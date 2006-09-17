Zucchini Coconut Loaf

I've been searching for the perfect quickbread recipe to keep me supplied with fresh baking throughout the week, and this is my favorite so far. The first time I made it, I halved the recipe to make one small loaf, but added one whole egg, which seemed to make it quite moist. I used melted butter in place of oil. I added some grated carrot along with the zucchini. I also used half the amount of brown sugar instead of white. I omitted the currants and nuts. Second time, I did not half the recipe, and also added some chopped sour apple in place of the currants. I tried using half a cup brown sugar and half a cup of honey. I think I'll leave out the apple next time, as it didn't add anything to the flavor. I might also use a quarter cup brown sugar and half a cup of honey, although the flavor of this batch is very sweet and rich. This batch is not as moist, although I did not find it dry, so I may add two eggs next time. At the suggestion of another review, I sprinkled oatmeal on top 15 min into baking, making it quite pretty.