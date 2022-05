When the dough comes together, turn out onto a floured surface, and knead vigorously for about 20 minutes. Take a few 1 to 2 minute breaks if you like. The dough will be somewhat sticky until it is fully kneaded. Form dough into a ball. Rub the inside of a clean bowl with oil, and place the dough in it. Turn to coat the ball with oil. Cover with a towel and let rise at room temperature until doubled in size. This will take about 1 1/2 hours.