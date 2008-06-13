Beaten Biscuits

This is the traditional biscuit of the ham-loving South. In days gone by, these were made by beating the dough until it blistered (about 15-30 minutes). It was then baked, and each biscuit sliced in half to receive a paper-thin slice of incredible salt cured ham. Today, you could use the food processor or a biscuit brake (usually nothing more than a converted washing wringer) to make the dough "snap."

By Kevin Ryan

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Sift flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar together. Use a fork to "cut" the lard into the flour until it looks like coarse meal. Using a standing mixer, or a wooden spoon, mix the dough as you slowly add the cream. Mix well to form the dough into a ball, adding water if needed.

  • Place the dough onto a tabletop, and knead slightly. With a mallet or a one-piece rolling pin, beat the dough a few times to form it into a rough rectangle. Fold the dough over, and then beat it out again. Repeat this process until the dough becomes white and blisters form on the surface, about 15 minutes.

  • Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Cut into 2 inch rounds, and prick the top a few times with the tines of a fork. Place on greased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 15 minutes, or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 30.9mg. Full Nutrition
