Mama D's Italian Bread

This is a basic delicious Italian bread.

By Christine Darrock

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add the sugar and yeast to the warm water and let proof.

  • Stir in 4 cups of flour and beat until smooth. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Beat in the salt and then add enough remaining flour to make a stiff dough. Knead until as soft and smooth as a bambino's behind. Turn in a greased bowl, cover, and let rise until doubled in size. (I put it in the oven with the light on—perfect rising temperature.)

  • Once doubled, punch down and divide into three. Place back in the bowl, cover, and let rise.

  • Once doubled again, punch down and form into three fat "footballs." Grease heavy cookie sheets and sprinkle with corn meal. Place the bread on the sheets, cover with a towel, and let rise.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Mist loaves with water and place in the preheated oven. Bake until loaves are golden brown and sound hollow when tapped on the bottom, 25 to 30 minutes. Mist loaves with water and turn occasionally while they bake.

Editor's Note:

Based on review feedback, we have edited this recipe to include a bake time of 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 194.4mg. Full Nutrition
