Date Orange Bread
The orange flavor gives lift to the date flavor.
Awesome. Easy, and tasty.
Delicious smelling bread. It's moist with a sweet crust. Very tasty! Using fresh orange juice is time consuming.
It is a great recipe and easy to follow. I substituted the dates with dried cranberries and almonds, and everyone absolutely loved it!
Great recipe! Everyone at work loved it!
Very delicious! I was confused by step 2's instruction to set aside 1 tbsp of zest - and do what with it? So I used the entire zest of one orange, and I used the juice of three fairly small navels. Skipped the nuts and used a bit more dates. It came out just perfect.
This bread was very good. I added some dried cranberries to give it more color and flavor.It was the best. went very fast
I've made this recipe twice now. The first time it was delicious. Lots of compliments, and lots of requests for the recipe. Although I was very satisfied, I had been looking for something akin to my grandmother's orange date nut loaf. So the second time I turned to the spice cupboard. 1 t cinnamon, 1/2 t cardamom, 1/4 t ginger, 1/4 t nutmeg, 1/8 t clove. Heavenly, and Grandma would be proud.
This is a good recipe and makes a big loaf. Easy to put together from basic pantry ingredients. Flavor and texture improve over a couple of days.
After receiving a large bag of oranges I have been trying recipes. This is by far the best. A wonderful texture, moist and flavoursome. This will be added to my lunch box ideas recipe book. Thank you for posting!
It was delicious. I had some dates left over from Christmas baking I needed to use. My boyfriend and I both loved it. Will make again.
Loved it!! Just didn't understand why the 1/3 cup of boiling water, I just completed 1 cup with the orange juice and it was just as great. Will definitely be making again.
I followed the recipe exactly as written - it was fantastic. Very dense and moist; the orange flavor really comes through. I'll definitely be making this again and again.
I never leave well enough alone so I added a couple of shakes of cinnamon and about 1/8 tsp of ground cloves. Cloves are such a natural enhancement to orange. Smelled wonderful baking. Instead of a loaf pan, I made mini muffins and yielded 4 dozen.
This is a great recipe. My kids love this other alternative bread option.
The best Bread that I have made and tatse
I've been looking for a date-nut bread recipe and this is it. It's easy and can be "dolled up" with spices as another poster suggested. Husband loves date nut bread. He gave it "thumbs up" and proceeded to eat half of it.
I really Liked this Bread! I look forward to eating it!
I tried many bread recipes, but this one is the best. Try it.
