Pineapple Bread

I never know how to rate a recipe when I change things, but the way I made it, it was 5 star. So I'll rate it 5 star. I used vegetable oil instead of butter, since I was out. It had more of a cake like consistency, than a quick bread this way. It was really good, but I'm sure butter would be better. I made mini loaves(bake time-30 minutes)and just had one hot out of the oven. I ate half plain, and then slathered on some butter...so good! I read the reviews, and took the advice of using 1/2 cup pineapple juice and 1/2 cup pineapple. I only had half a can of tidbits left from another recipe so I used the tidbits instead of crushed. It was probably more than 1/2 cup tidbits, I didn't measure, but it worked out fine. It took no time at all to mix this together and handles modifications really well. This recipe is definitely a keeper! Next time I might add half brown/half white sugar because brown sugar goes so well with pineapple. Macadamia nuts and coconut would also be good I bet! Thanks so much for the recipe! :)