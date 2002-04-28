Maple Twists

Great for a holiday brunch.

Recipe by JJOHN32

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 C).

  • Mix cream cheese, confectioner's sugar, and margarine or butter. Reserve.

  • Mix brown sugar, nuts, and syrup in ungreased 13x9x2 inch pan. Spread evenly.

  • Mix baking mix, milk, white sugar, and egg until dough forms. Beat vigorously 20 strokes. Gently smooth dough into a ball on a cloth-covered board dusted with baking mix. Knead 8 times.

  • Roll the dough out into a 16x9 inch rectangle. Spread with the cream cheese mixture. Carefully fold the dough lengthwise into thirds. Press edges to seal securely. Cut into 16 1-inch strips. Gently twist ends of strips in opposite directions. Arrange on the brown sugar mixture.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 C) until brown, about 15 minutes. Invert on a heatproof serving plate. Refrigerate any remaining rolls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 17.8mg; sodium 337.5mg. Full Nutrition
