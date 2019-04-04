Biga

A biga, or 'starter', adds flavor and extra leavening power to bread dough.

By THYCOOK

Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Place the warm water in a small bowl, and sprinkle the yeast over the top. Let stand until yeast has dissolved and is foamy, about 15 minutes.

  • Measure flour into a large bowl. Make a well in the center, and pour in the yeast mixture and cold water. Use a sturdy spoon to mix it together until sticky and difficult to stir, but nevertheless thoroughly combined. Cover and allow to ferment for 24 hours in the refrigerator before using.

  • Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. To use, rinse a measuring cup in cool water, scoop out the amount of starter needed, and bring to room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 69.8g; fat 1.6g; sodium 4.7mg. Full Nutrition
