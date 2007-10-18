English Muffins

After reading reviews from many people emphasizing to be very gentle with the dough, I really tried my best to handle it as little as possible after the first rise. I did end up using pretty much the whole amount of flour as the dough was sticky until it was all in there and used butter instead of shortening as that's what I had. I did the log-cutting method since I didn't want to have any wasted dough and I ended up with 20 muffins. I also added a pinch of sugar when proofing the yeast and let the muffins/dough rise in a warm oven (30 minutes for each rise). I cooked about half in a pan on the stove and about half on my electric griddle. The ones on the stove browned a bit better (maybe I needed higher heat on the griddle?). My muffins fork split just fine and made the traditional "nooks & crannies" with some muffins fluffier inside than others. They do come out a little denser than storebought, but quite excellent! I toasted and buttered a muffin from my first cooking batch and was saddened to discover that my jelly had gotten fuzzy in the fridge :( So, I topped them with sliced cheese instead. My four year old inhaled his and I'm planning to get more jelly this afternoon!