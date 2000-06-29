Bannock

Our ancestors made this bread when on the trail. Try throwing in blueberries or raisins for added flavor.

By deleteduser

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Measure flour, salt, and baking powder into a large bowl. Stir to mix. Pour melted butter and water over flour mixture. Stir with fork to make a ball.

  • Turn dough out on a lightly floured surface, and knead gently about 10 times. Pat into a flat circle 3/4 to 1 inch thick.

  • Cook in a greased frying pan over medium heat, allowing about 15 minutes for each side. Use two lifters for easy turning. May also be baked on a greased baking sheet at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 465.5mg. Full Nutrition
