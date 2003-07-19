Sophie's Zucchini Bread

Full of flavor, super moist. Be sure to use 8"X4" pans. The recipe doesn't specify size of loaf pans, and after scraping the batter into 9X5s, it just looked too shallow, so I scraped it into a smaller one. Had I not done this and gone ahead with the 9"X5", it would have resulted in a loaf that was 1" at its thickest part. It doesn't rise a whole lot, so be prepared for that. But the texture is excellent. No need to squeeze any liquid out of the zucchini if you are using young, small items, no more than 6" in length. If using very mature stuff (like baseball-bat size!) then peel (because the peel on those can be tough) and squeeze a little of the excess moisture out of the grated product before incorporating it. I made it exactly as written, using young zucchini, and there's not a thing I would change. Absolutely perfect, as is.