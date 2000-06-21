Orange Pumpkin Loaf

I used a large Clementine in this recipe. I made muffins out of this recipe as well. I only made two small changes in this recipe and that was using 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices and I used pecans instead of walnuts, as we do not like walnuts. I got 18 medium sized muffins out of one recipe. I baked them at 350* for exactly 20 minutes. I have to say that the orange and pumpkin combined is just amazing. I love it. I think using the whole clementine is absolutely genius. I would have never thought of it. It's one of the moistest muffins I've ever had and the sweetness is just where it should be. My one issue is that it dosen't have enough "stuff". For me, this needs more raisins. Next time, I'll double the amount of raisins. I think this would be EXCELLENT with chopped fresh cranberries, too. I'm quite impressed with the use of the whole orange. Very smart. It's great now, I can only imagine how good it will be tomorrow after it sits overnight.