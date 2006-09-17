Zucchini Coconut Loaf
This loaf is good, spicy and lovely to serve your guests. It cuts better the second day.
The first time I made this recipe, I left out the currants and doubled the recipe, and it came out really dry and kind of heavy. Everyone else who's reviewed it commented on the moistness, so I tried again. The second time, I doubled the recipe, but used three eggs instead of two and substituted brown sugar for half the white sugar. I also used dried cranberries rather than raisins or currants. This batch is moist and yummmmy! I also realized that with my first batch I was using unbleached 'artisan bread' flour rather than regular all-purpose flour, which I'd purchased thinking it was regular unbleached flour. Don't know what the difference is, but I switched to good old gold medal, and this batch came out great!Read More
This stuck in the pan - not sure what the problem was.Read More
Perfect! This is easily the BEST bread I've made (I've made a lot of sweet breads)! I recommend using 1 1/2 c whole wheat flour and 1/2 c wheat germ to up the fiber. No noticable changes in taste. Since this recipe can run slightly dry, if you find yourself considering cutting down on the oil - don't. I added 1/2 cup of applesause along with the oil and it is just perfect. With or without the changes this bread is excellent!
I tried this and found it very easy to make. My family loves the coconut. I chose not to boil the raisins but just added them into the batter. Used Crasins for something different. Very tasty, and will use again for sure! Debbie
I made 3 different zucchini loaf recipes - 2 with chocolate and this one. I thought I would like the ones with chocolate better, but this one was my favorite. I used natural applesauce instead of oil(it saves 75 cal & 8 grams of fat per serving) and used craisins for the currents..it was so yummy and moist.
Great easy and quick recipe! For a lighter version, I used only 1/4 c of oil and added a 1/4 c of applesauce and replaced 1/2 the sugar with splenda and it worked!!!
Awesome! I have made this several times already. I even tried lightening it up a bit. I mixed 1/2-cup Splenda and 1/2 cup sugar, and 3/4-cup wheat flour with 3/4 cup white flour. The results were good, but still not as awesome as the original. I will make the lightened version for my household, but when it comes to giving it away I will stick to the original. PS: Unbelievable but true - I recently tried to double this recipe, but I accidently only added 2 cups of flour instead of 3 cups. The result was more like a zucchini cake. So I went to the store and bought some cream cheese frosting and everyone raved about it! They are still saying I make the best zucchini bread out of our whole big Italian family!
This was good. Very easy to make. Moist and very good with coffee. I used 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar and it was sweet enough, I just love the taste of brown sugar and coconut together.
Really yummy and different with the coconut. My co-workers loved it!
This recipe is so good. I used raisins instead of currants. It came out moist and delicious! Everyone who ate it asked for the recipe! New Favorite!
One of the best zucchini breads I have ever had. A keeper!
Coconut gave it great texture. I substituted apple sauce for the oil and it was still very moist. I also left out the currants. Big hit where I volunteer!
I cannot believe how good this is! I made a lot of changes to make it a little lighter. I completely replaced the oil with unsweetened applesauce, used 3/4c Splenda and 1/4c light brown sugar, 1c white flour, 1/2c wheat flour. I also used Craisins instead of currants. I think that if my version is so good, the original has to be awesome!
This loaf was DELICIOUS. I skipped the nuts though since I personally don't like nuts in my food, but the flavor, texture and combo of zucchini bread and coconuts was perfect. I moved into a new place back in October and made some loaves for my neighbors to introduce myself and they still rave about it.
good but now I see what the description meant with spicy, I think I may skip the nutmeg next time it was a little overpowering
This was great and the whole family liked it. I made a few modifications for our taste and healthfulness: cut the nutmeg in half, left out the nuts and berries, used 1/2 cup honey and no sugar, used 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce and 1/4 cup oil, 1 cup white flour and 1/2 cup wheat flour, and 1.5x the zucchini. It was still plenty sweet and the texture was great! I baked at 325 instead of 350 because of the honey.
Left out the walnuts. Used canola oil instead of vegetable, sugar in the raw instead of white sugar, whole wheat pasty flour instead of the all purpose. The loaf was absolutely delicious!
Decent, but not better than any other zucchini bread recipe.
VERY EASY TO MAKE AND YUMMY... I LOVE THE SMELL OF COCONUT
Absolutely amazing! Moist and tasty! I made mini muffins so I baked for 20-25 minutes, and they turned out perfect. I made a few substitutions for a healthier recipe: used whole wheat flour (like others suggested); added 1/4 cup ground flax; reduced sugar to 3/4 cup (1/4 brown sugar, 1/2 cup white); and used applesauce instead of oil. One of the reviews said it was dry after substituting applesauce, so I added an extra tablespoon of applesauce. I also left out the raisins because my husband doesn't like fruit in his muffins.
Wow. This is delicious! I made it exactly as written, but substituted raisins for the currants. It's just sweet enough to be a treat, but not so sweet that you think you are eating cake rather than bread. This will definitely be made again.
Overall liked this recipe. Followed other reviewers suggestions of adding wheat germ and the applesauce and it was a great texture. My only complaints were that the top got a little crispy (maybe my fault) and I didn't really taste the coconut. Overall a nice spicy bread!
I absolutely love the flavor of this recipe. It certainly is not bland. The nutmeg works great with the zucchini. I doubled the ingredients and made 4 mini loaves and 1 regular size loaf. This will be my permanent recipe for zucchini bread!!
Eh. It was good, but the real problem was that I made 'MOMS Zucchini Bread' on the very same day, (from this site) which was WAY better for some reason. If I had not made the other bread, I would have ranted and raved about this one, but side by side comparison, the other wins hands down.
This is even better than my grandma's recipe for zucchini bread (Sorry Grandma!!). I did leave out the currants, this is very moist and tastes awesome, my new standard recipe for zucchini bread!!
I made this recipe as written the first time & it was really good. The next time I tweeked using other reviews & suggestions. First, grate the zucchini (I used extra--maybe 1-1/2 cups, since I have a surplus) and let it dry between paper towels. I then replaced half of oil with applesauce; used half white/ half brown sugar, used 1/2 cup wheat flour and 1 cup flour & used craisins instead of currants. Muffins, baked at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes are gourmet quality--moist & delicious, wonderful texture. Thanks Carol for an excellent recipe and other reviewers for great suggestions!
Very nice and easy. My 3 year old enjoyed the simple preparation & we both enjoyed the results (especially since I substituted chocolate chips for the currants). It is also possible to reduce the sugar without losing any of the taste.
You can't go wrong with this recipe. I followed it exactly and my bread turned out wonderful. Just enough coconut that it wasn't crumbly. The boiled raisins made them more plump and juicy. This is a wonderful way to use that extra zucchini.
I love this recipe so much I made it twice in 2 wks! I normally only bake once a month, the only trouble is, I wind up eating most of it on my own! I made a couple of changes to this recipe by omitting the currant, raisins, I used whole wheat flour instead of the white unhealthy type. I also added some lemon rind for extra flavor, I also replaced the butter or oil with half apple sauce and half coconut Extra virgin organic oil, huuuummmm! so moist and delish! I served it with homemade strawberry jam. Just sinful, only in the taste, because I made some healthy substitutions! This is a keeper!
Awesome, moist zucchini bread. Don't skip boiling the raisins. I had a hard time getting it out of the pan after it had cooled, so you may want to do it while it is still warm.
Excellent easy recipe. I used 1/3 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup brown sugar (instead of 1 cup white sugar) and substituted pumpkin seeds for walnuts. Also needed to get rid of a ton of garden grown zucchini so added an extra 1/2 cup. Baked the loaves in 4, 3.5" x 5" pans for 30 minutes (for easier freezing).
Very easy recipe - I entered it into my local fair and won 1st prize!!! I used olive oil and it worked fine.
I doubled this recipe the first time I made it and baked them as muffins topped with a generous amount of streusel topping. They were wonderful and froze and thawed great. A+
Amazing with the following substitutions: brown sugar instead of white, wheat flour instead of white, coconut oil instead of vegetable, raisins instead of currants, cooked for 35 minutes in my oven...turned out great
I used chocolate chips instead of currants. Delicious!
YUUUUUUUUM! 5 boys all want more!
Absolutely the best zucchini bread I have ever eaten. A great way to use zucchini and actually enjoy what you end up with.
I have been looking for a good zucchini bread recipe and I have finally found it. This is a great recipe. The coconut blends nicely with the other flavors, without overwelming it. Most zucchini bread recipes that I have tried are very bland, but this one has a wonderful flavor. I did change a few things, however. Instead of currents I used dried cherries and pecans instead of walnuts and it was great. My family absolutely loved it.
Great taste - loved the coconut and dried cranberries. I ran out of sugar, only used half of what recipe called for and was sweet enough for me. Also used 1/2 oil and 1/2 applesauce, a little dry - but I may have overcooked it a bit - great recipe, thank you!
This was moist and good but i had better. I would have preferred a sweeter loaf. Overall-- good.
I made this for the first time last night and it turned out beautifully, very moist and flavorful. I did omit the nuts and substituted applesauce for the oil. I would never have thought to add coconut to zucchini bread but it works! This is a keeper.
This is indeed a fantastic recipe. I took another reviewer's advice and used half white sugar, half brown sugar, and I think it came out nicely. I will definitely be using this recipe agian and again! Cheers!
This was wonderful! I loved the coconut twist and the added raisins were delicious. I'll definitely make this one again!
One of my most favorite recipes! If you love carrot cake, you wont be disappointed. I make batches of these and freeze them. I've also added cream cheese icing to make it more of a dessert, but it is fantastic on its own. Thanks Carol!
I love this recipe - especially the combination of the nutmeg and the cinnamon. I made a few changes and like it even better! I used 1 C whole wheat flour and 1/2 C white flour, 1/2 C of cinnamon apple sauce in place of the oil (could probably skip altogether with the amount of zucchini I put in), reduced the sugar to 1/2 C brown sugar, and added 1/2 C chocolate chips. All I have to say is YUM! I skipped the currants and the nuts (don't like those in my breads) Oh, and I added about 1 1/2 to 2 C of undrained zucchini. Very good and goes very quickly our house! Thanks for the amazing tips!!
THE best zucchini bread ever! turns out perfect every time and very moist.
I like the addition of coconut to this bread...I pulled out some shredded zucchini which I had in the freezer and used it. I increased the vanilla and cinnamon slightly. I think a strudel type topping might even be good on this bread.
I have made this 3 times now (quadrupling the recipe twice). I did use all applesauce, 1/2 the amount of sugar and all whole wheat flour. Everyone raved about it. I also did not put in raisins or currants. I believe it is one of the best zucchini bread recipes I've made.
I drained the zucchini as much as possible. Used raisins and did not bother to boil them. It is very moist.
This is very good just as laid out, but after experimenting I think I've found three changes worthy of sharing. Firstly, I couldn't stand to pitch out the water in which the raisins were plumped (why toss away so much flavor?) so instead I use 1/2c of hottest tap water (toss raisins and let soak about 10-15 minutes in it) then reserve it after draining the raisins and add this cooled liquid to the egg, oil, and sugar mixture. Secondly, to balance the added liquid, and also add some healthy fiber, I add 1/2c whole-wheat flour and a few tablespoons ground flax seed. Thirdly, I use the longer, shredded coconut instead of the flaked, as I think it improves the texture. Really delicious results!
My 8 year old son loves this. Excellent Receipe
I just made a batch and the kids loved it! I used chocolate chips instead of currants. I also used half sugar and half splenda.
My coworkers loved it. I doubled the recipe for two loaves, however the loaves were so small! I recommend increasing the recipe by 50% to make a decent sized loaf. I also omitted the raisins, thought it was overkill. Other than that, this is definitely good zucchini bread. Oh, and I used half light brown sugar and half white sugar.
Easy to make and very good. Even my picky 5 year old liked it! I'll definitely make this again- thanks for the yummy recipe!
This was decent bread, but didn't have the moistness we love about traditional zucchini breads.
I could not resist the temptation to add all sorts of things to this recipe and it came out a little dense. My bad. I put coconut, carrots, Craisins, pineapple and a half a crushed banana. It tasted really great but the middle was almost gooey. Still, it was a great breakfast and it was good with a peanut butter schmear late at night.
This zucchini loaf is delicious, a little sweet for my taste, but my husband loved it. Definately a make again!:)
I was just looking for a simple zucchini bread recipe, and this was one looked the closest to what I wanted. I left out all of the last four ingredients since I just wanted a basic zucchini bread. It is delicious!!! Love it. Thanks.
Yum! I love this bread- I made with pecans since I was out of walnuts, and left out the currants. It was so yummy that I made another version, using only 2oz of oil and adding a medium banana and 1/3 cup of cocoa powder and leaving out the nuts, it turned out great too!! I just love the coconut! Plus my kids cant get enough of it! Great recipe.
excellent!
Good recipe! Only gave it 4 stars because it was good, but not a memorable recipe. It didn't have the coconut flavor I was hoping for. I made it exactly as written. Next time I think I'll use coconut extract instead of vanilla to enhance the coconut flavor and I'll probably omit the nutmeg so that it doesn't over power the coconut. Otherwise the bread was moist and it tasted good...just not coconutty like I was hoping for.
Thanks to Karen's review and suggestions, I doubled this, used 3 eggs, and used Craisins in place of currants. My husband took one of the loaves to work today. Now, I'm working on making yet another batch or two (we have so much zucchini!), as well as sharing the recipe with my husband's happy co-workers. Simple and superb!
I love this!!! Never thought to do coconut and zucchini in bread together! This recipe is a keeper
For some reason, my loaf turned out a little dense--possibly a mis-measurement on my part. I left out the raisins and nuts, and added extra coconut--very tasty results, even if it was heavy.
Very good becomes a bit addictive after awhile recommend adding the currants going to try pecans next time
Thanks Carol for sharing this great recipe. It is so good and my family loved it. The only thing I changed was the amount of oil. I used 1/2 c apple sauce and 1/2 c oil. I added 1/2 cup of sour cream and it turned out so moist. Thanks again.
YUM! I drained as much water from the zucchini as described in "Abby's zucchini bread" recipe on this website. I doubled the recipe but used three eggs. Also replaced all the oil with applesauce. Fantastically moist and light and delicious!
Very easy, did the applesauce for 1/2 oil and chocolate chips, makes one big loaf and 3 mini loaf when you double the recipe. Awesome!
This was delicious. I omitted the currants and added chocolate chips and a jar of baby food bananas. Yum
I just made this and the only alteration I made was using applesauce instead of oil and raisins (not boiled) instead of currants. Sometimes applesauce makes things turn out too spongy I find, but this loaf still turned out amazing! Very yummy with so many different flavours (zuchinni, coconut, cinnamon, nutmeg, raisin - it was delicious!) Definitely a keeper! *Edit* I was just reading through my Company's Coming "Muffins and More" recipe book and this is the exact recipe from that book! Either way, it's still delicious!
All that had a slice really enjoyed it. 4 stars because I tweeted it a bit. Like others, applesauce vice oil. I didn't have raisins or currants, but for some reason had Cranblueberries (must have been for the granddaughters). A little less sugar.
Made this right by the recipe and it's wonderful. Very moist....love the coconut. Will made again Peggy
Delicious sweet bread...
Pretty darn yummy!! :)
Super moist - I used a cup and a half of zucchini since I had a ton on hand. I used almonds instead of walnuts though and I would suggest against that, they way overpowered the flavor of everything else.
This recipe is fantastic..so moist and a good consistency. I made some changes to make it a little healthier and it turned out wonderful. I used applesauce instead of oil and added an extra 1/2 cup of the applesauce. For the sugar, I used half sugar and half splenda. The next time I will also replace the eggs with eggbeater. I also reduced the salt to 1/2. Delicious!! and almost no fat!
I've been searching for the perfect quickbread recipe to keep me supplied with fresh baking throughout the week, and this is my favorite so far. The first time I made it, I halved the recipe to make one small loaf, but added one whole egg, which seemed to make it quite moist. I used melted butter in place of oil. I added some grated carrot along with the zucchini. I also used half the amount of brown sugar instead of white. I omitted the currants and nuts. Second time, I did not half the recipe, and also added some chopped sour apple in place of the currants. I tried using half a cup brown sugar and half a cup of honey. I think I'll leave out the apple next time, as it didn't add anything to the flavor. I might also use a quarter cup brown sugar and half a cup of honey, although the flavor of this batch is very sweet and rich. This batch is not as moist, although I did not find it dry, so I may add two eggs next time. At the suggestion of another review, I sprinkled oatmeal on top 15 min into baking, making it quite pretty.
I made this recipe, adding the 1/2 cup applesauce as suggested by another user. Very very delicious!
This is a nice recipe if you are looking for a zucchini bread that is just a little bit different. It was flavorful and moist, and the family enjoyed it.
OMG, I wish I had made more!!!
Wow! This recipe is absolutely amazing! I used some semi-sweet chocolate chips in place of the currants or raisins and it was SUPERB!
I used half whole wheat flour like others suggested. I like it.
Didn't change a single thing. bread turned out delicious, even my toddler likes it! will be keeping this recipe.
This is really good. For those of you who think you don't like zucchini bread, think again! The coconut totally hides the texture, if that is an issue for you. The only change that I made was to use 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/2 cup (unpacked) brown sugar. It looks like a lot of ingredients, but it's really not much work at all. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this bread and left out the currants. I substituted chocolate chips instead and actually thought it was rather dry and heavy. I found another zucchini bread recipe from this site that had 2 cups of zucchini and it turned out very moist so I might increase the amount next time. I really liked the coconut flavor but maybe it dried out the bread?
I just made this recipe and its really good. I added chocolate chips instead of raisins though and I added a 1/2 cup of sourcream since people had said it was on the dry side. I would definitely make this again.
I hadn't made this in quite a while, so it was a nice reminder when I made it yesterday. The coconut gives it an interesting texture, and there was just enough spice. I did substitute half the oil with applesauce, and it was still moist. I used the recommended currants, as they are not as strong in flavor as raisins can be, as my family doesn't care for raisins. I'll be making this again soon, for the holidays. Thanks!
Interesting comments from other reviewers. I shredded one medium-large zucchini, which was a tad more than the recipe called for, so the bread was not dry. I also used 1/4 c. of whole wheat flour in place of all white (LOVE that whole-wheat taste!) and cut back on the sugar to a total of 2/3 c of granulated Louisiand brown sugar. Subbed pecans for walnuts too. Baked for 50 minutes, which was perfect. Nice delicate taste the first day, but even better today, and still moist!
I didn't boil the currants; I used some I have on hand all the time that I've soaked in rum. I also used the new white whole wheat flour for all the flour. Oil was a light olive oil. It was outstanding. I'll try reducing the sugar next time.
Nice and moist. Halved the sugar since the raisins and coconut provide enough sweetness and it was still very sweet! Next time will try 1/3 cup sugar.
Wow! It is hot out of the oven. I couldn't wait to taste it so I cut it early (cuts better if cooled first) and put butter on a slice and it was out of the world. I used a reviewers recommendation and instead of 1 c. of oil I used 1/2 c oil and 1/2 apple sauce. I also omitted the nuts. It was moist and delicious. It's a keeper. Especially in zucchini season.
This recipe was amazing, turned out perfect. I used applesauce instead of oil as well as dark chocolate and coconut flakes, no currents or walnuts. Next time I will try using half wholewheat flour but it was great the way it was. I made mini loafs using silicone trays, 30mins at 350F cooked the perfectly. I will be making them again for sure!!
Changing the raisins for crasins is a must!
Whole family loved this bread. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup and used applesauce in place of the oil and raisins (did not soak them)in place of the currants. It came out very moist and ohh the delicious smell. My husband drove me crazy bugging me to cut it. We just could not wait more then a few hours before the we dove in. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
One of the best breads I have made! Delicious! Used half brown and half regular sugar. Raisins instead of currants. Otherwise, made as posted. Yum yum yum!
So easy & delicious! I didn’t have raisins or walnuts - will try that next time. I put 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Delicious!
Excellent. Easy to make. Would reduce the sugar content next time as I found it a little sweet.
4 stars with the modifications I made when I looked at the reviews. Used 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar. Did not include walnuts or rasins, but increased the coconut to 1 cup. Next time I would not use the brown sugar and try 3/4 cup of white sugar. Was plenty sweet.
This is a fabulous recipe. The coconut gives it a wonderful texture. Just a couple of changes to bring down the fat and sugar. My husband loved it. Replaced 1/4 cup of oil with 4oz of natural apple sauce. Used only 1/2 cup of sugar Replaced the currants with dried cherries On the second batch, I used 1/2 a cup of zucchini & 1/2 a cup of carrots
