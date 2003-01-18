Banana Chip Muffins I

This is a terribly difficult recipe to rate. As written, I believe it worthy of 3 stars. I subbed buttermilk for the regular milk and added about one half extra 'dead' banana because I simply didn't want to throw it away and I also added one tsp. vanilla extract. With those changes, the chocolate chips completely dominated the banana flavor. The muffins weren't bad, but the title is completely deceiving and the bananas were a waste of money, time and trouble. When I read several reviewers who stated that they added cinnamon to the batter as well, I liked the idea but just not in the muffin itself with everything else I *thought* would be going on--it seemed like one too many ingredients and a real hodge-podge of flavors. Then it hit me! I topped the muffins with the crumb topping from "Buttermilk Mango-Berry Crumb Cake" (also on this site) which, with it's addition of cinnamon, single-handedly turned this recipe around. I filled the cupcake liners half full--which yielded 14 muffins rather than the original 12-- made a double batch of the crumb topping and added about a tablespoon and a half of the topping to each muffin. They baked up beautifully at the same temperature and time setting as directed in the original muffin recipe. I had about a quarter of the crumb topping left, baked it on parchment paper right along with the muffins and am having dreamy visions of vanilla ice cream with cinnamon-y crumb topping!