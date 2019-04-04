I didn't have much success with this. There is only one recipe on this site that uses Biga (foccocia bread) and I didn't think it was very good. It was an interesting experience though and I am still interested in learning about bread starters, but I don't think this is for beginners. I ended up with a lot of Biga left over after I tried the foccocia bread recipe so I modified the Amish friendship bread recipe (also from this site) the best that I could and used it for that. The Amish friendship bread was good and the fermented flavor of the biga in the bread was yummy, but I think one needs to know a little about bread before trying this particular method.

Read More