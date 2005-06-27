Mama D's Italian Bread

The first time I made the bread I had a couple of different issues - old yeast and I didn't wait long enough for the loaves to rise. The second time I followed the instructions of some of the other reviewers and got GREAT results! Here's what I did that worked well for me: Heated 3 cups of water until it was 110 degrees with an instant-read thermometer. Dissolved the sugar and yeast thoroughly and waited. the first time I got very little bubbling after 15 minutes, but assumed any bubbling was good so I went with it - which was a mistake. The second time I used new yeast and it was foamy within 5 minutes. For the flour, I used Caputo "00" flour. The 2.2 lb bag was PERFECT as I used exactly that much for the recipe by the end of it. 4 Cups into the KitchenAid stand mixer with the paddle attachment, along with the water. I let it mix on #2 until it looked like pancake batter and then let it sit for 15 minutes. I kept the paddle on and beat in the salt and 2-1/2 cups of flour at #2 until it was all mixed together (scraping the sides of the mixing bowl occasionally). Replaced the paddle for the dough hook and then added in the last 1/2 cup of flour. Locked down the mixer and kneaded on #2 until it looked smooth and wasn't sticking to the sides anymore. I think I let it knead for about 5 - 7 minutes. Etc... etc... Most important tip... WAIT for the loaves to rise! Touch them lightly with finger - if they spring back, not risen enough. If they stay indented - bake!