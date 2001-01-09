Date Orange Bread

The orange flavor gives lift to the date flavor.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Combine orange juice, water, and orange zest in a liquid measuring cup.

  • Beat egg slightly in a bowl. Add butter and sugar; beat until smooth. Add orange juice mixture and stir to combine.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Stir in walnuts and dates. Pour into batter and stir to moisten. Spoon into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool in the loaf pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and finish cooling.

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 311.3mg. Full Nutrition
