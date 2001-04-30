Butter Tart Muffins

I don't know that I've reviewed a recipe I thought unsatisfactory and I won't be breaking any habits with my review of these muffins. They are delicious! I have made them on several occasions and have a double batch baking as I write. I decided to read all of the reviews on this recipe in an effort to determine if my results were similar to others. Specifically, that the muffins didn't seem to be quite done at 17 minutes. I've taken the suggestion of one reviewer in particular this time around, reducing the temperature to 350 and increasing the baking time to 25 minutes. I think this will work very nicely. One review has left me baffled in that this individual found the muffins to be dry! I can't help but think that an error was made in the measurement of ingredients as I've never found these muffins dry. They are quite rich and very moist, even too moist if not baked for an adequate period of time. All considered though, these are highly recommended. I've not had maple syrup on hand on any occasion that I've baked these muffins, and thus in keeping with the butter tart, have used light corn syrup with great success. Thanks!!