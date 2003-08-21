Raisin Bread I

This is a raisin bread that does not need yeast. Easy for those who don't want all the fuss.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • In large bowl measure flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, salt, cinnamon, and raisins. Stir thoroughly. Make a well in center.

  • In small bowl beat egg until frothy. Mix in melted butter and milk. Pour into well. Stir just enough to moisten. Scrape into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 1 hour. Serve plain or toasted with butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 5g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 411.5mg. Full Nutrition
