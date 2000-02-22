The Best Pizza Crust

This turned out well but I had to make some major changes. The dough was so shaggy and absolutely would not form even what I would call dough without adding quite a bit more water. Maybe double what I started with? It didn't rise well at all either the first or second time. It did rise some, but not double even after 3 hours time. My husband ended up eating just the toppings off his pieces, but I didn't think it was inedible, just not one of the better recipes I've made. Our teen ate nearly half the pizza and never said anything negative. Thanks, this was an easy recipe and maybe I made an error somewhere which is why I had disappointing results.