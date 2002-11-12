Blueberry Scones
A good basic scone recipe with blueberries added . . . yummy!!
I don't understand why there are so many people giving this recipe a bad rating. True, the batter mix was wet, but what really matters is the end product, and my gosh, it was good! I discovered this recipe a few months ago, when I decided to venture into the world of baking. This was literally the third recipe I tried, and so I thought I'd follow it to the letter. I've since tried this at least half a dozen times, and only stopped cause blueberries are no longer in season here! I plop spoon sized clumps of these onto a baking sheet, and when they cook, it turns into this really soft and delicious. I happen to like my breads/pastries not too sweet, and with these, I actually taste the blueberries, not the sugar in the dough. Very highly recommended. As with other reviewers, I've successfully tried this recipe with other ingredients - choc chip, cheese bits, corn, raisins... but blueberry still rules!Read More
These are not scones in any sense of the word. Obviously those who gave it positive reviews have never seen nor tasted a scone before. First off as another reviewer pointed out you cannot cut the dough for it's too mushy and sloppy to cut. I even added a cup more of flour and still it was un-cuttable! I needed to add a half cup more sugar to taste any sweetness at all and I don't even have a sweet tooth! Because of the sloppy, mushy dough all I could do was plop the batter in splumks on the baking sheet which needs to be greasewd by the way contrary to what the recipe submitter states. They came out looking like extremely puffed cookies and tasted below ok. This is a recipe for bread, not scones. Very poor recipe indeed!Read More
Excellent recipe! I did substitute 1/2 c. plain yogurt for the 3/4 cream to lower fat and make the dough more managable. Tip: USE FROZEN BLUEBERRIES! When kneading, it will make it much easier and they aren't as prone to pop as fresh. Instead of shaping it into a round, I shaped it into a 16L x 4W x 3/4H rectangle, squared up the edges, cut it into 4 squares, and cut each square diagonally to get a more traditional scone shape. I sprinkled coarse sugar on top before putting them in the oven. They're best eaten within 24 hours of baking. I made them one night to take into the office the following morning. Rave reviews!
These scones are very delicious. The only problem with the recipe is that the amount of flour should be increased until the dough is comfortable to work with, but not dry. The dough does not really need to be kneaded, just mixed well with the rubber spatula then shaped and cut.
These were easy to make and so delicious! I made the following changes based on other reviews: added an extra 1/4 cup flour and also rolled the blueberries in flour. Added 1/4 c white sugar , 1 tsp vanilla, and sprinkled sugar on top of the scones. I also used cream instead of half & half. I shaped them into 4" squares and cut diagonally for triangles. I baked some right away and froze half to bake later (thawed for only a few minutes, then baked as per recipe). Delicious both ways!! This recipe is a keeper.
I have not made this recipe, but it is somewhat similar to a Blueberry Scone recipe I already make. Some reviewers have complained about the dough being too soft. I think the problem is the amount of liquid, the recipe I have and most others usually call for 1/3 cup to 1/2 cup liquid with similar amount of dry ingredients. It is never a good idea to tinker with the amount of flour as that messes up the ratio of flour to baking powder (leavening ingredient), so it is better to cut back on the amount of liquid. I also add a dash or two of cream of tartar to the dry ingredients and about 3/4 tsp. vanilla extract to the egg mixture. Also, it is easier to scoop out half of the dough on a floured surface and knead it, then do the other half of the dough. Then you can blend both doughs together. I usually pat the dough to about 1-1/4 inch thickness. Before baking scones I brush some cream or milk on top and then lightly sprinkle with some white sugar. Scones are a Scottish/English biscuit. It is a cross between a muffin and a biscuit in texture, moist but crumbly. It is unfortunate that a couple of the reviews the reviewers came across as mean spirited, I've found over the years, that the people that complain about recipes are usually the ones that are not very good cooks to begin with. :-)
I did not care for this. The dough (I use that term lightly) was a sticky, mess with little to no flavor. I had to add almost twice the flour in order to form an actual dough. I added sugar, too, to make up for the lack of flavor. This recipe is great if you enjoy making messes, but if you enjoy cooking (or scones) I'd look for a different recipe.
Wonderful! Only, the dough is too sticky to knead.
These scones are very delicious my son really loved them and so did I. I think this is a excellent recipe.
Linda, this is an awesome recipe. Clearly, many of the reviewers don't know what a proper scone should taste like. The texture is absolutely perfect and the flavor wonderful.
A great recipe for my first time making scones. The blueberry was delicious but the real charm about this one is it allows you to experiment with all differnt types of ingedients using the same basic recipe. A+
Super yummy! My daughter (20 months) absolutely loves this. I used milk instead of half and half, frozen blueberries (will try fresh when they are in season), as well as brushed the tops with milk and sprinkled with a bit of granulated sugar; and they came out great! I like the idea of using brown sugar. It gives it a whole new depth. This one's a keeper.
So good! I accidentally forgot the berries till late in the mixing process so they got a bit crushed thus the entire dough was blue... I can't begin to count the number of people who asked me for the recipe.
these scones were way to mushy and sticky. I could not knead these at all and just plopped them on the cookie sheet. I thought I did something wrong with the recipe but I did not. would not probably make these again
Excellent fresh out of the oven, but I'm still trying out various recipes until I find the perfect one.
I was lucky to find such a easy and scrumptious recipe for the first time making scones! I also replaced half & half with skim milk and even cut the butter in half. Nevertheless, the scones still turned out delicious and friends were craving for more! A big hit!
I followed the recipe exactly the first time. The second time, I substituted 1.5 apples and1.5 teaspoons of cinnamon for the blueberries. I added the apple/cinnamon mixture just before shaping the dough. The apple scones are the best, while the blueberry scones are tart. I would recommend making this recipe with apples. I make these almost every weekend.
Great recipe! I made a "coco-almond" variation by omitting the blueberries, adding a little shredded coconut and sliced almonds, and substituing coconut cream (+ a dash of half and half and a 1/2 tsp vanilla) for the half and half...then I brushed the tops with beaten eggs and sprinkled with brown sugar, coconut and almonds... =) Tender and tasty!
Excellent scones! The batter was a little on the sticky side, so I dropped them in mounds onto the cookie sheet. I used fat free half-and-half and a little more sugar than called for - it turned out fantastic!
This recipe is great, especially if you use fresh blueberries! But caution: don't leve the scones out in the summer heat (blueberry seaon peak is in the middle of summer).
I love this recipe. I was a first time scone maker and I have made them 3 times in the past week. I even substituted the blueberries with chocolate chips and they are just as good!
I used skim milk instead of half and half as well as white sugar instead of brown sugar. I would also add a bit more sugar next time. This recipe was easy to use and the scones tasted great even with the changes.
This is a wonderful recipe! I added currants and soaked them with the blueberries in brandy - I topped with confectioners sugar once done - incredible!
These were easy to make and produced light and fluffy scones.
Very easy and delicious!
These definitely need more sugar unless you are going to add preserves. The dough is super sticky, but it bakes up just fine. I would suggest using frozen blueberries.
I used this as my first scone recipe. I have substituted cranberries and raisins for the blueberries. My dad's girlfriend is from England and says they remind her of home..
it tasted pretty good, no better or worse than any other scones i have made. The oven made the blue berries taste a little bitter, though
Great texture and taste. This is a wonderful recipe as written. We did add a few drops of lemon oil flavoring as we like that with anything with blueberries.
I made this recipe, I do this stuff all the time, but this did not work for me. I tried to dress them up, butter, honey, etc, but they were unedable. The mess they made was a lot, too, sticky. I cannot believe I did something wrong, I bake almost everyday. I could not knead them, too sticky, but that wasn't it.
I followed others' advice and added more sugar and a little vanila. I also had to use evaporated milk instead of the half-and-half cream and frozen instead of fresh blueberries. The dough was very sticky and I ended up making 10 "mounds" that looked like drop-biscuits. The end result, however was very tasty.
Great recipe. Very easy to make. I would probably add a little more sugar next time.
I too, added 1/4 cup white sugar and 1 teaspoon on vanilla. I didn't have any trouble with the dough being too sticky -- I actually had to add a bit more cream. Then again, I made certain that the flour was closer to 2 1/4 cups. I brushed the tops with egg whites and sprinkled on vanilla sugar --absolutely divine!
A great recipe for a first time scone maker like myself! It was delicious and my family loved it!
I added some extra sugar as well as sprinkled some on the top. They were very good. I brought some into my friends at work and they thought they were great!
Vinh loves these. He says "DANG they are good."
I love scones, only made a few recipes for it over the years. SO not much in the way of an expert. Having said that, most people if they've never made or tasted a scone, it's an English verison of a biscuit and can be dense. I love love scones, they are very versatile like this recipe, and this recipe is really really good. I made these 3x already in a week. The 1st two times I made them I used frozen blueberries because my store didn't have fresh. And they were delish. However, they were very purple because no matter how much you rinse or don't rinse, the blueberries dye everything in it's path. The last batch I used the fresh, and they looked soo gorgeous, but the fresh berries were extremely tart and wowziers did that give us pucker power ;-) You totally need a glaze to cut out the bitter of fresh blueberries. But this recipe is very easy to do and very quick to put together. I highly recommend this recipe, especially to those that love scones ;-)
While these tasted alright they were a gooey mess to make. I added almost a cup more flour and still had to just plop them onto a cookie sheet. Maybe it was not using the cream that did it-I had to use 2% milk. I wouldn't buy cream just for scones so I probably will look for a different recipe that I can shape and cut
Wonderfully light with great flavor and texture. I topped them off with a little granulated sugar before baking.
great breakfast treat!
I made these yesterday and they came out great. I have been looking for a recipe as close to a blueberry scone as I possibly could find, and this is pretty darn close. Right before I found this recipe, I did see a video about baking techniques for scones, which I think made all the difference. So I believe that it's all in the technique. First, I used a whisk to mix up the dry ingredients well. When I added my fresh blueberries, I used my hands, because you don't want the blueberries to burst or get squished while your mixing. Then, when I added my wet mixture to my dry mixture/blueberries, I used my hands again (I didn't have a rubber spatula). Just a slight folding motion until everything was wet. This way, I wasn't over-working it. The batter came out STICKY, but manageable with some flour-covered hands. I made the two small loaves and cut them into triangles. Baked them as so....they were super. I did think, however, that there wasn't enough sugar, because they are not at all sweet, but I think authentic scones aren't supposed to be super sweet. In future attempts I will think about adding maybe 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract to make the blueberry flavor pop more for my blueberry tastes.
A winner! Need to add lots of extra flour tho. I use whole wheat pastry flour. Brush tops w/frothy egg whites, then sprinkle w/granulated sugar and rolled oats. Tips: To prevent blue batter, roll the berries in flour before adding. To easily slice into wedges, first spray knife w/cooking spray. Also spray baking sheet to ensure easy removal.
my scones were rather like muffins, though taste-wise, they were still good. my amendments to half the recipe: whole wheat flour, raisins instead of blueberries,tsp of vanilla, plain yogurt instead of milk, extra tbsp sugar, 1 egg white instead of 1/2 egg. no kneading required, just mixing everything up together to get a dough-like mound. plopped it onto a baking sheet on parchment paper. it's not possible to separate into wedges so i "cut" them to get the incisions, bake until about 5 mins til done, take them out, and cut them up for good and bake it for remaining time left and more cuz i think they are still too moist. next time, i shall flatten out the dough a little more so i don't have to bake extra time. a keeper recipe for basic scones. good for adding whatever you have handy in your pantry. am thinking of chocolate chips the next time :)
The "dough" was very sticky and gooey but the scones turned out a little dry. I will probably put more butter in next time. These tasted fantastic and I will definitely make them again.
Tasty, but needed MUCH more flour. Mixed it in on the kneading counter.
These were delicious! I added a little extra brown sugar because I like a sweet scone. The dough was wet, so you can't really shape them, just dollup them on the baking sheet...but YUM!
This is really great. I lightened it up a bit by using 3 Tablespoons of butter and substituting buttermilk for the half-and half. When using buttermilk, I had to add 1/2 teaspoon baking soda and reduce the baking powder to 1 teaspoon. I also added 1/4 cup flour. Frozen blueberries should not be defrosted, if using. When mixing, I made a well in the center of the dry ingredients, poured in the liquid and gently stirred together from the edges of the bowl.
These scones were delicious! I did make a few changes. I didn't have fresh blueberries, I used frozen. I used french vanilla coffee creamer, instead of the half and half, added about 1/3 cup more flour and a little lemon zest. I also dusted the tops with white sugar and pressed it in with my finger. I had to bake them about 3-4 mins. longer than the recipe said, but the outcome was fantastic. Can't tell you how good they are...just try them!
Its a fine recipe. I suggest just a bit of flavoring extract, like vanilla, almond or lemon. Then I would give it that 5th star
These were so simple and easy to make and they are delicious! My dough was too sticky to handle so I just dropped large spoonfuls of dough onto the cookie sheet and they turned out fabulous. All I did differently was added a bit more blueberries.
I followed most of the advice in the other comments and they came out really good. I would suggest lining your baking sheet with parchment paper as the dough is really sticky. I also had success putting the dough rounds in the freezer for a few minutes before baking. Much easier to work with that way.
I took others' advice and used almost 2 1/4 c. flour, 1/4 c. white sugar in addition to the brown sugar, and 1 to 1 1/2 tsp vanilla. I thought I'd made a mistake when the dough would barely stick together, but it stuck together enough and the end result was fantastic. My British neighbor asked for the recipe. Very yummy!
Very good. When mixing this, it was obvious that this was way too sticky to roll, so I just dropped them on the cookie sheet, like others. When making these, use your common sense. If it seems way too sticky, don't add more flour and try to roll out, the dough will become tough (learned this the hard way:)). The scones are not sweet at all, you can really taste the blueberries. I served with clotted cream, and was told that these are better than those served in a bakery. Will make again, thank you.
Yes it was sticky and so I did not shape and cut as per the instructions but made drop scones as another reviewer suggested. Used frozen blueberries and added 1/4 tsp vanilla ... liked the fact that it was not too sweet, but rather light and going well with butter. Both girls liked it alot also.
Followed the recipe to the letter. Dough was VERY sticky...couldn't even knead it. They rose immensely high, and tasted very floury...I'm looking for another recipe! Sorry...
These are delicious! I followed the suggestions and added 1/4 flour,1/4 white sugar, 1 tsp vanilla and sprinkled the top with vanilla sugar before baking. Excellent and easy. I will definitely make these again!
THE...BEST...SCONES...EVER! my family tells me to make them again and again!though the dough is sticky it comes out perrrrrfect! thanks for sharing!!
As many have observed, this does yield a sticky batter, but if you coat the surface you are turning the batter onto with flour and then coat your hands with flour before you begin to knead, then it is quite workable. I added 1/4 cup graulated sugar as others have suggested and reduced the amount of baking powder to 1 tsp. (because I do not like the taste of baking powder) and added 1/4 tsp. baking soda. I topped the rounds with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar before I popped them in the oven. The scones turned out light and delicious. An instant breakfast favorite.
very easy to make. I exchanged Splenda for the brown sugar and it worked out wonderfully!
Wow!!! 5 stars for these just isn't enough!!! I LOVED them. More importantly though, my mom loved them. It's tradition that I make her Scones for Mother's Day breakfast. I wasn't happy with the recipe I used last year, so I decided to try this one. SOOO glad I did! It's great! The only thing I changed is that I added a couple tsps of real mexican vanilla, which I would highly reccomend. GREAT recipe! :)
GREAT - but you can easily double the sugar, and you might want to, if you like your scones a little sweet (particularly if your blueberries are not very sweet). And in fact, I would recommend using more sugar if you are used to "coffee shop" scones. Very good, though, and easy to make. Also, I used someone's recommendation of 1/2 cup of plain yogurt instead of the half and half/cream. It worked great!
I used frozen blueberries and upped the oven temp to 400 deg F, these are the best scones I have ever made! Thanks!
Absolutely wonderful,I took the advice of the previous reviews and added the 1/4c sugar and 1/4c flour. I used whole wheat white flour and substituted sauted apples with cinnamon instead of the blueberry's. I sold them at a bake sale and they were a great hit!!!!
I love this recipe, the only thing I did differently, was substitute buttermilk instead of cream for a bit of a tang. I also just dropped them on a greased cookie sheet and get rave reviews. Why bother making them into triangles, they are to die for and so easy to put together. Won't use another recipe and as far as not sweet enough, check out other recipes that call for much less sugar, obviously scones aren't supposed to be too sweet, but these are perfect sweetness. I highly recommend this and am sticking with this recipe from now on! They are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside! I have varied this recipe using rasberries and bananas together and my next try is with cinnamon chips for an autumn flair!
This is my Christmas morning go-to recipe. I always double it.
awesome!! I didn't have 1/2 and 1/2 so I used 1/2 c nonfat plain yogurt and 1/4 c nonfat milk. I forgot to add the egg but the scones were so delicious I don't think egg could have improved them
Very yummy! My only problem is that the recipe can be a little difficult to understand, step two, specifically.
I made these using a gluten free flour mixture for the all-purpose (1/2 c each of chickpea, tapioca, asian white and millet flour, plus 2 t xatham gum) and they turned out very tasty! (I did sprinkle a bit of cinnamon sugar on top, but otherwise followed everything up to the kneading part.) They aren't the prettiest scones I've seen, but everyone really likes them! I'll definitely make these again.
Wonderful! I don't know why everyone was complaining that the batter was wet -- scone batter is supposed to be very wet, that's what makes the scone light and fluffy. If you're having trouble handling the dough, flour your hands and pat it into a circle on your surface covered very liberally with flour. We like to brush the top of our scones with a little milk and sprinkle with sugar.
This recipe is quick and easy and very delicious. Scones are not a super-sweet pastry and these are every bit as good as those from Starbucks. I did use white sugar rather than brown and used 1/3 cup rather than 1/4 cup. I was able to get mine shaped and cut into wedges despite their "wetness" but would probably drop by spoonfuls next time, as another reviewer mentioned. As soon as they came out of the oven, I topped them with a powdered sugar glaze into which I grated some lemon zest (about 1/4 tsp). Superb!
Wow! I just made these scones and they came out perfect. The dough was definetly sticky, but I took another reviewers' attitude and ignored the stickiness. It came out great. I did use white sugar instead of brown sugar and added 2 extra tablespoons of sugar. I subsituted 1 of 2 cups of flour with Whole Wheat flour just to make it a little healthier and the still came out light. This is a keeper.
Quite good! I went against both the recipe and common sense and used heavy cream instead of half-and-half (that's how my mother taught me scones should be made, after all), and because my berries were very tart, I used an extra 1/3 cup of sugar. These were rich and delicious.
This recipe is so easy to put together and makes such good scones! To change it up a bit try adding raspberries :)
I was quite pleased with how this turned out! This was my first attempt at scones. I had a carton of blueberries I needed to use, so I found this recipe and gave it a go. I found it easy to carry out, and the result was a dozen blueberry scones that were moist, fluffy, and not too sweet. I followed the recipe to the letter. Some tips: * The dough will be very wet and sticky. It will look more like a thick batter than dough. * After I mixed the wet ingredients into the dry,I tipped it out onto a floured work surface, and floured my hands well to handle it. * I didn't really knead it per se, I just patted it into a ball and then pinched that ball into 2 smaller ones. Then I patted both small balls into thick disks and cut them into 6 wedges. * Some dough did end up sticking to my hands, but I worked quickly and lightly, and it wasn't a big deal. * I placed each wedge by hand onto a piece of parchment paper on the cookie sheet. Et voila! 20 minutes later, I have warm, lovely scones! Side note: I have looked around online at other scone recipes, and I saw a highly rated one from a certain blonde, bespectacled Food Network chef that is very similar to this recipe. The differences are that his uses a combination of butter and shortening instead of only butter as this one does, and he uses slightly less sugar, and a touch more baking powder.
These scones came out really fantastic. I would use less butter because it would come out looking and tasting like pancakes! otherwise really great.
These were really yummy. The blueberries make it sweet without tasting so sugary. I doubled the recipe. The batter is slightly "wet" but it's not a problem. I just made the scone in a "drop biscuit" form and it worked great. Next time I make these I think I might sprinkle a little cinnamon sugar on top before baking.
I still like Grandma Johnsons scones the best. Anyway, just made these. The dough was a bit wet, as others have said, but I floured my hands for each scone which made it workable. I also used frozen blueberries, some broke, most were intact. The result was alright, but not sweet or buttery enough for me. I think I would top them with a sugar glaze, but that's preference. It just seems like there is something missing. Some like it more plain, others more sweet. The scones are nice and soft with a crunchy edge. I gave this a four, but prob. won't make it again unless my friends and family like them. Thank you.
i too thought that these were more like muffins than scones. they tasted good and everyone enjoyed them on mother's day. but they're really not scones. i did use some lemon yogurt and soy milk as a substitution. the dough was sticky and impossible to cut prior to baking. i cut them about halfway through the cooking time. the egg white and sprinkled sugar on top is a must and definitely makes these muffin/scones look more professional.
added more sugar and blueberries the second time through
I added maybe an 1/8 of a cup of white sugar besides the 1/4 cup of brown. They were very soft & flaky right after baking. I mixed the dry ingredients & butter in the food processor, which was easier than cutting it in. I used frozen blueberries tossed with a little flour, but anything could be added to this recipe. I used 8-wedge scone pan and there was a little extra - it still took about 20 minutes to bake.
these were perfect - I didn't change a thing!
I just made these this morning with the last of our fresh blueberries! ,followed the recipe. As for complaints about lack of sweetness/taste....I found these very authentic tasting based on lots of time spent, and scones eaten in England and Scotland. The "scones" served at Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts are the imposters...THESE are the real deal :) Yes, the dough was sticky....but that doesn't really matter because you don't need to handle the dough very much. I divided it and placed each lump on a moderately floured board and pressed it lightly into a circle (put flour on my hands so it didn't stick) and cut with a floured knife. very simple! I brushed the tops with cream, as noted in other recipes I have made. When cooled, I drizzled with a lemon glaze (confectioners sugar and fresh lemon juice)
I thought these were great. Not only did they taste good, but they are super easy to make. I did have to make a few minor changes though: 1) I didn't have half and half so I used light sour cream and a little skim milk to equal 3/4 c., 2) I didn't bother to cut the wedges, I just dropped spoonfuls of batter, 3) I increased the brown sugar to 1/3 c. because I like sweet scones, 4) I sprinkled white sugar on the scones before putting them in the oven. Another reviewer mentioned rinsing the frozen blueberries first which I did and my scones did not turn out blue, so I would recommend it. A few people mentioned that the dough was too wet, but I didn't find that at all. This seems like a great basic scone recipe that you could easily vary to suit your tastes. I will make these often. Thanks!
I don't know why people said the batter was to wet. My family thought they were the best. The only changes that I made was I used french vanilla half and half, I didn't kneed the dough and I just spoon dropped on a cookie sheet.
They are a bit sticky, so adding some flour is a good idea, but be careful not to add too much. Just enough to make the dough manageable. If you're careful while mixing, you will not have too much trouble with the berries bursting. Small, wild berries don't burst as easily as the large, unnatural ones you get at the store. I use brown sugar and white sugar, too. The taste of these scones was very nice. My husband loved them.
Easy to make. Makes a good base for a sundae with macerated fruit as a topping.
I used heavy cream - actually INCRESED to 1c plus a splash of milk for a sticky dough so I could just drop 6 scones on the cookie sheet. EASY! Less mess. Baked almost twice the time in the recipe - until golden all over. Very light and fluffy! Drizzled with a mixture of lemon juice, milk and powdered sugar as they needed just a touch more sweetness. Can easily be made into 8-12 scones as these were very large.
This was a simple, fast and easy recipe to make. I get tired of making sugary cookies I snack on at night. With these I can have a couple with my AM coffee and let go of the guilt. I made one batch blueberry and one plain with sugar and cinnamon.
These are good! Yes they have a wet dough but that keeps it moist, which is nice because most scones are dry. I used 2% milk and 1/3 cup more blueberries (just cause I had more) shaped it (round) but didnt score it or cut it until it was fully cooked thru. I like that they are not very sweet so you can add your jam or honey without being overly sweetened. I will make these again. YUM!
I made these tonight, but with dried blueberries from Costco -- I liked that they stayed intact, but fresh berries would definitely be a bit sweeter. I added more flour, some white sugar and topped with an egg wash and turbino sugar per some of the reviews -- the texture turned out perfect. I'd been trying to find a recipe similar to Starbuck's blueberry scones and this is about as good as it gets!
Not exactly what I was looking for. I wish they were a little sweeter.
I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect! :)
130 people have just had these BLUEBERRY SCONES,remarks; nice and moist not dried out, great flavor, very professial looking, not like the ones you get in the store. I added 1 teaspoon vanilla and knead 3/4 cup of flour carefully into dough, no problem cutting before baking. Sprinkled 1/4 cup of sugar on top before baking. GREAT RECIPE!
Wonderful basic scones. I needed to bake them a little longer than requested in the recipe but that may be because I used frozen blueberries. This recipe is not sweet, so I used a light drizzle of icing to dress them up. We liked them very much.
I wanted a more savory blueberry treat than muffins, and decided to try this. This is a great scones recipe! Reading the reviews, I decided to cut the liquid and add 1/2 cup yogurt and 1 egg instead. But the batter was too dry, so I ended up adding 1/4 cup of milk after all, bringing the liquid up to what the recipe called for. Like our southern biscuits, scone batter should be very sticky, and barely hold together. I floured my hands and worked the dough gently into scone shapes rather than trying to cut it. Came out really well!
made these for our Christmas Tea....they were great! PANANNY
I was hesitant to try because of negative reviews;however I followed directions exactly. My husband is currently raving over the results. Excellent recipe. Thank you
this recipe was perfect as was. I think the secret to this dough is not to add all the liquid at once, and to mix only until it all starts to stick together. Don't overmix! The result is light and slightly crumbly but absolutely delicious with a cup of fresh coffee. I did out of personal preference add wild dried blueberries instead of fresh and incl a dollop of vanilla.
