Fake Sourdough Biscuits

4.5
16 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are referred to as fake sourdough biscuits, but are really refrigerator rolls. Very easy to make, and so handy.

Recipe by Marie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 55 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water. Allow to stand until mixture is frothy.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and soda. Add shortening and work until crumbly. Mix in yeast mixture and buttermilk. Store, well covered, in a greased bowl in the refrigerator. Don't worry if it is a little sticky; it will firm up as it chills. Dough can be stored up to 2 weeks.

  • When ready to make rolls, take out amount needed. Turn dough out on a lightly floured surface, and knead for 2 or 3 minutes. Roll out, and cut rolls. Place in greased muffin cups. Let rise for 30 minutes.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) oven for 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 106.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022