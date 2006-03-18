Bagels II
Making bagels is fun, but it is a little bit of work. You may use any topping that you wish or none at all. We suggest sesame seeds, poppy seeds or Kosher salt.
Making bagels is fun, but it is a little bit of work. You may use any topping that you wish or none at all. We suggest sesame seeds, poppy seeds or Kosher salt.
Ann, you must be Jewish! I'm a rank-Yank from New Jersey who worked in a high-volume (350+dozen/morning) Jewish Bagel shop. Of the three or so bagel recipes I found, this recipe most closely matches the shop's. It is a fine home-sized adaptaion of the large-scale operation I worked in. I think the recipe is fine, it brought back a lot of memories. It's a good base from which to start using condiments. The only criticism is that the dough could probably use a little more salt (but a salt-topping could easliy fix that).Read More
It was fun to make, but didnt taste nearly as good as homemade bagels should. Lacked the yeasty full flavor but was nice and crusty and chewyRead More
Ann, you must be Jewish! I'm a rank-Yank from New Jersey who worked in a high-volume (350+dozen/morning) Jewish Bagel shop. Of the three or so bagel recipes I found, this recipe most closely matches the shop's. It is a fine home-sized adaptaion of the large-scale operation I worked in. I think the recipe is fine, it brought back a lot of memories. It's a good base from which to start using condiments. The only criticism is that the dough could probably use a little more salt (but a salt-topping could easliy fix that).
I have always been a fan of bagels but never thought I could actually make my own. This was my first attempt and they came out perfectly. I followed the ingredients of the recipe exactly along with the directions for Forming and Baking Bagels here on the All Recipes website. (Go to: http://allrecipes.com/HowTo/Forming-and-Baking-Bagels/detail.aspx) I am really impressed with the outcome. The bagels are crisp and toasty on the outside while chewy and yeasty on the inside. After boiling and draining I coated the tops in a mixture of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, sea salt, garlic powder, and fresh ground pepper. (My version of the “Everything Bagels” that I have always loved.) Try making these bagels and I am sure you will not be disappointed. I will definitely be making these over and over again.
Great Recipe! Easier than I thought. I split the flour 50/50 Whole Wheat/Unbleached and made a batch of great WW Bagels.
Outstanding! I am originally from New York and am a bagel snob... I have tried a number of bagel recipes over the years and have never found one that was NY bagel-like... until now. The texture is spot on... crusty outside and chewy inside. I followed the recipe, however I used brown sugar instead of white sugar, and only ended up using 6 cups of flour... 4 cups white flour and 2 cups whole wheat, used my kitchenaid mixer and let it knead for 15 minutes. Followed the rising and proofing and boiling instructions then set my oven to 425 degrees, first because my oven runs hot and two because at 500 degrees my smoke alarm goes off... :) I placed a pan of hot water on the bottom shelf of the oven before preheating which created great steam for baking then baked for 10 minutes, turned them over and baked an additional 10 minutes. Turned out perfectly!!! I highly recommend this recipe for authentic bagels.
It was fun to make, but didnt taste nearly as good as homemade bagels should. Lacked the yeasty full flavor but was nice and crusty and chewy
Wonderful!! Me and my family (especially the kids) absolutley loved these bagels. Toasty on the outside and chewy inside. Great recipe a definate keeper.
I am willing to accept that I did something terribly wrong when I made these, although I cannot say what exactly. I think I'll use less salt next time to see what happens. They simply didn't rise or proof like I expected, even though my yeast turned out fine for a different recipe.
I live in Brazil and one of the things I love most about going to the US is eating bagels (we don't have them here) so I was searching for a recipe and I found a great one! Easy and delicious!
I had never thought to make bagels before, but I'm glad I did because they were delicios. Especially with a bit of kosher salt.
One of the better bagel recipes I've come across
First time making bagel and it came out perfect! Of course I have to practice on shaping it like how the bakery does it but the taste is great. I did boil the bagel for about 3 minutes, flipping it several time just to make sure it double in size. I made the mistake of adding the yeast into the flour mix instead of dissolving it in water. Still came out perfect. Also, 0.25 ounce yeast is 1 1/2 teaspoon.
I made this as-written and thought they were wonderful! Much better than the prepackaged bagels at the grocery. I tried various toppings, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion flakes, chives, and garlic powder. All were great! I used my Kitchen Aid Artisan stand mixer. If you try this recipe with the same mixer, you'll have to divide your dough ball in half and mix them separately. It's just a little too much for this model of Kitchen Aid to handle. Also, steam baking does not mean you spritz water on the bagels while they're in the oven. It means you place a separate baking dish under the sheet with the bagels and fill it with boiling water from the tea kettle. Then you let the bagels bake with the water pan underneath them.
This recipe is delicious!! I'm a bread baker normally, but the "boiling" always made me shy away from making bagels. I finally took the plunge today after stumbling across allrecipes' recommendation and step by step instructions and am I happy I did! This is good, homemade food. I put in 3 cups whole wheat and made up for the rest with unbleached white, kneaded the whole time in my kitchen mixer (love that thing)and used my 4 year old to make the balls. After boiling and dipping a few in sesame seeds I baked for the recommended time-toasting the bottoms of the first batch to a black (darn oven). So I cut the time by a minute and raised the rack to the top resulting in gorgeously yummy ww bagels!!! Love it! THANK YOU :) My 14 month old has already eaten a whole one-butter free.
I thought this recipe was great, as far as making the dough. The dough came out perfectly the first time I made them, but my excitement quickly burst when I pulled them out of the oven. 500 degrees is way too hot. The second time I boiled the bagels for 2 minutes, and baked at 375, which worked out *much* better. Next time I will line my baking sheet with parchment paper or wax paper.
tastes good, but I prefer healthy bagels with no oil, not baked on nonstick, and a recipe that doesn't take this much work. i prefer the bread machine bagel recipe, even when adapted to hand only, over this. using that recipe (hand or machine) it takes me about 20 minutes of work total to make. the rest is just watching tv or going out.
First time making bagels or any kind of bread for that matter and my dough didnt rise for some reason...However i didnt want to waste my dough i tried cooking it anyway and it still came out great!!! Im from NYC so i have a high standard taste in bagels & these tasted as good as the best NYC bagel shops when they were nice & warm! Ill admit they were a lil dense for my taste when i tried them later in the day but probably had to do with my dough mishaps but when they were fresh from the oven they were amazing. Hopefully next time i can figure out how to get dough to rise and can get this recipe perfected for me. O yeah, i think it's much better to poke & widen the holes rather then connect the ends.
Changes: 1 tbs of baking soda + 2 tbs of honey in the water for simmering in place of sugar. Left the bagels simmering 2 to 3 minutes. Topped with sesame seeds and some Kosher salt. Great results: nice color and good flavor. Next time I will leave the dough overnite in the fridge for a more intense flavor.
These bagels turned out beautifully the first time I made them. I tried to follow the recipe exactly, but I think I made a few mistakes by accident and they still looked and tasted great! I did have to knead the dough for about 15 minutes before it was elastic, I only used 6 cups of flour, and I guessed how long to boil the bagels, but they still tasted wonderful!
Recipe was solid. My first time making anything involving yeast and thanks to this fairly simple recipe, I don't have to buy bagels anymore. Eventually the ingredients should pay for themselves :)
I've never made bagels before so I wasn't sure what to expect. These came out exactly the way a bagel should taste - texture and all. I added a bit more salt to the recipe, put about a tsp of baking soda into the boiling water along with honey instead of sugar. I also baked the bagels on a stone. Excellent!
I never knew how easy bagels were to make at home.
Other than being way too salty, these were very good. Instructions were followed exactly. Next time, I'll cut the salt in half and add in some onion. (I love onion bagels!)
This is THE BEST bagel recipe. I make these so often that the recipe is attached to the side of my fridge. These bagels are delicious on their own but I think they are best when rolled in sesame and poppy seeds with a sprinkling of kosher salt.
I never thought that making bagels was going to be that "simple". I followed the recipe except that I baked my bagels at 375-400F. My oven runs a little hotter than supposed to and I was afraid of burning the bagels. My family loved the bagels. Thanks for the recipe!
We really enjoyed these! The dough was hard to work with... had to have the boyfriend do the heavy kneading as I am wimpy and the dough is quite tough. Next time may used the kneader function in my bread machine instead. Also, rolling the dough into ropes was a bad idea for us: it made it hard for us to shape them into cohesive round bagels. We ended up just cutting the remainder of the whole big loaf into 9 sized cubes, shaping that into a ball (instead of rolling it into a rope and then shaping it into balls), and poked the holes in the middle. Otherwise, yum! Also... if you haven't figured out how to steam bake, we used our cast iron skillet, let it sit in the hot oven on the lowest rack while it was warming up, then right as we put the bagels in we threw some water into the skillet and shut the door as fast as we could to keep the steam in. Worked fine for us!
I've tried other bagel recipes on this site, but this one turns out the most beautiful. It tastes a bit on the bland side, so next time I plan to add more salt and onion powder. Also, they did not need to be baked as long as directed. I left mine in for the full 20 minutes and they are a bit too dark for my liking. Next time only 10-15 minutes should do.
Thank you so much! This was my first time working with yeast. They didn't turn out very pretty (I need practice!) but tasted wonderful. I have been living abroad for 7 years and the one thing I have always missed is bagels. Not anymore!!! This is a keeper and I can't wait to experiment with different toppings.
I couldn't keep the 5 year old out of the dough. Wonderfully easy!
great bagel!
Nice! I have been wondering how bagels were made for years! I made mine with sunflower oil and sprouted spelt flour. I had to use about 1 T more water, but they turned out wonderfully! I made them plain, but will eat them with cream cheese blended with mixed berries... YUM!
These turned out excellently by following the recipe exactly. Now I'm going to turn this into an onion bagel and cinnamon raisin bagel and cut about 4 mins off the bake time to reduce how brown they got in my oven.
These are absolutely delicious! I've made this recipe twice, the first time exactly as the recipe stated and the second time with a few changes. I used 3 tablespoons sugar in the dough instead of 2. I also found with the first batch that the bagels stuck badly to the pan and tore when trying to turn them, so for the second batch, I dipped the bottoms in cornmeal before I placed them on the oiled baking sheet, then did not turn them. They turned out beautifully. These bagels are so much better than bakery bought bagels. They are dense, chewy and flavorful!! Love them!
Delicious! I made these on a whim because I wanted to make something different. I like baking bread so I decided to try bagels! I followed the recipe exactly with some guidance of others reviews. I made one batch a cinnamon raisin bagels which turned out awesome! My husband ate two within 10 minutes of coming out of the oven and this was at 8pm! Will definitely make again and try different seasonings/ flavors.
I made these with my boyfriend at his mothers house, and we didn't have any dry yeast or bread flour, and i thought everything was going to go wrong as i'd never made bread before. After much pleading from my boyfriend to continue, we went along with the recipe anyway. They were so delicious and beautiful. We crouched in front of the oven like children while they were baking, and they tasted fabulous, especially warm! I personally think the inside tasted more like a dinner role, but the outside was the perfect chewyness. Be sure to eat them as soon as you can because they don't save very well!
best recipe for bagels yet...chewy, yet crispy on the bottom (but not too tough)...wonderful taste....these will absolutely make an appearance at temple soon but w. seasme or poppy seeds! :D
The only thing I will do deferential next time I bake this is take the temperature down a bit. Must be my oven but at 500 f my beagle bottoms were slightly burnt at 15 minutes and the recipe said around 20. Other then that our first try has turned out really good. Thanks to my husband for top rate kneading!
Great recipe! I like the ingredients/measurements in this recipe, but found the instructions on Bagels I to be a bit better. Thanks!
With a little extra salt and a little extra yeast this recipe is perfect. I am part of a cooking class and I made this recipe for a you pick the recipe day. Eeryone raved that they were the best bagels they had ever had! This is a must try!
I followed all of the specific details, however, I used a combination of one half whole wheat flour, oat flour and hazlenut flour. The bagels came out perfect, though a little dry. I'll try again with white bread flour for about half the flour content and add some nuts and raisins. Trying to come up with a health alternative to the store bought bagels. This recipe worked well as a base for experimentation.
This was my first attempt at making bagels and they were amazing!! I substituted honey for sugar in the dough and boiled them with honey for 2 minutes in total and then baked them as instructed. They were perfect! Will try adding some whole grains and maybe some garlic next time.
These bagels turned out great!! I only used 6 cups of the flour and let it proof a bit longer (30 mins) until it had that nice yeasty smell and brushed the top with egg white (1 white and 1 tbsp water) gave it that nice glossy look. GREAT!!! THANKS!!!
WOW!!! I have tried making Bagels a few times in the past, and they never really came out well. But this recipe was awesome!!! Only problem now is, my family wants me to make several different versions...I've created a monster i think.. LOL Thanks for a great recipe!
Of all the bagel recipes I've come across this is the best! Some different flavours I like are: pesto and pine nut; all grain (red river cereal); banana chocolate chip; cinnamon raison. I don't use any mixers other than my hands ... that way I know if the dough is right
Maybe I'm doing something wrong but I tried this several times and the bagels came out extremely dense and not very tasty, if they made it through the boiling without falling apart. I wouldn't recommend this. Sorry.
this was a fantastic recipe. I made it, but with garlic powder and onion powder in with the flour before mixing, and added seeds to the top. Made an excellent everything bagel! At the same time, I made a dozen cinnamon raisin bagels (2 tsp. cinnamon + 1 c. raisins) FANTASTIC!!! word of warning though... never ever trust no-stick baking sheets... guaranteed to stick EVERY time!
First time making bagels and they turned out great. I had a hard time shaping them evenly but I think that comes with practice. When they cooked in the oven, they rounded nicely and many imperfections cooked out. I boiled them 1-2 minutes per side because I found another recipe that called for a longer cooking time. It worked for me but 1 minute may be just as good.
My Jewish husband loved these as did my VERY PICKY JEWISH FRIEND who is a bagel snob... I could tell she tasted a small bite of them just to see "how bad" they were... and ended up eating a whole big one saying they were "amazingly good"
I follow this recipe fairly closely- but I do boil longer, let proof a bit longer if it is chilly indoors, and I add honey instead of sugar. I add both baking soda and honey to the boiling water and it makes such a difference in color of finished bagels! Delicious, and we are all addicted!
Holy smokes these are good ! I just pulled my first batch out of the oven and they are perfect. I've found my bagel recipe. I used half whole wheat and topped with poppy seed and oats. I found I didn't need all the flour the recipe called for- I just kept kneading til I couldn't work any more in and then stopped.
I enjoyed these bagels quite a bit. I didn't use a mixer- just a wooden spoon and my hands. I found the dough to be quite dry and it was a pain to knead. Like others, I followed the directions for "Forming and Baking Bagels" from this site. Unfortunately, I am a novice at forming dough rounds: it showed. The tops of my bagels looked great, the bottom- not so much. Next time I will boil the bagels for longer than 4 minutes (2 per side), because I like a thicker crust on my bagel. Also, 15 minutes baking time is perfect.
Wow thank you for this great recipe. I followed a few people's suggestions and added more salt and it definitely helped the taste. I added blueberries in the dough and found that I had to work in at least another cup or so of flour to get the dough to the right consistency. A quick spray of olive oil before baking helps with the gloss without another step and more washing up.
Great tasting bagel recipe. I put 1 Tbs of molasses in the water to boil, but otherwise I use the recipe as is. Had to work a bit to get the bagels to look nice, but now I've got it down. I tried both the "rope" and the "ball" methods and I have better luck making a ball and turning it into a bagel. We love to make sesame seed bagels.
This was my first time making bagels and I found them very simple and the taste was great. I live in Italy and can't buy them but my 5-year daughter wanted bagels so I thought I'd give them a shot. I used the bread hook on my mixer (first time ever) and the dough came together great. I think I should have proofed a bit longer as mine turned out a bit flat but otherwise no problems. As other reviewers mentioned I made balls and poked holes in them to form the bagels. I kept 6 out and froze the other 6. These are great!
These were ok. This was my first time making bagels so there may have been something wrong with my technique. The bagels were a bit dense. They didn't have the crispy on outside, chewy on inside texture but was more like dense bread. I used half WW and half white flour. I added poppy seeds and dry onion flakes to the dough and topped the bagels with poppy and sesame seeds. The recipe itself is easy to follow. I might try it again someday.
This recipe was ok. I halved it since I've never had luck with bagels before. I made 6 - but the first batch I boiled were a flop. The other three worked but didn't have the bagel texture. I'm not sure what I did wrong - they didn't sink in the water either - so they were definitely not proofed right.... its all really a mystery for me - just learning.
Very good! I used to work at a bagel store in NJ when I was growing up. These are pretty darn close...especially for being made in a home kitchen! The recipe is great as is...the only thing I noticed was that if you use sesame seeds, as I did, they have a tendency to burn--especially if there's too much oil on your baking sheet. Other than that minor tweak, these were FANTASTIC! I thought these would be much more complicated than they were--a really pleasant surprise. Thank you for a great recipe!
Not bad bagels at all. This is my first try, but they are pretty good. If you are cooking the bagels at 500 degrees, make sure you check on them often so they don't burn to the pan. I'll make these again and try cinnamon and sugar. Maybe even blueberry bagels.
This was the best bagel ever...I used the allrecpes.com method of shaping them, they were very ugly but tasted wonderful! I boiled them 3 minutes on each side. only cooked for 13 mins. YUMMY!
Enjoyed them. I added some baking soda to the boil too. Topped it for the 'everything' bagel except dried garlic.
PERFECT...
I'm sure it was me - but these never did rise or proof or do anything remotely close to what I have been able to make other bread recipes do. When I boiled them they looked like dumplings and I basically stopped from there. Not being familiar enough with the process I thought this recipe would help me get a decent bagel - and experience could build from that. But, being completely inexperienced, turns out this recipe is less than helpful. Maybe after I find something else more idiot friendly I can return to this...
Mmmmmm... just made my first batch, and they are so good! Crispy outside and chewy inside, I don't know if I'll every buy bagels again. Recipe is straightforward and easy. I used about a teaspoon of salt instead of the tablespoon called for, and will add it for my next batch. Which might be as soon as tomorrow, I'm sure my hubby and kids will have these gone by morning! Thanks for a stellar recipe.
I followed the recipe the only thing I did different was add alittle baking soda to the water and sugar,I also let the bagels boil much longer then a minute.They came out ok some were still doughy even after they came out of the oven in some spots even though I let them bake for a long while,I do not know why!
Will not make again. The flavor was okay but nothing great by all means. The whole shaping thing did not work at all. I ended up with more like bagel sticks.
Omg!!!Delicious!! These were perfect crusty on the outside chewey on the inside!!!great recipe!!
This was my first attempt at bagels and although they look like bagel shop rejects when I was done with them, they were mighty tasty! It was late at night, so I didn't take as much care with the dough as I should have which is why they didn't look so great, but I did 50/50 white and whole wheat flour, and put sesame seeds on top. Very good! I will not buy another bagel again!
these were FANTASTIC! I boiled them for 7 minutes to get the texture I like, but these are amazing! I plan on making more tonight :)
I searched everywhere in Athens, Greece for a bagel, but nowhere could I find one! Only Souvlaki lovers, it seems, dominate the food market! So, what could I do? I was craving bagels and cream cheese for months. I just had to have one so I saved the cost of a round-trip ticket back to the States and made my own! It was the first time I had baked bagels, and this recipe did not fail! Well, I might need a bit more practice with the aesthetic appearance of my bagel, but the the taste was perfect! I used stone ground flour that comes from a special mill in Meteora! Next time, I will try mixing flours; 1/2 white, 1/2 yellow, for a bit firmer texture. I will definitely make them again. They are especially good toasted. Maybe I should open a bagel shop here in Athens! What do you think?
Did all but the last minute of kneading with my KA - thank goodness! I had to use light-tasting olive oil since that is all I had. I halved the recipe but used a full packet of yeast, and used bread flour. Oh and I gave them a cool water bath before baking. The result was delicious chewy bagels that tasted a little yeast-y (which I love!) and got pretty darn big. This was my first time making bagels, so I formed 2 as suggested, then the other 4 I followed allrecipe's article on bagel forming. I recommend any fellow novices to do it allrecipe's way; the other 2 came apart during the boiling. (But taste wasn't affected :)
OK- I love to bake, but am not the best baker. I followed this recipe after the comment of half WW flour and half AP flour. I got an amazing workout with the kneading- thanks! I need that! But the end result!? I even sweated some onions and melted a small bit of butter as a glaze- and it was not good. It tastes like bland yeast with a delicious outer shell. I so wanted this to work since quality bagels are so hard to come by where I've moved (Hawaii.) And I love to bake! My ego and my tastebuds are thoroughly shamed....
My boyfriend and I used to frequent a coffee shop in Denton, Tx called Kharma Cafe. When that place closed we mourned the loss of our all-time favourite bagel. We just tried this recipe. After the first bite we looked at each other and started shrieking with joy "Kharma bagel! Kharma bagel!" We topped ours with garlic flakes, onion salt, sesame, poppy, caraway, anise, and sunflower seeds.
they came out shaped more like rolls, with the whole closed in and they had risen so much they were as tall as they were wide. but they do taste like bagels (not bread like some recipes ive tried), everyone liked them. I made poppyseed, sesame, and cinnamon sugar using the leftover topping from "best ever blueberry muffins" on this site.
This was my first time trying bagels and they turned out wonderful! I used more yeast (1 tablespoon)than the recipe called for and I also used whole wheat flour and a 9 grain mix.
I've made these bagels a few times now and they are great. I am from New York and these are the closest thing to real new york bagels I can get in Texas. This last time I made Onion bagels...I added one half a sweet onion onion powder to taste right into the dough and right after boiling them and right before baking them I sprinkled mined onion on top the bagels...you might want to put a piece of foil over the bagels so the onions on top dont burn but everything else is the same.
The perfect recipe!!! We don't have bagles in Italy and me and my family were missing them soooo bad!!! Used a little less flour and needed 40mins to get them brown.
I used one pack of yeast instead of half pack, and brushed each bagel with egg white before baking at 425 degree. Bagels came out perfect.
A WOW bagel! I used safflour oil - love the sweet nutty taste it imparts; and I brushed the bagels with egg white+water. They turned out terrific - nice and crusty golden crust and so yammi and soft inside. Btw, I tried the same recipe with half whole wheat and had to dump that - for some reason didn't rise, didn't work at all for me...
My first time making bagels, and they came out perfectly! Thank you for sharing this.
This is a wonderful bagle recipe!! My absolute, all time favorite bagle(s) is/are sundried tomato and basil bagles. While this may sound disgusting - which is the usual reaction that I have encountered when describing them - they are actually the BOMB!! They are also virtually impossible to find commercially. Because I love to attempt new and possibly difficult recipes, I decided to explore bagles. Of the several recipes that I have found from Allrecipes and other sources, I think this one is the best. The flavor is great, they are nice and dense but also very soft inside. I achieved tomato and basil bagles by simply adding finely chopped dried tomatoes and basil along with the flour. During the kneading the leathery texture of the tomatoes is worked out some, and by the time they are out of the oven I nearly have to hover over them with a kitchen implement to keep my family out of them! All in all, I have had great success with this recipe on several occasions and would recommend this recipe to any aspiring bagle-baker. One last note, do not be daunted by the idea of boiling and proofing the bagles; these steps are not really out of the way of most bread making processes, are more than worth the effort and couple extra minutes, and I find them quite fun and unique to this bread!! Give it a try, experiment with different add-ins and toppings, and continue to revel in your kitchen's magic!
This was my first time making bagels, and this recipe made it easy. The bagels themselves are delicious, dense and chewy, making great sandwiches. My 3 year old nephew ate 2 of them by himself. I only rate 4 stars because this is only my first bagel recipe and something better might come along...
Awesome. If I can make it right, it MUST be a good recipe!
Not sure if I screwed something up, but the bagels were WAY too dry. Not good at all. However, stick the dough in a loaf pan and you've got some really, really good sandwich bread. I'll definately stick to this recipe for my bread, but for bagels, I'll try something different.
The recipe was very easy to follow and make, however my topping, which was a cinnamon sugar mixture, caused them to burn. Be sure to watch them carefully, as they seem to take less time than the recipe says. I will make them again!
wow...this is my first attempt at making bagels and we LOVED them. Added cheddar cheese to a couple and they were great!!!
Great recipe. This was my first attempt at making bagels and they turned out great! Crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle and they taste awesome.
AWESOME!!! WOW, even I can make these. They turned out great. I changed the recipe a little (cinnamon, blueberries). Imagine the possibilities. (cheese, onion, raisen)
I have made this recipe so many times with my bread machine, they always tasted good but just didn't present as well as some other peoples (in photos)...I am trying by hand this time, I must say that so far (they are still baking) they have plumped much better and the dough is not as "tough" as it was in the bread machine. I did although only added 5 cups of bread flour to the bowl and when kneaded maybe only added an extra cup. They smell delightful and I can't wait to try. I do also add either honey or maple syrup to the water to get a better color to the bagels as I have learned from other recipes and suggestions. This by far is the best bagel recipe, moving from NY to FL def satisfies my taste for a NY bagel! :)
I did plain white bagels for my first try and while I did find it time consuming I also found it deliciouse. They turned out great. My whole family enjoyed them and next time I will try the whole wheat version
these were ok at best. i found the bagles to be a little on the tough side. i may try to make them again. maybe put them in the microwave before i eat them next time.
Mine did not look like supermarket bagels, but boy did they taste good. I think my problem may have been too much flour. I did kneed until it was elastic but when I went to roll the balls parts of the dough wouldn't stick to itself very well. Oh well, they may not be the prettiest but they are the tastiest. I made sesame seed, fennel seed, onion, celery seed and plain salt. My father was skeptical about the whole "I'm going to make my own bagels" but he is now devouring them all, so I'd say it was a success!
I was pleasantly surprised with how easy this was. I used my stand mixer and dough hook, and hardly had to do any work at all! The dough was very easy to work with, not sticky. I halved the recipe and topped two with garlic powder and onion, two with cinnamon and sugar, and left two plain. The cinnamon and sugar were the favorite. I was not blown away by these, they really tasted like fresh bread to me, but they were very good. The kids have already asked me to make them again, so I guess I will be.
We love this recipe! I made them and put them in a bag in the fridge, it took us about 2 weeks to eat them all and the last ones were still good and soft. Much better than the recipe I had been using before.
Not as crispy on the outside as I had hoped. But good.
I've made these three times now, and will definitely be making them again. My husband eats a bagel for breakfast before work every day, and likes these better than store bought. I added a couple heaping tablespoons of dried onion to the flour for an onion variety too, with great result.
Ok. I probably wouldn't spend the time making these again. They just didn't have the same flavor/texture as store bought bagels.
These were very good bagels. I made 3 different varieties out of 1 batch. Chocolate chip, cinnamon crunch, and plain. They were all very good the first day, but not quiet as yummy the second day. Even after toasting they were not quite as chewy and delicious. Will be making again though!
Excellent recipe, but one major change. Proofing should be done in a refrigerator for 48 hours. I've tested per recipe, at 12, 24, 36, and 48 hours. Best results are at 48.
Made these and followed the recipe exactly. Turned out awesome. I topped 1/2 with asiago cheese and left the other half plain. Very easy recipe for people who love bagels and want to try to make some at home!
These turned out beautifully, aside from a couple that I didn't boil long enough (they caved in). I used 3/4 pkg. yeast instead of 1/2 (I meant to use a whole pkg., but accidentally dumped some on the floor, and went with it :-) ). Highly recommended recipe, though time and labor intensive.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections