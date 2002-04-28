Maple Twists

These were good but they really spread so they were sticking to each other but I was still able to cut them apart. My husband really loved them. My co-worker called them Excellent and said it's good with coffee and another one asked for the recipe. My kids liked it without nuts but the nuts really did add more flavor to it. Use it if you have it. I just wish the nuts stuck to them but maybe I should chop the nuts a little finer or something. I did flip them over right away but you have to pick up the nuts and get them back on before it hardens. My daughter brought these to school and we were hoping she'd take home the leftovers but she didn't bring any home. They are fragile, if the length is too long they will break in half because of the twists. The cream cheese mixture tastes just like the frosting my mom uses on her carrot cake. Yummy. It is really sweet because of the maple syrup on the bottom but the maple syrup makes the bottom crunchy.