Banana Chip Muffins I
Cake-like texture with the popular banana chocolate taste.
I followed this recipe to a T and discovered the dough was more like bread not muffin consistency. I added another 1/4 cup of milk, which helped a lot. And since I really like bananas I added two in the batter and cut up a third to fold in at the end. I also added a tsp of vanilla and cinnamon as the others recommended. With my additions the muffins turned out great!Read More
Cooking at 400 made the tops get too crispy for me. I am trying at 350 next time - don't know if that was a typo...Read More
I added 1 tsp vanilla and cinnamon and doubled the choc chips! Very good!
My daughter who usually doesn't like banana muffins at all really loves this one. Thanks so much :)
I made these muffins for breakfast this morning, and they were great! I think this is a great recipe with tons of potential for tweaking. I made the following changes: I added 1 tsp each of vanilla and cinnamon, used 3 overripe bananas, substituted applesauce for the oil, and added an extra 1/8 C of milk (because the batter was very thick and dry). At exactly 20 minutes in the oven these were awesome! I will be making these again...soon!
This is very good, added vanilla and walnuts.. very easy and fast baking!
This recipe was okay. The muffins looked nice, but the flavor was just not completely there. I even added the vanilla to the recipe. They are a quick solution for a breakfast or brunch though.
I am definitely not much of a baker, but I do find the energy to try sometimes. These muffins were great and easy to make. I used Ghiradelli chocolate chips and added pecans. I did find that they did not need to bake as long as the time allowed for. This was my first recipie from allrecipies.com, and I am sure I will be using this site for a long time. :-)
my kids ask for these muffins constantly!
This was really good. I just put all the ingredients in a bowl and mixed. I also added some vanilla extract and I doubled the chocolate chips.
I did not like these at all they were really dry.
Best Homemade muffins I've ever baked. Mini chocolate chips spread the chocolate out for more in every bite.
VERY good muffins. I used about two-and-a-half overripe bananas and doubled the chocolate chips. Hubby gives BIG thumbs up. I whipped them up in about half an hour. He thinks I'm a genius. Took less time to cook, maybe 17 minutes. I used a toothpick to test. Doubling the choco chips makes these ultra chocolatey. I would have preferred less, but Hubs is in heaven.
Very good! I added a little extra milk like some of the other reviews said. They were very moist and delicious.
my first attempt to bake muffins and it was a success... my family loves them ... thanks a lot!
Best banana muffins I have ever tasted... The chocolate chips make them so sweet! Perfect texture!! I used paper baking cups, and they came out great! I loved every bite!
I doubled this recipe but ended up having to almost triple the milk and oil because the batter resembled concrete, however they rose beautifully and were not too heavy. The end result was delicious!
i made this muffens and they were great everyone loved it, the onely thing i changed was instead of milk chocolate chips i put chirardelli premium baking chips 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate chips and i aded some 1/2 cup nuts and 1tsp vanila and 1tsp cinnamon. They were awesome.
The texture was weird. Even I added vanilla buti only taste flour rather than banana. I doubled the milk since the dough was too dry.
YUM! I love the cake like consistancy. I accidentally put paper cups instead of greasing the pan, I should have grease the cups to. But yummy!
My 3 year old loves to bake with me. This recipe let's her help a lot. The muffins are nice and moist. We love them.
really fast & easy recipe- I did add a smidege more mlk, some vanilla & cinnamon-yum!
With a few tweaks, this is a very good muffin. I followed the basic recipe but used brown sugar in place of half the granulated sugar. Also, added a tsp of vanilla and a tsp of cinnamon. I had two large, overripe bananas so probably used more than one cup mashed. The recipe made exactly 12 perfectly sized muffins. Bake time was only 18 minutes for me. Moist, yummy, and sure to be a hit with the kids. As a bonus, the muffins are quick to mix together. Thanks!
These were pretty good, but I have made better banana muffins beforfe.
these are very good and ive had no problems with them, but theres not that much banana flavour, so i would suggest adding more bananas.
These muffins are even better the day after. I always make more of them and freeze them so we can eat them whenever we want.
I added a little vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon. They turned out pretty good. I baked them at 400 degrees as per the recipe. After about 18 minutes, they were quite brown and fully cooked.
Very easy to make and tastes good!
Oops! I forgot to add the vanilla like the previos reviewers recomended. It's OK, I still thought that these muffins were yummy. They were a little hard to make though, because the batter was so thick. But the results were worth the extra effort.
Excellent! I only had one banana, so I put 1/2 cup mashed bananas and 1/2 cup apple mango sauce. They were delicious and will NOT last past today! lol Thanks for sharing!
I altered this recipe, which I used as my basic guideline. I substituted wheat germ for some of the flour, and added some Benefiber to the mix as well. The wheatgerm made them a little drier than I meant for them to be, so next time I will add a little more moisture.
Way too heavy for my liking. Used 3 mashed bananas and there still wasn't enough banana flavor
I just finished baking these muffins i got 12 and baked them at 350 for 20 minutes and they turned out good. I also used cinnamon chips and omitted cinnamon but did add 1tsp vanilla as some other reviews suggested. These are a muffin that i will keep making...
These muffins are delicious. I didn't have any chocolate chips so i replaced them with peanut butter chips and they were great.
Delicious!!
I have made these 4 times in the last month! My family can't get enough!
My boyfriend loved them, and he got upset when I ate one, "Those are mine he said." Afer eating only one he asked for me to make another batch.
I love chocolate and banana together and these are great. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and sprinkled the top of each muffin with mini chocolate chips. Delicious!!!
My hubby and I prefer a lighter more cake like muffin. We were a little bummed that this one was so dry. It was tasty and impressed our friends, but maybe a lighter muffin would be good.
This is a great recipe. I liked it because it required less sugar and oil. I did add a 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 5 tbsp of dessicated coconut powder and 1tbsp of vanilla essence.
This is a great, easy recipe. The kids love it.
Me and my siblings loved this!They looked and tasted irresistible.
I usually double and make it into loaves because one loaf goes far too fast! It's really yummy with milk chocolate chips, too.
Yummy! big hit with the family. I followed suggestions to add vanilla and cinnamon. Also spinkled choc. chips on top before baking.
I have made banana muffins a lot over the years and found this to be the best recipe; moist and delicious. Thank you :)
These turned out great! The only changes I made were tripling the recipe, I used a full cup of whole milk and a large bag of mini chocolate chips.
Do not like these at all!! Far to dry and not enough Banana's. Do not recommend.
thanks for this great recipe. I made them using regular size cupcake pans and they came out great. I added a teaspoon of vanilla for a little extra flavor. Great as breakfast, brunch or dessert. Delicious!
This is soo easy and very tasty! I exchanged applesauce for the oil in equal parts and doubled the milk to try to decrease the fat a bit. My family has stopped eating bananas in the morning so by the weekend I have them to make muffins! lol
Made these in a pinch for my son and his friends that slept over... they gobbled them right up! Simple ingredients, mixed up quickly, and baked up quickly... perfect for hungry impatient boys, lol... *I added more banana and 1 tsp vanilla per other reviews.
They had an okay flavor, but not the best I've had. I'd rather have made my banana bread recipe and just turned it into muffins. Also, I needed to add extra banana mash to get all the dry ingredients to mix in. Even without the extra banana, this definitely made more than the 12 muffins it claims.
I just made these, and they are great! I did add a little more milk, i think 2 tablespoons or so. They are moist and perfect fresh from the oven! I would recomend not using dak non-stick pans though. I think that is what caused bottoms to be tougher and to dark for my taste. But wow! What a muffin top. Update- I forget to say I used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar.
Really great! I used butter instead of oil because I often don't like the oily texture that goes with using oil. They have a really great texture. I also finished mine with chocolate and Cinnamon.
didn't have enough baking powder so I used half baking soda and a 1/4 tsp cream of tartar. used 3 bananas, used a little more than 1/2 c chocolat, mixed 60% cocoa and milk chips. added the cinnamon and vanilla. and for the extra liquid I used 1/4 c. weak coffee. they turned out light fluffy and delicious. giving 3 stars because to be honest, what I made isn't really this recipe
Very tasty banana muffins - and lower fat too! I didn't have enough banana to make 1 cup, so I added apple sauce to compensate, which obviously made the banana flavor very subtle, but that is no fault of the recipe. Next time I will add the vanilla, though :) Also, the reviewer that said the consistency of the dough is too thick for muffins, is absolutely wrong. Do NOT add more milk! It'll only make your batter too thin to keep the chocolate chips spread throughout :) UPDATE 8/9/2014 - I have used this recipe for a banana upside-down cake, but for this version, omitted the choc. chips and increased the milk to 1/2 cup for a more cakey consistency. Vanilla is still a must, as well as just a dash of cinnamon, to increase the banana flavor.
Yummy muffin. 4 stars because I changed a few things based on other reviews. Added 1tsp vanilla and cinnamon. Used 1/2 cup of milk instead of 1/4. Used extra chocolate chips and banana. Next time I may add a little more vanilla but these came out really good and light.
Simply delicious. I didn't even use vanilla as others had suggested to do. I did though use 1 1/3 cup chocolate chips instead of 1 cup and that was just the perfect amount. I would suggest taking them out before they get brown on the top, it leaves the inside nice and moist. Thank you for a great recipe!
These are great! I have made them twice in 2 weeks. My husband is always in a rush in the morning and doesn't have time for breakfast so he grabs one or two and eats them on the way way to work. We are trying to lose weight so I did some substitutions. I used splenda instead of sugar. And I used whole wheat flour. They were still delicious. Next time I might change out the chocolate for chopped pecans! YUM!
i made them with splenda and sugar free cho. chips. very good
I didn't have any chocolate chips and they still came out great. The banana flavor is subtle and not over powering like it can be in banana bread. Will continue to use this recipe! Yummy!
My daughter is a huge fan of banana muffins, and the addition of the chocolate chips made her an even bigger fan of these muffins. They baked up nicely and were gone quickly!
As is, the batter didn't have enough liquid to combine, plus it just didn't have a ton of flavor. I added another 1/4 cup milk and some vanilla and they were much better.
Excellent, loved these muffins! I followed some of the other suggestions, and added additional banana, a little more milk, and cinnamon. My 3 year old couldn't wait for them to cool down! This is a winner, thank you.
These are really great muffins - moist and not at all crumbly. They were a hit for snack at preschool! I followed the previous recommendations regarding the milk and increased it to 1/2 cup. The amount of banana worked out fine for our tastes, but I can see if you really want a lot of strong banana flavoring that you might want to add more bananas. Also - I'm not sure if it was my oven, but they were done/brown in less than 20 minutes.
This recipe was fantastic! I didn't use extra milk or banana (as others have suggested) and they turned out perfectly moist and delicious. I did substitute in oat flour (instead of flour) and sweetened carob (instead of chocolate chips), per personal preference. I also liked someone else's idea of substituting in applesauce for oil -- I'll try that next time! For now, these are a definite winner! The versatility is half the fun!
These are really good! I doubled the milk and chocolate chips, and added 1 tsp of vanilla. I think next time I may substitute applesauce for the oil just to lower the calories. FYI WW: 6 point plus for each muffin as is.
I made additions according to reviews such as adding cinnamon and buttermilk. I added more banana as well and my muffins were a bit too moist but still delicious!
These turned out great! I also added a little more milk and 1 tsp of vanilla. I can't get chips where I live, so I hacked up a leftover milk chocolate Easter bunny into small pieces, which worked nicely!
Excellent! Made them for a friend's birthday...... She loved them, I loved them!! :)
I have never seen my kids eat so many muffins before! Thanks! I do feel, however, that it does need a bit of extra flavoring like vanilla...so next time I'll add a bit.
I doubled the recipe and used 1/2 brown sugar in lieu of all white sugar. Also added 2 tsp cinnamon and 2 tsp vanilla... flavor was outstanding... I am frustrated however.... only put them in for 18 minutes because 25 seems really long... I also questioned 400 degrees, but left it... they all burnt on the bottoms. grrrrr
My 2-year old daughter and I really enjoyed these! The only change I made was one that I make with virtually every muffin/quick bread recipe I make, which is to use part whole grain instead of all white flour. (I used 3/4 c. white flour, 1/4 c. oat bran, 1/4 c. wheat germ and 1/2 c. whole wheat pastry flour for those who are interested.) The muffins were great warm and had a very nice texture later that day too. I can't imagine why anyone would want more chocolate chips in these--they seemed very rich to me, especially for a muffin recipe. They are more like a somewhat healthier alternative to chocolate chip cookies than a breakfast item.
Oh MY GOD I ate 8 of the 18 i made they were sooooo good, but taste just as good when made with brown sugar!!
This is a terribly difficult recipe to rate. As written, I believe it worthy of 3 stars. I subbed buttermilk for the regular milk and added about one half extra 'dead' banana because I simply didn't want to throw it away and I also added one tsp. vanilla extract. With those changes, the chocolate chips completely dominated the banana flavor. The muffins weren't bad, but the title is completely deceiving and the bananas were a waste of money, time and trouble. When I read several reviewers who stated that they added cinnamon to the batter as well, I liked the idea but just not in the muffin itself with everything else I *thought* would be going on--it seemed like one too many ingredients and a real hodge-podge of flavors. Then it hit me! I topped the muffins with the crumb topping from "Buttermilk Mango-Berry Crumb Cake" (also on this site) which, with it's addition of cinnamon, single-handedly turned this recipe around. I filled the cupcake liners half full--which yielded 14 muffins rather than the original 12-- made a double batch of the crumb topping and added about a tablespoon and a half of the topping to each muffin. They baked up beautifully at the same temperature and time setting as directed in the original muffin recipe. I had about a quarter of the crumb topping left, baked it on parchment paper right along with the muffins and am having dreamy visions of vanilla ice cream with cinnamon-y crumb topping!
Love these! I used a little over 1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour. Think I'll maybe do 1/2 all purpose, 1/2 wpf next time. I expected them to be dense because the batter was so thick, but they puffed up so nicely and looked beautiful. Perfect consistency for a muffin. I used 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips. May try to sub applesauce for oil next time for lower fat. I liked these better cool than warm.
Good basic recipe, a little dry. I gave an extra star because they were so easy to make. Great for little chefs.
Good muffin, not too sweet. I used 2 bananas and half whole wheat flour /half all purpose flour. Will make again.
I really felt something was missing in this recipe. They didn't taste bad, just plain. Perhaps if I make this recipe again I will add more chocolate chips, chopped walnuts & toasted coconut to the top. I made these muffin using muffin cups, moved baking rack to the middle of the oven, and only baked them for 18 minutes (not the recommended 20 - 25 minutes). Next time, I would cook them in even less time because these still turned out with darker bottoms which results in a "chewy" or "tough" texture.
cook at 400, 450 was to high.
These are AMAZING! I used 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips and doubled the milk. These muffins are big and moist... this recipe is definately a keeper!
These muffins were so delicious and moist! I did add 1 tsp. vanilla and a few more choc. chips than the recipe stated. Also, I used 1/4 cup brown sugar & 1/4 cup white, because I was almost out of white. Highly recommended!!
Not what i think of when I think of muffins. Taste is fairly good but the texture is more like coffee cake then a muffin. If you make this be sure to have plenty of milk on hand to wash it down.
Delicious. These muffins bake up high with golden brown tops; very appetizing. I took these to a social gathering and they were consumed very quickly. The batter did not look like it had enough chips, so I doubled the amount.
I'm glad I read some other reviews before making these. I can't imagine the muffins being sweet enough without adding more sugar and chocolate chips! I doubled the sugar (and used brown), doubled the chips and mashed banana and added 1/2 c. milk insead of 1/4 cup. The muffins are delicious! I can never find a banana recipe that has just the right consistency. This one is it. Thank you for a great "base" recipe! My whole family loves this.
A simple basic recipe that is delicious. I read reviews before trying this recipe and it payed off. I would also recommend what several other reviewers suggested... 1 cup Chocolate chips, 2 cups mashed bananas, brown sugar (instead of white), a bit more milk than the 1/4 cup and I added 1 tsp of cinnamon.
This is a great recipe but I tweaked it a bit. I wanted more of a cupcake-type muffin so I increased the sugar amount to 1 cup. I then made a banana-cream cheese icing with a few chocolate chips. I got a lot of compliments. For the icing I used 8 ounces of cream cheese; 4 cups confectioners' sugar, 2 tbls milk and banana flavoring.
To make them perfect: Double chips, milk, and sugar. Use half brown and half white sugar. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. These were amazing!
Used applesauce instead of oil to cut down on fat. These are fantastic muffins...They are indeed like cupcakes. My kids love them. Thank you!
These were okay. Didnt taste much like banana. Also, baked 23 minutes and they were hard.
I'm giving this one star because it forced me to give at least one star! What a disappointment! I normally use the Best Banana Bread recipe for my muffins, but accidentally used this one instead. It was a mistake I won't make again! They looked exactly like the picture, so I'm positive I did everything correctly. But they were a weird texture, not very attractive looking, and not very flavorful. I hate to give such a harsh review. But, if you are like me, and want to have good results when you spend the time to make a recipe then I would suggest you move on. I have no idea how this recipe received such good reviews to begin with. Try The Best Banana Bread recipe, add chocolate chips, use muffin tins if you want. It will exceed your expectations.
Pretty good, except they were a little 'tough'. I wonder if I mixed the batter too much. I'll definitely try again, they remind me of a banana chocolate chip muffin that Starbuck's used to carry.
I used buttersctoch chips instead though banana chip would work great as well. Used half and half of brown sugar and pure cane. To me anything w/ banana just is not right w/ out the taste of brown sugar. Used Energy Egg replace instead of eggs as well which works just as good if not better than eggs. Sweet but not too much and perfect texture.
Loved this recipe! After reading other reviews I added an extra 1/2 cup milk, 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. I also used milk chocloate chips and substituted the vegetable oil for unsweetened applesauce(for a reduced fat version). They were moist & delicious, I will definately make them again!
I would've given 3 and a half for this recipe as is, but with some tweaking it is now my usual recipe for banana muffins. I too doubled the milk, put half white and half brown sugar and added some cinnamon, vanilla and a bit of banana extract. I also went to double the chocolate chips but didn't quite have enough so I also put some butterscotch chips in. Very yummy!
Good, low in oil and sugar, but the oven temp was too high - my muffins came out dark and even burned on the outside (400 degrees, 20 mins). Maybe I baked them too long? I want them golden on the outside . Will try again at a lower temp, and check them sooner. I felt they were more bread than cake-like.
I made these today and they turned out fabulous!! I used bananas that were really soft and something I'd normally use in my banana bread recipe so they came out with a lot of flavor. I took the advice from previous reviews and added a bit more milk, used olive oil, more chocolate chips (mini ones at that!) and a bit of vanilla for more flavoring and they came out just perfect. I only baked them for 15 minutes, used the toothpick test and they were a little crunchy on the outside and very moist on the inside. Looking forward to making these again! Thanks for a fabulous recipe!!
These muffins are really dry. One reviewer said they were like bread rolls--I agree.
I made this recipe using a lot of the recommendations of others. I used a half cup of sour cream as well as about 1/4 cup of milk to make them more moist. I added extra banana, as well as about a teaspoon of cinnamon. I added about a tablespoon of vanilla (I really like it) and 1/4 cup of butterscotch chips (I was skeptical but it actually added a great flavor). I also added about 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. I give everybody else's advice FIVE stars, but the actual recipe only FOUR since I suppose I didn't really make it.
These turned out really good with a few adjustments. I added 1 tsp each of vanilla and cinnamon, and I also upped the milk to 1/2 cup. I used mini chocolate chips, and double the amount to 1 cup. I used the 1 cup of mashed bananas, but next time I will probably do more. I cooked for 18 minutes, and they turned out great!!
