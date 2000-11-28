Pineapple Bread

This is a great tasting loaf, fruity and nutty at the same time.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Beat eggs slightly. Add butter and sugar. Beat smooth. Stir in pineapple and vanilla.

  • In separate bowl put flour, baking powder, soda, salt, and walnuts. Stir well and pour into pineapple mixture. Stir to moisten. Pour into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 1 hour. Test with toothpick. Let stand 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool and wrap.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 12g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 386.7mg. Full Nutrition
