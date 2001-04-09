Pumpkin Loaf

As is the case for many of us, Halloween just passed and I had several uncarved pumpkins staring me down. I couldn't part with them that easily, so I cracked 'em open with the intentions of toasting the seeds. Seeing all that pumpkiny goodness go to waste just didn't suit me. I decided that it shall live on in the form of a loaf. I felt a little nervous having never used real pumpkin for anything, so I hopped on the ol' laptop and found this recipe. I altered it a little for the sake of flavor. The 1 1/4 cups white sugar sounded boring so I used 1/2c white sugar, 1/2c brown sugar, and a 1/4c MAPLE SYRUP. Also... didn't have cinnamon so instead of the cloves and cinnamon I used 1 &1/2t pumpkin pie spice. Other than that I followed it to a T and have only tried the batter [loaf is in the oven] and it is PHENOMENAL!!