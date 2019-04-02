Chicken and Pasta Casserole with Mixed Vegetables

1 of 398

Rating: 5 stars this recipe is worth 5 stars because it can be modified to taste well. it is too dry on its own, and i recommend adding another can of soup or additional milk/sour cream. i also changed the vegetables - i included brocolli, peas, and mushrooms; and spices - italian seasoning with garlic/onion. this is also the perfect recipe to use with whole wheat pasta - as you can't taste the pasta. very easy to modify. Helpful (154)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was terrific. Instead of the chicken tenderloins, I just used leftover roasted chicken that I had in the fridge. I also added a bit of milk and sour cream on top of the mixture once it was in the baking dish. I spread it on sort of like a frosting, before adding the bread crumbs. I also splashed a bit more milk around the edges just to liquify it a little more. It turned out perfect! My whole household said that I should make this again. It was a hit! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this recipe and will be making it again. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup because it was all I had and it turned out very good. I was in a huge rush when I chose this recipe however (a hungry 2 year old yanking at my leg) so I didn't read the reviews till after. Next time the change I'll be making is adding some milk because it was a tad dry. Not terrible but it did seem to need a bit of milk. I used some alphabet shaped whole wheat pasta to make it kid friendly and my 2 year old gobbled it right up happily! Definitely recommend this recipe, it was quick and easy and uses basic staple foods. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars EXCELLENTE! PERFECTO! If my picky-eater kids love it, then it's gotta be delicious! DOUBLED THE RECIPE: 3 CHICKEN BREASTS, CUBED 1 ONION, CHOPPED 3 CLOVES ONION, PRESSED SAUTEED IN OIL/OLIVE OIL BOILED ONE BAG OF ROTINI USED 1 BAG OF FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES 2 CONDENSED MUSHROOM SOUP 2 CONDENSED CHICKEN SOUP ADDED 2/3 CUP MILK 1 CUP DRY ITALIAN BREAD CRUMBS SALT/PEPPER TO TASTE SPRINKLED PARSLEY FLAKES/BASIL FLAKES MIX TOGETHER. BAKE IN 9X13 GREASED PAN FOR 35-40 MINUTES OR UNTIL TOP IS BROWNED. NOT SOUPY AND NOT TOO DRY, JUST PERFECT! DIDN'T HAVE TO ADD CHEDDAR CHEESE. LET IT SIT FOR A FEW MINUTES BEFORE CUTTING AND SERVING. 5 STARS FOR SURE! Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars I used two cups of pasta and cut the soup down to one can. I think the recipe would be way too soupy as written. I was out of bread crumbs, so I just topped the casserole with parmesan. It came out pretty good and is a nice, easy, one-pot meal for nights when you don't really feel like cooking. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I had some leftover baked chicken which tasted terrible. Thanks for this recipe; it turned nasty into tasty! I used cream of chicken soup with 8oz plain yogurt and about 1/3 C milk, (instead of an additional can of soup) and organic seasoning blend with garlic pepper for seasonings also mostaccioli instead of fusilli. A Delicious adaptable casserole!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I was looking for comfort food casserole and this is exactly what I was looking for. My husband ended up making this recipe because I was too sick to cook. The only thing both he and I decided was that the bread crumbs don't really work because they just get soggy, especially when reheating leftovers. We suggest using grated mozza cheese and letting it brown and bubble in the oven. Good flavors. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I was frantically looking for something to cook last night, when I found this one. Of course, I substituted what I had on hand: cream of celery instead of chicken/ mushroom, and 1/2 packet dry leek soup mix instead of all the herbs. I added about 6 oz sharp cheddar cheese. It came out fantastic! Perfect comfort food. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars My husband really enjoyed this dish...I thought it was okay. I had to make a few substitutions based on the ingredients I had at the time: I used bowtie pasta I used only cream of chicken soup and I added some milk like some of the other reviews suggested. It had alot of flavor and was not dry at all. I'm just not sure that I would ever make it again. Helpful (14)