According to my sister-in-law, who is a member of the Dene-tha nation of northern Alberta, aboriginals people, she says Banic should be made with lard or vegetable shortening. This is because when the first nations people were first in existance they did not have butter. Therefore, they could not use butter. They only had in their food stores, shortening, flour, baking powder, and salt. Water was near by so this is what went into their main staple of food. They ate banic at every meal, and sometimes this is all they ate for a meal. This was depending on how good the hunting was. Milk was never used because this turns the dough white. Usually it was cooked over an open fire or baked in the oven. The oven should be turned up to a high temperature. In my house we do not time it we just go by the smell and the color.

