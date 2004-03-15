Pepperoni-filled Bread
Excellent served with a tossed salad or as a snack.
I read with amusement the previous comments. Obviously anyone will be able to tell that as is this recipe is not low fat, low salt, low carb, low glycemic, etc. However, with some adjustments the levels of fat, salt, carbs, etc can be adjusted; If the person preparing the recipe chooses. I prepared this recipe exactly as is and my family loved it just exactly like it was. With all recipes you may want to add an ingredient or make a substitution. After reading a recipe and looking at the ingredients required I would never fix a recipe and then complain about the nutrional values of it. Most people who cook quite a bit realize that recipes are usually written and prepared the way the cook/family enjoy. They are submitted for others to enjoy fixed as are or to be changed with substitutions made to accomodate the user. Thanks Eleanor, our family really enjoyed this, especially my 20 month old!Read More
I didn't think these were too bad. They had a weird taste which I think was the parsley. Overall the bread kind of bored me, I wasn't too impressed. I followed the recipe exactly but will not be making this again.Read More
Your recipe was my inspiration to skip the pizza sauce on my own version of a pizza sandwich: bread, butter, mozzarella, pepperoni, diced onions. Bake in 375 degree oven for 10 minutes. Delicious! Thank you.
No, not low fat, but anybody that just takes a look at the ingredients and has any knowledge of nutrituion at all would know it. As is in most high fat receipes, this one was delicious!!!!!
A bummer as far as I'm concerned.....way too much fat, too much cholesterol, too much sodium, too many carbs(a very high glucemic recipe).....sorry, but for me and my house this is not healthy eating.......
YUM! I added garlic powder and made on freshly-baked sour-dough bread, then dipped in red sauce. Very tasty.
We really like these as an alternative to garlic bread or as a quick lunch. I make mine using ciabatta rolls.
next time i make this I will use less Parsley. I will also include pizza sauce for dipping the bread in. Found it to be somewhat dry. But all in all wasn't not that bad.
Omg, this was sooo good the first time i made it. Next time i make it i want to add some sauteed veggies. I loooove veggies on my pizza. I read others dipping it in marinara and fully reccomend it.
YUM!!! Better than pizza, and less costly! Everyone loved it!
We really liked this, but I did change the ingredients quite a bit-Provolone and genoa salami instead of mozz. and pepperoni; garlic instead of onions; oregano and basil instead of parsley; rolled in pizza dough instead of rolls. The basic idea stayed the same and even my 18 month old liked it.
This was great!! And very easy to make. It served a a great addition to the Chicken Scampi recipe
Made these as an appetizer for the holidays with a couple of changes. I omitted the parsley and used Italian Seasoning, grated the onion, and used crescent roll dough. I rolled out the dough, making sure to seal the seams. Spread the mixture over the dough and rolled it up jelly roll style starting at the long end. Make sure the seams are sealed so the filling doesn't ooze out. Bake until brown, cut into slices. They look like little pinwheels and make just the right size appetizer.
This was a nice change from your average garlic bread. Next time I won't add the parsley but all in all this went nice with the alfredo I made tonight.
Yummo! This was really good! I can't give a "true" review b/c I had a few changes. I made these open-faced and omitted the parsley after reading a couple of other reviews. I added some Italian seasoning and minced garlic. This turned out good, was quick, and I will definetely make this again!
Kids like this very much.
