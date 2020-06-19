Brownies-Allergy Free!

28 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 8

These are basic brownies for those of us allergic to dairy, wheat, gluten and corn. Enjoy!

By SChris1

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 Servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven too 325 degrees F (165 degrees C.) Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together the potato flour, rice flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Blend together the bananas and oil in a separate bowl. Stir the banana mixture into the dry ingredients until well blended. Spread evenly in the bottom of the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until they appear dry on the top. Cool completely, and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 16.9g; sodium 169.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022