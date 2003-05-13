Favorite Nut Bread
This loaf has a superb flavor.
Although this recipe wasn't rated by anyone else, I decided to give it a try because it sounded so good....well...I wasn't dissappointed!!! This was very good and looks so pretty too!! I hope others give this a try.
First of all, the directions for this are off. The ingredient list has 1 cup of white sugar (total) & the directions only call for 2/3 cup total. I didn't know what to do, so I added 2/3 c. sugar to step 4 instead of 1/3. Well...I didn't have any- I made it for my mother-in-law for her birthday. She just called & said it was FABULOUS & to never lose the recipe! WOW. I baked it at 325 for 1 hour with foil on top the last 20-30 minutes. I can't wait to bake one for ME.....once I can have a "splurge" day!
I thought the dough was too thick, so I even rechecked the ingredients to see if I'd missed some of the liquid, but I hadn't. In the end, the bread loaf was good, not incredible, but good as well as aesthetically appealing. It looks like bakery bread - it's that pretty. Just remember to rap the loaf on the counter a few times before you put in in the oven to remove any air bubbles prior to baking. This is especially important at high elevations. I took the bread out at about 50 minutes, and next time I'd take it out 5 minutes sooner. I do, however, have a convection oven so things always bake a little more quickly. Just in case, check it at 50 minutes.
The overall presentation and flavor of this scrumptious loaf is wonderfully delicious. I will definitely make it again!
Yum! I took the bread out after only about 50 minutes, so don't wait the hour to check! Also, added cinnamon, vanilla and dried cherries (my favorite in everything!) and left out the lemon zest. Very moist! Thanks for the recipe.
Wow. This was a crowd-pleaser. The only change I made was to leave out the lemon zest and instead add a healthy dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla for a spicier fall flavor. ?The finished product looks like it’s much more difficult to make than it actually is.? And it tastes amazing!
I made it as written. It did brown early in my convection oven so I put foil over it and turned it down to 325 to finish, at about 50 minutes total. It is sweet enough for me, I love sweet. It is a large loaf for sure. Also, I didn't have lemon zest so I put in about a Tbsp of orange juice. I just got it out of the oven, let it set for about 15 minutes, then gently took out of the pan. The cream cheese is not set so I am hoping it will firm up as it sets a little longer. Tastes good.
