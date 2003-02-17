Fruit Loaf

4.8
5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A spicy raisin bread made in a bread machine. The most common substitute for mixed spice in the U.S.A. is pumpkin pie spice.

Recipe by Steve Vine

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 1.5 pound loaf
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add water, oil, brown sugar, bread flour, gluten flour, milk powder, mixed spice, and yeast into the bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select Fruit setting or the setting for Basic White Bread. Press Start.

  • If your machine has a Fruit setting, add the golden raisins and peel at the signal, or around 5 minutes before the kneading cycle has finished.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 24.4mg. Full Nutrition
