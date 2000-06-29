Bannock
Our ancestors made this bread when on the trail. Try throwing in blueberries or raisins for added flavor.
I found it easier to separate the dough into 6 parts, shaped the same as the loaf, and bake in the oven. You get buns! Was very good overall, a good addition to a dinner meal instead of bread.Read More
According to my sister-in-law, who is a member of the Dene-tha nation of northern Alberta, aboriginals people, she says Banic should be made with lard or vegetable shortening. This is because when the first nations people were first in existance they did not have butter. Therefore, they could not use butter. They only had in their food stores, shortening, flour, baking powder, and salt. Water was near by so this is what went into their main staple of food. They ate banic at every meal, and sometimes this is all they ate for a meal. This was depending on how good the hunting was. Milk was never used because this turns the dough white. Usually it was cooked over an open fire or baked in the oven. The oven should be turned up to a high temperature. In my house we do not time it we just go by the smell and the color.Read More
I love to take this camping. I mix up the dry ingredients at home and mix in the butter just before cooking. Tastes the best cooked in/over a fire (either wrapped around a 2cm diameter stick, or wrapped in foil and thrown into the embers).
Best bannock I have made. fluffy and tastey. i made small patties instead of one large one. The kids loved it! Its deliocus when right out of the pan, with jam.
I love bannock. This recipe is almost identical to the one I make except I use vegetable oil. To anyone who comments on the "traditional" nature of bannock and it shouldn't have butter doesn't understand that we (including myself, a Cree Indian) did not have butter but we also did not have FLOUR. This is a fairly recent invention that we came up with based on rations given to us by government officials. Go ahead and use butter. It's not offensive.
I really liked this. It is very quick and easy. I used olive oil instead of butter, then added parmesan cheese and rosemary. Also, I shaped the dough into quarters then cooked in the skillet. My boyfriend loved it!
this is a good basic recipe. Sometimes i roll it out thinner and fill it with smoked salmon or other meats. I got this idea while up in the okanagan with my grandmother. There is a little shop up there that sells freshly made stuffed bannok. I have been looking for a god recipe for bannok ever since. Thanks for sharing
This was pretty good for what it was, a very simple recipe. I don't think I'd ever even made a bread from scratch before. It does bake up kind of thick, so I can see why a couple of the prior reviewers made it thinner. I think it would be good with butter or honey, but I didn't try either. I didn't even bother reheating the bannock, and just snacked on chunks of it for days. The Woman I Love had a taste of it, and liked it so much that I had to make a batch for her. She told me she enjoyed it a lot, especially reheated and with butter on it.
A great basic recipe, very easy to make. I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose and 1/4 c peanut oil (poured off from a jar of natural peanut butter) because I didn't have any butter. As the bread baked, I got a little bit of peanut aroma but there was only a hint of peanut flavor in the finished bread. I also used non-fat dried milk powder (mixed in about 1/2 c with the water and oil). It was very tasty and I plan on making this again, substituting unsweetened applesauce for the butter/oil to reduce the fat.
We love to make this when camping. We premix dry ingredients before leaving,then just melt butter and add water at camp. Very easy and it's great to have fresh baked goods out in the woods!My kids love it with jam for a camp breakfast or a campfire snack.
Add the water only until dough is the right consistency, otherwise it may turn out to be too wet. I ended up adding only about a cup of water to mine. I also used olive oil and sprinkled in some herbs. Instead of pan-frying, I used the oven - patted it out half inch thick, used a cookie cutter, and lined the pan with parchment paper. The bannock turned out to be so light and fluffy that it fooled people into thinking they were buttermilk biscuits! I will be making this again :)
if you want an easier way to make bannock just follow this recipe. - 3 cups flour - dash salt - 1 tsp baking powder - 2 tbsp lard or Crisco (canola or corn oil can be used as a substitute) - water mix all ingredients other than the water together. when it is mixed well pour water in slowly avoiding to put too much. it will be nice and sticky when there is enough water. roll up into balls about the size of a golf ball. place them on frying pan at 350F. keep on turning adding butter to make it tastier. push the ball down as flat as you can making it into sort of a pancake. it will be golden brown in most places when ready. it taste good with jam or brown suger. enjoy :)
Excellent recipe! Puffed up really nice, husband ate almost all of them at one sitting
This recipe was too wet, and too much flour had to be added, making the bannock doughy. Also, after 5 minutes in the frying pan, it seemed like it was going to start to burn.
I live in the northern Canada, and a local baker told me the secret to great bannock is to not over work mix the dough. Don't worry if you still have dry bits that are not mixed in. This will give you a lighter bannock, not a rock hard one. To step things up a notch, I put blueberry pie filling on top before I put in in the oven. YUM!
I love this recipe! A fun way to play with it was to wrap the bannock dough around previously boiled hot dogs and fry in a pan with oil. Kids love this easy "pigs in a blanket" that they can dip in ketchup or mustard- or cut up and eat like "sushi" :)
My mother's favorite bread. I added cinnamon, sugar, and 2 eggs.
Bannock (when cut into smaller pieces they are called scones) is not a native dish but a Scottish one so making it with butter is not out of the norm. I love just wrapping the bannock around a stick and cooking it on a open fire. Bannock is a form of quick bread. I love bannock.
I added honey, cinnamon and raisins and divided the dough into 8 pieces. The dough doesn't really 'knead' per say, you are essentially incorporating a little more flour into it, which is fine. Baked on oiled cookie sheet in oven at 350 for 20 min. The first batch was crusty on the outside and I oiled the tops right away to soften. The second batch was much better because the dough was allowed to 'rest' for 20 min. and I brushed walnut oil on the tops prior to baking them. The result was they were fluffier and you couldn't taste the baking powder as much.
Bannock is delicious! Seems like everybody has their own family recipe, and I have been lucky enough to try many of them. This was my first attempt at making my own. I formed the dough into smaller patties and cooked them in a deep skillet with lots of oil. They came out great, and are only made better served with blackberry jam :)
Gluten Free here! I reduced the recipe to make enough for a midnight snack for one using 1/4-1/3 cup spelt flour and ~ 1tsp of potato starch, 1 tbs melted ghee (clarified butter, 1.5-2 tsp of baking powder. I combined and kneaded as called for then, like some of the reviewers I split the dough to make mini-bannocks cooking in a pan with hot coconut oil over medium heat. They came out perfect in just a few minutes!
As a 40+ year camper, we have found that if you want to have fun. Find/cut Y shaped branches, hand mold a patty around the Y and let the kids cook thier own bannock over an open camp fire. Make sure that you use a clean camp fire i.e. don't cook over burning carbage such as wrappers, cans, cardboard or cigarette butts... The familly will love it.
Oh yeah! This bread was wonderful. I shaped them into little patty-like balls and fried them on stove. The dough was soft, but I rolled the balls into some flour before putting them in the oil. I substituted 1/3 whole wheat flour and used canola oil instead of butter. After I put them in the oil, I poked my finger in the middle, to help them cook all the way through, which they did. They were fluffy, tender and moist. I did not detect an off-taste from the baking powder. They would be great with raisins, as someone mentioned, honey, jam or dipped in chili, spaghetti sauce or Manwich - and lots more! Thank you for the recipe!!!
I used to eat this as a kid when I lived in Canada with lots of Native Americans, but instead I used 1/2 of milk and 1 cup of water ... I made a plate of these and my Dad ate 6!!! hahaha They taste amazing with some Smoked Salmon.
This recipe is just like what my Nana made all through my growing up years, so simple but so good! Tonight I made it using 100% whole wheat flour and canola oil for a healthier twist on this family tradition, it is delicious! Thanks so much for sharing!
Excellent recipe!! I made 12 smaller loaves, and on the last 4, tried something new. I patted the dough, brushed a tiny bit of melted butter, sprinkled some cinnamon sugar on. Then I folded dough over and patted down to half inch. Very nice addition.
I used 1 Tablespoon of Baking Powder, and whole wheat flour. I melted 1/4 cup of butter in my iron skillet in the oven, then poured it into the dry ingredients. I agree with others that 1 1/2 cups of water is too much. I added about 1 1/4 cup water and the dough was pretty sticky. I kneaded in maybe two more tablespoons of flour. It was easy to shape into a round flat loaf about 1 inch high and it fit perfectly into my big iron skillet. I baked it in the over as suggested for 30 minutes at 350. This turned out very tasty. With the 1 T of baking powder it rose nicely. I am Ojibwe and grew up eating this at my Grandma's, but she called it Goulette. I am happy to have finally found the recipe!
Make your bannock dough into a long rope like shape. Roast a wiener on the camp fire, wrap the bannock around the wiener and heat over the fire once again to cook bannock. Kids love it
Good recipe although I don't use the butter. We have this often. Sometimes we add a little sugar and fresh berries or stuff it with fried ground beef and gravy and fry them in the pan. You can add Italian seasoning, garlic, rosemary and so much more. Also the kids like it when we roll it in sugar and cinnamon and eat them warm. We also always take it camping and make up as much as we need to go with dinner or lunch. Very versatile.
This version was too dough-tasting when baked so I made my own oven-baked version of this recipe! I added a bit of sugar for taste but the bannock still has a nice savoury flavour to it. I would also recommend adding in your water bit by bit incase your mixture ends up too watery.
I thought this tasted like homemade playdough.
Got the idea to make this from one of the "Sword of Truth" books. Excellent recipe. I ended up making it into a pizza crust and it was better for it.
Mmmmm, I have tried making bannock in the past without much success but this recipe is great! The dough was VERY sticky, but I figured since I followed the directions, it was supposed to be like that. I baked it in the oven in a 9x9 pan. Got nice and puffy and turned out perfect! Can't wait to make it again!
this recipe just doesn't work for me.
very yummy!!! i added some sugar to, too make it sweetier
This recipe is pretty good. You can't expect a whole lot from bannock because it is so basic. The dough was a bit wet, but I added about a 1/4 a cup of flour and that made it a bit better. It's too plain by itself. I recommend bushing it with a tiny bit of water, (with a pastry brush if you've got one) and then rolling, or stuffing it with cinnamon sugar. That makes it taste like a carnival mini doughnut! You could also spread some butter or honey on it, that tastes quite good. If you have the time I would say, just make regular bread. It's defiantly worth it. I found it a fun way to learn about the Aboriginal Peoples but I wouldn't make this on a regular basis. Enjoy! - Chef Marissa R.
Really really dry.
Put some sugar in this recipe it would make it a lot better and use lard on stead of butter and milk instead of water and mix in a egg to!
Great!!! Rolled it in sugar and cinnamon!
I used 1 cup wholewheat flour(Golden temple brand) and 2 cups white flour as we are diabetic. Otherwise followed the recipe. My husband says 4.5/5 for this recipe. A keeper.
Hello Tried this along with a few others the only problem was how sticky the dough was.
This is the first time I have had bannock turn out well. It's even approved by my Cree partner...not as good as his mom's but it works well.
I followed this recipe to a tee however,I did not care for it at all batter was much to sticy and it was like eating fried dough. I gave it a 1 because my daughter liked them otherwise I would of given it a complete thumbs down. I would never try it again.
Add about 2 tablespoons of sugar, and it becomes a tasty sweetbread :)
I split this into 6 pieces, kneeded them quite thin, covered the top in brown & white sugar & cinnamon then baked them in the oven @ 350 for approx 25 minutes. I let them cool, then served them warm with vanilla ice-cream. Delicious!!
Perfect bachelor recipe for quick, hot bread! I use coconut oil and bake for exactly 30 minutes. I add a large cut up Mackintosh apple to the mix. The bannock is still nice and moist the next day. It does make a heavy bread but that is what I like. Reheat a piece in the microwave with butter in the morn, add fresh strawberry jam and you have a quick, stick to your ribs breaky. Thankyou for this wonderful recipe.
I've made a number of bannock recipes before but this one beats them all! Dense yet fluffy and moist, SO good. Added raisins, which just amplify the goodness.
I made a stew and thought it needed some bread for dipping - but there was no bread in the house. This was super easy and a big hit. Everyone had seconds. I divided it into two and used two frying pans.
This was really easy to make and a really nice texture, I found that it didn't rise as much as I would have liked and I could taste the baking powder a bit more than I would have liked
I have been trying for years to make Bannock like Kookum did, but mine come out like hockey pucks!! I will try your recipe... some say not to knead it alot, but i'm pretty sure i remember her kneading it lots Thanks
Tried this recipe, absolute keeper! Made no changes, except I scaled the recipe down to make 1/4 of original and took it off my pan about 4 minutes early because it was done.
Quick and easy to make. Excellent with jam.
easiest fresh bread ever
Delicious! Try it with some melted butter and cinnamon and sugar it's just like Canadian beaver tails!!
i will be selling some bannock and i will use this recipe.
The changes I've made to the recipe are 1. Used lard instead of butter. 2. Increased it to 1/3 cup of lard. 3. Added 2 tsp granulated sugar 4. Decreased water to 1 cup. 5. Pan fried with no oil or butter on pan. My family loves the bannock I make for them.
found these a little bitter, maybe less baking powder or a little sugar next time
A decent recipe. I made this on two different occasions - once baked in the oven and once fried in a pan. I liked the pan fried much better.
My first try at making bannock and it turned out really great, shared some with a couple of my native friends and they said it was the best bannock they have ever eaten. Thank you for the great recipe.
I'm very new to cooking/baking and found this to be very easy. I now add raisins and vanilla to add taste.
This was a perfect family time recipe. We mixed up as directed and wrapped onto sticks which we cooked over an open fire....then dipped in melted butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar! These are a positively sinful camping treat! Thanks you for sharing this old world recipe.
Easy to do and very good, but I find that it tastes a little doughy. Not what I remembered about camping when I was a child.
very east to make and whip up some fresh bread for dinner. We plan to use the leftovers with jam in the morning. So simple and yummy
This is our go-to bannock recipe. We use it for so many things - a quick pan bread to go with soup, for sandwiches, as breakfast biscuits. It alwasys turns out perfect exactly as written, but is easily adaptable by adding some rosemary and garlic, or some shredded cheddar cheese, or cinnamon and brown sugar!
Perfect. I fry it in butter because I like the flavour, but it works great on a stick over the fire too. I noticed a review that mentioned it should be made with lard because native peoples did not have butter etc. Bannock is actually European. It was first made in Scotland. The natives do indeed have a variation but bannock in this recipe is historically accurate. Just had to mention that. It was bugging me.
I'm making this again
Fifteen minutes on each side was waaaay too long for the half recipe I made. It started to burn even on low/med heat, so I stuck the whole fry pan into the oven to finish off the second side. Really good hot from the oven with butter and apricot preserves.
Bit salty for my taste as it's already in the baking powder, so zero the salt, added honey, great basic recipe.
Way too much baking soda. Use lard instead of butter.
Been making bannock for years. This is excellent!
There is many different ways for bannock. I like to add some sugar to mine. This is pretty good :) Of coarse people are going to alter how things are made as the years go by (to the comments about how they used butter) its really not a big deal.
Very nice change from the usual bread or biscuits. I made a batch with whole wheat flour and served it with pea soup. I added a teaspoon of sugar to counter act my somewhat musty flour and baked in the oven.
Not sure why someone criticized it for not being something it was never meant to be (it was even spelled differently: banic vs bannock) and bannock as it is here originated in Scotland. This recipe is as close to what my grandmother used to make as any I’ve ever tried. Loved it.
I found that it cooks in 6-8 minutes per side. When I made it and cooked it for 15 minutes each side it burned really bad. Maybe my stove is hotter than the one the recipe maker used.
I love this recipe, its quick, simple and delicious! Its good with the Hearty Hamburger Soup! I already made it two days in a row.
Absolutely delicious
I mixed in about a cup of grated cheese to the batter. Then once rolled out I cut into 3 in by approximately 2 in strips and wrapped a half pepperoni stick in the center. Then baked in oven at 350 for recommended time
so easy to do with the kids... made this in castiron skillet fried in lard .... super great !
I added ground flax and wild blueberries and substituted milk for the water....oh my so yummy
I live in the US south (Alabama) settled primarily by the Scottish and English. They brought bannock recipes to the New World, only we call them biscuits. I grew up eating biscuits, or bannocks, almost every morning - fresh from the oven, sliced w/bacon or egg inside. We use butter, flour, milk (or buttermilk) and salt, roll them out and use a round cookie cutter to make them all the same shape. I tried your more unstructured recipe on the stove top in an iron skillet - delicious, easy and fun! Great for campouts, too. So glad I found it.
I have made this 2 times. First time I followed as written..it was too wet.. I had to add a lot of flour to be able to knead. The end result was tough... oh I fried that batch. I promised myself I would try again... So tonight I halved the recipe.. I used only 2/3 cup of water... I used 1/8 cup melted butter... I added 1.5 tablespoons of sugar...cinnamon. .. cardamom. .. and a pinch or 2 of ground cloves. I baked this in the oven in one loaf for about 25 minutes. Omg yummy! I had never made bread like this until this recipe. I'm glad I gave it a second try. I may retry the first .. fried way again, I'll just add way less water and nit work it so much with my hands! I made it again! I definitely love this done the way I altered it the second time. :)
Definitely making more batches! Thanks for the recipe.
I made this but had a problem I'm hoping someone can help me with. After I had mixed all the ingredients together it was like pancake batter. I liked the taste of it but it was just so thin. For the record, I made mine into a pizza with Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham and onion! YUM
I made this recipe and it was great!! I made small patties, and I added bacon and cheddar cheese, and my dad said it was amazing!! Definitely a must try!!
Awesome loved it. Also like making variations of it by adding garlic powder or paste. Or making it into a dessert by dusting it with a cinnamon sugar mix after its fried.
Made them in to rolls and baked for 28 minutes.
I made this recipe and it turned out fantastic, I also added about a cup of Parmesan cheese and 3 tsp of dill it really turned out delicious. Quick and easy snack or make into sandwiches with
I love this recipe! its easy and simple to follow. I baked it at 350 for 30 mins then turned it up to 400 for 5 more mins and it came out extremely fluffy! Its all in the kneading!
Sometimes I add some cinnamon for flavour.????????????????
Very similar to my recipe. Delicious Note to those referencing Indigenous traditional bannock- Bannock originated in Scotland and was adopted by the Indigenous people later on in the 18th and 19th century
This bannock was so bad I made an account just to review it. See other low ratings for criticisms; so wet you need way more flour than listed, tastes terrible, sticky mess.
I added some garlic to the melted butter. To DIE for! Never made bannock before but I've had some amazing ones before. Pretty glad this recipe was so easy!
I did it the same as SLEEPER worked well gonna have to keep this
Great recipe for a basic bannock, but I would lean away from greasing the baking sheet and just siftng some flour as a moister barrier between your batter and baking sheet. I have yet to try this for fried bannock. Also I suggest adding 1/2 teaspoon of sugar, and instead of using just water, do 1 cup water 1/2 cup milk to add an extra little flavour and result in a softer bannock.
This is an awesome bannock recipe but do not and I repeat do not add in the salmon. It wrecked my bannock and no one liked it. This is not a house of fussy people but, rather, food adventurers. The salmon is definitely not a repeat trip. Use the recipe not the suggested salmon review. Makes for a very nice bannock otherwise
Good recipe, but I find it's very dense. Maybe I'm doing something wrong?
This tastes just like how my Granny's used to. Although her recipe was a little different (I believe she used milk). I bake mine loaf style and eat it with butter and jam. Really great recipe!
Delicious! Fluffy and flavorful. I made them with vegetable shortening, separated the dough into 6 and fried in batches.
Very simple to make and a family favourite. Lately I have been baking it and saving all the extra calories frying it contain.