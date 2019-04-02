Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

This is a very flavorful pasta salad. The crisp cooked bacon really adds a nice flavor. I get requests for this pasta salad for every get together and cook out.

By Wilemon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.

  • Place bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook until evenly brown. Drain and chop.

  • In a large bowl, mix mayonnaise, ranch dressing mix, garlic powder, and garlic pepper. Stir in milk until smooth. Place rotini, bacon, tomato, black olives and cheese in bowl and toss to coat with dressing. Cover and chill at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. Toss with additional milk if the salad seems a little dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 31.3mg; sodium 691.1mg. Full Nutrition
