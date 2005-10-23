Quick Banana Bread
Delicious with hot cocoa or tea for an afternoon snack.
Very easy and very good - will definitely make this recipe again. It's lighter than more traditional recipes, both in texture and in calories. I made a few adjustments, based on previous reviews: I used low-fat Bisquick; I used brown sugar instead of white sugar; and I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup, because I increased the bananas to 1 3/4 cup (4 bananas).Read More
It tastes great my family loved it but i would suggest using this as either a double batch or banana bars because after only 15 minutes in the oven i checked it and had to totally clean my oven it boils over everywhere!!!Read More
This is the most beautiful & tasty banana bread I have ever made. I could never seem to get the middle done in other recipes, but had no problem with this one. Awesome!!! Thank You, Debbie
This turned out so great and was SO easy! I doubled the recipe and it disappeared. I used half brown/half white sugar as I didn't have enough white and it was wonderful. Making it again tonight!
Very delicious, and light! Makes up in a jiffy, and produces a very generous sized loaf.
Looking for a quick and easy recipe? You have to try this one. It is so easy to make and the bread is delicious! My husband took it to a meeting and they gave it 2 thumbs up! Kathy
I have made many "from scratch" banana breads, but this recipe beat them all in my house. The bread was great. Added cinnamon and nutmeg, but that was the only alteration. Also-remember that bisquick rises!! Don't fill your pan/s very high!!
I made these with Gluten Free Bisquick and HOLY COW were they ever good! Warm right out of the oven, I think I like them even better than the old fashioned banana bread recipe I used to make. They are lighter in texture and have a more noticiable banana flavor. I did make a few changes... I went heavy on the vanilla, added a few dashes of pumpkin pie spice (because I love it) and a splash of rum flavoring - all of which were holdovers from my original banana bread recipe. I also made muffins instead of a loaf (because that allows for better portion control in my family) so I adjusted the bake time down to about 15-20 min. Overall, easy, tasty, and fantastic! :-D Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is so Awesome. My family and I have never really cared for banana bread, so when I found myself with 6 overly ripe bananas I didn't know what to do with them. So I thought I would make bread and take it to work. I substituted the walnuts with chocolate chips and withing 20 min. out of the oven, the bread was half gone! My husband, his friend and our son devoured over half the bread in one sitting! Now..they are hoping the bananas will get too ripe to eat, so I can make the bread again! Many thanks!
best way to use up those RIPE bananas!
Works up really easy and very good flavor!! I also threw chocolate chips in mine.
Very easy. I used my own homemade whole wheat baking mix instead of packaged. To make it a little lighter/healthier, I cut the sugar back by half (my bananas were VERY ripe) and instead of a third cup of vegetable oil, I used part nonfat plain yogurt. I made muffins out of this recipe, out of one recipe I got 12 regular sized muffins. Very moist.
My husband really enjoys how this one turns out. I've kept it as a keeper!
I have been making this recipe for years and I am telling you--it is THE best banana bread recipe you will ever find. I always receive compliments on it. The trick is to use really ripe bananas--like yucky, brown bananas. It gives the bread a richer banana taste. Yum! Look no further, baby, because this is it!!!
This was so moist and delicious! It is now my only banana bread recipe.
This gets five stars for taste! It was super moist and fluffy. Next time (and there will be a next time) I make it I'll do it in a different pan or bake it as a bundt cake. 20 minutes into baking it in the 9x5 pan and it was spilling out all over. (I almost gave it 4 stars for that but it tastes so stinkin' good. Good thing I accidentally left the pizza stone in there or I would've had a real mess. I scooped some into a mini bundt pan and just let it keep baking. It was delicious! More like a cake than a bread but I won't tell if you have it for breakfast anyway. :) Chocolate chips are an awesome add-in.
I've never been a fan of banana bread even though I love bananas. I made one change to this recipe (mashed 2 ripe bananas and added enough sour cream to make 1-1/2 cups instead of just bananas). I then baked them into muffins at 375 for 20 minutes; they are delicious. This is a keeper.
This recipe was so easy. I had some over ripe bananas and it only took a few minutes . Turned ot very moist.
I tried this recipe only because it was the last day before the shopping and I was out of flour with bananas going black. It was GREAT. I omitted the walnuts (hubby and I both dislike), but think I might try some chopped dates and a hint of cinnamon next time. Far too easy and good.
yummy! i did use a 9 by 13 pan, b/c I did not have a loaf pan. It turned out great!!! baked for about 20min. I did not have any nuts, so added some mini chocolate chips. I loved how easy this was to make! I will make it again!
A moist, delicious bread that is normally published with the name of "One Pan Banana Loaf" by the makers of Bisquick. If you are looking for a sweet 'bread' that is fast, easy, and great tasting, look no further!!!
SO moist, so flavorful, and so easy to make.
This banana bread is perfect. I chose this particular recipe because I realized I didn't have enough flour for the bread, but I did have Bisquick. I am so glad I discovered it. Will use this all the time now. Thanks for posting!
I improvised a lot, but I was glad to have this recipe to start with. I started out having overripe bananas but not enough flour, so I sought out a recipe that called for baking mix. Then I didn't have nuts or vanilla. I left the nuts out, but used rum in place of vanilla. Then I borrowed and doubled a topping from "Banana Praline Muffins" without the nuts again (sour cream & brown sugar). I didn't have a loaf pan, so I used a 9 x 13 cake pan, and it came out perfect in only 20 minutes! My husband RAVED over it, and it was so simple. Next time, I might try to add some other spices like cinnamon, as mentioned in other reviews, and hopefully I'll have some vanilla around.
I had 4 ripe bananas and a box of baking mix to use up so this was just what I needed. I had no white sugar so I used light brown and omitted the vanilla. Tasty and moist, family loved it. Thanks for the easy recipe!
Very quick. Tastes great.
Quick...Easy...Tasty...What more could one ask for? I didn't change a thing.
My 11 year old wanted banana bread and we found this recipe and he made it! He did use 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar and he did not use any nuts...he has braces and can't eat nuts right now. He said it was delicious! I do not eat banana bread, so I am going by an 11 year old's taste buds. He said for us to be sure and buy extra bananas next time so he can make this again!
Well I hope it tastes great, because I have another whole cake baking in the bottom of my oven!!HAHA
So simple with the baking mix! Moist just like I like it. I made it in a 9 x 13 pan and baked for 30 minutes. Squares are so much easier to cut! :-)
This is some good stuff and so easy to make! DH raved about it, especially about the light texture. If you like traditional or heavy BB, this probably won't appeal to you but it is very yummy! I made it last night and there is only a little left! I omitted the nuts and added a handful of chocolate chips. I made muffins, baked at 325 degrees for 26 minutes
We loved this recipe! Following others' advice, we used apple sauce instead of vegetable oil, 3/4 cup brown sugar rather than 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, and we added a few shakes of pumpkin pie spice. The first time, we made a loaf - it was great! Today, we made muffins - the recipe made more than 3 dozen mini muffins, so we used to rest to make 4 full-size muffins. (We only had 3 mini tins.) We baked the mini-muffins for 20 minutes - I think 18-19 would have been perfect, but they were very good. The regular muffins took about 22 minutes, and they were perfect. 2 large (very brown) bananas was plenty for us; my 7-year-olds enjoyed smashing the bananas, and this was a nice, simple recipe for us to make together.
I've tried many many banana bread recipes from this site and this is the winner for the best combo of simple and delicious!
So easy and delicious. I used an off brand pankake mix instead of bisquik and it turned out great. The top crust is so yummy! This one seemed to grow a lot so leave extra room in the pan!
This was amazing banana bread! I would definitely make it again. The only reason I gave it 4 stars was because the center of the loaf didn't cook fully until 20 minutes longer than the time stated. Otherwise, a great recipe!
Very good recipe...I had 4 bananas turning so I wanted a recipe where I would have all the ingredients. Sister loved it...the whole thing is almost gone! Used a 9x9 glass pan (it baked a lot quicker), subbed splenda for the sugar, and canola for the veg oil to make a little healthier. Will make again!
Just made this banana bread...turned out awesome...light and delicious. The only change I made was to add 2 cups of mashed bananas instead of 1.5 cups, for a stronger banana flavor. Will definitely make this again!!!
I hesitated to make this recipe because of the use of baking mix. SO GLAD I MADE IT!!! Delicious and moist. I baked it in a square 8X8 pan and put a quick streusel topping on it. Sher
Very good and soooo simple! I used 1/2c brown sugar & 1/2c sugar. 4 bananas (I didn't measure). Baked in 5 mini loaf pans for 35 minutes. It turned out perfect. I have been searching for a tasty and easy banana bread recipe for awhile and I think I have found it! I have had a problem in the past with the middle of the bread staying to gooey. This one baked up just right. If your looking for a heavy, dense bread this is not the recipe for you. It's a lighter bread but with all the flavor. Yummy!!
used hodgin mills (sp) multigrain mix w flaxseed and soy, enova oil, and half splenda half honey. Added cinnamon, a small teaspoon of baking powder, and lots of walnut and cinnamon. Used 4 very ripe medium bananas. Baked in a 9x11 pan for about 30min - came out fluffy and nutty. Could've used more banana to make it a bit more moist. But excellent flavor and texture. and good for you too!
I followed this recipe exactly except I added a banana. Absolutely wonderful. I'll be using this recipe often.
Delicious banana bread. I added chocolate chips, a little cinnamon, and about a tablespoon of sour cream. The taste and texture of the bread was wonderful and I had no problems with the middle being gooey or sticky, as with another recipe I tried.
makes plenty, the best and easiest bread ever
Very light & airy for a banana bread, delicious and so easy. Needed to use up bananas so I used 4 medium ones. Baked in a bundt pan for 50 minutes. Yum.
So easy! I used applesauce instead of oil and added some chocolate chips and it came out great. I think next time I'll use 2 pans, though, because it almost overflowed my loaf pan and the top was quite brown before the middle got done.
We loved this - it's now my new banana bread recipe! It's so yummy & absolutely couldn't be easier. 3 very ripe banas were the perfect amount, plus I doubled the vanilla.
so quick and easy. i used chocolate chips instead of nuts and dusted with powdered sugar once cooled. Delicious
WOW- this is way better than I thought it would be! And SO EASY! I didn't have quite enough walnuts, so I threw in some pecans, too. I used 4 bananas since that is how many I had rotting on my counter! Might want to cover the top loosely with foil the last 15-20 minutes to prevent over-browning. Mine was done in 55 minutes. Be sure to "generously grease bottom of pan" like it says- I sprayed mine pretty good with Pam, but it still stuck a little. Who cares- this bread is truly very good! I will make this again for sure! Thanks Eleanor for another great recipe!
Really enjoyed this super easy recipe - very hard to flub this one up. I tried this one because I was out of a few typical ingredients like baking soda. I actually added a hand full of chocolate chips to the mixture and a little extra dash of vanilla extract. I was a little short on the bananas, but with the chocolate chips and extra vanilla flavor, you would never know (or care) Serve warmed (toasted or microwaved).
The best banana bread I've ever made. My family agrees. I used an extra banana and extra walnuts too.
Pretty delicious! I followed to a T, except adding a bit of Pumpkin Pie Spice..my favorite! Quite easy, thanks!
Loved the ease of this recipe plus the ability to substitute and still come up with a great product. Had no Trader Joe's nor any Bisquick so I used pancake mix. Figured 'what the heck' I'd try and it turned out great- very moist. Followed prior reviews- increased # of bananas b.c we had so many and added cinnamon (deleted nuts- peanut allergy in our home). Is an esy recipe for my son's to make also when they have a craving for BB.
This was pretty good, I wouldn't say its anything too special but it defiantly gets extra points for being so quick to throw together! I left out the walnuts and added a sprinkle of cinnamon otherwise followed recipe.
Really delicious and super simple to make! I had to sift the Bisquick to avoid lumps and I added 1/2 tsp of banana extract to enhance the banana flavor.
For the quickness factor, this is pretty good. It wasn't the best I've had, but it was good when I realized I was out of baking soda/powder but had a baking mix. Thanks!
I never thought a bisquick type recipe would taste so good! Like I usually do for banana bread recipes, I used applesauce for all but a tablespoon of the oil, used extra vanilla and added about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. My husband said, "It's not good, it's too good!" I liked this recipe because it was not as dense as the regular banana bread I make. I will make this on a regular basis to use up those bananas! Thank you!
I used this recipe to make muffins with just a few changes. I used 2ish cups of bananas, substituted Splenda for the sugar and added a couple of shakes of artificial brown sugar. I also used the low fat Bisquick. It made two dozen small muffins that my family loved! I reduced the baking time to 25 minutes. Thanks for the recipe and the reviews.OK, I made this again and added chocolate chips to the batter, WOW, very yummy muffins.
This was not my favorite banana bread. I follwed the other's suggestions and used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup sugar, but it was lacking in flavor. Needed more bananas I think. Maybe I'll try it again someday.
This was great! I used low-fat Bisquik and 1/2c brown sugar and 1/4c white sugar. Left out the nuts because we don't care for them. We had it for dessert and then breakfast the next day. Easy, quick and delicious. Thank you!
Just what I was looking for today; something quick and easy to use up the six overipe bananas I had. I eliminated the oil and used applesauce in its place, threw in a cup of sour cream just because I wanted to get rid of it and also added a cup of oats for fun. The bread turned out moist and delicious. Thanks Eleanor!
My family is big on banana bread. I have my own recipe that has done us well for 18 yrs. But this recipe is definitely a keeper. Very quick and easy! Though it is missing the heaviness of "homeade" banana bread it is still moist and sweet. I made is as is and wouldn't change a thing about it. Thank you.
I used 1/3 c softened/melted butter instead of the oil just because I like the taste of butter so much better. Didnt change anything else. Loved this bread to death. It was moist and delicious.
I would not change a thing on this recipe. I will use this one every time. I made this a few times and it's perfect every time!!! Thanks for a keeper!!!
I followed this recipe exact and got a great banana bread! Very moist and baked up perfect in 55 minutes! Thank you!
OH MY! This is yummy. Made it just like the recipe but used 4 bananas b/c thats how many I had getting over ripe! Also, made it in an 8x8 glass dish instead of a loaf pan as my loaf pan was in use. I disagree with those who thought it wasn't moist...it was moist, flavorful and delish!
I loved this recipe! I was about to make one from scratch when I realized I was out of baking soda. I came on here to look for something easy and I found it! I probably won't make my old recipe anymore! My whole family enjoyed it right out of the oven! BIG HIT! Thanks Eleanor!
Loved it!! I added cinnamon chips just because I had some and it turned out great!! Thanks!
I used reduced fat Bisquick and added 2 tbs. of plain yogurt. I also decided to top the loaf with a butter crumb topping; using butter, brown sugar and flour. When it was almost finished baking, I peeked in and the whole center of the loaf had swallowed the crumbs literally...lol. I must have used too much butter to my flour ratio...oops! It still turned out and the missing crumbs were hiding out at the bottom of the loaf! Very easy recipe~thanks for sharing!
I love the basic part of this recipe. I did end up adding about double the banana, because the way this is, it seemed too cake like and not very banana tasting. I like my bread to be heavy and dark, and this was light. Otherwise an excellent base to many breads! Thank you for sharing!
This recipe is awesome! It was so easy to put together. I really liked the idea of using a baking mix. I added 1/4 tsp cinnamon to my loaf and that was perfect! The only thing I could mention was that it was a bit sunken in the middle - maybe adding a small amount of baking powder would help that. Very moist and delicious! My 4 year old gave it rave reviews!!
i do 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2cup white. sometimes i put in honey in as well and take out some white sugar. Also, i add in 1/2 tsp cinn.
this was the easiest and quickest recipe, and it tastes great!!!! I had people stopping by to see our new baby and was able to pull this off in just over an hour and still serve it warm. They thought I was very together for a new mom! Little did they know how wasy it was, Thanks!!!
I used this recipe because I was out of baking soda. I also used Aunt Jemima Pancake & Waffle Mix instead of Bisquick. I took the advice of others and used 3/4 cup brown sugar. I was pleasantly surprised at the results - a decent banana bread. It's not as moist and not as rich as other banana breads, but it still tasted good and had good texture. It works great in a pinch, when you do not have all the ingredients called for in traditional recipes.
everyone that has eaten this bread has loved it. I think the sugar could easily be reduced to 3/4 cup.
Make this, then TOAST a slice of it with butter. I apologize in advance for your new addiction!
this was the easy banana bread I've ever made...and oh so good.
This banana bread was awesome! The bisquick made is so simple to make. I don't like nuts in my banana bread so I didn't use any and it still turned out perfect :) I will be sharing this recipe with my friends and family for sure!
This is the easiest, best banana bread I have ever made! This recipe is quick and me family loves it!! I added nutmeg and cinnamon to the recipe as it was lacking a little spice. I have made this several times and comes out perfect every time!!
delish. Fun and easy to make.
This was super easy! I only had 2 bananas so I 1/2 the recipe and baked in to small loaf pans for 30 mins. They came out perfect. I didn't add the nuts. The only thing that could have been different is there was not a very strong banana flavor. Side note I used Jiffy baking mix.
These are so easy and turned out very well. Subbed Splenda for sugar (to use up some Splenda that's been hanging out in the pantry for a while) and chocolate chips for walnuts (due to my picky eaters). My family eats breakfast on the go, so I made these as mini muffins and baked for 15 minutes. Perfect! Will definitely file this away and make again.
very good, fast and easy way to use up those very ripe bananas!
This was a good recipe as I was out of flour> I like heavier breads so I doubled the recipe and added one cup of flax for half the oil 4 cups of bananas as I had a stack in the freezer. 5 eggs, 4 cups baking mix and 2/3 cup of bran, 11/2 cups brown sugar. I use glass bread pans that I oiled well. oven at 325 Degrees and baked it for about 1hr 15 min I think I forgot whan I put it in the oven. Came out very moist and nice a brown throughout. Thanks for the basic recipe.
Wow. This is the first time that I've made banana bread that it looked as good as it tasted. Very convenient to have baking mix as an ingredient.
I use Trader Joe’s multi grain baking/pancake mix. I use half brown sugar and half white sugar. Instead of walnuts are use mini chocolate chips. Bundt pan 45 minutes
Very quick, very easy. Yields a nice dome on the bread. Bread is moist n delicious. When I have over ripe bananas I freeze them, and simply thaw in microwave for breads and muffins as I did here.
My family loved this banana bread. It was very simple to make. I did not alter the recipe at all. My only problem was that some of the batter overflowed - I think my pan was slightly smaller than 9x5. Will definitely make this one again.
For a mom of two small children, this recipe is a real treat. I always have a few ripe bananas in the freezer for making banana bread, but since I found this recipe, I've run out!! Thanks.
Needed something quick and this was it... and was delicious! Did use a dash of cinnamon like the previous suggeston. Will efinately keep in my "active"file.
OK but not great. Wasn't enough of anything. Not enough banana, not enough sugar, not enough moisture.
This is a nice quick recipe that is very forgiving with modifications. Since I only had two bananas, I added a 17 oz jar of apple butter and was able to cut out the oil, the sugar, and didn't need to add spices, and I used pecans because that was all I had. The only thing I would change is to possibly put in two pans because I had some run over - but that might have been because of the apple butter. Moist and not too dense.
Very tasty.
This recipie was not only easy but really tasty. I even over cooked it a tad and it turned out soft and delicious. I added chocolate chips to mine which I wasn't crazy about because I was out of nuts. Next time I will add the nuts for sure!
This is just an average banana bread. Is a little on the sweet side but I like sweet breads. Would make again but I will keep looking for a moister richer banana bread.
This is such a delicious bread it is very moist and so easy to make.
Great recipe! Simple and perfect.
I agree with the review below! This is my new Banana Bread recipe. Other than adding some cinnamon I followed the recipe and my family loved it! It is also very easy.
Much lighter texture than banana bread, but tastes like the original. I used 1 3/4 cups of mashed bananas and substituted 3/4 cup of Splenda for the sugar. I didn't have vanilla extract so I used 1/2 tsp. of Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum. I will be making this again!!!
This banana bread was VERY quick and easy to make. I have a 6 week old daughter and was able to make this quickly while she played on the floor! Great for busy moms!
