Zucchini Coconut Loaf

This loaf is good, spicy and lovely to serve your guests. It cuts better the second day.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • In small pan boil one cup water. Add currants or raisins, and boil for two minutes. Drain.

  • In mixing bowl beat egg, oil, and sugar. Stir in zucchini and vanilla.

  • In another bowl, measure flour, baking powder, soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, coconut, walnuts, and currants or raisins. Stir to combine thoroughly. Pour all at once over batter in mixing bowl. Stir to moisten. Turn into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Turn out on rack. Cool and wrap.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 238.6mg. Full Nutrition
