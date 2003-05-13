Favorite Nut Bread

This loaf has a superb flavor.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Beat cheese, 1/3 cup sugar, and 1 egg together well. Set aside.

  • Beat remaining 2 eggs in mixing bowl until frothy. Mix in oil, milk, and lemon rind.

  • In another bowl measure in flour, 1/3 cup sugar, brown sugar, soda, salt, walnuts. Stir to mix well. Pour all at once into mixing bowl. Stir with milk batter until moistened. Spoon 1/2 batter into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan. Spoon on cheese mixture. Cover with remaining batter by dropping small spoonfuls here and there.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour until it tests done. Cool 15 minutes in pan before turning out very carefully to rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 378.7mg. Full Nutrition
