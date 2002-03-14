Hot Water Cornbread

176 Ratings
  • 5 92
  • 4 58
  • 3 19
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This is a very old-fashioned recipe. The cornbread is shaped into little cakes and fried, rather than baked. They are served with maple syrup or honey.

By Karin Christian

Gallery
40 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine cornmeal, salt, and sugar. Add boiling water and shortening; stir until shortening melts.

    Advertisement

  • Pour oil or bacon fat to a depth of 1/2 inch in a large skillet and heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Shape cornmeal mixture into flattened balls using a heaping tablespoon as a measuring guide. Fry each in hot oil, turning once, until crisp and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve at once with maple syrup or honey.

Cook's Note:

You can use bacon grease in place of the shortening, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 2.9g; sodium 395.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022