Blueberry Scones

A good basic scone recipe with blueberries added . . . yummy!!

By Linda Letellier

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 scones
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cut butter into mixture of flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add blueberries and toss to mix.

  • In separate bowl beat together cream and egg, and slowly pour into dry ingredients, stirring with rubber scraper until dough forms. Knead just until it comes together, 3 or 4 times. Don't overhandle.

  • Divide dough in half. On lightly floured board, shape each half into a 6-inch round. Cut into 6 wedges.

  • Bake on ungreased sheet about 20 minutes at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Serve warm!!

160 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 31.3mg; sodium 211.4mg. Full Nutrition
