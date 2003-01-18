Banana Chip Muffins I

Cake-like texture with the popular banana chocolate taste.

By Anne Williamson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Measure flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and chocolate chips into a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, and make a well in the center.

  • Beat the egg in a small bowl until frothy. Mix in cooking oil, milk, and bananas. Pour mixture into the well. Stir only to moisten. Batter will be lumpy. Fill greased muffin cups 3/4 full.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 228mg. Full Nutrition
