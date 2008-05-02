Monkey Bread V

Honestly, when I tasted this I thought it was just OK. It was good, but not so good that I couldn't stop eating it and definitely not as good as my mom used to make (I'd never made it on my own until now). But I made it for a company lunch and people have been emailing me and stopping me in the halls for two weeks now telling me how delicious it was - including people who have never talked to me before. So apparently most people like it! I did change it a little bit. I didn't use nearly as much of the sugar mixture as the recipe called for, even though I coated all my biscuit pieces as much as I possibly could. So I used the leftover sugar mixture for the glaze on top, and added 1/4 cup brown sugar to that, too.