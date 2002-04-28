Maple Twists
Great for a holiday brunch.
This was delicious, but it took a lot of preparation. The wait was worth it.
These turned kind of dry, but they were still good.
I took these to a Thanksgiving breakfast and they were devoured, I will have to make them again so I can have more than one. I did everything but bake them the night before and they were still great, I was afraid they wouldn't do well sitting in the refrigerator all night but they were wonderful. Use real maple syrup, I doubt the faux-maple flavored syrups would be good.
Was looking for something quick with no time for cinnamon rolls waiting for yeast to rise and this was it. Had no walnuts on hand so only used the regular pancake syrup on hand mixed with some melted butter with the brown sugar. Still turned out excellent with rave reviews from the family. Thanks for the great recipe, have added it to my favorites.
Nice treat Eleanor, and fairly easy to put together. Best if eaten the same day baked. The next day were'nt quite as good. Thanks.
I think the amount of milk needed may need to be adjusted depending on what type of baking mix you are using. Next time I think I will add bit by bit until the dough is moist. Other than that, the taste is good and the recipe is easy to follow!
This was NOT fool proof. My dough was too sticky and fell apart when i went to twist it. Cream cheese went everywhere. In the end I just threw it all in the pan thinking at least it would taste good. It crumbled apart after I baked it and tasted too sugary sweet for me.
This is a really creative recipe! I like the idea of it, but I didn't love the end result. It definitely had that distinctive baking mix flavor for me. My husband didn't taste that, but he thought they were too sweet. So, neither of us particulary loved this. The only change I made was to use sliced almonds instead of the walnuts. Thanks :)
I found the dough very difficult to work with; it fell apart when I cut it into strips and tried to twist them. As well, instead of individual twists, it turned into a cobbler style, as the twists all joined together. The taste was absolutely delicious, however. I will definitely try this again and hopefully I will have more luck.
These were good but they really spread so they were sticking to each other but I was still able to cut them apart. My husband really loved them. My co-worker called them Excellent and said it's good with coffee and another one asked for the recipe. My kids liked it without nuts but the nuts really did add more flavor to it. Use it if you have it. I just wish the nuts stuck to them but maybe I should chop the nuts a little finer or something. I did flip them over right away but you have to pick up the nuts and get them back on before it hardens. My daughter brought these to school and we were hoping she'd take home the leftovers but she didn't bring any home. They are fragile, if the length is too long they will break in half because of the twists. The cream cheese mixture tastes just like the frosting my mom uses on her carrot cake. Yummy. It is really sweet because of the maple syrup on the bottom but the maple syrup makes the bottom crunchy.
I thought this would be a lot harder to make than it was so that was nice, but it was just too sweet for me. I won't be making again. Thanks anyway.
This was a really good recipe. For me its one that I would make to take to work or when company is over, but not just for the family. I agree with the other comments that depending on the baking mix you might need to add a little more milk. I'm not sure about anyone else, but the directions stated not to grease the pan... you might want to. It took some scrubbing to get my pan clean after the sugary goo was baked on. Besides that it was pretty wicked.
These were easy to make and turned out good. I didn't dump them upside down on a plate immediately after taking them out of the oven, so had a little trouble getting them out of the pan. The syrup/brown sugar mixture was too sweet for me, so may try skipping that next time, and just topping with a little powdered sugar after baking. Still a great, easy recipe.
This was a pretty good recipe. I did enjoy the flavor and they had a great consistency. The main awful thing was the dish! Oh man It was awful--caramelized sugar stuck on the pan. That reminds me too--sometimes while eating them I would get a bit of caramelized sugar and thank goodness I still have my fillings. Overall though it was pretty good--my neighbor kids kept coming over for more.
