Pumpkin Loaf

4.6
197 Ratings
  • 5 147
  • 4 37
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

The cream cheese contributes to the excellence of this loaf.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Put softened cheese, butter, and sugar in mixing bowl. Cream together well. Beat in eggs one at a time until blended. Mix in pumpkin.

  • In another bowl combine flour, soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and walnuts. Stir until thoroughly mixed. Pour all at once over batter. Stir just enough to moisten. Turn into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60-70 minutes until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan. Remove to rack to finish cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 345.2mg. Full Nutrition
