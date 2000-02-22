The Best Pizza Crust
This recipe will give you pizza crust that isn't too thick, but nice and soft like you would find at a pizza shop. Dress this crust up with the toppings of your choice.
This recipe will give you pizza crust that isn't too thick, but nice and soft like you would find at a pizza shop. Dress this crust up with the toppings of your choice.
The only thing with the recipe is that there is not enough water in it you need to add at least 1/4 cup more to have the dough come together. Now we don't go to the pizza shop...we don't need to with this recipe! It is the best!!!Read More
Oh dear, this just did not work out for me. I followed the recipe exactly but it was just like bread crumbs. From past recipes, I think it may be that there was not enough water. Pretty sure I won't be trying to make this again...Read More
The only thing with the recipe is that there is not enough water in it you need to add at least 1/4 cup more to have the dough come together. Now we don't go to the pizza shop...we don't need to with this recipe! It is the best!!!
I have tried quite a few pizza crust recipes, this one is pretty good. However, it is definitely short on liquid. I had to double the water. I also am a big fan of the dough-cycle on my bread maker, so I made it this way and with the extra water and a dash of olive oil, it came out perfect! I do feel like this recipe should give a little more guidance as to time- on the second rise and the first bake specifically. I found them to be 30 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively. I also slid the pizza onto a broiling pan for the last 15 minutes of cooking to get a nice, crispy bottom. I will definitely use this recipe again.
This is by far the best homemade pizza dough I've ever had. We're ranting and raving over it right now as we eat it. (Ragu Old World Style sauce, fresh pressed garlic, Italian sausage, and pepperoni... Yay! Yummy!) Tip: If there's a problem with the dryness of the dough- use milk to bring it together. Go dough hook go!
This made the best home made pizza we've ever made. Only one thing wrong. It absolutely requires extra water. Probably 2/3 C. instead of 1/3. That's where I'll start next time. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this crust and divided into small balls for some kids to make individual pizzas. It was very easy for them to work with and they really liked it. Also, I made this dough while my dad was gone and then made pizza for dinner. I always use a another recipe and this time he asked me what kind of crust it was. He loved it, and that's really a compliment coming from him!
It's been eons since I've made homemade pizza, and the crust has always been the issue. I'm always looking for that pizza parlor flavor and texture. Yeasty flavor, crispy outside, chewy inside. This crust has a great texture, and made a nice thick crust which browned beautifully; it held up to the toppings I heaped on it and wasn't at all doughy. Prebaking it is absolutely inspired, and I think it made all the difference in the end product. This recipe may be a little more work than others at, but in my estimation, it's worth it.
Oh dear, this just did not work out for me. I followed the recipe exactly but it was just like bread crumbs. From past recipes, I think it may be that there was not enough water. Pretty sure I won't be trying to make this again...
This turned out great. The only thing I did differently is I proofed the yeast, as I always do. Very good!
it didn't work that well. maybe i did something wrong...
It was a pretty good crust. I prefer dough made with olive oil though.
I'm always amazed when someone recommends cooking a pizza at 375 degrees. This is why you are having to cook the crust twice. Try at least 450. Commercial restaurants are still higher. I saw a program on "Worlds best pizza from Naples" where their oven was 1000 degrees and it took 90 seconds to fully cook the pie!
Usually on weekends Ill make a pizza. Yesterday I decided to make one with eggplant, peppers and lots of cheese. I found Flutes best pizza crust and decided to try it. I had a time with it because there was not enough liquid to get it to stick together in a ball as he suggested. Anyone else have this trouble?
Double water, drop the milk powder and marg., add 1/2 sourdough starter - fwalla!! Very good!
I agree with the others not enough water so what I did was substitute the powder milk for 1/3 a cup regular milk. We also like a garlic bread crust so I added 1tbl spoon garlic powder. I also used this to make garlic bread sticks. After rolling out the dough into sticks and letting them rise again on the cookie sheet I brushed the top of them with a stick of butter and some garlic salt. Came out fantastic!
This was good crust, and very easy to work with. I doubled the recipe, and used the bread machine to mix it up. Ended up needing another 1/3c of water. Baked up great. Thanks for a great recipe!
This turned out great. The only thing I did differantly was to use real butter which I melted. I also had to use more water, between a 1/2 - 3/4 cup. I also placed the dough over the back burner of the oven and turned the oven to warm to help the dough rise. And when I cooked the dough before the toppings I did that for five minutes.
After having trouble with a gluey batch, I tried again and while it was still really hard to put together after adding 2/3C more water than the recipe said to add, it was pretty nice. I liked the consistency but wish I didn't have that "Oh no, what did I do wrong?" moment.
This turned out well but I had to make some major changes. The dough was so shaggy and absolutely would not form even what I would call dough without adding quite a bit more water. Maybe double what I started with? It didn't rise well at all either the first or second time. It did rise some, but not double even after 3 hours time. My husband ended up eating just the toppings off his pieces, but I didn't think it was inedible, just not one of the better recipes I've made. Our teen ate nearly half the pizza and never said anything negative. Thanks, this was an easy recipe and maybe I made an error somewhere which is why I had disappointing results.
Very good. I used olive oil instead of margarine and added about 1/4 cup more of water based on other reviews. I also added a little bit of garlic powder for a little bit of flavor. I thin I will make this crust again.
Agree with adding more water - I use a total of 3/4 cup. I take a fork and blend everything (looks like shreds of dough) and then using my hand push it all into a ball. Last couple of times I've added ~1 tbs of olive oil at this stage and I let it proof (rise) for at least 3 hours under a towl in a bowl. Also have had good luck exchanging the milk powder for powdered buttermilk
This pizza dough was DELICIOUS! I made it in my bread maker so it couldn't have been easier. You definitely need to add 2/3 cups of water instead of 1/3. The dough was so EASY to manipulate and form. I will never make another dough again!
This crust was just about perfect. I made it in my bread machine, and the texture was perfect. However, I spread a little EVOO and garlic salt on the crust before I baked it which really added to the flavor. I would give it a 5 for texture, and a 4 for flavor. Thanks for sharing!!
This is a wonderful recipe my family loved it. Will make this again.
I love this one so much..I've tried numerous pizza base recipes, and this one my taste buds the best. I gave it a 4 star because I have to add more water untill beautiful dough form...maybe becasue I used bread machine instead of kneeding it by hand...but at last it turn out soft, and definitely not dry or crumbly
I've tried a lot of pizza crusts and so far this is my families favorite. I also made it in my bread machine and used 2/3 cups water. Thank you for a great recipe.
I love this crust! (It does need ¼ cup more water.) I definitely need to work on my pizza crust technique. I let my kiddies & husband make their own pizza, what a hit!! Next time I will just make a BIG pizza instead of multiple ones so I can master the crust on the outside! I used the Exquisite Pizza Sauce recipe on this site. Great combo!! Thanks for the recipe! It was awesome!!!!
Great crust (after adding an extra 3/4 cup warm water that is).
This crust was great. I used the dough cycle on my bread machine and added more warm water a little at a time until it reached the proper 'dough ball' consistency while kneading, I'd say I added an extra 1/2 cup of water. Other than that the recipe was perfect, yeilding a nice soft and chewy crust. I baked it on an insulated cookie sheet and during the last few minutes of baking slid it off the cookie sheet right onto the oven rack so the bottom would get crispy. I bet this would be ever better baked on a pizza stone. You can add some garlic powder, cheese, or pizza spice to the dough for a more flavorful crust.
This recipe absolutely needed a bit more water,,, I also exchanged 1 Tbl 'olive oil' for the margarine which helped in the hydration and the taste. Try the first baking in a 1/2 sheet pan and this makes a great ' Sicilian' style pie. Check on it during the baking and poke any bubbles that may appear.
Fabulous, just need to add more water. It is a little dry
It was very good but I agree I had to add a lot more water and I also added a little olive oil I love a crust with that. One of my crusts turned out better than the other haven't quite figured that out yet either but I think its because I put an oil based sauce on and it just drenched this dough up a little too much.
I left and earlier review but wanted to add this. I made a buffalo chicken recipe with this dough and WOW was it great. The dough is so fantastic with any pizza. Thanks a lot, I will never make any other pizza dough recipe again, Ann
I have tried lots of Pizza Crusts looking for the perfect one. This is it! We love it!!!! Even my fussy 2 year old eats it. And loves to help make it, too!
Awesome! Just what I was looking for. Not to mealy, with a nice flufly texture yet crisp.
This recipe made a great crust. I modified it by using olive oil instead of butter or margarine and half whole wheat flour.
This makes a pretty good pizza crust. It can be a little chewy for my taste, but the flavor is good and it's fairly easy to make.
1/3 cup of water is nowhere near enough liquid for this recipe!
Good dough but recipe is very short on liquid.
After reading the reviews I subbed 1/2 cup whole milk for the milk powder. I also put cornmeal on the pan to help prevent sticking. I mixed it in my kitchenaid with the dough hook. The texture was great. But the taste wasn't quite what we look for in a pizza. I don't even know what to change to make it better. For reference I spread it as thin as possible, cooked it the first time for about 12 min, and the 2nd time for 14.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections