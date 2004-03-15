Pepperoni-filled Bread

I read with amusement the previous comments. Obviously anyone will be able to tell that as is this recipe is not low fat, low salt, low carb, low glycemic, etc. However, with some adjustments the levels of fat, salt, carbs, etc can be adjusted; If the person preparing the recipe chooses. I prepared this recipe exactly as is and my family loved it just exactly like it was. With all recipes you may want to add an ingredient or make a substitution. After reading a recipe and looking at the ingredients required I would never fix a recipe and then complain about the nutrional values of it. Most people who cook quite a bit realize that recipes are usually written and prepared the way the cook/family enjoy. They are submitted for others to enjoy fixed as are or to be changed with substitutions made to accomodate the user. Thanks Eleanor, our family really enjoyed this, especially my 20 month old!

