Blueberry Scones

I have not made this recipe, but it is somewhat similar to a Blueberry Scone recipe I already make. Some reviewers have complained about the dough being too soft. I think the problem is the amount of liquid, the recipe I have and most others usually call for 1/3 cup to 1/2 cup liquid with similar amount of dry ingredients. It is never a good idea to tinker with the amount of flour as that messes up the ratio of flour to baking powder (leavening ingredient), so it is better to cut back on the amount of liquid. I also add a dash or two of cream of tartar to the dry ingredients and about 3/4 tsp. vanilla extract to the egg mixture. Also, it is easier to scoop out half of the dough on a floured surface and knead it, then do the other half of the dough. Then you can blend both doughs together. I usually pat the dough to about 1-1/4 inch thickness. Before baking scones I brush some cream or milk on top and then lightly sprinkle with some white sugar. Scones are a Scottish/English biscuit. It is a cross between a muffin and a biscuit in texture, moist but crumbly. It is unfortunate that a couple of the reviews the reviewers came across as mean spirited, I've found over the years, that the people that complain about recipes are usually the ones that are not very good cooks to begin with. :-)