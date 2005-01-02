Fancy Crescents
These are rich little things that melt in your mouth.
I rhought these were awesome! Even my picky husband was like............YOU made these? I had tried one before it was cooled and thought that they were not cooked in the middle but once they cooled down it was possible to see they were.the bottom cooks faster than the top so put on a higher shelf- will be making more! Thanks
Dough was very easy to work with, but seemed rather dry after baking...
This dough is delightful to work with. I kneeded in flour until it was like pizza dough. Very pliable. Don't try making large crescents with this dough, as they won't cook properly on the inside. Kids loved them.
While these were very good, they reminded me of the "cookies" my mother used to make with any leftover pie crust scraps. Granted, these were much prettier than pastry scraps sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, but the taste is similar enough that I don't know that I'll ever make them again.
Tender and slightly sweet, but rich enough that you can resist having several at a time. I selected this recipe for my eight year-old daughter to have charge over while I was doing other Thanksgiving baking. The simple ingredients and preparation made it perfect for her to handle.
I followed this recipe exactly and they were scrumptious. Make sure you roll the dough evenly and that they are uniform in size. Otherwise they won't bake evenly. Permanent addition to my recipe box. Thank you Carol!!
this recipe is one of my most successful tries. the dough turned out perfect like the classic recipe and tastes buttery and delicious.
