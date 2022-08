Pineapple Bread

It appears to have a bit too much baking powder. Within minutes it is rising and bubbling excess gas. I coursely chopped the fresh juicy pineapple in the blender, and I suspect that put in a bit too much liquid as a result. I added pecans, cranberries and hemp hearts. I'll let you know how it came out in about 45 minutes. Well, it's delicious but it did fall. I would say the solution would have been to do the recipe, but add the liquid portion slowly to the dry until it was just moistened, rather than necessarily add all the liquid. The variable between canned pineapple and fresh, especially a juicy fresh one slightly blended, is too great. Then bake when just moistened, so there was no chance of too much liquid or the extra bubbles of the baking powder creating too big a bubble situation so it would be likely to fall.