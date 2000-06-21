Orange Pumpkin Loaf
You can try this moist loaf with an orange cream spread, butter, or leave plain. For a variation, try substituting dates for the raisins.
I made two loaves last night (using dates instead of raisins, since that's my preference)and brought a few slices to work. The bread got rave reviews. It bursts with flavor and has a nice texture. This is a keeper. I will make 4 loaves tonight - one to freeze, the rest to give to friends. Thank you for sharing this great recipe.Read More
This bread was too sweet, too much cloves, slightly bitter from all the orange peel. I certainly won't make it again.Read More
I used a large Clementine in this recipe. I made muffins out of this recipe as well. I only made two small changes in this recipe and that was using 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices and I used pecans instead of walnuts, as we do not like walnuts. I got 18 medium sized muffins out of one recipe. I baked them at 350* for exactly 20 minutes. I have to say that the orange and pumpkin combined is just amazing. I love it. I think using the whole clementine is absolutely genius. I would have never thought of it. It's one of the moistest muffins I've ever had and the sweetness is just where it should be. My one issue is that it dosen't have enough "stuff". For me, this needs more raisins. Next time, I'll double the amount of raisins. I think this would be EXCELLENT with chopped fresh cranberries, too. I'm quite impressed with the use of the whole orange. Very smart. It's great now, I can only imagine how good it will be tomorrow after it sits overnight.
WOW!! The flavors of this bread are just to die for!! I had a hard time telling when this bread was done though - toothpick came out dry, but the bread wasn't done. I didn't realize this until it had cooled, so I put it back in at 350 for 20 minutes. Did the trick! So there's some advice if you think you underbaked the bread. I made this bread a second time, and baked it for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Perfect! Thanks for the recipe!!
I tried this recipe as written and it was delicious!! I also tried it using Sucanet instead of sugar and Spelt flour instead of white flour and it was just as delicious!!
Lordy.. this is *really* moist and yummy :)
This is a treat to make. With the aroma and the texture you can't miss. Eaten plain without any other condiments it takes care of it's self. Yum.
I would give this a five- but the whole orange thing made me drop it to a 4. I'm a pastry cook and let me tell you...there is no benefit to putting the whole orange in...it will just add bitterness. Peel the zest and segment the orange. Then blend it. I made it this way and it was delicious. It is a very moist and heavy bread. I used dried cranberries and it all went well together. Will become a regular for me.
We liked it better with less o.j.
Great quick bread!!! Wonderful new addition to our Thanksgiving meal. Everyone was fasinated that a whole orange (peel and all) was an ingredient in this recipe. Christine
I love this bread! The taste is just perfect with the whole orange in it. I will make this again.
I made this recipe as written, but as I prefer to bake using at least some whole grains, I used a 50/50 blend of whole wheat and all purpose flours and subbed canola oil for the butter, as I find it produces better results with whole wheat. I also subbed dried cranberries for the raisins, and made it into muffins rather than a loaf. My yield was 22 muffins, baked for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. I was a bit skeptical of the entire orange going into this, but turns out there was no need to worry. The flavor is outstanding, and my muffins were tender and light, with perfect moisture. I'm happy to have another great recipe to file away in my favorites file. Thank you, Carol.
Blender does not chop up orange very well. Otherwise great!
This was absolutely FABULOUS! I oiled a bunt pan then dusted it with granulated sugar before pouring the batter in, it made a nice sweet crust-yummy! This recipe is a keeper!
I am not a huge pumpkin fan but this is wonderful.
The first time I made this I followed it to the letter. The 2nd time I used an entire 15 oz can of pumpkin and only 1/4 of an orange. I mixed them together in the blender before adding them to the rest of the ingredients. Much better! The whole orange overpowers the pumpkin, so less gives you a hint of orange and plenty of pumpkin flavor. Yummy!
The best I've made yet!
Delish! I doubled the recipe and used 1 can pumpkin (not quite 2 cups) and used 2 large cans mandarin organges (drained) in place of the whole oranges. Also cut down on the sugar and water (since the mandarin oranges have extra liquid). I've already made this 4 times in 2 weeks and given out the recipe twice!
This is the ultimate pumpkin bread! Everyone who sampled it was won over on first taste! The combination of flavors is genius - don't change a thing the first time you make it. The spices are perfectly balanced - I'm not crazy about cloves, but follow the recipe and you will see what I mean... And always bake an item until it is done - ovens can vary so much that it is usually not possible to say exactly how many minutes to bake something. Learn how to test by touch and using a cake tester, as well as by how the sides shrink from the pan, and you will find the perfect time for your oven. You MUST try the loaf!
Great flavor! I substituted cranberries for the raisins and they worked wonderfully. My only complaint is that the outside and the top becomes sticky and a little mushy, but that's nothing new with dense breads and the flavor more than makes up for it. I will make it again and again!
I saw Sarah Jo's review and decided to use fresh cranberries (I bought several bags on clearance after Thanksgiving). I love the combo of orange/cranberry. I pulsed it in my food processor after doing the orange. My orange was probably only medium sized, but very juicy and delish. I subbed 1 cup of Whole Wheat Pastry flour for 1 cup of All Purpose. I used my homemade pumpkin pie spice (it has a touch of cardamom in it, makes it so good!). Less walnuts, only because I didn't have many, and left out the raisins. I baked it in my pampered chef mini loaf stone. Delish, moist and bursting with flavor! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This is an extraordinary bread. The first time I made it I grated the outer orange peel and then put in the orange sections thinking if I used the whole orange it would be too bitter. The next time I followed the directions using the whole orange and the difference was remarkable. So follow the directions! I did try different nuts as I had hazelnuts on hand and I prefer them to the walnuts. I also used craisins because I had them and thought they would go well with the orange. I used fresh cooked squash instead of canned and I had to eliminate the water because my squash was a bit watery- so beware if you go that route. This is a wonderful recipe- my husband and I eat it for breakfast, afternoon and late evening snack. Can't get enough. Thanks so much for the recipe.
This was absolutely delicious just as sumbmitted, but since I know I will be making it SO many more times in the future, I'm looking forward to varying the nuts and fruit. Mmmm! But again, 5* as is, no need for improvement if you ask me! Thank you so much for posting this!
I made this for the first time this weekend for a fall brunch. It was wonderful! I substituted sweetened dried cranberries instead of raisins for more of a holiday look and flavor. The orange is a wonderful addition to the pumpkin - gives it a brighter and fresher taste. I'm making another loaf to take to work tomorrow, if it makes it out of the house...
amazing! made it late at night, my house smelled like i was baking all day! i was fighting myself to eat it till my kids asked me for a slice.fantastic !!!! i followed some suggestions re: baked in 10" bundt pan & for an extra 10 minutes; replaced raisins with cranberries. very yummy ! very moist!thank you for this recipe it's a keeper and will sure be a family favourite.
Excellent! One thing I did different was l peeled the zest off the oranges with a potato peeler and used it plus the inside. I threw away the white foamy part of the skin. A recipe for marmalade recomended this so I tried it here. Don't know how it would have been otherwise but I rate this 5 stars.
A wonderful orange flavor with the dense texture of a pumkin bread. My family loved it! In fact, I am already being requested to make more (and I doubled it the first time). It is in my recipe box permanently! As for advice, I found doubling the recipe yielded three 7 x 3 loaves.
I just found this site by accident while doing a web search for pumpkin bread recipies. This one looked good, so I gave it a try. My wife and I loved it! The orange gave it a real good zip! I even sent the recipe to mom!!
I love how the orange and the spices compliment the pumpkin flavour. The only modification I made was that I grated an orange and then squeezed all the juice and pulp, rather than putting the whole thing in a food processor.
This was excellent. It makes a lot and is very heavy, like a cake, so make sure you have lots of people to feed! I made it for a ladies' brunch and everyone enjoyed it. You'll want to cook this longer than the specified time, like some others suggested; probably 15 to 20 minutes longer. It looked like it was done on top for me, but it wasn't. I didn't realize it was still uncooked a bit in the center of the loaf until I started slicing. Fortunately, I still had enough done pieces to serve.
This is fantastic! I doubled the recipe, and made two loaves. I left our the raisins (don't love them) and cooked for an extra 10 minutes. I'm going to leave one loaf plain and top the other with an orange cream cheese frosting - I baked these 4 hours ago and my kitchen still smells WONDERFUL!THANKS!
Absolutely amazing! The orange really sets this one apart. Can't wait to make again! I quadrupled the recipe and made 16 mini-loaves with 3 navel oranges.
I made this exactly to the recipe (except doubled for 2 loaves). I was nervous about the whole orange (peel and everything) and I was right. My husband and I had such a strong taste of the bitter part of the peel that it overshadowed the rest of the taste, which was good. I might try this again, but instead of using the peel I would zest the orange and then use the peeled orange in the recipe.
This is just fantastic! It has a very unique flavour for sure! Definitely be careful not to over mix. I discovered the hard way that you will get an edible but flat and ugly loaf if you do. I did however find I needed to add about 2-3 tblsp more flour, and the loaf was perfectly done after about 1 hour and 15 minutes rather than just an hour. Also, I tried sub-ing brown sugar for white and wound up with a dark and bitter carmelized crust. I wouldn't suggest it, but maybe I screwed up somewhere. This really is a gem! Thanks Carol!
Had a very spicy kick to it. I didn't add the raisins or nuts. Instead, I used a simple icing on top (about 1/2 a cup of pwdrd sugar with about a tsp. of oj). Nobody in my house liked it except my husband, which is really weird because he is NOT a bread eater! I liked it with my coffee this morning and the taste grew on me so I will bump up to 4 stars (: Made a very beautiful loaf that held up well when sliced and was very moist, I really did like the texture. Thanks for the post!
AMAZING! Giving it 5 stars because it was so tasty, I used fresh pumpkin puree that I had on hand in the freezer for this, delicious! The only thing I might possibly change is cutting it down to a half of an orange. as the taste of the orange was a little overpowering. Maybe I would not include the entire peel and rind of it, just the orange slices themselves. I used sunflower seeds instead of nuts, mmmm mmmmmmmm good! Thanks for the great recipe. :)
I've had pumpkin breads I liked better. This didn't have as much flavor as I'd hoped it would have. I added nutmeg and cinnamon but it still seemed to be missing some sort of kick. I'd make it again, but not until I played around with the recipe.
Is is definitely an amazing bread! Five stars for taste definitely. It's true the pumpkin isn't very strong, but this bread is amazing and worth tweaking if you want more pumpkin. The only things is that it is SO moist that it tends to fall apart. The tast is phenominal, but I'll just warn you a slice won't hold its form very well.
Very good and easy to make. Tastes even better after 1 day of sitting.
I followed the recipe as written, but used cupcake tins to make muffins. Cooking at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, the recipe made 18 perfect muffins. I wanted to try this recipe before making more for Thanksgiving. I think they will be well received by my whole family. They are sweet, but not to the elevation of dessert, yet a simple cream cheese frosting or orange frosting could easily bring them to the dessert level. These would be perfect for a tea party.
YUM YUM YUM!!! I wanted to make some type of pumpkin bread since fall is finally here. This turned out wonderful, filled our house with such a wonderful pumpkin scent. The only thing I did differently was instead of adding a processed orange, I added the juice of two oranges and the zest of 1. It turned out perfect, has a nice blend of pumpkin & orange. The outer layer of the loaf was nice & crunchy, didn't need anything added to it. Thanks so much for this recipe, I will definitely be making this during the holidays. Thanks so much!
This bread smells really good!!! I took off one star because I didn't really like having the orange in there. I was hoping the texture would be more bread-like. It's just a little too fudge-like for me.
I followed the recipe exactly and this is definitely a keeper! Delicious! Thank you!
This is a great quick bread recipe! The orange supplies a little tang to the bread much like cranberries would. This is a great bread base to experiment with other flavorings such as..fresh cranberries, dates, chocolate chips, pecans,.
I absolutely love this recipe! I had to restrain myself from making any changes, like I always do, so that I could find out why this recipe is rated so high. I am so glad I did. Very fragrant and plenty of flavor. Made one change-used whole wheat flour and baked for 70 minutes. You must try this recipe!!
This bread is fantastic! The combination of flavors compliment each other quite well. I've had many requests for this recipe. In fact I have a girlfriend who now expects this as her gift each Christmas.
YUM! I substitute chocolate chips for the raisins, pecans for the walnuts, and add the following spices from another recipe: 1 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp ginger. Mini-loaves make wonderful gifts, or I often make a big loaf, slice it up, and serve it on a platter for parties. It always disappears and gets great compliments! Definitely cook a little longer.
Soooooo moist and yummy! We chowed through 3/4 of the loaf before it was even cooled off! Even my extremely picky five-year old loved it! My tweaks: I did 1c all-purpose flour & 1c whole wheat flour. I completely forgot to add the nuts & raisins. And I substituted 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon & cloves. I think it could use a touch more spice (because I LOVE these spices), so I'll probably increase it to 1.5 tsp next time. And my orange was kinda small, so I think I'll use 1.5 small oranges. Thanks for this wonderful recipe! I will be giving a couple loaves as gifts for Christmas!
Fabulous and moist. Didn't change a thing. Would eat this year round.
This is truly a delicious loaf. My family wouldn't eat anything with pumpkin in it until I made this loaf. Friends and family can't get enough of it. Everyone who has tried it here has requested the recipe. I've even made it into muffins. It really is a "keeper"
Amazing. Scraped the white pith off the rind to avoid bitterness. Made into muffins. Lots of compliments. Will reduce sugar to 1 cup next time.
This was so good, everyone loved it! (I made it without raisins) Also very good with Cool Whip spread on top!
Delicious! Note that the dominant flavour is orange, not pumpkin. I made it exactly as the recipe states, except mine took about 75 mins to cook. Next time I'll line my pan in parchment paper because the bottom stuck. Will make again for sure.
Imagine all the wonderful fragrances of the holidays: pumpkin, orange and spices. That's what this orange pumpkin loaf bakes up to be. I was a little skeptical about using and entire oranges, but the results are fantastic. I prefer dried cranberries to raisins so that's what I used. Otherwise, I made no changes to the recipe as written and suggest that you follow it as well. You won't be disappointed.
Very moist. Kitchen smells wonderful. The orange and cloves are very powerful and kind of drown out the pumpkin flavor. To my husband it tastes like potpourri, so I won't be making it that often. But my 4 and 2 year-old kids and I enjoyed it. A great gift bread for a friend who enjoys orange flavor. Beautiful when sliced. (I omitted nuts and it was fine).
Yum! I used a blender to mash the orange and added the 1/3 cup of water to help it along - that seemed to work for me.
I made this vegan style. Used canola oil in place of butter, omitted eggs (substituted with a tbs extra oil and 1/4 water). Bread was very moist. Did not have raisins or walnuts (these would add more texture to the bread). There was a little too much clove flavor for my liking-next time I would use half as much (maybe replace half with Nutmeg?) All in all pretty good.
I love this loaf! After I've done the orange in the food processor I add the other "wet" ingredients, including the sugar and usually subbing oil for butter. I mix the dry ingredients and add them right to the processor, pulsing a few times to mix them in. Then remove the blade and fold in the nuts and dried fruit. We love dates in this almost more than raisins.
I've had other whole-orange breads turn out bitter before, so I avoided this by taking the peel (orange bit) off the rind (white bit) with a veggie peeler, and then peeling the fruit. I just used the peel and the fruit, and discarded the rind. I went with cranberries instead of raisins, because I love the citrus/cran combo. It turned out great!
Delish! I added Craisins instead of raisins. Loved it!
I made this for my husband who loved it!!!! I exchanged 1 cup of fructose for the sugar. He is a diabetic who loves bread.
Moist and delicious! Love the combination of pumpkin and orange together! Jan
very good. never heard of using the whole orange before, but turned out very nice. I used whole wheat flour, and 4 egg whites to make a little healthier. this is great for breakfast, you get vitamin A, vitamin c, protein and fiber.
VERY YUMMY!!!!!!!!!! I made it for a preschool Thanksgiving dinner and the teachers raved! The kids enjoyed it also.
I love this bread. I've been making it for the holidays for 3 or 4 years now. It has always been a hit with everyone. I make my own butter for it with some "pumpkin pie" spice in it. I love the way the flavors mix, but the bread is great with or without the butter.
Yumos! I made this and my family loved the pumpkin and orange together, however, the orange is a little overpowering-I'll use less next time and I used 1/2 teaspoon cinammon, 1 teaspoon pumpkin spices, and subsitutes dried cranberries for the raisins.
I thoroughly liked this recipe. I had no problem with the slight bitterness from the whole orange rind (as I don't like things that are overly sweet) nor did I have a problem with the overpowering orange taste (as I like the orange taste better than the pumpkin taste and am still getting the benefit of the beta-carotene). I used cooked fresh pumpkin rather than canned and baked the loaf 1 hour and 20 minutes because of the many people who complained of the loaf seeming to come out underbaked. Mine came out perfectly. I'm saving this recipe.
I didn't care for this very much, but I think it was just personal prefrence. I might make again, but I would just use the inside of the orange and zest it. The orange peices were a little too hard for my taste. But otherwise it would have been very good.
This is the best ever recipe. I am diabetic and cut the sugar down to half the amount. It was so flavourful and moist, that the kids didnt even notice the sugar missing. I will make this again, but double the recipe as one loaf isnt enough.
omgoodness gracious. this was so freaking yummy, but i felt like murdering the loaf during the baking process. it was literally in the oven for over 2 hours and still overly moist in the middle. i did everything possible to cook the middle, including slicing the bread before it was done cooking. and argh i was getting so frustrated. however, i think i may have been the one to blame, because i melted the butter and replaced half of it with applesauce. This made it practically fat-free and really moist, but it would not cook in the middle. also, for those who are as lazy as i am, there is no need to stick the orange in a blender. i simply peeled it, squeezed it, and then just pretty much added the extra chunks.
Wonderful! The orange really added a unique twist. I also used dates instead of raisins, as suggested and it was fabulous. I added an extra 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and used milk instead of water. It made a little more than one loaf, so I made a mini loaf with the extra batter. The texture was perfect. Not a bit underdone on the inside, but I may have baked it longer than an hour. I just baked it until a toothpick came out clean. Fantastic recipe!!!
This was surprisingly good--I did not expect orange and pumpkin to go so well together. I used dried cranberries for the raisins, as that is all I had. Very moist and flavorful!
I love this loaf, use a small orange or it might be too strong with the oils in the rind.
This was fantastic, love the orange and pumpkin together. My recipe had some changes though. I used half whole-wheat flour in the recipe. I only used 1 cup of sugar per loaf, not 1 1/3 cups. I used macadamia nuts and chocolate chips instead of walnuts and raisins, and in my two-loaf recipe I used one orange and one lemon. I also had to bake for an additional half hour in order to get the center solidified. Next time I will try a Bundt pan or cupcakes instead. It came out very cake-like and sweet. We had it for dessert last night and for breakfast this morning. I would consider making it for a special occasion in place of cake!
Overall good recipe. Made a very moist, almost cake-like (in consistency) bread. My changes: I swapped out the orange for two clementines to avoid the bitter taste that some said the bread had. I also used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose and reduced the sugar to 1 cup. I also swapped the raisins with dried cranberries (that I soaked in water to rehydrate then drained) for some tang. All in all, very tasty and my company enjoyed it. I would make this again.
This is really delicious!! Sweet and just yummy!
I've made this several times now, both following the recipe exactly, and halving the orange and using more pumpkin. Both ways it turns out great. I just made a batch last night by filling wide mouth mason jars half full and baking the bread in the jars. Those turned wonderfully, so I think I'll be doing lots more for Christmas.
This was delicioius and very moist. I added craisins in place of the raisins and walnuts.
Subbed pecans for walnuts. Made muffins instead of loaf. Delicious! Made about 18 muffins - baked for just under 18 minutes.
Everyone loves this! It's better than giving pumpkin pie for dessert, because it has less sugar and calories than pie. The loaf is mostly sweetened with the orange instead of SUGAR! Thank you so much for posting this recipe. I have one cooling on the stove right now!
love it!! second batch i doubled. blended 3 oranges and a ripe banana and cut the butter in half. next time i'm replacing the raisins with chocolate chips.
Wonderfully moist and flavorful. We enjoyed this and will be making it again. The only thing that I might do differently is add more spices. This is definitely a keeper. Thank you for this wonderful recipe! :)
It's not Thanksgiving in our house unless I have a few loaves of this bread! I've made it for many years & everyone loves it! Simply the best!
This recipe is sooo good! When I was little my mom used to make this but she lost the recipe. I suprised her last year with this recipe when she came down and WOW! Just like the one mom used to make! So good with cinnabutter!
Instead of raisins I did craisins because I had them on hand. It smelled wonderful and people loved it. Although I felt it had too much flavor to it. It was a huge hit with those I gave it to for Christmas gifts though.
I was curious how using a whole orange would work so I made this. I do not like cloves so I changed up the spices 1 teaspoon of cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon of ginger, 1 teaspoon vanilla. It came out delicious.
This is the all time best for orange and pumpkin lovers!!!! I add dried cranberries and make it in small loaves and put them in my holiday cookie baskets in the center.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! I did not use cloves and used nutmeg instead. Chose to use dates instead of raisins. I did however need to cook longer than suggested. Around 15 mins longer. Plus I topped mine with a orange glaze made from orange juice lemon juice and powdered sugar. Used a seedless orange with thin skin and it was incredible.
I don't really "appreciate" sweet, quick breads - but this one is a winner! I doubled the recipe and used three mandarine oranges (311 grams total). Excellent. It made one regular loaf as well as five "mini" loaves. I put chocolate chips in some and dried cranberries in others - very happy!
Very nice flavor, definitely make sure to include the nutmeg. I do think it needs a bit more time in the oven, mine was a wee bit undercooked in the middle. Many of Carol's recipes have become my favorites :)
Thanks Carol for this great fall recipe. I didn't have raisens so I used dried cranberries. I made the loaf for my ladies Bible Study group. I should say my second loaf, The first smelled so good baking I just had to sample it. Thanks again for sharing.
Moist and marvelous! Used dried cranberries instead of raisins. Glazed with orange cream cheese icing. Loved it!
Great tasting Orange loaf. I would have to say that the Pumpkin taste gets a little lost in this but it is still so full of flavor and delicious that it definitely deserves 5 stars hands down. I didn't use raisins because of my kids but in my opinion that would have been great too. I would recommend baking it longer because towards the bottom it was still a little uncooked. A keeper and great any time of the year though.
This bread is truly delicious. It does need to be baked the whole time; shortcuts don't pay. Because of the comments of other reviewers I decided not to add quite all of the mashed orange, and the flavor combination was sensational.
Kitchen Aid Blender is the way to mix up that orange! I love this recipe just as it is, the orange and pumpkin make the loaf moist. I've made about 50 of these since I first discovered the recipe! Friends and family ask for the recipe all the time, try it, you won't be disappointed.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was so yummy! Very moist and delicious. Will make this again. Thanks!
I loved this recipe. Made it twice, doubling the recipe both times (and baking in 2 seperate loaf pans. ) The whole orange pureed really intrigued me. I used seedless naval oranges. I also used my own pumpkin puree, not canned. Each loaf came out dense but moist. A little bitterness offset the sweetness in a delightful way. Works well as a desert, a meal accompaniment, or a breakfast loaf. It replaced the traditional cranberry bread that I usually make on Thanksgiving. I froze the 2 extra loaves, but when thawed they were still perfect moisture, texture and crumb. This is an awesome recipe and I will use again and again. The baking time varied, the first batch took way longer than the recipe called for, but the second time around it was spot on. I think my oven was inconsistent. Food processor and kitchen aid took the work off prepping all by hand. I don't blame the recipe. Love it, love it. Kids liked it and Thanksgiving guests were all pleased.
I thought this bread was exceptionally good! The aroma as it is almost finished baking is wonderful! I really enjoyed the texture when it was warm. I iced mine with a vanilla icing, but it didn't really need any. One of my favorites!
Fabulous recipe!!! Just perfect. Moist and all the smells and flavors of Christmas.
