Quick Banana Bread

Delicious with hot cocoa or tea for an afternoon snack.

By JJOHN32

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously grease the bottom of a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan.

  • Measure oil, bananas, vanilla, eggs, baking mix, sugar, and nuts into a large bowl. Beat vigorously with a spoon for about 30 seconds. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 55 to 65 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Loosen sides of loaf from the pan. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 466.8mg. Full Nutrition
