Dziriat (Algerian Almond Tarts)

This recipe with all its variants is prepared only on special celebrations and weddings. It is a challenge to prepare, but is well worth the time and effort. There exist several varieties of this recipe. Some use molds while others are molded by hand, and some are dipped in syrup and others are not. The dough recipe may include butter instead of vegetable oil and sometimes egg is omitted. The goal is a non flaky, thin, and firm crust.
I was a little intimidated by this recipe, but with one change, this recipe is not hard. The only change - I purchased blanched almonds. This reduced the time to prepare and bake them to under two hours. The dough is easy to work with, and did not stick at all to the metal tart molds. The orange blossom water makes this recipe, and it is important to add it to the dough and the syrup as well as the filling. I was really happy with the way these turned out, and wished I had made a double batch.
