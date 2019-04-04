Meal-in-One
Ground beef is layered with sliced potatoes and frozen veggies and flavored with onion soup, Worcestershire and mustard. Topped with cheddar cheese. This has been a family favorite forever.
Yum! I didn't have worcestershire, but it came out ok. I did one layer of beef, a little cheese, one layer of potatoes, a little cheese, and a layer of veggies. Cooked. Then put cheese on top for 5 min. Delicious!
Nothing special. Very salty due to the French Onion Soup and very time consuming. Won't be making again.
This was very good. A tad salty,but you could probably skip the salt and pepper to solve that problem. I used oriental vegetables. Next time I think I'll just use broccoli and mushrooms.
I think this could be better. I didn't find it overly salty at all and thought the potatoes needed a little sprinkle of salt and pepper as they were layered in. The meat mixture had great taste, but is dry. The 3 layers are very distinct with nothing tying them together. It needs more gravy in my opinion. Thanks for the recipe.
This was ok. It makes very convenient leftovers to take to work.
It was pretty good, athough I used cream of cheese soup instead of onion soup. I'll try onion soup next time. Thanks for the recipe.
awesome one dish meal!
Yummy! All the basic necessities in one delicious dish. Thanks so much for this!
I am neutral on this one. It was Ok, but not spectacular to me. Now my husband loved it so it may be an inividual taste thing. It just seemed a bit bland.
