit.
Everyone loved this. My aunt asked for the recipe and shared it with all her friends.
I have them in the oven as I write this, I have a persimmon tree and she produces more then enough for just jams and jellies... This will be my first bread...looks great!
This is the best Fall/Christmas giveaway!! I made them into cupcakes and yielded 30. i added ground ginger, used fresh nutmeg and grated it with microplane. to make it more dense, i added 1/2 cup buttermilk. and baked them at 350F for 21 minutes, turning halfway. My husband says it's the best cupcake he had tasted among all the cakes i made so far. LOL. These cupcakes will be my share with my 4yr old Halloween party in school.
It was great, but need to test for doneness before the hour. Also added a lemon glaze, which added a zing.
So good!! I've made it a few times over the years and it is always gone by the end of the night (and not just from me hoarding it for myself). I actually cut the sugar down by a quarter and use more persimmons, and it's amazing! Thank you for sharing!
Bread was delicious, although it was a bit dense. I made mine in cupcake tins so perhaps I was expecting something lighter. The taste was GREAT. just could have been a bit "lighter".
This bread is wonderful, thanks for posting it! We skipped the nuts, since there's a nut allergy problem in the family. I might also reduce the sugar to 2.5 cups next time (although it's very good as is). I might add, that when making persimmon recipes, it's always easier to get the persimmon pulp using an extractor attachment on a Kitchen Aid mixer or something similar. We have a native persimmon tree, and the fruit is small and loaded with hard seeds. You have to de-seed the fruit before you run it through the extractor (found that one out the hard way).
I wasn't to impressed with this recipe. I thought that for being Persimmon bread it should have tasted like it had persimmons in it. I though that it needed more flavor.
Thought this was a fantastic bread! I really loved the sugar crisp crust. Great flavor!
Based on other reviews, I doubled the persimmon pulp and omitted the water. Worked out great. Can't stop eating it. Highly recommended.
Very delicious!!
This was a very tasty and moist bread. I followed the advice of a few others and reduced the sugar. I used 2 cups of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar. I also used 3/4 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup applesauce. One of the previous reviewers suggested they might like to try cranberries, and since the dish seemed pretty sweet and I had cranberries on hand, I added 2/3 cup chopped cranberries. The addition was very tasty. I think next time I might add an entire cup. I also cooked the entire batter in a bundt pan, which turned out quite pretty. I would definitely make this again!
Excellent all the way around! I used a bundt cake pan and it turned out great. I highly recommend this recipe.
Pretty good recipe. The only change I made was butter for the oil. I am looking forward to trying the other variations in the reviews. I'd definitely like to try doubling the persimmon.
Yummy basic bread - if you want persimmon flavor double the fruit!
I made this bread and it turned out so good. I did use one extra persimmon and fresh nutmeg. That is what made it so good.
This is an excellent recipe. I particularly liked the Nutmeg. It added an extra savory flavor to the bread. The only thing that was not in accordance with the recipe as written is that the batter made six (6) 3" X 6" loaves, not three (3). That was better since there was more to share.
Simple recipe, great taste! I used Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice in place of both spices, in the measures given and it worked great!
I use this recipe every year for my holiday baking. I can get about 3 dozen muffins out of a batch, 2 dozen and 1 loaf or 4-6 mini loaves, depending on the size. I've tried making it with Splenda instead of sugar, but tou need adjust the ratio to 1/2 to 3/4 cup Splenda instead of 1 cup. The artificial sweetener tasye overtakes the persimmons!
This is excellent bread! I read some of the reviews and tweaked the recipe a bit. As follows: -used 1 1/2 c persimmon pulp (2 large) -used 2 c of brown sugar -no water -I had some left over candied orange peel from the holidays, so I threw it in there. Wow so good! -used two teaspoons of King Arthur Flour's Yuletide Cheer spice mix. -didn't have the walnuts but I'm sure they'd taste great. I also sprayed the pans with baking spray but also lined with parchment. Came out of the pans nicely. I will definitely make this again next year during the holidays! Might be extra decadent with an orange flavored icing glaze on top and a few chopped walnuts. Lovely recipe!
Your recipe turn out good, a great tasting bread. Mine did not stick to the glass loaf dish. This was my first time trying this recipe. Thank-you for a great bread, I will cook this often.
I've made the recipe twice in the past week and both times it was delicious! The second time I used 2.5 cups of sugar. I preferred it that way, which was a bit lighter, but my husband preferred the sweeter, slightly denser original version. Both were super yummy! This is a great alternative to pumpkin bread.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections