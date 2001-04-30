Butter Tart Muffins
This recipe won first place in a contest in Canada. Wonderful dessert muffin!
Without a doubt, the finest muffin/butter tarts I've ever eaten. I replaced the 1/2 C. of regular flour with a 1/2 C. cake flour to give them some lightness, but other than that *****! Chef Marian ThompsonRead More
These muffins were okay. Interesting flavour. Didn't think they really tasted like butter tarts. They didn't all get eaten which is unusual in our house. They were a bit dry. May have been better if I had cooked them a minute or so less.Read More
I know I have written review for this recipe before, but since then I have made at least three more batches & I found that the longer you leave these in the oven, the more flavorful & less eggy they before (I left them in the oven for 30 min once by accident, & they actually turned out very well). Now I tend to bake them for at least 25 min instead of 15 to 17.
These are super! They are very filling. I've lost count how many times I've made these. Thought it was time to review! I used a little over 3/4 cup sugar. I do bake them for at least 25 min at 350 degrees instead of 15 to 17 at 375 degrees and they have always turned out perfect. Great warm or cool!
This is the next best thing to butter tarts! They are moist and yummy and easy to make! They were a huge hit at home and work!
They came out tasting fantastic, dispite the fact that I screwed them up a little bit. Distracted by my mother who came over to chat, I accidently added the baking soda into the rasin mix on the stove. Oops! Then, when mixing the batter, it became a very strange texture I could only describe as gluey, with little white chunks in it. I'm not sure if that's how it's suppose to be or not, but as I said, they taste pretty darn good. My grand-mother loves them (she is a buttertart fanatic!) so I will definitely make these again.
I had never heard of a Butter Tart before trying this recipe. However, after trying these little bites of heaven, I feel I may need to look into Butter Tarts. The unique preperation for these muffins make them a nice change from your run-of-the-mill blueberry variety. Some reviewers noted that the maple flavor wasn't strong...I used pure maple syrup and it really takes these muffins to the next level! I took these into work and they were gone in no time. I will definitely make these again!
Very easy and quick to make. Delicious!! These muffins were wonderful for breakfast and were a nice change from blueberry.
These were really yummy, easy to make, and held their moisture the next day. I would make them again.
Wonderful muffin - ravished by my children and husband. I did make a mistake and put the maple syrup into the batter before baking. I realised the error and added more syrup to the tops when done. I think it gave it a bit more of a maply flavour than otherwise and it still turned out great.
My family is addicted to these muffins, if I don't make them once a week they complain. Excellent dessert muffins. I do use 1 c. regular flour and the rest cake flour, and I double the recipie every time I make it. Thanks for the great recipie!
Loved it...& even better (5 stars) when I substituted chopped dates for the raisins...made the muffins moister & melt in the mouth good.
Shorter time prep than I had expected. I was expecting a heavier muffin, but in fact, it was very light and extremely moist. Delicious. Provided the kids like nuts, it would be a hit with them too! Great with coffee!
really very good and serviceable muffins; my little kid says he thinks they could be better without any nuts... they also keep well, if you manage to keep them at all, that is...
This review is for all you high-altitude bakers. These muffins are good. By cooking the raisins they absorb the liquid and work well with the texture. I used cake flour in this recipe as it often seems to work better in high altitude. However, I must note that you will absolutely need to lower the oven temp to 350 to get a nice rise.
My husband takes these in his lunch and when he heats them up in the microwave, everyone wants one! He loves them. They're very moist and I make them often.
I've only made this recipe once, but it was really wonderful. It was I hoped it might be, but just a little drier.
This is a very yummy and moist muffin. I have made them for bakesales, family, friends, staff at the office and they all ask for the recipe. Followed recipe to the "T" and it is perfect! Thanks for sharing!
I liked the custardy insides of these. They are an interesting change from regular muffins.
Excellent! I also like to add in some coconut for a little extra fun and texture, the whole family loves these!
We enjoyed these muffins so much, that I made a double batch the next day. I subbed pecans for the walnuts.
Absolutely delicious - I'll definately make them again.
Moist texture with crunchy exterior. Much closer to bread pudding in flavour than a butter tart. Definitely enhanced by the flavour of the maple syrup. I made these in mini-muffin tins for a Tea, reducing the cooking temperature to 350 and the cooking time to approx. 11 minutes.
Loved these! I would not call them butter tart muffins, but they are delicious - taste a little like raisin bread french toast. I forgot the nuts and it needed the extra crunch. Be careful heating the raisin mixture and not let the eggs congeal. Enjoy!!!
I don't know why I kept looking at this recipe but I finally made it. Loved this out of the oven (after it was cool) - I don't normally like maple syrup but someone said it couldn't be forgotten, so I did it. It made this great crunchy topping. I will decrease the sugar next time to about 1/2 a cup - it was way too sweet. I will also whisk the cooked mixture vigorously the whole time cooking, as I did get scrambling in parts. Also baked it at 350 as suggested by others for 25 minutes. The boyfriend and roommate loved these! I'm dying to try the strawberry suggestion someone else made.
If you have an affinity for butter tarts you better try these. They are moist and tasty... John
This was very tasty. I used mixed dried friut instead of rasins. Although I really did enjoy the cake, it was nothing to write home about... I don't think using just rasins would have made a difference. There just wans't that special "something".
these are to die for. Do not omit the maple syrup it just gives that little bit more to these muffins. I, like many others, baked these at 350 for 18-20 min. Keep an eye on them they do brown quickly. I also used dried berry mix instead of raisins! YUM
I love butter tarts, but not these. I found no resemblance between these muffins and butter tarts. I thought I had done it wrong the first time as the batter is as thick as cookie batter and I threw it out and started over, after getting the same result twice I come to the conclusion that it was meant to be that way. They seem to cook very fast on the top tho, so keep an eye on them, we have a gas oven so things do tend to bake faster in gas. I will stick to proper butter tarts and give this recipe a miss.
These were good but they are a very dense muffin. I made the recipe as is with one exception - I've never before had a butter tart that had maple syrup in it so I left that out. It was good but not sure I would make it again
I love these muffin so much. I've made them tons and passed on the recipe to others and now they love them ... and so on ... and so on ... soon everyone will be loving them.
Extremly flavorful...and don;t ferget the syrop! I altered these for my diabetic husband by substituting the 3/4 cup sugar with 1/2 cup Splenda and used ED Smith Sugar Free Maple Syrop.
Honestly, this is the BEST muffin recipe ever! Thanks(!)to whoever thought this one up.
A little extra work, but worth the effort!! LOVE, Love, Loved this recipe. I make it often and always bring to bake sales too! Yummmmmmmmmmmm!
Good, but nothing special... They were too blunt for my taste.
A real keeper! My husband went wild for these muffins. We had fresh strawberrys left over so I relplaced the rasins for the stawberrys. He had me make a second batch to bring into his buddies at work. I'll be holding onto this one for a while! Thanks Joanne!
One word - MOO. These muffins are delish. I used Ener-G as an egg substitute and soy butter to veganize the recipe. FABULOUS!
These were 4 stars the day I made them (a little too custardy), but they are much better after a day or more. I put mine in the freezer, and they defrosted wonderfully and deliciously! 5 stars!
I really enjoyed these muffins - they are very dense and full of raisins - not a light fluffy muffin. Great with a cup of tea. Mmm...
These muffins were great! They were full of raisins and they really reminded me of butter tarts! I will definitely be making them again!
I don't know that I've reviewed a recipe I thought unsatisfactory and I won't be breaking any habits with my review of these muffins. They are delicious! I have made them on several occasions and have a double batch baking as I write. I decided to read all of the reviews on this recipe in an effort to determine if my results were similar to others. Specifically, that the muffins didn't seem to be quite done at 17 minutes. I've taken the suggestion of one reviewer in particular this time around, reducing the temperature to 350 and increasing the baking time to 25 minutes. I think this will work very nicely. One review has left me baffled in that this individual found the muffins to be dry! I can't help but think that an error was made in the measurement of ingredients as I've never found these muffins dry. They are quite rich and very moist, even too moist if not baked for an adequate period of time. All considered though, these are highly recommended. I've not had maple syrup on hand on any occasion that I've baked these muffins, and thus in keeping with the butter tart, have used light corn syrup with great success. Thanks!!
These are just ok imo. The taste is good, but I found they dried out very quickly. The next day they had that day old taste to them. I think they would taste much better with buttermilk and maybe not dry out so fast.
Absolutly fabulous
These were pretty good, just not the knock out I expected. The mixture in the pan seemed lumpy (watch for the eggs becoming "scrambled"). I would give them another try though, maybe with cranberries.
Very sweet, may try them without the maple syrup next time.
These were delicious and very filling, a meal all in themselves. Highly recommended!
This is a keeper.
Don't use muffin liners with these as the syrup drips down the sides and won't get soaked into the muffin if you use liners.
I made these muffins for guests who were staying with us. I asked them what they would like for breakfast the next day and they said those butter tart muffins!! They also wanted some to take with them when they left. They were really a hit. Thanks for the great recipe.
Wonderful recipe!!
...Sweet..good texture with slightly crunchy tops...raisins kinda pop in your mouth when you bite down on one of these...Fill your muffin cups full as these do not rise (I ended up with 15)...I baked at 350 for 20 and left off the maple syrup...kids loved them right out of the oven. Hope they are just as good later...
Love this recipe and have made it numerous times. I don’t make any adjustments to the recipe and they are delicious.
These are very tasty, I replaced the white sugar with brown sugar right away, because I have never made butter tarts with white sugar, and I think it made a difference, very tender and they had a caramel like flavor along with the syrup.
I'm not a huge fan of butter tarts, but tried these out on my family - and thought they were quite good! Wonderfully moist and delicious, and better than butter tarts, in my opinion. :)
I had some leftover butter tart mix & wondered what to do with it so then I spotted this recipe for butter tart muffins, made the flour mix, turned in the butter tart mixture, baked the tarts, well!! They were delicious. My husband loved them. I give them 6 stars!
Delicious! Excellent recipe for people who love dense, moist, cake-like muffins. I mixed brown sugar into the sugar required and also subbed some whole wheat flour for the flour required. Out of the recipe's 12 servings size, I got 30 mini-muffins. They were a huge hit as a brunch side and a breakfast treat. I would definitely make these again as a dish to bring to a brunch or tea.
Very easy to make and tastes super good!
Wow! my grandama loved them. this was her first muffin ever and she eat 6 of them. this will be one of the resipes in the house thst are going to be used more often.
Had to bake them a few minutes longer but they were divine.
Wow! These muffins were so moist and delicous! I made these for my siblings and they loved them. Very easy and quick to make...this recipe is a keeper!
Didn’t change recipe although after reading other reviews I did bake them a little longer. Loved them and will definitely make them again.
These won't last the day here they are that good. Didn't use nuts so increased raisins (1/2c)and forgot the syrup. No matter, they're awesome. I could've just eaten the batter!
VERY tasty muffin. The chewy texture is perfect
I didn't know what a butter tart was- but now I do and I'm hooked! Great for the Holidays!!
These muffins are delicious!! My bf said it's the best muffin he ever had and i totally agree with him! They smell heavenly when they're in the oven! May decrease the amount of maple syrup nxt time though since both of us don't have e sweet tooth. Overall,these are excellent. Strongly recommend it!!
I just made a double batch of these and I have one word for them. AMAZING! The whole family loved them. I'm a huge butter tart fan and although not the real thing, these muffins do have a butter tart flavour to them. They were moist, soft and fluffy. Make sure you use pure maple syrup on them and not the fake stuff. Delicious! I will make again.
