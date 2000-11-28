Pineapple Bread
This is a great tasting loaf, fruity and nutty at the same time.
This recipe is really good and easy, but next time I would add half pineapple juice and half crushed pineapple to make it more pineapply. Don't get me wrong you can taste the pineapple, but once it baked it kind of lost the taste a bit. I also sprikled about two tablespoons of brown sugar on top once in baking dish for a sweet crumbly effect. I will deffinatly make this agian, thanks.Read More
BLEH! It smelled fabulous while it was baking. I used Splenda but that is WAY too much baking powder. It had a horrible after taste. I've baked several other things with splenda and never had anything come out this icky. I used a fresh pineapple that I zapped in the magic bullet and the texture was great..very nice and moist. Just that after taste. I will try this recipe again but only use 1tsp of baking powder and probably increase the baking soda to 1 tsp as well. *shudder* I had to throw the whole pan away.Read More
This bread was wonderful. I cut up a fresh pineapple and "crushed" it in my food processor...the fresh tase really camr through in the bread. Also, try using a 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg in this. This was perfect hot out of the oven and covered in butter with a mug of coffee this cold Sunday morning. I will be making this again. Thanks!
Everybody loved this pineapple bread-I added 1/2 cup pineapple juice and 1/2 cup crushed pineapple.
I give this 4 stars, more for its potential.... although I think I figured out the problem! Previous reviewers seemed to either rave about this bread, or say WOW! too much baking powder. Baking powder reacts differently depending on the acidity of the fruit it is used with. Pineapple is an acidic fruit; FRESH pineapple is much more acidic than CANNED pineapple. I'm going to guess that those who thought the recipe is great as written used FRESH pineapple. My experience is with CANNED pineapple, and I DEFINITELY had to use LESS baking powder!! After 2 tries, I discovered that 1 tsp. baking powder was the perfect amount. I also like more fruit & texture to my bread, so I used a 20oz. can of crushed pineapple with the juice (1 cup crushed pineapple + 1 cup pineapple juice did not add enough flavor), and 1 cup coconut. Also followed another reviewer's suggestion to sprinkle 2-3 tbsp. brown sugar on top of bread before baking. Delicious this way!
This is a tasty loaf-moist and delicious! I tried the 1/2 juice & 1/2 pinapple approach and it worked great.
Wonderful breakfast bread! I substituted applesauce for butter and added some raisins. Now I call it my "Fruit'n Nut Bread". :)
This was a great bread. So moist it was almost like a pound cake and every time I ate it I felt like I needed strawberries and whipped cream on top! I agree with the others that more pineapple would make it even better. I will keep this one around and may even try it using other canned fruits.
4 stars because this bread has potential...I would DEFINITELY back off the baking powder...wowzers! Other than that I used 1 cup fresh pineapple and about 1/4 cup pineapple juice. Its a light pineapple taste so if your looking for a big bold pineapple taste this bread is not for you. Very moist, just the dang baking powder taste. I will make again and only put 1 tsp baking powder.
We like it, but next time I will add more pineapple.
Unfortunately, I thought this bread would come out sweeter. I read the reviews and added more pineapple juice (1/2 cup more) and it still needed something.
This came out excellent. My only complaint is that it needs more pineapple. I used the cup of pineapple and added extra juice, but it still needs more! I also only used 1/2 teaspoon of salt. The texture is just perfect, not dry, not mushy. Held up well when I cut it. Actually I was thinking: add a banana or two, a couple handfuls of coconut, and about 1/2 teaspoon of rum extract and this would make an awesome Pina Colada bread!!
I guess this recipe deserves 5 stars for it's "inspiration" factor. :) judging by previous reviews I decided to do some of my own "tweaking". I added 4 oz of canned mandarin oranges with juice, 1 tsp of all spice, 1/4 cup of cinnamon applesauce, and topped the batter with shredded coconut, which toasted gloriously during baking. Results?? Moist and out of this world!!! Delicious with cream cheese!!!! What a sweet tropical treat!! Thanks!
I have made many quick breads. This is the first one that did not turn out wonderfully. I was disappointed in the consistency and it tasted of too much baking powder even though I cut the amount nearly in half.
I made this in the bread machine with macadamia nuts and it turned out really moist and flavorful. The bread machine doesn't leave chunks of pineapple as I'd like but it was easy!
this was more like a pound cake than a bread. i used 1.5 cups of fresh pineapple that i chopped up. the bread was kinda doughy when i took it out of the pan and i even let it cool in there for about 40 min. i put in the fridge overnight and it was better today. the pineapple sunk a little but still pretty good.
Very moist and fruity.
Hands down, the BEST sweet bread recipe ever! However, I did make a mistake that actually made it better. I put in 3 tsps of baking SODA instead! But the result was a very cake-like bread. Like the dense lemon cake you get at Starbucks. I added a wee bit more pineapple, too. I also melted butter with some of the pineapple liquid, added powdered sugar and made a glaze. Next time, I will omit the walnuts and try poppyseeds. YUM!
I folllowed this recipe exactly and I think it would have been great if not for the bitter taste. Way too much baking powder and I only used 2 1/2 tsp instead of 3. Really moist, but if I make it again, I will definitely only use 1 tsp.
Deliciouse! I made it exactly as it sais and it is very tasty!
This recipe has great potential but has way to much baking powder for my taste, so made it too bitter for me to eat. (Although my husband loved this). I didn't have baking soda on hand so left that out. I'll try this again but with less baking powder.
Very nice bread and with the extra baking soda and I substituted chopped Macadamia nuts for the walnuts, the Hawaii Aunties loved it. Mahalo!
WOW!!!!! Let me just say this lasted about 30 minutes in my house. I used fresh pineapple, and added pumpkin eggnog. It was very good....
I am cooking it right now and was wondering what the smoking in my kitchen was. I thought it looked a little high for 1 loaf pan, and of course it is now pouring out onto the oven. Try it with either 2 pans or 1 pan and a couple muffins. I will update once I get to taste it.
Pretty good, however, it has slightly too much baking powder for my liking. I'll experiment with reducing the baking powder slightly and increasing the amount of pineapple just a bit for a more fruity loaf.
A great accompaniment to the rest of my Luau food!
The inside of this bread was gummy and doughy and the outside was burnt~I don't know what happened with this recipe. Good thing my Dad and brother aren't picky. I probably will try to make it again, but for now I'll give it 2 stars.
Excellent recipe - took a loaf into work and it was devoured in minutes. Based on other reviews I upped the crushed pineapple by 1/2 cup. I also sprinkled a mixture of cinnamon, sugar, and finely chopped walnuts over the top to give it a somewhat crunchy, carmelized crust.
Excellent recipe - not too sweet - i added a capful of rum (about 2 tsps just give a richer flavor), and some coconut. i didnt have crushed pineapple, so i used the chunks..(never try those in a mixer!) the crushed would have been much better.. excellent bread for brunch, breakfast, dessert, anytime
I made the substitution of more pineapple less juice and for me it was just okay. Not bad but not really worth making again.
YUMMY!
Fantastic! Added 1/2 cup juice and pineapple. Then topped with pineapple juice and powdered sugar and walnut glaze! :p
WOW! This bread is excellent! I made it for a shower where the theme was tropical. Everyone loved it. I would check it just before an hour, tho. I omitted the walnuts for preference sake. AWESOME! Thanks for sharing this one!
I agree that this bread is too chewy and has a very light pineapple flavor. I did make some adjustments, replacing the butter with nonfat yogurt and replacing 1/2 the sugar with Splenda, as well as only using 2 tsp baking soda. It is ok, but I will not make again.
What a great recipe! Thank you for sharing it. Looking ahead, I am going to make some for our Thanksgiving crowd, too. Absolutely delicious!
I LOVE this bread! thanks soo soo much for the great recipe, one suggestiion and that is to cook it for like 5 minutes less so that it is a bit more gooey and less crisp..how i like it:) its up to you though
I made this bread because I had extra fresh pineapple. I thought it needed a little more pineapple. Still good.
I was excited because many said this was a moist bread. I used 1/2 cup pineapple juice and 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, as others suggested. It did not even remotely taste of pineapple. It was also incredibly dry. I used 2 tsp. baking powder, and I agree with another review that it should only be about 1. All in all, I was not impressed.
Awesome. I used a 20oz can of crushed pineapple instead of the one cup because of the other reviews. I also omitted the nuts out of preference. I baked mine in a 9x9 square pan for 45 minutes. It made a wonderful treat my whole family enjoyed.
This bread didn't have alot of flavor.
This was a very bland bread. Didn't even know it was pineapple. It had a nice texture, moist and dense.Used macadamia nuts out of personal preference. Not sure how to get more flavor, maybe a little rum, pineapple extract or just more pineapple being careful not to add too much juice.
make sure you use a 9x5 pan and not an 8x4 or it spills over (I made that mistake once). Anyway, I thought that this recipe was lovely. It smells good, tastes good, easy to make. We make it all the time. Since I firmly believe that people should rate the recipe that is posted and not the recipe that they came up with FROM the recipe that is posted: I think it deserves 5 stars as written. I think it comes out a little better with our personal touches though: coconut oil in place of the butter, 3/4 cup sugar, omit the nuts (gross!) and stir in one un-drained can of pineapple tid bits. This is a great recipe, thank you for posting it.
I added and extra 1/4 cup pineapple and I still couldn't taste the pineapple. The actual bread was yummy, but the texture was more like a muffin. I added a white sugar and brown sugar mixture to the top before I baked it. Definitely check on the bread before an hour. Mine was a little dry and crumbly.
Loved it! Based on the reviews, I made a couple of tweaks. I used 1 & 1/3 cup of crushed pineapple, and 1/2 cup of apple sauce (unsweetened) instead of butter. I also added some shredded coconut (~2/3 cup) and a dash of milk to add to the moistness. I baked them as mini muffins at 400F for 13minutes. Definitely making these again. Thanks for sharing! :)
I decided to make this bread even though I didn't have the walnuts. I used more pineapple juice and pineapples just as suggested by others and it turned out to taste just like corn bread but more moist than corn bread. Good but I wasn't impressed by this one.
Bread didn't have much flavor at all. Second day the pineapple tasted soggy and disgusting. Would not make this again. I did follow this recipe to the letter.
Good recipe, with some tweaks: I upped the pineapple to 1 1/2 cups (I used fresh and chopped/crushed myself) Instead of 1/2 C walnuts, used 1 Cup of pecans Added 1 1/2 tablespoons of Saigon Cinnamon (Saigon is sweeter/ has less bite) (I also used no cholesterol egg substitute and Smart Balance instead of butter) Comes out much darker than the recipe pic, closed to a banana bread. An excellent breakfast bread!
Really nice and a make-again! Not too sweet. Nice consistency. Next time I will use an 8x8 coffee cake pan because the batter over flowed in the loaf pan (glad I had a baking sheet underneath!). But other than that, it's a keeper.
I made this recipe as written except I added an additional 1/3 cup of small chunks of pineapple since the reviews stated not much pineapple flavor. I also used fresh pineapple so I used the listed amount of baking powder. (3 tsp)
When I made this bread I didn´t have pineapple so substituted the pineapple for bottled rhubarb.It turned out very well,a whole new flavor.
I followed this exactly and I think there was too much baking powder. It left a bitter aftertaste. I will try again, but use less baking power to see how it turns out.
Didn't taste like pineapple, one hour was a little too long.
I ended up making muffins instead of bread. I used a 20 oz. can of pineapple chunks but put them in the food processor and pulsated them to the right texture. I also used Splenda instead of sugar. Very good and the pineapple taste really came through. Thanks Carol
I made this into three mini loaves, but I easily could have made four of them (thought they were going to volcano over the pans). Anyway, I could really taste the pineapple, and the bread wasn't overly sweet.
This recipe is FANTASTIC!!! Its not too sweet, and very moist. the only change I made was to use the whole can of crushed pineapple. Also, I wanted cupcakes with no mess, so I baked them inside ice cream cones, and baked @350 for 30 minutes. Made up a coconut frosting to top them VERY good!!!
well im 16 years old and i like to bake easy quick things, and this was definetly one recipe i liked to do. and the end product was really good. =)
I tried this recipe and it fell apart it was too moist and did not raise.
Yummy! There was a subtle pineapple flavor- you could taste it only mildly. Making the bread was a cinch, and an hour was perfect. It is soft, with a cake-like texture. Slices easily, although the inside is a little crumbly. Good snack food.
I think 3 teaspoons of baking powder is too much. My bread came out bitter because of it and also dipped in the middle.
I thought this recipe was kind of mediocre. The texture was also very crumbly and not moist enough. Not bad but nothing special.
I made this vegan for my brother by sub'g apple sauce for butter and chia seeds for eggs ( 1 TBL chia + 2 TBL water per egg) . I also followed the advice of others. I added 1 20oz can of pinapple , juice and all. Also added 1/4 tsp cinn and 1 tsp allspice, and put brown sugar on top. they said it was great. like an pineapple upside down cake-- and they are bakers. I asked about the coconut and they said if adding coconut put on top so it browns nicely. I also sugg adding rum , which was well recieved ; ).
Excellent!
I liked the flavor but it was a little dry. I added coconut too.
Did not like at all. The bread tasted raw. Had to almost burn the slices to take away the doughy taste. Would not make again.
I did it and it taste really good but couldn't help myself and changed it a bit as I like to give my own perspective to things. Instead of using normal sugar I used Demerara sugar. I used real fresh pineapple but not more than 1/2 a cup and add some chunk pieces to give it more natural aspect. Also instead of the normal canned syrup I used 1/2 of orange juice. The rest I followed as it shows. The quantities are fine but it gives you enough to make at least two medium loafs otherwise it will go over.... smells and taste delicious. I also decorated with cinnamon icing on top and coconuts sparkles to make it more Christmasy. Everyone loved it!
AMAZING!!!!!!!!!! But 1 hour is to much, I did about 50 minutes.
This was very good. Moist and tasty. I took it to a pot luck and everyone liked it. A nice alternative to banana bread. I followed the recipe exactly, but like another reviewer I might add a bit more pineapple next time, although is excellent the way it is.
I substituted whole wheat flour for flour and Stevie for sugar. The dough was too dry so I added more pineapple and some Apple sauce. The finished product was too plain and did not taste as much like pineapple as I had hoped. It wasn't very sweet and didn't have enough nuts. I might try again and change the recipe completely.
This bread as made by the recipe is bland. I will try it in the future and try to doctor it up with more pineapple and maybe some cream cheese.
I made this with the suggestions of other reviewers. I used half pineapple and half juice, one teaspoon baking powder and sprinkled brown sugar in top. This was terrible. I won't make this again.
I made two separate batches, they both came out very dry. If it had been just one, I could have marked it up to a mistake, but both? Perhaps I need to follow another person’s advice and double be pineapple. I’m especially disappointed because I gave these loaves as gifts, only tasting the bread afterwards. Incidentally, I topped mine with an orange glaze. I love orange and pineapple together.
I'm not a fan of pineapple, but my son requested some pineapple bread and I decided to try this recipe. I did what other reviewers recommended and used 1/2 cup pineapple and 1/2 cup juice. The flavor was very mild, which I enjoyed, but my son said he would prefer a stronger pineapple flavor. I will definitely be making this again and possibly trying other suggestions to increase the flavor.
This was delicious! I added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg to the recipe and it was wonderful!!
I used home canned Zucchini in pineapple juice instead because I wanted to use it up. It was very good. Tasted like a pound cake.
I followed the ingredients list, and the directions exactly, and had no problems whatsoever. A beautiful quick bread loaf. Why do people refuse to follow the recipe as written and then give it a bad rating? It makes no sense.
Delicious bread. Just cut back a little on the sugar. This bread stayed moist for as long as it lasted. Great with cream cheese. I will make again.
I never know how to rate a recipe when I change things, but the way I made it, it was 5 star. So I'll rate it 5 star. I used vegetable oil instead of butter, since I was out. It had more of a cake like consistency, than a quick bread this way. It was really good, but I'm sure butter would be better. I made mini loaves(bake time-30 minutes)and just had one hot out of the oven. I ate half plain, and then slathered on some butter...so good! I read the reviews, and took the advice of using 1/2 cup pineapple juice and 1/2 cup pineapple. I only had half a can of tidbits left from another recipe so I used the tidbits instead of crushed. It was probably more than 1/2 cup tidbits, I didn't measure, but it worked out fine. It took no time at all to mix this together and handles modifications really well. This recipe is definitely a keeper! Next time I might add half brown/half white sugar because brown sugar goes so well with pineapple. Macadamia nuts and coconut would also be good I bet! Thanks so much for the recipe! :)
What a disaster. Followed the recipe as written, and the whole thing bubbled up over the loaf pan to the point of starting a fire in the oven. Never again.
Tasted great
No changes made, and no changes needed. I hate banana bread, but found I absolutely enjoyed this pineapple walnut bread. I’ll make it again for sure!
I actually changed the recipe a bit. Instead of walnuts I substituted coconut flakes. Instead of butter I substituted coconut oil. And I added 2 bananas to the mixture. It came out so moist and delicious!
I made this for my husband and he definitely enjoyed it but it didn't have a strong pineapple flavor.
This recipe is very good! I unfortunately did not have crushed pineapple, so I used my pineapple chunks. It came out good. I added some of the juice to the batter. All flavors were balanced! Will make it again.
My husband loved this bread! I add 1 whole can (20 oz) of crushed pineapple with juice along with 1 small box of French vanilla instant pudding and cut down the sugar to 3/4 cup. Soo Yummy...mmm!
This recipe was good, but I think the bake time was a little too long for my oven, it came out a bit dry. I took the basic recipe and added coconut and macadamia nuts and rum flavoring for a whole tropical vibe. Would make again, but back off the cook time a little bit.
It turned out great! Tasted great, moist and great flavor!
It appears to have a bit too much baking powder. Within minutes it is rising and bubbling excess gas. I coursely chopped the fresh juicy pineapple in the blender, and I suspect that put in a bit too much liquid as a result. I added pecans, cranberries and hemp hearts. I'll let you know how it came out in about 45 minutes. Well, it's delicious but it did fall. I would say the solution would have been to do the recipe, but add the liquid portion slowly to the dry until it was just moistened, rather than necessarily add all the liquid. The variable between canned pineapple and fresh, especially a juicy fresh one slightly blended, is too great. Then bake when just moistened, so there was no chance of too much liquid or the extra bubbles of the baking powder creating too big a bubble situation so it would be likely to fall.
Super simple and super tasty! Definitely a new favorite!
this definitely needed some doctoring up. I agree that the baking powder flavor did come through even after doctoring up with coconut, rum flavoring and a splash of rum, marashino cherries chopped, and nutmeg. It crumbled a little during cutting (possibly from the coconut). It did have a nice flavor and no one else noticed the baking powder flavor but me. I would not probably make this one again. I think it would have a real pineapple flavor if one used fresh pineapple and perhaps pineapple flavoring.
Used macadamia instead of walnut and added 1/2 cup coconut. Family loved it!
Ok ...still tweaking but think pineapple and mango! So I did 1/2 cup of pineapple and one squeeze pack of mango peach plus 1/8c water ( I should have used pineapple juice instead of the water ) I followed the recipe and added the nutmeg as one reviewer suggested. I cut back on the baking powder only doing 2 and 1/2 but I'm not sure this changed it that much. Next time I will add pineapple juice and maybe some molasses because the sweetness was more like a bread than a sweet bread and the consistency was definitely perfect for a pound cake! My favorite part was the crust where you could taste the caramelization. I will continue to use the mango peach it was really good with the pineapple. ... Oh and I used a bread machine to bake it!
I followed the directions to the letter and the bread is completely sunken in.
I am baking as I write this review, dont know yet how it tastes. Use a bigger pan, my batter overflowed and I had to put on a cookie sheet before it hit the bottom of my oven. i used a 20 oz. can of pineapple with juice, the only modifying to the recipe other than the baking powder mod. and it filled to the rim my pan. Yes it was the right size, so if you modify the amounts of pineapple with juice use a bigger pan. The batter tasted good though so we'll see how the bread turns out.
This was just okay. I added extra pineapple and juice as suggested, and while it was moist, the bread just didn't have much flavor to it. I was rather disappointed and won't bother making it again.
liked it but will use more pineapple next time and i like the brown sugar thought. I was thinking next time to add maraschino cherries like pineapple upside down cake
