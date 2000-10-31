Seven Grain Bread I
A very good bread for your taste buds and your body.
A very good bread for your taste buds and your body.
Twelve grain cereal was substituted for the seven, and whole wheat flour instead of white....AWESOME!!Read More
pretty bland actuallyRead More
Twelve grain cereal was substituted for the seven, and whole wheat flour instead of white....AWESOME!!
I have made this bread many times and I and my family love it. I even add more of the granola because we like it so much.
This came out of our old bread machine beautiful the first time, but every time afterwards we had the goofy top. However, the big bubble is a treat. Try gently toasting it. I make it often now, substituting whole wheat flour for one cup of white and it never lasts long around here. Thanks for the great recipe.
wonderful! much better than the plain white bread recipe which was up to now the only recipe that came with my bread machine that the family liked. a little bit harder to slice when hot, but well worth the effort.
This recipe is great, however, I used regular cold water, the twelve grain cereal and quick rise yeast and the bread was so good I had to make another loaf because the first one disappeared so fast!
Make this for our church bake sale. Always a favorite. Have also done it with half bread flour and half whole wheat flour.
I love this recipe, it sure doesn't last long in my house, even though there are only two of us. Nice crust and moist interior. I use freshly-ground whole wheat flour, turbinado sugar, soy milk powder, and rolled seven grain cereal. I've made it both as written and scaled up to a 2lb loaf size. At both sizes, the top collapsed even though I decreased both salt and yeast at the 2lb size. Guess I'll need to decrease it some more. It doesn't affect the taste at all, so I will continue to make it even though it doesn't look pretty.
This recipe is easy and absolutely delicious!
great bread, sank in the middle a bit
This bread is delicious! I set my bread to a light crust setting, and instead of dry milk powder, I just substituted some real milk in for some of the water. I also added a handful of rolled oats. The bread came out fantastic. It is a heavier bread, but super tasty!
I used apple cinnamon whole grain cereal, and found the bread to be delicious. I hope I have extra dried apples when I make this tasty bread again! This is real good as the bread in a sharp cheese sandwich!
Followed directions except used a 10 grain mix and subbed canola oil for margarine. Came out perfect, thanks!
pretty bland actually
Very tasty! Great crust and tender inside. This will definitely be on my 'make often' list. I made it in an old bread machine - had not used it in years. The machine makes 1lb only so the bread actually stuck to the lid. I will make this as soon as I get my new machine - for sure!
This is such good bread! I've made it a few times now, and the top always collapses, not sure why, but it it still fabulous. I especially love the crisp crust.
Made one loaf with Kashi Whole Grain Cereal, baked it in my new cloche oven and served to guests with Alfredo pasta and green beans. Everyone LOVED it and there were 2 small slices left and that was it! In terms of the process, this was a pretty wet dough so maybe a tablespoon or more flour would not go unused. The bread itself was light (likely due to the white flour) but with a grain throughout from the cereal. As others have done, I may try with a bit of wheat flour next time. Thanks for the recipe!
Wicked bread!! Very flavourful.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections