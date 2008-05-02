Monkey Bread V

I gave this monkey bread recipe to my daughter who has 6 children. They love this, and it is so simple they can make it themselves which they love to do. If desired, a thin mixture of powdered sugar frosting can be poured over warm biscuits.

Recipe by Dmarcks

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a tube pan. Mix together 3/4 cup sugar and cinnamon.

  • Quarter biscuits with kitchen shears. Dip shears in water after each cut to keep biscuits from getting too sticky. Dip biscuits pieces into sugar mixture and place in prepared pan. Repeat until all biscuit pieces are used.

  • Melt margarine and mix in 3/4 cup sugar; pour mixture over biscuits in pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 17g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 787.1mg. Full Nutrition
