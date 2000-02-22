The Best Pizza Crust

This recipe will give you pizza crust that isn't too thick, but nice and soft like you would find at a pizza shop. Dress this crust up with the toppings of your choice.

Recipe by Flute

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs 35 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 pizza crust
Ingredients

15
Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, sugar, dry milk, butter or margarine, yeast, and warm water. Gather into a ball. Turn out an a lightly floured surface, and knead until the dough is smooth. Place in a well oiled bowl, and turn to coat the surface. Cover with a damp cloth, and place in a warm spot for 2 hours.

  • Punch down the dough. Roll out to fit a 14 inch pizza pan. Allow to rise until doubled in size.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F ( 190 degrees C) until crust is a very light brown color. Remove from oven.

  • Place desired toppings on the pizza. Bake for 20 minutes, or until toppings are done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 1g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 166.6mg. Full Nutrition
