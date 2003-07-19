Sophie's Zucchini Bread
Extra dense with zucchini, this loaf has the classic combination of cinnamon and nuts to tempt you into a sumptuous oblivion.
Extra dense with zucchini, this loaf has the classic combination of cinnamon and nuts to tempt you into a sumptuous oblivion.
Sophie'e Choice is my choice! I ran out of white sugar, and put in 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. The brown sugar added a nice touch to it. I followed other advice, and squeezed some of the water out of the shredded zucchini before I added it. The bread (and dozen muffins I made) came out great! To make zucchini muffins from this recipe, just alter the baking time to 30mins. Test with a toothpick or wooden skewer, and if it comes out "clean" they're done!Read More
This recipe turned out ok. It was a little more dense than what I expected.Read More
Sophie'e Choice is my choice! I ran out of white sugar, and put in 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. The brown sugar added a nice touch to it. I followed other advice, and squeezed some of the water out of the shredded zucchini before I added it. The bread (and dozen muffins I made) came out great! To make zucchini muffins from this recipe, just alter the baking time to 30mins. Test with a toothpick or wooden skewer, and if it comes out "clean" they're done!
I don't have two loaf pans, so I dumped all the batter into a bundt pan, cooked it for a little less than an hour...and it was amazing! I took the results to a family reunion and got raves. Made a dense and delicious bread. Held up well when slicing, too.
Great recipe...my husband and kids loved it. To make it go FASTER, I substituted 2c. Zucchini with 1c. Apple and 1c. Carrots...It's one way to get the kids to eat their vegtables!
My husband says this bread is the BEST! I changed a few things...Exchanged 1 C. Whole Wheat flour, Increased the cinnamon to 1 T., Decreased the sugar to 1 1/2 C., Increased the zucchini to 4 C. and Added 1 t. allspice.
This bread is delicious! I love that this recipe uses 50% more zucchini than regular recipes. It creates a more hearty texture and my family gets a healthier sweet bread. I substituted 1/2 of the oil with applesauce and it was still wonderfully moist and dense. Highest recommendation!
This is the best recipe I have made for Zucchini Bread. I always need tasty ways to use up my "Giant" garden zucchini, but my husband usually doesn't like heavy quick breads. He really enjoyed this recipe. I like it exactly as is!! But, for a change up, I have added golden raisins instead of nuts and used 2 ts. cinnamon and 1 ts. apple pie spice (I was out of nutmeg) and made muffins...baking for 15 minutes. Great for a quick snack. Thank you Laura for a great recipe!
This is fantastic. Not only is it really, really good, but the house smells wonderful! I used a scant cup of oil (about 1TBSP less) than called for, added 1/4 tsp allspice, and used 1-1/2 c. of sugar. I baked it for 53 mins. in a bundt pan. It's very moist. I'm glad I didn't bake it any longer, or it'd have dried out. Next time, I'll check it after 50 minutes. Even the prebaked batter was yummy (hey, I was checking the sweetness level!)
Excellent recipe! I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 2 cups all purpose flour, just for a richer flavor. The only zucchini bread recipe I'll ever use!
very, very nice! My only change, or addition was a bit of nutmeg, and have to spray everything with non-stick spray..well, just because! It was nice and dense with zucchini, but also light in flavor, and held together wonderfully when sliced for the kids peanut butter sandwiches. Yummy! Got raves in this house. Printed, and added to the house recipe box, thanks Laura!
Full of flavor, super moist. Be sure to use 8"X4" pans. The recipe doesn't specify size of loaf pans, and after scraping the batter into 9X5s, it just looked too shallow, so I scraped it into a smaller one. Had I not done this and gone ahead with the 9"X5", it would have resulted in a loaf that was 1" at its thickest part. It doesn't rise a whole lot, so be prepared for that. But the texture is excellent. No need to squeeze any liquid out of the zucchini if you are using young, small items, no more than 6" in length. If using very mature stuff (like baseball-bat size!) then peel (because the peel on those can be tough) and squeeze a little of the excess moisture out of the grated product before incorporating it. I made it exactly as written, using young zucchini, and there's not a thing I would change. Absolutely perfect, as is.
This recipe turned out ok. It was a little more dense than what I expected.
Excellent. I had 2 cups zuchinni, so I shredded apple to make 3 cups. Then I made fresh applesauce for the 1 cup veg oil. I was also missing bread pans, so used a 10" square pan. It was so moist and delicious.
I cut this recipe in half. I upped the baking soda/powder to a full teaspoon each (I do this for every muffin recipe I make--you don't mess with success). I also used melted butter instead of vegetable oil. To make it lighter, I used half homemade chunky applesauce in place of half of the butter and for the half egg it asked for (again, for a halved recipe). No nuts so I just omitted them. I made muffins out of this recipe, I was able to get 12 muffins from a half batch. 350* for 20 minutes and it was just right. This turned out very good. Next time, I'd like to add some raisins.
What a wonderful recipe! The zucchini bread turned out moist and flavorful, and we all loved it. I did substitute the 1 cup vegetable oil with 1/3 oil and 3/4 c applesauce, in an attempt to lower the fat content a bit. I also used 1 c white sugar and 1 c brown sugar, and increased the baking soda to 1/2 tsp. I drained the zucchini on paper towels for 5 minutes before adding it to the egg-sugar mixture, and since the loaf is -very- moist, I'm glad I did. Definitely a keeper! Thank you!
Excellent cake. Seems like it got better and more moist the next day. Great with cream cheese frosting. A new family favorite.
AWESOME! I threw the zucchini & wet ingredients in my food processor. Also, I used halzlenuts as I was out of walnuts! The two loaves came out perfectly and very moist! (By the way, if your loaf doesn't want to come out of the pan, wait until it has cooled off somewhat and then they'll slide right out). Thanks for the recipe! YUMMY!!!!!!!!!
this recipe is so basic but yet the bread are so good my 2 boys ate it for the first time and then didn't leave any for anyone else they LOVED IT
Great recipe, nice and moist. My husband hates zucchini, but loved this recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Sweet, Dense, Delicious!!! Everyone loved it!
Rave reviews from my family and friends. We loved this bread.
perfect texture, not heavy. excellent taste. kids like it too! i would not change anything about this recipe. yummy!
This is the best zucchini bread ever. No matter who tried it, everyone wanted the recipe, even people who allegedly don't like zucchini. I subsituted 2 cups of the flour with whole wheat flour, added 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger and 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin spice, cut the sugar by 1/2 cup, and added 1/4 cup of ground hazelnuts....it gives the bread a bit more flavor.
This is the best zucchini bread recipe I have ever used. I had over 100 lbs of zucchini to shread and make bread from. I used 5 different recipes and after giving away 60 loaves of bread....the votes were in. Thanks!
Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe. I used 1/2 cup oil& 1/2 cup applesauce to lower the fat and it turned out great. I also turned my oven down to 325F the last 12 min.as the bread was getting a little dark. I will be making this recipe again soon& next time I will add 1 more tsp cinnamon. Thanks yum! I also drained excess water from squash. thanks for the tip!
This recipie was delicious. The bread came out dense moist and delicious. I added a little nutmeg *not that it needed it i just pefer a little nutmeg in my bread* and a cup of raisins. It came out great. This has to be my favorite bread recipe thus far.
this is a very delicious and moist bread.great cinnamon flavor.probably the best zucchini bread i've ever eaten.
This zucchini bread is so wonderful. It is moist and dense. Most recipes use only 2 cups of grated zucchini, this 3 cup recipe is better. Thanks for sharing this wonderful bread.
I used this recipe for a bake sale fund raiser at work and was flattered at the great response I got on how DELICIOUS it was. People told me that it was the best Zucchini bread they have ever had, even those who don’t typically eat Zucchini Bread raved over it. I was very impressed with how easy it was to make and more impressed with how moist and favorable it was. In my opinion, the texture made it the a big hit that it was, and I would like to personally thank Sophie for sharing this recipe with us and will keep it in my recipe box for years to come.
This is a very good zucchini bread. I substitute 1/2 cup of wheat germ for the flour just to make it a little healthier, and used almond extract instead of vanilla. Bakes up well in a bundt pan also!
yummy yummy!!! this was my first attempt at zucchini bread and it was a total hit. my husband & i ate half a loaf in one sitting, lol. i only have one loaf pan so i cut the recipe in half and it turned out perfect. wouldn't change a thing.
This is really moist and delicious. I cut the oil in half and it still turned out really nice. I took the suggestion of another reader and added some nutmeg as well. Tasted wonderful, thanks for sharing.
Very moist and tasty! Used pecans instead of walnuts. TIP: shred your zucchini and store for a few hours in a zip lock. A lot of the water will fall to the bottom then snip off a corner and drain. I find this to be a necessary step when making this bread.
Yummilicious!!! I picked this recipe because it uses more zucchini than most others and I have stuck with this recipe because it's AWESOME! I substitute 1c of applesauce for the 1c of oil, then lightly grease my pans. It comes out wonderful and VERY lowfat this way! I usually sub 1c brown + 1c white sugar, and 1c whole wheat flour+ 2c AP flour. Next time I'll do as another suggested and add some grated carrot. Fun recipe to play with - never lets me down!
I had a monster zucchini come from my garden, so I decided to make it into bread. I LOVED this recipe. It was moist and flavorful! My kids went through the first loaf in about half a day. We sent loaves to the neighbors as well and everyone enjoyed it! I did change out half the oil for apple sauce to make it a little healthier and cut down the sugar by 1/2 cup. This was awesome! We did freeze several loaves and they froze BEAUTIFULLY! Highly recommend this recipe!
I've been using my zucchini bread recipe for 20 years and always thought it was very good. This one is even better! It's not too heavy and kids like it because it's just sweet enough. Next time I make it I'm going to throw in a handful of mini chocolate morsels and see how that goes. I baked mine in a bundt pan with great results and it looks a little 'fancier' for company. Thanks for sharing!!
Cooked it 56 minutes. It was perfect and delicious!
This is the second year I've been using this recipe and it is one of the best tasting zucchini bread I've ever made. I have one problem and hope someone could help me with it. Every time I make it, the bottom 1/8" of the bread is always undercooked. I've tried different types of bread pans and I've baked them in both my electric built in oven and in my gas stove. The result is always the same. Any suggestions?
I followed the recipe exactly, and am not impressed with the results. The loaf lacks something...though I can't put my finger on exactly what it is. Granted, it wasn't the worst zucchini bread I've tasted, but it certainly isn't the best. I suggest the "Zucchini Bread IV" recipe instead. I get consistent, flavorful results with it every time.
Finally a good zucchini bread recipe...I have been looking for a zucchini bread recipe that is more dense than many of the "too light and airy" recipes I have tried recently. This bread is delicious...my husband was eating it and looked at me and said "this is the one". Thanks for a great tasting recipe. I doubled the recipe and added mini chocolate chips to two of the four loaves...a great taste combination and a great way to get kids to eat zucchini.
Instead of 2 cups of white sugar I used 1.5 cups white sugar and 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar. I made one bread and then 6 muffins with the rest of the batter. I brought the bread into work and it was gone by the the end of the shift. Am making it again within a week!
I started with another recipe from this site, but with changes (extra cup of zucchini) ended up making this recipe. The only deviation I made from this recipe was to cut the oil in half to make it healthier (it didn't affect the results at all!), added some raisins for sweetness and about ½ tsp. nutmeg. Absolutely delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. I used splenda instead of sugar
So delicious! Crispy outside and soft inside. Made many substitutions that others did...brown sugar, applesauce and whole wheat flour, and the result is excellent.
This is the ultimate zucchini bread ! I have to make about 40-50 loaves each summer to freeze, because it's the only thing my husband will eat for breakfast. I was short on zucchini once and used only 2 cups, and it seemed awful to us. I DO SUGGEST, HOWEVER, THAT THE BAKING TIME BE MORE THAN JUST ONE HOUR. MINE TAKES ANYWHERE FROM 75 MINUTES TO 1 ½ HOURS. ALSO, TRY ADDING A MASHED BANANA, DRIED CHERRIES, OR PECANS/ALMONDS INSTEAD OF THE WALNUTS.
My neighbour gave me a gigantic zucchini and was looking for a good recipe.It is very moist and tastes great! I added a lemon zest, a pinch of nutmeg and pumpkin pie spice instead of vanilla. It was a big hit at the work. I will bake it again.
This was the best zucchini bread I have ever tasted! Even my picky boyfriend who believes that vegetables don't belong in baked goods loved it! It was very moist and full of flavour. This is definately a keeper that will be shared with my family and friends. Thanks Sophie! :)
I chose this recipe because it uses 3 cups of shredded zucchini instead of 2 which most other recipes use. I had 4 very large zukes to use, so got the food processor out and shredded all of them. I made this recipe, but made 1 bread and 6 large muffins. Cooked the muffins for 30 mins and the bread for about 54 mins. Then I put the rest of the shredded zukes into ziploc bags with 3 cups shredded into each bag. Will use this fall and winter to make more of this excellent recipe. I did not use nuts, and I think next time when I make muffins I will add some choc chips in.
This is the best recipe I've found! I use 1 C white and 1 C brown sugar instead of the 2 C white sugar, and the flavor is much deeper.
I made 2 loaves following the recipe exactly and they came out WONDERFUL!! For the second batch I added chocolate chips, coconut, and almonds....also great! This is going to be my basic zucchini bread recipe from now on.....
Love it! I chose this recipe at first because it uses 3 cups of grated zucchini, which is more than what other similar recipes call for. (The zucchini that I used yielded exactly 3 cups of grated one, and I don't like having leftover grated zucchini.) This recipe yields a super moist bread/muffins. However, I made some modifications to it: Used 4 tsp all-spice, 1/4 tsp each for ground clove and nutmeg, and reduced sugar to 1-1/3 cups. And, the result was pretty satisfying: Spicy and sweet enough for me and my friends who tried it. And, GREASE OR LINE YOUR LOAF/MUFFIN PANS! (Can't imagine making quick bread without greasing your pans!) Will use this again for zucchini bread in the future! Highly recommended!
I added raisins,....mine was a little dry, maybe would have baked it a couple minutes less! I used frozen shredded zucchini...which was in my freezer since last August !
Easy and Delicious!
Great, great recipe! I followed some other suggestions and used a scant cup of oil as well as some extra nutmeg and all spice. Delicious!
Yummy. I added cardamon for a more complex spice flavor and added 1/4 c. choc chips instead of walnuts (to get the kids to eat it). An hour would have been far too long. Muffins were done in 30 minutes and loaf was done in 45 minutes. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is great zucchini bread. I used chopped pecans, it's what I had in the freezer. I did toast them first. Everyone at work loved and raved about it.
This bread was amazing. First time I ever cooked zucchini bread and it turned out really well. I'm going to try it again with one less tsp of ground cinnamon. Tip: Use a rag or paper towel to soak up some of the water from the zucchini.
Compared to alot of recipes here, this one calls for the most zucchini and that is why I decided on it. Im so glad I did because it's really good! I squeezed out alot of the juice from the zucchini by using my potato ricer. Even doing that, this loaf was super moist. It's also very light and has a very delicate spice flavour. Next time I will increase the cinnamon just by a little. THX
I made this yesterday afternoon. It was inhaled and gone by 8am this morning. My 6 yr old daughter wanted it in her lunch box and my 4 yr old wanted it for breakfast. My husband ate it all night and this AM. A couple of small changes, I added 1/2 cup less sugar and will probably add even less next time and I reduced the oil and added applesauce instead. I also made it in a 9x13 pan. It definitely will be made again. Thanks!
This recipe was easy to follow and had excellent reviews from my family and my co-workers. Thanks.
Sophie is a star in my two-year-old son's eyes! We made this bread together and not only had a great time making it, he had an absolute BLAST eating it! Three pieces and I could hardly stop him from another! We did not use the walnuts, and I'm glad. I think they would have detracted from the wonderful texture of this bread. I cannot stress enough how important it is to get all the water out of the zucchini. I squeezed it all with my bare hands! There will be many more baking days ahead of this with our new favorite zucchini bread recipe! Thank you!
Great recipe. I substituted homemade applesauce (also from this site) for the oil, and reduced the sugar by one third. I also used half whole wheat, half white flour with a quarter cup of rolled oats to make it even healthier.
What a great way to use zucchini. I did shred up a very large zucchini and used 3 cups to make this recipe and put the 3 additional cups in a zip lock bag in the freezer. Very moist dense bread, just the right texture and flavors I was looking for. More yummy after it sits wrapped for a day or 2.
I just made these and they are awesome! I did make 2 changes. I used 1 cup sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. I also tossed in some chocolate chips! This recipe is very versatile. I am sure it would be great even without the changes. I love this recipe. It is the perfect way to use up zucchini. i can not quit raving about this recipe. My family loved this bread!
Delicious! I used half whole wheat flour and applesauce for half of the oil. I also added some fresh grated nutmeg. It was so good - moist and full of zucchini. I will make this again soon! I recommend greasing the loaf pans and letting them cool completely in the pan. One of my loaves fell apart when I tried to take it out while still warm.
I made a couple tweaks to this recipe, but felt it was fair to review it because the basic recipe is still intact. My tweaks: I used half whole wheat flour and substituted plain applesauce for half of the oil. This bread was pretty good, but I think two cups of sugar was far too much, because the major flavor is "sweet" with almost no spice flavor, which was surprising with a full tablespoon of cinnamon. I'll probably use this recipe again, but I'll cut the sugar down by at least 1/2 cup and also add some additional spices like nutmeg or cloves. The bread was very moist (don't drain the zucchini) and soft, and tasted even better the next day. I made it into five mini loaves and 16 mini muffins. The mini muffins baked for about 17 minutes and the mini loaves baked for about 30 minutes.
This was a pretty good recipe but I would definately add some nutmeg to this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly this first time and it was tasty but not as good as my grandmothers recipe. They only difference is her's had nutmeg in it. Next time I made it exactly as the recipe calls for in addition with nutmeg. Excellent!
This was a great zucchini bread. Everyone loved it. I substituted some of the oil for applesauce and I added some grated carrots and some raisons-delicious!
I tried to reduce calories by using only 1.25 cups of sugar--well, next time i think i will increase it to 1.5 cups because this was not sweet enough for me (but i don't like too sweet). Second, think you need to add some more oil to make it moist, but then again, I overbaked mine for 10 minutes so...I will try mixing in whole wheat flour to see if it'll taste any better. Lastly, I must say that it's yummy! My whole family doesn't like cinnamon-y foods so they didn't eat it at all, but I personally like zuke breads and thought this was a pretty darn good recipe.
Moist and flavorful, this zucchini bread is top notch! I substituted sunflower seeds for the lack of walnuts, and I wouldn't recommend it.. but it is still mighty tasty~ I like that you use so much shredded zukes, for I have plenty to use up. I like it best with cream cheese mixed with cinnamon and a little apple butter.
Holy cow!! This is by far the best zucchini bread I've made, and I've tried a lot of recipes! I used others' ideas of 1/2 cup applesauce, and brown sugar in place of 1 of the cups of sugar. I also added nutmeg, carrots and I used 2 cups whole whaat flour and 1 cup white. So good!! Thanks for sharing!
This was an excellent recipe! I did add 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg, and it came out great. My 4 year old also loved it! Thanks so much!
Great recipe. I think it could use more zucchini (just because I like heavy zucchini in my bread), but delicious as is & a crowd pleaser
It is a good recipe and I use it often, but without so much oil.
Update: Even better when made into a CHOCOLATE zucch. bread. To do this, add 1/2 cup cocoa powder + 1/2 cup light sour cream + 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips. I baked the whole thing in a bunt pan for 50 minutes. Really good! I made substitutions to make it lighter in calories/fat for me: 1/2 c oil + 1/2 c applesauce, 1 c sugar + 1 c splenda, egg substitute instead of eggs, 1 c white whole wheat flour + 2 c white flour. Otherwise everything else was the same. I'm sure the originial would have been fabulous, but I wanted to be able to get more cake for my calories!
I added mini chocolate chips to mine and baked it in a bundt pan. Served like a coffee cake. Everyone loved it. It was moist with a sweet crusty top. Yummy! Thanks for sharing.
Delicious! I am, however, going to be one of THOSE people who change things up in the recipe. I used 1 c. each zucchini, carrot, and apple (as I had read in another review), 1/2 c. oil, 1/ c. applesauce (instead of 1 c. oil), and 1 c. brown and 1 c. white sugar (instead of 2 white). I also sprinkled in some nutmeg. YUM! I gave it five stars because it was already a great recipe, I just added some of my own stuff. Thanks!
This particular recipe has become my whole familys personal favorite. I gave everyone cakes at Christmas. It is so moist and wonderful tasting I decided to try adding bananas to it(three ripe ones)It turned out beautifully. It didn't lose any of its moistness, just added flavor. My husband says it is the best banana bread he has ever had.
delicious bread- i added shredded carrots: great way to give my one year old some veggies!
So good! I made this last week, took 1 loaf to work and got so many requests to bring in more that I'm making it again this week. Even had some offer to pay me to make her a loaf every week.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and I've got a dry mess. Bread is not moist after baking for an hour, and pouring it into ungreased pans? The bread stuck to my non-stick pans and I had to bang it out. Neither loaf is pretty looking. It does taste good even if dry. I would add some ground cloves to it if I ever make it again, grease the pans and cut back on the baking time.
Moist and delicious. I have made this twice already this summer, and with my constant supply of zucchini, I will be making it again. I made in non-stick pans with dark exteriors, so I lowered my oven temp by 25 degrees. Also, even though they are non-stick, my first batch stuck a little to the bottom of the pan, so I sprayed pam for baking on the bottom only for the second batch. Came out perfect.
Perfect! Easy to make! Only substituion - 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/2 cup oil, instead of the 1 cup of oil. I also only baked mine 50 minutes.
Moist, tasty, easy. You should spray or grease the loaf pans before baking though. Also I substituted chopped pecans for the walnuts, which I really liked. The best zucchini bread recipe I've ever made.
Very yummy!
Used up lots of zucchini. Children loved it. I used a combination of spices (clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger) and pecans. Will definitely make again.
Really good, moist, basic recipe. I threw chocolate chips on the top of one loaf and the kids ate the whole thing in a day. Moms sneak the veggies where we can!
This recipe was delicious!!! I did make some changes based on the comments of others. I substituted 1 C brown sugar for 1 C white, 1 C whole wheat flour for 1 C white flour, I added 1/2 tsp cloves, and increased the baking powder to 1 tsp. I also substituted maybe 1/4-1/3 C carrots for the zucchini (I drained both as best I could) and it added some nice color and tasted great. This recipe tastes very similar to the muffins served at Buster's in Flagstaff, AZ. I made half the recipe into a loaf of bread and the other half made 2 doz. muffins. I just made the full recipe Mon. and it was gone in 4 days and there is only 2 of us and friends who ate them. I just made another full batch 5 days later. Everyone who tried the muffins just loved them! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!!
This is my grandmother recipe except she uses raisins instead of nuts. I like to soak s in a little brandy before dredging in flour. Also add some more spices: 1 tsp ginger and 1/2 tsp cloves.
made this recipe the other night and have none left...only thing i added was some lemon zest to the batter and then made a glaze out of lemon juice and powdered sugar and brushed that on while it was hot...yummy!
I almost died when I couldn't find my zucchini bread recipe. Well, good thing, this was even better. I cut the oil in half and added 1/2 cup of applesauce. My family can't get enough of it.
Needs some sprucing up...very bland. I put yellow raisins in mine which helped a little but I wouldn't recommend reducing the sugar. Try adding some all spice or nutmeg to spice it up. Texture is nice, but I think increasing the zuccini is a bit too much.
This recipe won rave reviews from everyone ....young & old alike! Even my grandfather who swore he'd never eat zucchini bread ...... he loves it!!!
Used half brown sugar/half white and 1 cup wheat flour 2 white flour to give it the perfect sweetness.
My children thought this was amazing. Thats saying alot considering the fit they threw before eating it claiming their hatred for zucchini:) Delicious!!!
I too made most of the suggested changes, 1/2 applesauce for the oil, 1 cp of whole wheat, 1 cp brown sugar, and I used Splenda instead of white sugar. I also added carrots to the first batch I made, and choc chips to the second. The second batch I cut down on the brown sugar by 1/2 a cup and the cinnamon by 1 tsp. It was not as good, I definitely recommend using all of the cinnamon. I'm still rating it as a 5 because I think the base for the recipe is great!
There was so much moisture in the bread that it didn't form a crumbly texture. I ended up with a bread so dense with moisture that I would compare it to a wet brick - I had to throw it out! My advice is to squeeze out & discard the excess liquid from the grated zucchini. I tried another (similar) recipe the next day and had successful results when I removed the excess zucchini juice first.
This was delicous!
Wonderful!! I doubled this recipe and made 4 loaves, (gave 3 away as gifts.) This bread tastes great and I will be making again. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful! I shredded too much zucchini (4 cups, squeezed of excess liquid), threw the extra in and it turned out great. Used 1/2 c. applesauce, 1/2 cup veg. oil. It's getting raves. Made a second batch with 2 cups of wheat flour, 1 cup white flour and didn't like it nearly as well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections