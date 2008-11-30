Fake Sourdough Biscuits
These are referred to as fake sourdough biscuits, but are really refrigerator rolls. Very easy to make, and so handy.
I wish I could give this recipe more stars! It is easy to make, and the dough stays great in the fridge for days. I made the dough on the weekend, and used it 5 days later, and the end result was a huge hit! I didn't have buttermilk, so I used some vinegar in regular milk, and it was fine. Thanx for a wonderful recipe!
I had some problems with this recipe, mostly my own fault. I tried to make it in the food processor, like I do with my other biscuit recipe, and I cannot stress enough what a BAD idea that was. This recipe makes more of a batter than a dough. I turned it out onto the counter to knead it...don't do it. Just a sticky gluey mess. I scraped it into a bowl and spooned it into a muffin tin. It took about 25 minutes to bake, and was more like a muffin than a biscuit. It was a tasty muffin, but not a biscuit like texture at all. I think if I made it again in the future (not a given) that I would mix it with the standing mixer and add probably another cup and a half to 2 cups of flour, or cut the buttermilk back by half. My son liked it.
I cut this recipe in half, because I didn't think I would want as many as it made - boy, was that a mistake! I'm not a big fan of sourdough, so I like these because they are not very sour, and no fussing with a starter! They are so easy to make, and the texture is wonderful - very light and fluffy. The dough IS sticky, but just put a lot of flour down to knead it. It's great that you can keep the dough on hand in the fridge for fresh bread when you want it!
For sure I'll use this recipe again! I used it to make hamburger buns in the end so I cut way back on the sugar. Also I added a couple of Tbls olive oil, garlic powder, and rosemary. The texture and taste were out of this world! Try it with salmon burger patties...Mmmmmmm
This recipe makes really good biscuits if you follow the directions differently. I halved the recipe and I mixed the yeast water and sugar togeather, then cut in the butter and soda, salt, and powder. Then I added the two and a half cups of flower and added buttermilk until the dough became doughy. It kneeded well and I let it rise for an hour before rolling it out and making biscuits. The end result was airy and light rolls that would have tasted a lot like real sourdough biscuits IF the sugar content had been less. I will make this recipe again and I encourage others to try as well.
I gave it 4 stars only because like some other folks found it too thin no problem just add a tad bit more flower and bring it closer to bread dough.Then kneed fold and roll or whitch ever you prefer.keeps good and darn tasty.Be brave and use full receipe you,ll be glad you did.Ps love the texture.
Real easy...couldn't wait for the dough to "cool down" much though. It still worked out really good. Family loved them. I made a 1/2 batch to try out. Will definitely have to make full batch (or more). I used a 9x13 pan to put the flour in to knead dough and shape. :) made clean up a lot easier. I sprayed tops w/butter before baking. They turned out super great Thanks, I really enjoy the receipes as I like to create a variety of meals/foods for the family.
These are wonderful you can make your dough in the morn and cook the bisciuts for dinner.
These are really good,easy to make,and very handy.
Hey this is pretty easy to make and they taste great.Keep up the great work(just don't tell the guys at work).
Years ago a friend brought a batch of Refrigerator Rolls to a get together, they were great. Lost recipe, but now that I found it, plan to bake some @ least once a week. Great with Pot roast, chicken or whatever. Kudos to person sharing this oldie but goodie. keenpetite southeast arizona
The texture and taste of these rolls is pretty good considering how easy they are to make. Just know if you make the whole recipe you will not get 48 rolls unless you want flat as a pancake disks. There is no way you can make 48 actual normal sized rolls from this recipe.
I've made these many times and have found that they are always too wet. I use rice milk with vinegar for the buttermilk and margarine for the fat, but that should not effect the wetness. Eliminating the water helps, or just adding more flour to get the right consistency works well too. These make incredible hamburger buns! Shape them, let rest 10-20 minutes and bake at 375 until golden. The taste and texture, after the changes, is terrific.
Wow - Had a lot to do for Christmas dinner so didn't want to be making bread/buns on the holiday Loved the fact that it would keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks to free up time on the holiday. Made the dough on the Sunday and kept in fridge until Christmas morning (Wednesday) then removed from fridge, rolled out and cut with 3 inch round biscuit cutter and also a star cutter (for Christmas). Everyone raved about the biscuits. I make most bread and buns we eat and this recipe is definitely a keeper! Can't wait to use the recipe again for other family members to try. I followed the recipe as written as it was the first time I had tried it. Yes it was sticky. I usually find that when I work with any sweet dough recipe, I oil my hands and/or wooden spoon when mixing. After the dough sat in the fridge in a sealed rubbermaid container, it was fine to work with. Had to generously flour the surface where I rolled it out but that was to be expected. Once cut I placed buns on cookie sheet on oiled parchment paper, covered with plastic wrap and they sat out a few hours until we were ready to bake them. I did at my daughters and they did not take near the 15 minutes that is says to bake them but I'm not sure how accurate her oven temp is . Thanks for sharing. An easy, simple recipe to follow! Update! I Have found the key to a great Sour Dough taste is letting them rise a couple of hours or so before baking. Still Great light biscuit if just rise for the 1/2 hour
I made these the second day and 14 days later, the next batch was still awesome! As others have said, add plenty of flour when rolling out a batch. I discovered silicone mats for baking and I will never go back to working off the counter top again. I left the dough for 8 hours to try to improve the sourness, but that didn't seem to help. Raise the dough in an oiled bowl in a warm spot. Forming sandwich buns worked. I left them right on the mat and then put it on a cookie sheet. Very easy recipe. Huge hit for the taste and texture! Like others, I wish it could be more sour.
