Cinnamon Bread

4.4
1182 Ratings
  • 5 755
  • 4 294
  • 3 80
  • 2 40
  • 1 13

This is a lovely way to start off your morning when you want a little something different than your usual. Note: If you don't have buttermilk you may substitute milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar to measure 1 cup.

Recipe by MARCEA

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Measure flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, salt, buttermilk, oil, eggs and vanilla into large mixing bowl. Beat 3 minutes. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Smooth top.

  • Combine 2 tablespoons white sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and butter, mixing until crumbly. Sprinkle topping over smoothed batter. Using knife, cut in a light swirling motion to give a marbled effect.

  • Bake for about 50 minutes. Test with toothpick. When inserted it should come out clean. Remove bread from pan to rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 368.5mg. Full Nutrition
