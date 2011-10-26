Cherry Spice Loaf

3.2
4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a pretty loaf loaded with fruit and tastes good.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs slightly. Beat in sugar and oil. Slowly add milk and almond flavoring.

  • In second bowl put flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Stir in dates, cherries, raisins, and nuts. Pour into batter, stirring only to moisten. Spoon into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour in 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. After 10 minutes turn loaf out to cool on a rack. Store in plastic bag.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 32.2mg; sodium 185.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022