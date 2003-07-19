Sophie's Zucchini Bread

Extra dense with zucchini, this loaf has the classic combination of cinnamon and nuts to tempt you into a sumptuous oblivion.

Recipe by Laura Stotko

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift together flour, salt, soda, cinnamon, baking powder.

  • Beat eggs. Add and mix well sugar, vanilla, and oil. Add zucchini to egg mixture. Add dry ingredients, mixing well. Stir in nuts if desired. Pour into 2 ungreased loaf pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 165.1mg. Full Nutrition
