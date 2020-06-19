Brownies-Allergy Free!
These are basic brownies for those of us allergic to dairy, wheat, gluten and corn. Enjoy!
These are basic brownies for those of us allergic to dairy, wheat, gluten and corn. Enjoy!
I read the reviews before I made these brownies. The major complaint by others was that it had to much oil. So I only put 1 cup if oil and I added 1 Tbsp. Vanilla, 1/2 cup Chocolate Chips, and 1/2 but chopped walnuts. These were awesome!Read More
I didn't have much luck with this recipe. It looked like it had way too much oil in it. It bubbled oil in the oven and never close to a point where it was dry on top, even after an exra 10 minutes.Read More
I read the reviews before I made these brownies. The major complaint by others was that it had to much oil. So I only put 1 cup if oil and I added 1 Tbsp. Vanilla, 1/2 cup Chocolate Chips, and 1/2 but chopped walnuts. These were awesome!
We are on a food elimination diet and are searching for anything dairy/soy/corn/peanut/wheat free! These were awesome! I did as others suggested and cut back the oil to 3/4c. and added 1/2c applesauce and 1/4c water to make up the difference.
I made this recipe for someone who can't have refined sugar, so I substituted 2 cups honey in the liquid mix for the 2 cups sugar in the dry mix. I also used one cup of oil as suggested by other reviews, and because I substituted honey I removed about 1/2 cup of liquid from the well-combined banana, oil, and honey mixture. With these changes the batch still turned out pretty delicious! Thanks for a great recipe for those who can't usually have tasty baked goods. :)
Next time I'm trying half oil/half applesauce and I'm cutting back the amount of sugar. I also baked them for an extra 10 minutes. I made them for my 3.5 yr old and he LOVES them!
I read the reviews before trying this recipe, and did cut the oil down to 1 cup. I baked them in mini muffin tins. They turned out very good! One of my children has many allergies and this recipe is definitely being added to our "make it again mom!" list. Thank you for sharing it!
I didn't have much luck with this recipe. It looked like it had way too much oil in it. It bubbled oil in the oven and never close to a point where it was dry on top, even after an exra 10 minutes.
okay, no brownie that does not contain eggs or gluten is going to taste like the real thing, so I wasn't expecting them too. These did come out rather tasty though. I did cut back the oil to 1 cup and used 1/2 cup applesauce. it was not too oily this way, but next time I may sub even more applesauce to make them a little healthier. we've tried these with and without chocolate chips and the chocolate chips version wins hands down! If chocolate is a problem, you can also make these with carob powder which is usually found in health food stores and some grocery stores.
My 4 year old son loves these brownies. I altered the recipe by using half the oil and 3/4 cup applesause in place of the oil.
Could be REALLY good, if there wasn't as much oil, am going to use flax seed &/or apple sauce as a substitute
I think this recipe must be missing something. I tried it and the oil just sat on the top and edges of it. It also had a very distinct banana taste.
Considering these were allergy free they were GREAT!! However there was way too much oil in them. After I baked them, I cut them into individual pieces and placed them on paper towels to see if the paper towels would absorb some of the grease. Two days later and I'm still replacing the paper towels they're sitting on. Next time I'll cut down on the oil, otherwise these were fantastic!
I replaced the sugar in this recipe with honey to reduce the processed ingredient content. It was kind of terrible. My husband ate it, but I couldn't. It was like horse treats. I may make this again and add some adjustments, but that would take away the point of it being allergy-free. too bad. it was a nice idea
I've been searching for a good brownie recipe since my family was diagnosed with a variety of food intolerances. I'll have to keep searching--I even reduced the oil by half, as per many suggestions. But the brownies were still practically inedible.
pretty good for allergy free. I took the advice of other reviewers and used 1 cup of oil, 1 half cup of applesauce. the batter was hard to work with because it was so thick but it still tasted good :) the bananas added a nice touch. thanks!
I'm sorry but these brownies were horrible! The texture, taste....pretty bad.
I only used 1 cup of oil, 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup honey and 1 cup stevia in the raw. I sprinkled toffie pices on top. They came out more cake like than brownie like so next time im going to try it with the 1 1/2 cup oil and i could taste the banana but i didnt mind it. All and all they were very good
Based on other reviews, I altered the recipe: Used only 3/4 C oil, then added 1/2 C applesauce, 1/4 C water to compensate, and 1 Tbs vanilla and 1/2 C chopped walnuts for better flavor. I also increased the baking temperature to 350 degrees, like most brownie recipes call for. Otherwise, it takes way too long to bake. These are scrumptious, especially if you frost them with mocha frosting.
this recipe came out...chewy! chewy and waaay too oily. It was too dense, and well...it was ! the only reason i gave it 2 stars was becasue i liked the flavor, it wasnt too...cocoa powdery.
It seemed like it was missing something, it just tasted very very oily
I haven't tried it yet, but I just want to say, Finally! Somebody else who has corn allergies besides my Dad, Grandma, and Aunt! It has stars because this thing made me do it .
Just made these. Yummy! Not the same as gooey scrummy original brownies so keep that in mind but for wheat, dairy and egg free they are delicious!! I did replace half the oil with applesauce. Thanks.
this recipe didnt work for me, it didnt even go liquidy when i was meant to put it int the oven, it was just all lumpy
far too much oil & sugar, replaced half amount of oil with soya milk but used recommended sugar. Next time will reduce sugar too. Consistency great, quick & easy to do and will definately use again..great as I don't eat wheat or dairy!!
Thanks for the suggestions
I substituted the sugar for date paste and used less oil, and put in some vanilla to make the coco sweeter. I also used olive oil in the place of vegetable oil, and chickpea flour instead. Anyway, these were very rich and good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections