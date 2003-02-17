Fruit Loaf
A spicy raisin bread made in a bread machine. The most common substitute for mixed spice in the U.S.A. is pumpkin pie spice.
I made this bread today in my bread machine and it's very good. I added an extra tablespoon of brown sugar, and a 1/4 cup extra raisins. The crust was slightly crunchy, and the bread is a little chewy and delicious.Read More
I think the 2 T should read "vital wheat gluten", the part that creates bread that rises higher(that's what I used). I used molasses instead of the brown sugar, and replaced 1 cup of flour with whole wheat flour. Nice looking and great tasting bread!
I didn't make this loaf exactly as recommended, making the following big changes for my Fruity Loaf: Used 1/3 cup prepared mincemeat and enough water to make 1 1/8 cup liquid; didn't have milk powder, added only 1/3 cup raisins plus 1/3 cup chopped dates, and what I thought was pumpkin spice equivalent. It didn't rise real high but boy was it delicious with butter or cream cheese!
I made this recipe as stated, it came out like a hot cross bun in loaf form (and without the icing.) For a recipe with almost no sugar, used pantry staples like dried milk and used no eggs and really easy to make - I thought it was great. I used the bread maker for the dough but used the oven to bake it. I am not sure I added the vital wheat gluten, as I probably didn't have any. Next time, I might add a teaspoon of vanilla. A decent holiday bread.
I have made this with and without salt. my recommendation is add 1 tsp salt and the bread will rise much better.
