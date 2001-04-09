Pumpkin Loaf
The cream cheese contributes to the excellence of this loaf.
The cream cheese contributes to the excellence of this loaf.
I've used this site many times for finding recipes but this is the first time I have ever wrote a "review" Even when substituting fat-free cream cheese and light margarine this bread remained moist, rich and delicious. This is a bread I will feel confident and proud to give as gifts this holiday season. Thanks Carol!!!!Read More
This was good, but I have a recipe that I prefer that is moister and spicier.Read More
I've used this site many times for finding recipes but this is the first time I have ever wrote a "review" Even when substituting fat-free cream cheese and light margarine this bread remained moist, rich and delicious. This is a bread I will feel confident and proud to give as gifts this holiday season. Thanks Carol!!!!
This bread got me great reviews at work. I served with a spread I whipped up using 3/4 c. margerine, 2 Tbsp honey, 1/2 tsp cinnimon and a dash of grated orange rind. It was gone in a half hour!
Let me first start out by saying YUM! This is the very best pumpkin bread I have ever made. The cream cheese truly adds another depth of flavor that is very pleasing to the palate. I did not have the spices that it called for (cloves) so I replaced them with 3t of pumpkin pie spice. Great recipe!
This is the best pumpkin bread recipe I have ever used. So simple. The bread stayed moist, and would be perfect for gift giving.
This was good, but I have a recipe that I prefer that is moister and spicier.
I followed all directions, except I added a little extra cinnamon and overbaked it by just a couple of minutes. I find this bread to be VERY BLAND. The nuts are nearly the only taste you'll find in this loaf. I had such high hopes for this one, too.. I was going to enter it into my work's bake-off.. but I don't think I'm going to, now...
very good pumpkin bread, cream cheese really does make it. it's also very heavy, which is how i think a pumpkin bread should be. fab!
Everyone that has tasted this loaf, ask for the recipe!!!
I received RAVE REVIEWS. Thanks so much for a great recipe
I made 3 loaves to feed some scouts at an eagle project, they devoured it. This is the best pumpkin bread recipe I have ever found.
I have made this three times now--- and I think I have it down. I only gave it 4 stars but think a few minor adjustments make it 5. I followed a few other suggestions and added about 1/3 cup applesauce and did one whole egg/one egg yolk in order to really make this super moist and dense...less cake-like. I also added a little more sugar, more cinnamon and added a kick of nutmeg. De-lish--- My husband, 3 year old and I polished it off in less than 24 hours :)
This is an excellent pumpkin bread recipe, with just a bit of tweaking. Like previous reviewers, I also doubled the cinnamon and added a touch of nutmeg. I added around 6 oz of cream cheese, I believe the recipe calls for 4 oz (I love cream cheese). I also used 1 c. wheat flour and .75 cup white flour, for health reasons (you can't taste the difference at all, and you get more fiber that way). The bread turned out delicious - very moist, a wonderful texture and taste! I love it. I can tell it will be a staple for fall cooking in my house!
Delicious! My fiance was so impressed he took some to the office and all they could do is sing praise over it! Easy to make, came out moist and flavorful. I did add a little more spice to it because I like a lot of spice with my pumpkin foods.
THE ABSOLUTE BEST!!! I used 3 whole eggs and 6 oz of cream cheese. SUPER moist and melted in my mouth!! I baked this and brought this with us to our mountain cabin and enjoyed in the cool morning air while sipping coffee on the front porch swing! Something out of a Norman Rockwell painting for sure! YEP...IT WAS THAT GOOD! :-)
My loaf turned out very very heavy, but I think this is probably my error, as so many others have made great loaves. Re-reading the recipe, I believe I may have beaten the mixture too much - I did quite a bit more than 'stir enough just to moisten'.
Delicious. In order to make these lower carb/glycemic index I used xylitol (GI of 0 and its natural!) and almond flour instead of the sugar and flour. All eight of the kids and the adults loved them.
This is quick and easy - having a slice now. I read the reviews, so added extra cream cheese, extra spice and used maple syrup for more flavour. It was moist, came out of the oven perfect in the recommended time. Next time, I will add even more cream cheese. Thanks for the recipe!
I liked it, but am still on a multi-year quest to find the perfect pumpkin loaf. I made some changes: swapped in 1 TBSP of pumpkin pie spice in place of the spices listed, next time I would use 1.5 TBSP of pumpkin pie spice. I used butter in place of margarine and in place of the white sugar, I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 dark brown sugar for a flavor boost. ...I also increased the pumpkin to approx. 1.5 cups of canned pumpkin to try to make the loaf more pumpkin-y....
The loaf came out moist, healthful, and rich in taste, though I customized the recipe: I used 6 instead of 4 oz cream cheese (use low fat for lower fat content), substituted brown sugar for regular, pumpkin seeds (a quarter cup) and golden raisins (half a cup) for the nuts. I also used half-and-half whole wheat and all purpose flour, doubled the amount cinamon and added a little nutmeg, following the advice from preceeding reviews. This loaf is a keeper!
Picky mother-in-law approved! This will be family staple from now on!
This bread turned out FABULOUS. I am not very good at baking...but this recipe was easy to follow and it turned out incredible. I substituted butter for margarine and I used 1 cup of pecans instead of the walnuts (I had pecans on hand). It was moist and delicious, perfect!! I did double the cinnomon and I didn't have any ground cloves...I didn't mind a bit! This is such a wonderful recipe! Thank you!
I had some left over pumpkin from making cookies, so I decided to try this recipe. It was great, moist and very tasty. The cream cheese really does make this pumkin loaf stand out from the rest.
Very good. I double this recipe and add some ground flax seed, some pumpkin and sunflower seeds and make this recipe into muffins. And silicone cupcake, muffin holders are thee best thing since slice bread!!
Really yummy. I used half wheat flour and could not tell the difference. Very good!
Very moist. I made this for one of our desserts for Christmas dinner. Very Fancy looking, frosted with cream cheese frosting, super good and sooo moist. One is currently in my oven at this very minute! I think the suggestions for some vanilla and extra cream cheese as well as extra spices are great suggestions!..No walnuts in the pantry so tonites loaf will sport chocolate chips
This is wonderful, not only easy but very good! Not sure what some of the other reviews said about it being bland as I did not find that to be true. In fact it was perfect! I will make this again, and again, and again!
This is FABULOUS! I accidentally misread how much pumpkin to put in and just used the entire can and everything worked out fine and gave me enough batter to make 3 mini loafs that I baked for 33 min. This bread isn't a "spice" bread, but you can easily make it suitable to your palate by adding more cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, etc. I personally love the bread and comes out moist and delish! Don't make the mistake of overbaking!!! If toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs pull it out. Bread will continue to cook some when cooling down.
I made this with my own pumpkin from the garden. I used brown sugar and whole wheat flour, was delish!
Very moist, A great bread for snacking.
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! I was able to make it gluten-free too (substituting All-Purpose GF flour mix cup for cup & adding 3/4 tsp Xanthan Gum)! I've tried it as a loaf and as muffins as well. I like to add 1 cup of dried cranberries to the mix, adds a hint of tartness to balance out the sweet. It's divine! Though I have a general inquiry - EVERY time I've made this (loaf and muffins), it just will NOT cook all the way through! I've tried everything I can but for some reason it just will not! Any suggestions?
this was so good! super moist and fluffy. i added 1/4 tsp of ground ginger too. yummy!
I love this bread I can't stop eating it! Next time I will use bread flour instead of all-purpose flour because the bread seemed cake-y. I like my bread fluffier and lighter.
Absolutely wonderful! I used 1/3 fat free Neufchatel cheese and real butter. This is a very heavy loaf but ohh so good! I will def make this over and over!
GORGEOUS! Every time I make this it is eaten to NOTHING! Work peeps request it all the time. If you want to make it even better.... Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting on the top makes it TO DIE FOR! Do yourself a favour.... make this for the ones you love TONIGHT! PS: Your home will smell amazing for hours after its done :) Tell me what you thought!
Very good bread! I used about 6 oz. of cream cheese and added a half tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. The bread turned out moist and is great warm with a little butter.
The preparation is quick and easy; it only took about 15 minutes. The recipe was easy to follow and most ingredients, beside the pumpkin, is something you’d find in your kitchen. The cook time was accurate, but we were unsatisfied with the outcome. The bread was very bland, and its appearance was unappetizing. The walnuts became black on the edges when cooking, which caused a large contrast with the light colored bread.
Very nice. It came out of the pan great too which can be a challenge w/nut breads. Based on other comments, I increased the spice. I used a whole tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice blend.
So Yummy!!! My husband who claims he doesn't like pumpkin just snagged his second muffin! : )
I substituted chocolate chips for the nuts and a bit more cinnamon and it went over very well. Three co-workers asked for the recipe. Definitely worth a try!
This bread tastes wonderful! The only problem I had with: it took 30 minutes longer to bake through than the recipe advises.
This is by far the best pumpkin bread recipe I have come across. It's a fool proof recipe. I have made this bread at least a dozen times and it never fails. I usually make it without walnuts but it tastes great with or without.
I give it a 5 simply because my bread was a 5 - but i did it ALL WRONG. First off, I didn't have any margarine, so I used butter. Then, I didn't have any baking powder, so I just left it as the soda. Didn't have any pumkin, but I put pumpkin pie filling in and it made aperfect sub. Of course I didn't put any spices in because the pie filling had enough. I also didn't have any salt. Believe it of not - it turned out AMAZING. I'll be using my version every year I think :)
this is amazing for a pumpkin lover like me, i told all my friends about this recipe, i can't tell how much i loved it, felt bad for my husband cause i ate the whole loaf :) Thank you so much
I had yogurt cheese that I used in place of the cream cheese & I replaced 1/2 C of the white sugar with dark brown & added more spice, including allspice. And I subbed chocolate chips for the nuts. I'm taking it to a meeting tonight. I think it will go over well.
5 STARS + This Recipe is Perfect, I followed it exactly and It's wonderful!! I will most definitely make this again, Thanks
Very, Very good recipe! Very moist. All I did was add a lil more spices.
This recipe is excellent, and very easy! It is a moist bread, and delicious! I've made it several times already this fall. Thank you!
Easy and good. Very similar to what Starbucks is selling just now. Am glad I had some left over pumpkin to spur me to find this recipe. I lowered flour to 1.5 cups and added .5 cups of quick oats because everything tastes better with oats in it. The result is a slightly less cakey version, which I prefer. Better for me too! Next time I will sneak in a Tbsp or two of bran as well.
Made this after carving out the halloween pumpkin and wanted a creative, new recipe for pumkin bread. This was great!!! Used the real stuff instead of canned pumpkin and it turned out perfectly moist and fluffy! Definitely keep this one on file for the holidays!!!
very good, moist loaf - took the shape of my decorate pan well though in retrospect, I'd tamp out the air bubbles. Overall, delicious and even better the next day with a shmeer of *ahem* cream cheese!
Don't think twice! This is a fantastic loaf for a fall day... lunches or to serve guests. I like to dress it up with cream cheese icing.
Very moist. Delicious! Strongly recommend.
This recipe was quick and easy to make. It tasted great, too. :-)
This is okay but if you want a pumpkin loaf that will knock your socks off, try the Downeast Maine pumpkin bread. I will be going back to that recipe I got on the site and never stray again!
This recipe is going in my permanent additions box! I followed the directions exactly (which is rare for me) and it came out of the oven perfect. I stored it on the counter wrapped in plastic wrap and it stayed moist and tender until it was gone. I even sliced it up and took it with on a shopping trip for something to snack on! Yum! Give this recipe a try...its wonderful!
This is a splendid recipe! I love anything pumpkin so this of course sounded good (especially with cream cheese.) Even though the baking time is like an hour, its totally worth it. My dads girlfriend and I just watched a show and talked and it was done by the time we were! Even my sister, who doesn't care too much for pumpkin, loved it. I added extra pumpkin to it because i love it so much, and it still came out moist and soft. Great recipe! Staying in my recipe box! :)
WOW!! So delicious!! i will be making this in mini loafs for Christmas presents for my staff! absolutely delicious!!
This was great, I used fresh pumpkin puree instead of canned. The bread was moist and perfectly spiced.
The bread was very moist and had a nice texture but I thought the flavor was lacking. I made the recipe as listed except I swapped a cup of flour with wheat flour.
Delicious! I used pecans instead of walnuts. I also used whole wheat flour, reduced by 1/8 cup. My kids loved it and my family of four ate this whole thing in 1.5 days. Will definitely make it again!
The recipe is a pretty good base recipe. However is turned out really bland. Next time I think a pumpkin cheesecake is better or pumpkin cheescake minis. I have another recipe that is way more flavorful and more moist. I do like this for a base recipe though. And some people don't like alot of spices and this may be good for someone that preffered a blander recipe. Some of my relatives may prefer it since they like calmer & blander recipes. I will use this for a base I think. So, I thank Carol for sharing it. :) I think some people may adore it.
yummy...doesn't use much pumpkin...i froze a couple of 1 cup bags of pumpkin at halloween and used one in a pumpkin loaf batch in december and it was awsome!
I have made this more than a dozen times in the last months. I LOVE it!
I've made this pumpkin bread dozens of times and my whole family loves it. I like to make it extra healthy by reducing the amount of sugar by 1/2 cup, substituting 1/2 cup whole wheat flour for some of the white flour, and adding a couple tablespoons gluten flour (which makes the bread lighter and fluffier). These sell especially well in my house when I make them as muffins. I made my healthy version as mini-muffins for snack at my sons pre-school and the kids gobbled them up! Thank you for this unique recipe!
This is one of the best pumpkinnloaf recipes that I have tried. This recipe is a tiny bit bland but if you add a teaspoon of pumpkin spice it comes out great.
I was actually a bit disappointed in this pumpkin loaf recipe. First of all, it wasn't very moist, secondly you could not taste any of the cream cheese flavor and finally it was actually pretty bland. I will continue to search for the perfect pumpkin/cream cheese loaf recipe...
Wow...yummy. I made this and I was impressed with how moist and smooth this was...I will definitely be making it again.
Best recipe I've found for Pumpkin bread. Really moist.
Awesome loaf!! Used the recipe for our family of 7 and for a gift! was loved by all:)
I made this just as written except I used butter and added more cinnamon and a 1/4 tsp nutmeg and it came out great! I took it to work and everyone loved it. It was super moist and very tasty. I'm making more for family this weekend. Thanks for a great recipe!
My first loaf I have ever made and it couldn't have come out better. My family ate it in one day and now that's it's baking season, I've made it once a week. It never lasts for more than a day. Love this! I use pumpkin pie spice instead of cloves.
It was such a great loaf and easy to bake !
This is a fabulous recipe! The loaf is moist and tasty. I added vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg to give it a bit more flavour.
Amazing! I've never baked anything worth eating but this came out moist and perfect! Thank you!
I went one step further and roasted/pureed fresh pumpkin for this recipe and liked it even more than I did with the canned pumpkin. Thanks for the recipe!
I am famous for my pumpkin loaf, thanks to this recipe. The cream cheese really makes it moist and brilliant. I won a work bake-off with this recipe, and I still have people coming up to me to let me know how good it was. Thanks!!
this was great! Easy enough to make, although my sister and I did get a little antsy waiting for it to be done. I recommend using an electric mixer and/or melting the butter a bit first. It was really hard to stir by hand. Still, turned out great!
This is my favorite pumpkin bread recipe. Always turns out moist. Has a spicy flavor. Even my sister who is a fantastic cook asked for the recipe. This is the bread I bake for gifts.
This was aperfect pumpkin bread. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I also sprinkled cinnamon sugar across the top of the loaf. This pumpkin bread is the best I have ever had!
I made this exactly as indicted except I threw in 1 banana I had that was overripe. My family loved it and my husband said it was like the bread I used to make that I lost the recipe for. Very good for fall/winter, moist and tastes amazing!
As is the case for many of us, Halloween just passed and I had several uncarved pumpkins staring me down. I couldn't part with them that easily, so I cracked 'em open with the intentions of toasting the seeds. Seeing all that pumpkiny goodness go to waste just didn't suit me. I decided that it shall live on in the form of a loaf. I felt a little nervous having never used real pumpkin for anything, so I hopped on the ol' laptop and found this recipe. I altered it a little for the sake of flavor. The 1 1/4 cups white sugar sounded boring so I used 1/2c white sugar, 1/2c brown sugar, and a 1/4c MAPLE SYRUP. Also... didn't have cinnamon so instead of the cloves and cinnamon I used 1 &1/2t pumpkin pie spice. Other than that I followed it to a T and have only tried the batter [loaf is in the oven] and it is PHENOMENAL!!
Love the addition of cream cheese. Nice change from basic pumpkin loaf and nice and moist
I had ricotta I needed to use up, and a big can of pumpkin, so I tripled the recipe. 8 oz ricotta and 4 oz yogurt instead of cream cheese. No cinnamon, just ginger and nutmeg.
A mild recipe, possibly bland. It could have used more spices....
Everyone loved this loaf. I made 2 changes. I substituted about 1/3 of the flour with whole wheat flour rather than using all white flour. I also used chocolate chips instead of nuts so my kids could have it at school. Fantastic loaf.... super moist!!
this is a very good recipe! I love the cloves and cinnamon in this! my brother and i love this! it was so easy to make, i made it for my mom! Great recipe! Thanks Carol!
I got some pie pumpkins from a local farm and needed to do something with them quick. This recipe came to the rescue! The cream cheese really adds great flavor and texture. I'll definitely be making this again in the fall! It also freezes very well!
Really good. Double the cinnamon and add a quarter tsp. nutmeg though. Everyone said it was moist but mine wasn't *that* moist, even though I only baked it 53 minutes. So watch the time.
This recipe turned out not quite as I expected. Although it was very moist and had good flavor, I am not sure why the nuts were added with the dry ingredients. I had a hard time getting the flour that was stuck in the crevices to blend with the wet ingredients when I mixed the two. Next time I will add the nuts after mixing the rest of the components like I normally do. Otherwise, very tasty.
moist and good! added brown sugar on the top. my favorite pumpkin bread yet. cream cheese makes it better
Great recipe! My family loves it. Moist...great texture, and taste. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. Thanks!
The family loved it! So easy to make !
Delicious and very moist bread. I added reasons to mine. Would be great for the holidays
Love it.
It came out fabulously moist and delicious!
The only thing I changed with this recipe was substitute the walnuts for either skor chips or white chocolate chips.
I substituted the cinnamon and cloves with 3/4 tsp of pumpkin pie spice and used pecans instead of walnuts and it tasted amazing.
I did not make any changes, followed the recipe exactly the way it is and it was just perfect. I received so many compliments that this is a forever recipe in my book
Delicious. I added a 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. Perfect fall flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections