Hot Water Cornbread

My mother, who has passed away, yesterday would have been her 78th birthday, was a wonderful cook. I was thinking about her and the life she had growing up in Thornton, TX. They were very poor and life was hard for her. She eventually moved to the big city, married and divorced. As she was a single mother, she loved to fix the foods she grew up eating. One of those was Hot Water Fried Corn Bread. Even though I didn't grow up in the country, I had the benefit of eating those foods. I could not remember exactly how she made this and thru Wikipedia, read about Hot Water Corn Bread and here I am. I guess there are two versions to this recipe: One savory and one sweet. We never ate the sweet one. My mother usually fixed this with fried potatoes, greens and either pinto beans, Giant butter beans, black-eyed peas etc...There were several different types of beans, depending on what was available or her mood. We also would have fresh cut tomatoes, green onions or a vegetable salad. The crispier and browner she'd fry these, the better I liked it and I can't wait to try these out with some black-eyed peas and ham hocks I hear calling my name. Thanks for posting this recipe for some really good Texas Soul Food memories. YUM.