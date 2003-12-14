Cinnamon Bread
This is a lovely way to start off your morning when you want a little something different than your usual. Note: If you don't have buttermilk you may substitute milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar to measure 1 cup.
This is a lovely way to start off your morning when you want a little something different than your usual. Note: If you don't have buttermilk you may substitute milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar to measure 1 cup.
HELPFUL TIPS AFTER MAKING THIS FOR SEVERAL YEARS: Worried that other reviewers said this was bland but needed to rid of the buttermilk, so i tried it anyway. Here's what I did & it came out w/much love from my family! 1st, Grease pan! Definitely mix dry FIRST then liquids in separate bowl. Hand mix only until ingredients are mixed!!!!!! For topping: I double it replacing white sugar with brown sugar. Put half of it in the middle, swirled that w/fork. Put the rest on top. GREAT STUFF esp. when you run into one of the swirls. Next time I will DEFINITELY triple the topping (half in middle, rest on top). My husband HATES sweet things (never eats frosting or sweets), and think it will by no means make it sweet but give a NORMAL amount of swirl in a "cinnamon type bread" you get at the store. Update: I ran out of buttermilk & instead used 1T of lemon juice & filled the rest of the cup with milk & it came out the same (also an acceptable substitution). Raisins also work well in the recipe but not needed.Read More
Followed recipe exactly. Bread was horrible, very crumbly. Couldn't eat it.Read More
HELPFUL TIPS AFTER MAKING THIS FOR SEVERAL YEARS: Worried that other reviewers said this was bland but needed to rid of the buttermilk, so i tried it anyway. Here's what I did & it came out w/much love from my family! 1st, Grease pan! Definitely mix dry FIRST then liquids in separate bowl. Hand mix only until ingredients are mixed!!!!!! For topping: I double it replacing white sugar with brown sugar. Put half of it in the middle, swirled that w/fork. Put the rest on top. GREAT STUFF esp. when you run into one of the swirls. Next time I will DEFINITELY triple the topping (half in middle, rest on top). My husband HATES sweet things (never eats frosting or sweets), and think it will by no means make it sweet but give a NORMAL amount of swirl in a "cinnamon type bread" you get at the store. Update: I ran out of buttermilk & instead used 1T of lemon juice & filled the rest of the cup with milk & it came out the same (also an acceptable substitution). Raisins also work well in the recipe but not needed.
With small modifications, this is a great recipe. First of all, since it's a quick bread, you MUST mix the dry and wet ingredients separately. Do not beat the batter for three mintues; instead, mix the dry and wet ingredients lightly until the batter is just combined. Keep in mind that the struesel is not a topping...it sinks into the cake. I doubled the struesel (using brown sugar instead of white) and sprinkled some in the middle of the loaf. Also, consider using something bigger than a loaf pan, or else place a cookie sheet one rack lower than the loaf pan to catch the "drippings." Would probably be beautiful in a bundt pan.
This is a perfect little breakfast or tea bread. Delicately spiced with cinnamon, moist and with a just right sweetness that makes it a good choice as the submitter states, "for a little something beyond the usual to start your morning," or just anytime with a cup of coffee. I liked the idea of doubling the topping, and using half in the center of the loaf, and I was pleased with the results. For those who complained this was dry, boring or bland, my first thought is that it's not the recipe's fault but maybe that they're baking this too long and/or expecting cake. This is a delicious, not too sweet quick bread. Also, for those who thought the topping failed, it does not--this is not a streusel topping, which would include flour. This topping creates a pleasantly sweet, pebbly top. Thanks for sharing the recipe Carol!
Very easy to prepare, good results. I wish I had read the reviews and doubled the topping before I made the bread though. Needs a bit more cinnamon/swirls. I also used the milk/vinegar trick!
This bread was simple to make and delicious! Moist and all around yummy! I like to put a small swipe of butter on it. I did find that after the recommended 50 minutes, it was still gooey in the middle and so I did bake for an additional 10 minutes. Changed the bake time to 60 minutes on my recipe card. Other than that - de-lish!
This was very good. I used no-fat buttermilk; low fat margarine for the topping and replaced 1/2 the oil with applesauce and I cut back on the sugar to 3/4 c. Still very tasty and moist. Will make again.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and doubled the topping, putting half in the center of the loafs. I baked mini loafs and plan to give them as gifts. Also, I baked the bread in stoneware and the pan made a huge difference, the sides of the bread were a light golden brown. Great recipe - thanks!
This was a huge hit with my husband...and i loved it cause it was so easy...we ate it hot with butter. this is a keeper...
This recipe was GREAT! I made 2 recipes, one for my family and the other for my boyfriend. (each recipe makes one loaf) And everyone LOVED it! My boyfriend doesn't really like very sweet things so the amount of sweetness was just right. I added one cup of raisins to the 2recipe batter...there was a spinkle of raisins in each slice but if u like a lil more i suggest you add 3/4 cup per recipe....it was very moist, but make sure u oil the pan well or it will stick...I also gave the surface of the bread a lil shine by taking a lil egg white and mixing that with some ,sugar and brushing this mixture on the top of the bread. Do this when the bread is practically finished baking because it only needs a min or so to set the egg white/sugar mixture...when this cools, it leaves a nice shine to the surface..it is a lil sticky, but its sweet!! The bread makes your whole kitchen smelling so good when its baking and cooling! I will definatly make this again! :)
Bread was very good - especially heated. I also added a powders sugar glaze when it was warm. YUM!
This is a recipe for a really delicious loaf of bread, but I had to adjust the process a bit. Instead of dumping everything into a bowl and beating them all together, I mixed the dry and wet ingredients separately and then stirred the dry into the wet (be careful not to overmix!). This makes the bread moister and more tender. Also I used brown sugar instead of white in the topping, and I doubled the topping and put half in the middle. Very, very tasty.
I made this recipes for a potluck at my boyfriend's work. It went over really well and I was surprised by the tasty nature of the bread. Instead of buttermilk (which I couldn't find and probably wouldn't have used anyway), I used 1 cup of apple cinnamon flavored yogurt. It added great flavor. I also added a few tablespoons of milk to make the dough more pliable. Next time, I will make double the topping and be sure to add it to the middle of the bread.
This is a good, tender bread. It does help to double the topping mix, and layer it with half in the middle of the bread and the rest on top.
I made these into muffins. (Bake at 350 for 15-20 min). They were terrific! Very moist. Yum!
ok... So this bread is amazing, however, I changed it some and it was the most moist bread i have ever made... Instead of a 1/4 cup of Veg oil I used almost 1 cup Applesauce and instead of Buttermilk I used 2% milk with a dash of vinegar. I mixed the flour, baking powder, soda, cinnamon and salt and set aside, then combined the milk, applesauce, eggs vanilla and sugar. After I beat that for a minute or so I added the dry ingredients.. It looked super runny but man it turned into one fantastic bread!!!! I did not do the topping!!! Awesome!!
Very good cinnamon bread - perfect with tea or coffee in the morning. All I did different was to double the topping.
This is a great, easy quick bread recipe! It does not have a heavy cinnamon flavor. I put home made honey/vanilla flavored butter on the warm bread, to die for!
Followed recipe exactly. Bread was horrible, very crumbly. Couldn't eat it.
Great bread. I have been making lots of different kinds looking for my "gift" bread for the holidays. Not sure this is it but it's in the running. The only thing I did differently was I doubled the topping recipie and I actually melted the butter then slightly cooled it and it make the "swirling" a breeze. I also poured half the batter in the pan, Swirled in half the topping then added the remaining batter and Swirled in the other half of the topping. Made a pretty center in the bread. Thank you Carol
I made this the other day and really loved it.I shared with some friends and love it as well. I am going to make smaller mini loaves and give away as gifts. This is the best recipe for cinnamon bread I have found. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe.
So very yummy! I took the advice of another review and doubled the topping and put half the batter in and sprinkled and then added the rest of the batter and sprinkled the rest on top. It was moist and not too sweet. Children and adults loved it! Thank you!
EXCELLENT RECIPE! Think it's my new favourite! The cinnamon/sugar crumble topping is undeniably the best part. The crumble effect didn't work out for me too well though (probably cut into it too much). The bread was moist and soft. I didn't have any buttermilk on hand so I used a TBSP of vinegar and a little less than a cup of milk. There was a lighter taste of cinnamon. I think I'll double the topping next time and add a little more cinnamon just to give it a little more flavour (personal preference). MY FAMILY LOVED IT!!! Probably won't last long in this house! DEFINITELY A KEEPER!!!
Excellent, *easy* recipe. Make sure to *really* grease the pan well though. (I greased my well, but the bottom still stuck.) This will become a regularly made recipe in my home.
Really yummy bread. Much better the second day. I followed the recipe with only one minor change, I substituted brown sugar for white in the crumble topping. Yummy!
OMG! this bread is yummy!I was in the mood for something with cinnamon in it and looked it up and this recipe popped up.Thank god it did b/c it was simple to make and really really good.I will say that for the topping I changed it slightly as others suggested.I used half white and half brown sugar.I also doubled it and added some to the middle of the bread.I mixed up 1/4cup white sugar and 3/4t cinnamon and greased my pan with that.I will definitely make this again!thanks for such a great recipe:-)
Not bad, not great either. Cake like consistency but the flavor is pretty dull. Could use some work. Maybe raisins, apples, nuts, something.
I must have done something wrong with this recipe, because both pans overflowed within 15 mnutes of baking. I'm not sure what could have happened - I mixed it correctly and my oven is calibrated perfectly. Also all the topping sank to the bottom and did not look appetizing at all. . .I was planning to give these out as Christmas gifts but they ended up in the trash. Sorry to be a naysayer, but I won't use this again.
This was delicious! I did as others said and mixed the wet and dry separately then combined. I also double the topping and put half in the middle and half on top. Mine took closer to an hour to bake. At 50 minutes the middle was still not quite done. I want to make a note here that it makes a big difference in the pan you use. I made this twice, first time in a shiny pan and the next in a darker. The shiny pan took longer to bake and was much moister inside. The darker pan seemed to get it very brown and I could have baked it less time than the other.
LOVED THIS! When I saw this, it looked so easy to make so couldn't help but try it right away. My husband and I both cut this while still warm and were very very impressed!! After reading a few reviews, I had made the following adjustments. 1) I mixed the dry in one bowl and wet (including the sugar) in another. Then added the dry to the wet and mixed just until combined (do not over mix). Similar to the process when making muffins 2) For 1 cup buttermilk, I used 1 tbsp lemon juice and then added milk to measure 1 cup. I've always substituted buttermilk this way. This simple trick always works well 3) I doubled the topping. 4) I lined the loaf pan with parchment paper. This allows easy removal from the pan (just lift the paper on the long sides and lift the loaf right up and out). This also makes for amazingly easy cleanup! 4) I put half the batter and sprinkled half the topping. I cut through and swirled (minimal) with a knife. Then repeated with the 2nd half of batter and then remaining topping. Again, swirled through with a knife. Eat it plain or with a little margarine. Delicious!
awesome bread the whole family loves and very easy to make! I didn't have oil so I used butter for both the oil and the margarine and I didn't have buttermilk but substituted one tbls of lemon juice in a cup of skim milk.
Very easy recipe, and a great bread! Next time I'll probably try doubling the topping.
This was a great cinnamon bread. My 3 1/2 yr old daughter chose this recipe and did most of the work making it. It was delicious. She enjoyed it. So did mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa. Very nice taste.
I really like this recipe. I made 2 loaves as gifts for my sisters & their husbands. Both really liked it so much that my one sister now wants the recipe. The only change I would make in the future would be to make a little more of the topping.
Thanks so much for the great recipe. I made it tonight, and it turned out great. I could see this becoming a tradition!
I baked this cinnamon bread to serve at coffee time at my church. At one point I saw a five-year-old hand scooping three slices at once while muttering "I like this. . . " He obviously wasn't the only one, as this bread disappeared in a matter of minutes.
This was too dry, and very bland.
WOW!! This recipe is awesome! The bread was moist and uterly delicious! I glazed my bread with the same glaze I use for cinnamon rolls, and my family went wild! Definately Five Stars!!
Wonderful bread! Smelled so delicious when baking -- my kids couldn't wait to try it. I forgot to put the topping on but it was still very tasty. Will definitely make it again.
This was my first time making bread...this recipe was easy and the bread turned out delicious! Half of it was gone in a few hours. I tripled the topping - it tasted really nice. It wasn't really really cinammon-y, even though I added more cinammon to the bread then the recipe suggested, but oh well. Next time I'll probably add nuts or raisins. I loved the top, it was nicely cracked, crunchy, and sweet. The bread has a cake-like constancy and shouldnt be used for toasting, but it was fabulous!
This is 'ok', but definitely could be better. The taste is just right for a cinnamon bread, but the end result wasn't what I thought it would be. Be careful if you are using a bread pan as directed! My batter overflowed within 10 minutes in the oven. I had to change it into a cake pan and lost the top of the cake which had the 'crumbly' mix. (That never even turned out to be crumbly at all!) It baked fine but developed a chewy, distasteful crust on the sides and on the bottom. Also, it was a little dry and stuck to the pan. Perhaps it was too much baking powder? Try this recipe if you want to be experimental, but I think I'll look elsewhere my second time.
I've made this bread several times with amazing success. All who have tried it love it and it is so simple it is almost sinful. The texture is more like that of a cake and yet filling like bread. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was SO simple. I combined the dry ingredients in my Kitchen Aid and briefly ran the whipping tool through it to sift the ingredients a bit, then added all the wet and briefly blended together until moistened. I did use butter instead of vegetable oil and I doubled the topping and did a a layer in the middle AND top before swirling. I plan on letting it sit overnight, covered, then serving it for breakfast tomorrow.
O.k. I will be honest. I pretty much skipped the topping and just used loads of spices and extra sugar in the loaf itself. The recipe itself produced a beautiful, full loaf. A lot of times I get a flat, dense loaf that is just heavy. I was really impressed by how little work went into a great basic loaf that was great for a simple breakfast with coffee.
My whole family liked this. I didn't have vanilla, so I omitted it. I also didn't have butter milk. so I used 1/2 milk and 1/2 light cream and about 2tsps of lemon juice. I seperated the dry and wet ingredients before mixing them together. I also tripled the topping. I put 1/2 the batter into the loaf pan and sprinked half the topping onto it, then repeated. I swirled the topping like stated, but I'm not sure that is a necessary step, because it just blends in anyways. Thanks
We are a family of with with 3 young boys and they love it...I love it because it took less than 10 minutes to prepare and has a great taste!!
I made this bread for a family breakfast! Everybody loved it! It has the perfect texture, and not too strong! It is perfect for a snack! I have given this recipe to many people!
This WAS very easy to prepare with few ingrediants. Great for brunch. I would make this again.
I followed the ingredients but just added 2 teas of cinnamon instead of the 1 1/2 teas of cinnamon just because we LOVE cinnamon so much. And from being a baker I mixed all my wet ingredients first, put all the dry ingredients together in a bowl and then slowly added the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. I also doubled the topping and put half the topping in the middle of the bread before I baked it. The only problem with that was as the butter melted while baking and the layer of cinnamon in the middle of the bread seeped down to the bottom of the pan. Taking the bread out of the pan, the cinnamon layer stayed in the pan. It tasted great if you picked it off the pan, LOL. So next time I will not use butter for the middle layer of topping.. I'm looking for that layer of cinnamon sugar in the middle of my bread. This was a GREAT recipe and easy to make. THANKS!!!
A little too dry, but easy to make and tasted good.
Easy and quick but I thought it needed a cream cheese and powdered sugar icing to make is great.
Yummmmm... really good bread recipe, especially since it doesn't include yeast. Only modifications: Mix dry and wet seperately and by hand. Also, I found that a better substitute for buttermilk is 1 cup milk and 2 tablespoons sourcream.
That's to die for. We're several cinnamon junkies around the place and they litterally begged for the recipe!!
I love cinnamon and I love bread so this great combo made me one happy camper. My daughter and I made this tonight while the boys were out. We are thrilled that this turned out so great! Other than doubling the "sugar crumbs" and using brown sugar instead of white (for the crumbs only!!), I didn't change a thing!! Baked beautifully and tastes great! Its so popular, I expect it to be gone after breakfast tomorrow morning!! Thanks Carol!!
YUM - so moist and so easy! Next time I am going to try adding some sultanas and a little mixed spice. A great addition to a lunch when guests are coming or for the picnic basket.
What delicious breakfast bread! A great way to use up buttermilk!
great bread! very ez to make! my husband LOVED it as did 2 yr old son!
The recipe worked well with whole wheat flour, but I did add an extra 2 tablespoons of milk (the vinegar trick is good!). I took another reviewer's advice and made extra topping; some was poured in the middle of the batter and some put on top. Also, I didn't have enough vanilla left, so I substituted some almond extract (which is pretty good - adds a little nutty aftertaste.)
This is a favorite of my whole family! we love it for breakfast!
WOW! Very easy and has wonderful flavor! I made two smaller loaves and they turned out perfect. I used the foil pans and sprayed them with cooking spray...they slid right out. They did not overflow at all. I waited to put the topping on until it had about ten mins. left to cook and it did not sink into the batter at all. It came out crispy and just right. We have already devoured one loaf and have started on the second. Perfect for breakfast! I will be making two more loaves today to take with me to work....they will love it! Thanks for the recipe. I will definitely pass it along!
Ok, I have made this about at least a dozen times and am finally getting around to a review. It is wonderful!! I have been asked for this recipe on many occasions. It comes out exactly the same every time. The only thing I usually change is, I cut the sugar in half with splenda. It is already relatively low in fat, so I don't adjust anything there. Perfect with a cup of coffee!
This was pretty good. Nothing outstanding to me, but a nice quick cinnamon bread.
Delicious!! I took the advice of the other people who reviewed, and made 2x the topping putting half in the middle. I also put the wets and dries separate, and then mixed them just before baking. It makes a very big loaf, and it's absolutely wonderful!
This was pretty good. I have to say it grew on me-when I first tasted it I thought it was a little bland but it kept getting better as I ate my slice. I followed other reviewers advice to mix the topping into the middle and those little pockets of sugar were really nice. My son LOVED this! All in all, it was well received and I ended up liking it too~I think it just wasn't quite as moist and sweet as I expected when I took my first bite. But I will definitely make it again. Thanks!!
I can't give this a 5 star, because I didn't have any. But everyone else loved it, so I will give it a 4 store. I was told it tasted like a coffee cake. I don't know about others, but I didn't get a marbled effect, everything just seemed to melt into the batter.
Grrrrrreat!!! This recipes has made me a star in my weekly coffee clutch club. It is very simple and keeps well. Yvette, LB.
I used honey instead of sugar. (I always do) And I added more cinnamon, but it was still lacking.My guest liked it, but they also heaped butter and honey on top. For me if your gust have to add to it, it is not good enough. I won't make it again.
I also mixed my dry and wet ingredients seperately. As suggested I doubled the topping and put half of it in the middle of the cake. It was great!
This was a great, fast bread. My husband couldn't get enough. I had to hide it on him he was about to eat the whole thing.
I was looking for recipes to use some sour milk that I had and I found this one. I made it for my boyfriend and he loved it. It usually doesn't last more than one day.
This is a great recipe, but I made a few changes based on some of the other reviews. I added a bit of nutmeg and increased the cinnamon. I also doubled the topping mixture and used half of it in between layers on batter. I used a bundt pan, so it turned out more like a coffee cake than bread, but it was delicious! I plan to use this one again soon! Great recipe, Carol!
5 stars my family loved,it was perfect
I love cinnamon and I love bread so this great combo made me one happy camper. My daughter and I made this tonight while the boys were out. We are thrilled that this turned out so great! Other than doubling the "sugar crumbs" and using brown sugar instead of white (for the crumbs only!!), I didn't change a thing!! Baked beautifully and tastes great! Its so popular, I expect it to be gone after breakfast tomorrow morning!! Thanks Carol!!
Yummy and moist. The cinnamon was very smooth, not too over powering. Could be a great addition to a lazy weekend breakfast.
perfect just as written
I have made this several times now. Like others I mixed the dry ingredients and moist ingredients separately and then combined them. I also tripled the struessel, filled loaf pan half way, swirled in half, filled the rest of pan and swirled in the rest of the struessel. Fabulous!
I have made this several times, even gave my mom the recipe (She makes this twice a month now). I have tried the vinegar milk trick, but buttermilk really makes it taste better. I also took other reviewers advice and mixed the wet ingredients, minus the milk, and the flour separately. I then blended alternating milk and flour. I also doubled the topping, and used it after pouring half the batter. I find this to be more to my liking. This is a really easy and delicious recipe. Thanks
This was great! I had to change it up a lot, though. I needed it to be gluten free, and I was out of eggs, white sugar and buttermilk. I replaced the flour with all-purpose gluten free flour from Whole Foods, I replaced the eggs with two large bananas, the white sugar with brown sugar and the buttermilk with almond milk. This bread was *amazing*!
Very Yummy! I followed other reveiws and doubled the cinnamon, butter and sugar...also i changed it to 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 splenda. for the topping i used brown sugar! delicious!
The bread really smelled 5-star. As for taste and texture wise, we had mixed reviews! I made this last night after reading most reviews and made the following changes: - • Double topping mixture but eventually found no need as there were plenty (even with middle-swirling of batter). • Used fingers to evenly layer topping mixtures to avoid sinking and then swirled with fork and it worked well! Just ensure topping is not too heavy... • Used 1 tbsp of vinegar and top the rest with milk to make a cup. • Used spatula to mix dry and the wet ingredients separately and slowly before combining them like some others. The bread rose beautifully high after 45 minutes of baking in a 9x 5 loaf pan (no need to divide into 2 pans like others unless they use smaller loaf pans) and mine did have the desired “marble effect”… after above efforts. Sadly, hubby could not even finish his small piece served warmed last night as he found the texture “weird” and not at all like breads… it was more like a hardened cake! I, on the other hand, fairly enjoyed its’ crispiness but found the “bread” to be rather bland in taste. It tasted worst the next day. Sorry, will not be making it again.
My family loved this, even my picky 2 year old ate it. I scaled down to 8 because my pan was smaller and it was the perfect amount for the pan, although not enough for us. We could have ate 2!! I will be making this again. I will try a small amount of sour cream to make a bit more moist. Thanks for the very quick, easy and tasty recipe.
This is SOO good!! The bread is moist and the flavor is really wonderful. After reading some of the other reviews I did triple the crumb filling/topping and it really made it wonderful! I will be making this again and again!!
This is a very nice bread. It is not extra sweet and that is great for my house. My husband is not fond of sweets AT ALL, but he loved this bread, so it's a great one for "non-dessert-eaters". I had to bake it for an extra 10 minutes; but I have a gas oven, so keep that in mind. Also, it tastes just great without vanilla, for those who don't use extract because of the brandy in it. I will definately keep this recipe in my books.
Oy, this was wonderful!!!!! No more to say....
Very Good! I make a few changes to make it a bit more healthy - husband is diabetic. I used 1 cup wheat flour & 1 cup regular. I substituted Splenda for the 1 cup of suger in the batter. I did not have any vanilla extract so I used almond. It was still really good.
Very dry and tasteless. This wasn't the best cinnamon bread that I've ever had. This tasted more like a cinnamon biscuit with out glaze. I don't think that I'll make this bread again.
I doubled the topping and the bread was still bland, bland, bland. The topping does not swirl into the batter well. You are left with a crumb top that gets all over everything when you take it out of the pan or cut it. Stick to coffee cake.
This is such an extremely versatile recipe! It is fabulous just spread with butter and equally delicious with a glaze. I think I might also add chopped apples or raisins and chopped pecans or walnuts next time. I used a small bundt pan and baked for 30-35 min. Had just a bit of trouble getting it out but with a little patience, it didn't break. Thank-you for sharing!
It tasted good but also somewhat boring in my opinion. I think it would have been better with some raisins or nuts in it though.
Not bad, especially with butter and jam. Doubled the topping recipe, and would probably triple it next time!
Wonderful! I had no problems with spilling over. I did put a cookie sheet on the rack underneath, just in case. I also took the advice of other reviewers and used a combo of brown and white sugar for the topping and used it in the middle as well. I also made the great Honey Butter by Shannon. I added some cinnamon to that as well. Thank you Carol for something I will make over and over!!
I love this! I love cinnamon! I love something sweet and cinnamon that isn't a cinnamon roll. It's dense and moist and delicious. I didn't make any adjustments. Just perfect the way it is.
Out of this world .. DELICIOUS !!! Yum Yum Yum !!
Mmm, Delicious! Made a few minor changes to make this a bit healthier, used half whole wheat flour and used non-fat vanilla yogart instead of the oil. This bread was very flavorful, took the advise of others to mix wet/dry seperatly and to swirl the struesal mixture into the bread along with on top. I will definelty be making this again, although next time I will probably decrease the sugar to try to make this healthier.
I was really excited about this recipe, and followed other reviews by adding the extra ribbon of cinnamon and streusel. I even added a light sugar drizzle on top. Sadly, I do not think I would make it again. It did not have the flavor I was hoping for.
nice and easy. added a powder sugar glaze and made nice topping. outsides were delicious kinda crunchy. smells fantastic. inside kinda plain next time i might put walnuts in.cooking time perfect!my crumb topping was absorbed or something during baking it disappeared???
I love this recipe. I did replace the oil with applesauce to cut down on fat and increased the topping. I put half the topping in the middle of the batter and the rest on top. It disappeared when I took it to work.
This was so good. I followed the recipe except for the topping- like many reviewers, I doubled it, using brown sugar and real butter. I also added some extra cinnamon to the batter itself. Don't beat for 3 minutes- combine dry, then wet, and mix together just until combined. So good with some butter. I made it for my family and it's all gone. Thanks!
I make this in "mini" loaf pans. Double or more of the cinnamon topping and put half the topping in the middle of the bread as well as on top. A little powdered sugar icing drizzled on the top. Very good recipe!!! Doesn't last a day in my house!!
Great Recipe! Made a little of the extra topping but next time I'll probably double it and put some in the middle. Definitely a keeper and a family tradition. Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections