Raisin Bread I
This is a raisin bread that does not need yeast. Easy for those who don't want all the fuss.
After reading the other reviews I was concerned about ending up with a dry, crumbly loaf so here's how I altered the recipe. I added 1/2 cup of applesauce to the wet ingredients, increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp and shortened the baking time to 55 minutes. The result was very tasty and not dry. I couldn't really taste the cinnamon so I might even use 2 tsp next time. My kids gave it a "very good." Overall a good quick bread that I will make again.
After reading the other reviews I was concerned about ending up with a dry, crumbly loaf so here's how I altered the recipe. I added 1/2 cup of applesauce to the wet ingredients, increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp and shortened the baking time to 55 minutes. The result was very tasty and not dry. I couldn't really taste the cinnamon so I might even use 2 tsp next time. My kids gave it a "very good." Overall a good quick bread that I will make again.
This bread turned out great with some changes. After reading the reviews, I eliminated the butter and added 3/4 cup of natural applesauce. I also added more raisins due to personal preference and 2 teaspoons of cinn. I baked for 55 mins and it turned out great.
This is an excellent recipe. My husband loved it. He cut a slice and put ice cream on top with hot fudge. He was in heaven. It's great with whipped cream cheese.
The bread came out kind of dry and crumbly
GREAT WHEN TOASTED!!!!!! VERY EASY TO MAKE.
This was great! It's so quick to make.... and to get gone too. I love raisins and I will definitly bake this recipe again. I used 2 mini loaf and reduced the baking time to 45 mins.
Followed the instructions exactly and the bread came out perfect. This was easy and quick and my boyfriend loved it! Thank you!
Don't let the lower ratings fool you! This bread is excellent with the 1/2 cup of applesauce and 2 tsp. cinnamon added. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing it, Carol.
Quite possibly the worst recipe I've ever tried. I read the previous reviews and tried to make adjustments so the bread wouldn't come out dry. I cut the baking time by ten minutes and used jumbo eggs instead of large, thinking that the extra liquid might help. Unfortunately the bread still came out dry and tasteless. I wouldn't recommend wasting ingredients and time with this recipe.
Oh wow, this bread is awesome! I followed suit and added 1/3 a cup of applesauce and a full tablespoon of cinnamon. This bread came out moist and delicious - I've eaten three slices and it hasn't even cooled yet,lol Good and very easy to make.
I followed the recipe, except for mixing some butter with margarine (I was simply running low on butter). I loved it! I love how it's dense... much different from the store bought raisin bread. I had to use my hands to mix the dough together. Quick and easy. Tastes the best simply toasted and buttered!
iam glad i read the reviews.i folllowed this recipe and did just as izofamily recommended to put 1/2 cup of applesauce in with the wet ingrediants and add extra cinnamon..this was very very good,simple and much faster than using a yeast based recipe.
very easy and delicious! just the right amount of sugar and cinnamon!
Dry, but pretty good. I'll try it again using two cups of flour. Three is a lot for just one loaf. I substituted half cup oats half cup raisins for the full cup raisins.
I followed the other's reviews and added 1/2 cup applesauce, used 2 - 1/2 cups flour and 2 tsp of cinnamon. I also reduced raisins to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 cup chopped walnuts. Plus I used 2 tsp of baking powder and it still rose to the point that it stuck to the top of the toaster oven. And burnt slightly. And made a mess for me to clean. Hm... a bit bland. I didn't like the texture much either. Maybe 1/2 cup applesauce was too much- perhaps I'll try 1/3 cup next time if I make this again.
this SMELLED WONDERFUL while cooking, but came out very hard and dry, without much cinamon flavor.
This is a super quick & easy recipe that smells great while cooking. It came out VERY dense and a little bit dry. Next time, I'll take the suggetion to add applesauce to the wet ingredients. I upped the cinnamon to 1-1/4 tsp, next time I'll try about 2 tsp, to try to get an actual cinnamon taste. This bread does toast well, though. I will make it again and hope for slightly different results.
I made this for my friend and she loved it.. and so did her son! I loved this recipe, but perhaps next time, I'll go lighter on the baking powder.. (:
Good for a non yeast bread. Very easy. I sifted the dry ingredients, used 1/2 cup less flour, and added about 1/3 c applesauce and 2 tsp cinnamon as others suggested. I also used a duck egg which is richer and bigger than a chicken egg. I used 3/4 cup of evaporated milk (unsweetened) with 1/4 cup water because I didn't have fresh milk on hand. I baked 55 mins exactly. Its not crumbly, but dense and moist with a crunchy edge, reminds me of my favorite banana bread but cinnamon raisin instead. I will definately be making this again, my daughter (17 months) loves it. I just ate the end crust piece so fast I thought I might have put it down somewhere but I couldn't find it, must have inhaled it. Mmmm good! Well, for a quick bread ;) I still love my yeast breads.
It's good,family really liked it.We'll make again.
I've always liked raisin bread for breakfast but not enough to go and make it. The store brand raisin breads seem to be getting smaller and smaller in California so I began looking all over for a raisin bread that 1) doesn't use a bread machine and 2) doesn't need active yeast. I read the reviews and allowed 55 minutes baking time, but it still came out pretty dry. I would recommend doing 45-50 minutes for this one. I did everything the other reviewers said - adding the 1/2 cup applesauce to the wet ingredients in addition to the butter in the recipe. Wish I'd just gone with 50 minutes - will have to spread some butter on the individual slices when serving to make up for the dryness. Good recipe though - I might try it again.
I made some adjustments (listed below), but did not like the taste at all. I added 1/3 cup applesauce, and increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. It was done cooking in 55 minutes. I will take the time to use a recipe with yeast next time I want raisin bread.
I added 1/3 cup apple sauce. Moist and taste great.
this was really good... kinda crumbly but really good toasted :)
This was pretty good. I made the first batch as stated and it was a bit bland but not bad. The second batch I made I added extra cinnamon, raisins and sugar. It was better but I like strong flavors. Still a great recipe and very versatile!
This did NOT come out dry! i substituted 1C whole wheat flour. also, i omitted the butter, cooked 3 apples down for sauce and inserted that instead. i increased the cinnamon to 2 tsp, but i think it could use a tablespoon. i used 2 small loaf pans (minis) instead. tasty!!
I put in extra milk and the bread was still pretty crumbly. it had a nice taste and was definitely really hearty, good with butter on it. but I'd definitely suggest altering it with apple sauce like others did.
Fantastic recipe, after reading reviews I added a pat more of butter and reduced cooking time to 45 minutes. I will be making this recipe many times over.
I tried to add the apple sauce and extra cinnamon, but it did not improve the recipe enough to make it a flavorful or moist bread. Mine came out very stale and tasted dried. I wouldn't recommend this recipe.
Very good! I cut the flour to 2 1/2 cups and added 1/2 cup applesauce, and it turned out very nicely!
i made this as stands but after doing everything i saw it was really dry so i made a few changes... I added one more egg, 1tsp of cinnamon because i wanted to taste it and a tap more of milk, and it came out great!!! it was soft in the middle and crisp, with a great texture !!!
Not very good. Tried what others suggested by adding applesauce, still came out very dry and crumbly. I wont make this again.
This bread is dense, not like a bread you'd use to make a sandwich. It's somewhat crumbly too, but the taste was great. I added a little more sugar and cinnamon and milk, and used golden raisins (which sort of carmelized when the loaf baked and were very tasty ). So good either right out of the oven or toasted with butter.
I changed the recipe just enough to make it more moist and to add more flavor. I added 1/2 apple sauce, 1 heaping tablespoon of brown sugar, 2 tsp cinnamon (instead of specified amount), half a cup of chopped walnuts and a splash or two of milk to make more moist. When it was done baking I made a glaze with two tablespoons of sugar, a tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract, add water until consistancy wanted is achieved (about 1 tablespoon, mix and microwave for 30 seconds, drizzle over top of bread and sprinkle on brown sugar.
Okay, so I see that many people said that this was dry; that is not the case at all! I took the advice of adding half a cup of Apple Sauce, which I did. I also increased the Cinnamon to 2 teaspoons and also added a 1/4 tsp. fresh Nutmeg. The key here to having a moist bread here it to not over mix the dough. Literally, as soon as it is combined, stop mixing! I found that mine did take a full hour to completely bake, and it is incredibly moist and not too sweet. This recipe is a total keeper, my family ate the entire loaf in one sitting.
For me, making this bread just as the recipe calls resulted in a dry, crumbly loaf, just as others have stated. I didn't read the reviews before making this. I must say that I was the only one in my house that was not satisfied with the results. My husband and children made sure it was gone by the end of the evening. Next time I'll try the 1/2 cup of applesauce and cut back on the baking time as suggested in other reviews. Over all I'd say it's worth recommending.
The bread was very very dry.
Followed the recipe as written. Over all it came out pretty good but the crust was too thick and dry. The inside was not dry but I think the next time I will add 1/2 cup of applesauce as was suggested in another comment. I will make it again though.
This was pretty easy to make just put everything together and it surprises me this recipe doesn’t need any yeast since it is bread. Overall this was Pretty good!
The bread was very dry and not very cinnamony tasting. I added 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce to the wet ingredients and doubled the cinnamon. It was just dry and tasteless. I ended up throwing over half the loaf away.
I followed the recipe shown and it is extremely dry and crumbled apart. Very disappointed.
Turned out ok. Added two more eggs and increased butter to a half cup. Also used a nine inch square square pan which reduced the cooking time to 40min. A bit dry but not too bad. The bread is rilly big Will use less flour next time maybe two cups only.
I added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon and it came out ok ! was really dense and crummy though !
made it like recipe said, like other reviews it was dry and crumbly, its edible but I wont make it again
I made this recipe using the suggestion of adding 1/2 cup applesauce and 2 tsp. cinnamon. It was still dry and very crumbly. I think it could still use more cinnamon and a little more sugar. It's tasty but I won't make it again.
it is a hockey puck. Not enough moisture. No rise. Waisted a cup of raisins
Instead of regular all purpose flour I used wheat flour and instead of white sugar I used brown sugar. Heakrguer alternative.
I'm a new baker and tried the recipe because it wasn't too complicated. I acually like the way it turned out, but next time I'll try adding applesauce and upping the cinnamon, just to see the difference. For a first effort, not bad at all!
I only used 2 teaspoons of baking powder because I was looking for more density.
This was delicious! I followed suggestions and added the applesauce and increased the cinnamon. It turned out super moist.
Smelled great so we were all excited but then we tasted it. It was sooooo dry. Maybe adding some vegetable oil or applesauce to it and increasing the bake time would make it more moist. Will not be using this recipe again.
Great flavor but quite dense. Will add more liquid next time.
