Butter Tart Muffins

This recipe won first place in a contest in Canada. Wonderful dessert muffin!

By Joanne Emmons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place raisins, sugar, butter, eggs, milk, and vanilla in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently until mixture is hot, slightly thickened, and just beginning to bubble, about 4 to 5 minutes. Cool slightly, uncovered, in the refrigerator, while continuing with recipe.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or coat with cooking spray.

  • Stir flour with baking powder, soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in center and pour in warm raisin mixture, stirring just until combined. Stir in nuts until evenly mixed. Spoon batter into muffin cups.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) in center of oven until golden and a cake tester inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean, about 15 to 17 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately pour about 1 teaspoon syrup over each muffin. Cool muffins in cups for 10 minutes, then remove to a rack. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 259.5mg. Full Nutrition
