Cinnamon Bread

The bread really smelled 5-star. As for taste and texture wise, we had mixed reviews! I made this last night after reading most reviews and made the following changes: - • Double topping mixture but eventually found no need as there were plenty (even with middle-swirling of batter). • Used fingers to evenly layer topping mixtures to avoid sinking and then swirled with fork and it worked well! Just ensure topping is not too heavy... • Used 1 tbsp of vinegar and top the rest with milk to make a cup. • Used spatula to mix dry and the wet ingredients separately and slowly before combining them like some others. The bread rose beautifully high after 45 minutes of baking in a 9x 5 loaf pan (no need to divide into 2 pans like others unless they use smaller loaf pans) and mine did have the desired “marble effect”… after above efforts. Sadly, hubby could not even finish his small piece served warmed last night as he found the texture “weird” and not at all like breads… it was more like a hardened cake! I, on the other hand, fairly enjoyed its’ crispiness but found the “bread” to be rather bland in taste. It tasted worst the next day. Sorry, will not be making it again.