Fake Sourdough Biscuits

Wow - Had a lot to do for Christmas dinner so didn't want to be making bread/buns on the holiday Loved the fact that it would keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks to free up time on the holiday. Made the dough on the Sunday and kept in fridge until Christmas morning (Wednesday) then removed from fridge, rolled out and cut with 3 inch round biscuit cutter and also a star cutter (for Christmas). Everyone raved about the biscuits. I make most bread and buns we eat and this recipe is definitely a keeper! Can't wait to use the recipe again for other family members to try. I followed the recipe as written as it was the first time I had tried it. Yes it was sticky. I usually find that when I work with any sweet dough recipe, I oil my hands and/or wooden spoon when mixing. After the dough sat in the fridge in a sealed rubbermaid container, it was fine to work with. Had to generously flour the surface where I rolled it out but that was to be expected. Once cut I placed buns on cookie sheet on oiled parchment paper, covered with plastic wrap and they sat out a few hours until we were ready to bake them. I did at my daughters and they did not take near the 15 minutes that is says to bake them but I'm not sure how accurate her oven temp is . Thanks for sharing. An easy, simple recipe to follow! Update! I Have found the key to a great Sour Dough taste is letting them rise a couple of hours or so before baking. Still Great light biscuit if just rise for the 1/2 hour