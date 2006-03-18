This is a wonderful bagle recipe!! My absolute, all time favorite bagle(s) is/are sundried tomato and basil bagles. While this may sound disgusting - which is the usual reaction that I have encountered when describing them - they are actually the BOMB!! They are also virtually impossible to find commercially. Because I love to attempt new and possibly difficult recipes, I decided to explore bagles. Of the several recipes that I have found from Allrecipes and other sources, I think this one is the best. The flavor is great, they are nice and dense but also very soft inside. I achieved tomato and basil bagles by simply adding finely chopped dried tomatoes and basil along with the flour. During the kneading the leathery texture of the tomatoes is worked out some, and by the time they are out of the oven I nearly have to hover over them with a kitchen implement to keep my family out of them! All in all, I have had great success with this recipe on several occasions and would recommend this recipe to any aspiring bagle-baker. One last note, do not be daunted by the idea of boiling and proofing the bagles; these steps are not really out of the way of most bread making processes, are more than worth the effort and couple extra minutes, and I find them quite fun and unique to this bread!! Give it a try, experiment with different add-ins and toppings, and continue to revel in your kitchen's magic!