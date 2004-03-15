Pepperoni-filled Bread

Excellent served with a tossed salad or as a snack.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In bowl, combine Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, onion, parsley, and olive oil. Spread on cut surface of rolls. Brush tops of rolls with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden and heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 736.8mg. Full Nutrition
