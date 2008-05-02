Monkey Bread V

I gave this monkey bread recipe to my daughter who has 6 children. They love this, and it is so simple they can make it themselves which they love to do. If desired, a thin mixture of powdered sugar frosting can be poured over warm biscuits.
After years of perfecting, with a little help from a friend, this is what makes a dessert that my guys say is "Like Crack!" 2 Cans of BUTTERMILK Grands biscuits, 1 3/4 cup sugar, 3 tbs cinnamon, 1 full cup of butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar. Mix one cup of sugar & the cinnamon - dip cut up biscuit sections in this and arrange in a heavily greased bundt pan. Pour remaining cin sugar mix on top. Melt the butter and add the last 3/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar - bring to a light boil. Pour over biscuit pieces. Bake at 350 for 45-50 minutes. **I always layer in a can of Apple Pie filling with the biscuits before baking, as well**
I'd never made/had monkey bread before, but as my first attempt, this recipe was extrememly easy to follow and make. I had fun cutting up the biscuits and rolling them in the cinnasugar and watching it take shape as it rose in the bundt. And the final results...delicious! Each piece of the bread is coated with cinnamon and sugar and gooey icing that you can just pull apart and eat for desert or for a breakfast treat. Everyone love, love, loved this. The only change I made to the recipe is a sprinkled the bottom of my bundt pan with pecans before I began layering.
I loved this recipe so much cause it was fun to make with my mom. But don't melt butter and sugar on top its nasty. Just put sugar.
I used buttermilk biscuits. Cut into small pieces, put a bit of cream cheese inside and then roll into a ball. Also made a bit extra topping. Soooooo good!!!! We make this every year for Christmas morning.
Really good out of the oven! I didn't use the other 3/4 cup of sugar mixed with butter; I used what was left of the cinnamon sugar mixture instead. Still plenty sweet. 2/3/13- made again as written. Yummmmmmmm.
Wow!! I have made twice now and everyone that's had it, loves it. I used frozen white bread dough. The second time, I let it defrost, cut it (I skipped dipping my scissors in water and had no issues), rolled it in sugar and put in the fridge until the morning. I just used a 9x13 pan and a 7x9 pan, there was a lot! When I pulled it out in the morning it was huge!! I followed the rest of the directions exactly and they came out great. What an impressive thing to make for a brunch which is still super easy. I love recipes that I can do most of the work in advance!
I made this monkey bread for holiday long weekend guests. There were no leftovers. I made it according to the recipe and it was very good. Next time, I might use previous suggestions and pour some of the butter/sugar mixture at intervals when filling the tube pan. Using that pan makes it look really cool. I am not a baker, so anything that makes me look like one is allright by me! Thanks Darlene.
Monkey bread is a favorite of ours. The only thing i see missing from this recipe is the dry butterscotch pudding mix, we add sugar cinnamon and pudding mix to a bag to coat pieces, than whats left we mix brownsugar with and melted butter, and pour on top before cooking, as for measurements use your taste preferences
Very good, as is. I don't have a tube pan, so I just did it in one layer in a 13X9 and cooked it for about 10 minutes less. Still very tastey, and not gooey at all in the middle. I also made a glaze...very sweet, but a BIG hit.
I've tried so many recipes from this site without giving any reviews...sorry all! After trying this one, I felt compelled to finally register and start reviewing. It was THAT good! I used the pizza cutter, as suggested, to cut the biscuits. I also just used my leftover cinnamon-sugar mixture to combine with the melted butter at the end. I did sprinkle in some brown sugar to that mix though before pouring over the top. My five-year old didn't say a word as he ate, he just sat and hummed as he munched...something he does when he thinks the food is extra-yummy! :) Great, great recipe!!! Thanks a bunch!
This recipe was really good. But it seemed like it lacked something, that little something to send it over the moon, which it ALMOST was. I think it was brown sugar. It could have used brown sugar to give it a more caramely flavor. It was really good though.
Five stars for taste and simplicity! This was so easy to make. I didn't need to wet the kitchen shears when cutting the biscuits as suggested. They didn't stick at all. I did put the ingredients together slightly differently, though. I put some of the biscuits into a bowl, tossed them with some melted margarine, then tossed some cinnamon and sugar mixture on top and mixed. I did this several times until all the biscuit pieces were coated and in the pan. I did not top with melted butter, since it was already "in there". I topped with cream cheese icing.
I remember this from when I was a kid! My mom used to make it but she says she did it with caro syrup. Since I didn't have any on hand, I made it this way. The only changes I did make was instead of coating the biscuits with white sugar and cinnamon, I used brown sugar and cinnamon! I used the larger biscuits and had to make double of the margerine and sugar combo. But, THIS WAS AWESOME!! Makes your house smell like a bakery too!!!
Even easier to make - buy the cinnamon buns from pillsbury - the cinnabon brand - still add the margarine - but a friend of mine - i cant take credit - she added chocolate chips in with the dough. OMG - my mouth was in heaven - but my hips paid for it :)
YUM! I made this with the bread loaf dough rather than biscuit dough because it is much lower in fat and calories. Still tastes great and no one noticed the difference!! The best way to cover all pieces of dough with cinnamon/sugar is to put the cinnamon/sugar in large zip top bag and put the dough in bag and shake until covered. I've also added nuts and it's great.
This was SO tasty - I actually made one modification, though. If you're not too concerned about calories/fat you might want to try rolling the chunks of dough in melted butter and then put the cinnamon/sugar on the outside. I found that it was nice a gooey and came out perfect! I had to increase the butter by an extra 1/2 cup. Also had to increase the sugar & cinnamon mixture but just kept adding until I had enough so can't give an exact amount.
Our family has used 4 cans of biscuits. We mix the 3/4 cup white sugar and cinnamon in a baggie and the kids shake the quartered pieces in baggie. Then when melting butter and sugar in microwave, add the baggie mixture,too.Pour over and bake. Wonderful treat for all!
WOW! This tastes like a cinnamon bun. I used brown sugar instead of white for dipping the bisciuts and substituted unsalted butter for the margarine. I added 1/2 C each of chopped pecans and raisins to the buttery topping. Can't wait to make this again. Thanks for sharing.
For those with a sweet tooth, this yummy bread hits the spot. I would recommend cutting down on the sugar. I often use brown sugar instead of the white. I have found that if you use the regular amount of sugar, it is too sweet for people, even little kids. Less is more here.
AWESOME!! We've made this 2 nights in a row now. Huge hit with the kids... even bigger hit with my hubby. The only changes I made were using butter instead of margarine and I melted 1 cup of brown sugar in with my butter rather than white sugar. It was outstanding!!! Thanks.
I made monkey bread this weekend our family loves it. I used about the same recipe but reversed the steps. After quatering the dough dip it in melted butter then the sugar/cinn combine and then place the piece in the pan.
it was gone within a half an hour. Instead of using another 3/4 cup of sugar, i pour the rest of the first 3/4 cup cinnamon-sugar mixture in the 3/4cup and topped it off with the rest of the sugar. It was soooo good. i havnt had this since i was a kid, it brought back so many memories :)
A winner as always! I use 4 tubes of the cheap 4 pack biscuits and layer a little of the cinnamon sugar mixture on each layer as it gets put in.
WONDERFUL!! I only used 2 tubes of biscuits but kept the other measurements the same. Once cooked it filled an entire bundt pan and the gooey caramel was spread evenly. Will become a staple weekend breakfast around here!
I did not care for this. The recipe as is, even adding brown sugar as suggested was really bad. There was no flavor transferred to all the pieces. Even the top was flavorless. I am sticking with my own family's recipe for this breakfast favorite Thanks Aunt Nancy!(sorry everyone..no it's not listed on this site.)
Made this at the cottage this weekend for the first time. Limited ingredients and super easy - kids even helped. Was a hit immediately and had to get more buscuit dough so I could make a second morning!
Large family and I changed the prep a little to save time and make serving a little easier for me. I added the (3 tablespoons) cinn. and (1.5 Cups) brown sugar in a huge mixing bowl, cut my biscuits up directly in it and coat all at once. Then I place mine in a large greased cassarole baking dish instead of a tube cake pan. Slighty shake pan back and forth to have them fill in gaps well. Melt 1 stick of butter and the remaining cinn. and sugar until smooth and drizzle over the biscuits. Bake as directed above about 30 minutes... WONDERFUL!!!
This absolutely YUMMO! My kids love to help me make and eat it. I used brown sugar in the topping and it turned out even better. The kids especially love to have this on cold days with hot cocoa. Since I don't have a bundt or tube pan, I was able to use a square 8x8 pyrex dish and it still turned out perfecto.
You can use a 5-biscuit can of buttermilk biscuits and a miniature pan or very small casserole dish for two-servings. My husband and I made it this way the other night so that we wouldn't eat the entire bundt pan (it's happened before).
This recipe if fun and easy to make. I used a pizza cutter to quarter the buscuits and it worked like a charm! I also added walnuts and raisans throughout. It comes out of the pan looking great and tastes even better!
GREAT!!! The only thing I changed was I didn't add the extra sugar. I just used what I had left over from coating the bisquits. Big hit with my girl friends. Served with pigs in a blanket, fresh fruit, coffee & juice. We were leaving for a girls only weekend to the beach and I had this all ready when they arrived at 6:00 am. They couldn't believe something so good and pretty, could be so easy to make. They all gave me a "WOO HOO".
I usually double the recipe--keeping one and giving the other as a treat. I use 2 bread pans. The only change I have made is using the left-over sugar mixture from step 2 in step 3. Once cooled, I top with Vanilla Glaze--also found on the website.
This is a really good basic recipe! I added a handfull of raisins and 1/2 c. choped peacans. Also for a little more flavor I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp of allspice. Very good my husband cannot get enough of it!
I had never made/eaten monkey bread before. It was good, but a little too sweet for me. My kids loved it though ! It has a very good taste, but just a once in awhile treat though. Will make it again, very easy, and inexpensive to make which is always good. Enjoyed it, Thanks
I found this recipe and I let my 7 and 9 year olds make it as I supervised. This came out absolutely delicious!!! It was incredibly easy and the kids were so proud. They plan to make another for Grandma and PopPop for the holidays.
Yum!!! This makes an excellent quick breakfast! I did change it up a bit by melting the butter with brown sugar instead of white sugar though. Also I could not find my bundt pan, so I used a muffin tin and baked them for about 10 -15 mins and then drizzled with powdered sugar icing, these were just like the cinnamon melts at McDonalds, but better!!!
This is a great recipe!!! I thought it was very simple and yummy. I used a pizza cutter to cut biscuits in quarters in stead of sissors and it worked great-- no dipping in water and made prep time a snap!!! Will make this again and again. Thanks
Easy, delicious, addicting, and fun! I used two 16oz. cans of dough (and accidentally, one was "butter flavored"), but it all still worked - and turned out wonderfully. Don't be fooled by the Bundt pan not being filled to the rim. These little guys will RISE! I didn't need so much cinnamon and sugar to toss the dough in (I did this in a ziplock bag.. very easy to toss in a few at a time, shake, and repeat), as I had a lot leftover. This is a great "homemade" dessert for when you'er low on time, but you want something fun and pleasing.
I had the same problem others had-- the bottom half was not even close to done, but the top was crispy. I also used brown sugar in the sauce. The ones that did get done though... YUM YUM YUM!!! I will keep trying with this one and see what would get them all done.
This is always a huge hit. I use a whole 4 pk of biscuits, and shake them into the cinnamon sugar in a gallon plastic bag, a handful at a time. I don't put all the cinnamon in at once, because it clings to the first few.
Made this for my 8 year old and 2 year old children. Didn't have the grands or buttermilk biscuits on hand so I used what I did...2 pkgs cresent rolls. I tore each triangle into 3 equal pieces, formed into a ball and rolled into sugar/cinnamon mixture. I did change up sugar to 1/4 C brown and 1/2 cup white. Turned out great. Needed to bake at 350 for 40 - 45 min.
I really loved this it was easy and everyone loved it... I used brown sugar with the butter instead of white sugar, I also put chooped nuts at the bottom of pan before putting in the biscuits. I also used a vanilla glaze over top. It was very yummy!!!
Honestly, when I tasted this I thought it was just OK. It was good, but not so good that I couldn't stop eating it and definitely not as good as my mom used to make (I'd never made it on my own until now). But I made it for a company lunch and people have been emailing me and stopping me in the halls for two weeks now telling me how delicious it was - including people who have never talked to me before. So apparently most people like it! I did change it a little bit. I didn't use nearly as much of the sugar mixture as the recipe called for, even though I coated all my biscuit pieces as much as I possibly could. So I used the leftover sugar mixture for the glaze on top, and added 1/4 cup brown sugar to that, too.
This is a great one to do with the kids. They really love it and it's an easy recipe for them to follow. I added icing to the top - confectioner's sugar, a little bit of hot water, and a few drops of orange extract for a little "twang". Kids can do this part too - a great sense of accomplishment for them!
Oh so very very good!! Love this! The only thing I would have changed in what I did was to buy plain biscuits and not the "butter" flavored. Since the recipe calls for a butter glaze it was a bit much butter. Still delicious though. I added the powdered sugar frosting that the recipe suggest and thought it was a great addition. Will definately make again!!
Fabulous and easy. I added 3/4 cup of raisins, an handful of chopped walnuts, and apple pie filling (1/2 cup or so). This was amazing, everyone at work couldn't stop munching on it. Definitely a keeper!
I love this recipe. Whenever I make it I throw together a fast icing of confectioner's sugar, milk, and vanilla (about one cup sugar, 2 tbls milk and 1 tsp vanilla, add more or less to taste and depending on how much you want to make). It's a thin, sweet icing that goes well with the bread. Next time I'm going to make the pieces a little larger and try stuffing some with cream cheese, butterscotch chips, and chocolate chips, I think it will add a nice surprise when you bite in.
This is the recipe I've always made. But I will say one thing there is no need in cutting the dough. I just pull it apart with my hands and roll it in the sugar mixture. Just make sure you wash your hands before ;) Also I add a teaspoon of vanilla to the butter topping. Yummmmmy!
I have had monkey bread before but misplaced my recipe. I used brown sugar instead of white and butter instead of margarine. My husband LOVED it! Will definately make this one again. Maybe for Christmas as others have suggested.
Wow, these are so good! Made this with my own bread dough and followed suggestions. I've learned that with cinnamon rolls or this recipe, the trick it to have enough butter to make a runny sauce for the sugars. If you don't have enough, it will turn out hard and crunchy caramel. So if you want lower fat, then cut back sugars and butter. Otherwise, be generous on the butter! I love the brown sugar with the sugar though, that is what gives it the caramel flavor when the sugars cook.
This is a very good and easy recipe, although the prep time for me is a lot more than 5 minutes. When I make it, I layer the biscuits and the butter . . . I put half the biscuits, half the butter, the rest of the biscuits, and then the rest of the butter. It tastes a lot like cinnamon rolls, but is definitely less work. I drizzle a cream cheese icing over it to really make it taste like a cinnamon roll. Great!
I followed the directions but must have done something wrong because it would never cook inside. I kept sticking it back into the oven, but the top was burning while the inside was dough. The top parts that did cook were OK but really too sweet.
Very good, i made this for christmas morning and my husband wants to make it a tradition. I only used two cans of biscuts and adjusted the other ingredients then used a 9x5 bread loaf pan because I couldn't find my bundt pan, the middle was a little underdone but still edible but that I'm sure is because of the pan.
SO DELIECIOUS!!!! I love sugar and I love bread, so i knew i just HAD to try this... I recommend using real butter instead of margarine, but other than that the recipe is perfect as it is, NO CHANGES NECESSARY. My family could not wait to eat this, and it was gone in 30 minutes. Im planning to make it again for my brother's golf tournament. Try it with chocolate chips!
I have tried this recipe twice. I am not sure what I am doing wrong but both times the butter sugar mixture has started smoking. I am not sure what I am doing wrong. I was actually afraid it might catch fire.
