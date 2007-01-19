Portuguese Cornbread
Also known as broa, a yeasted cornbread, goes well with soup, eggs, and fish.
I love yeasted cornbread and this is basically a good recipe but the instructions are a bit off. It's best if you knead the dough for a few minutes before the 1st rise, which should be about 60 to 90 minutes, not 30 as stated. The 2nd rise may take longer than 30 minutes ie 45 or 50. Rather than pulverise the cornmeal in the blender I used a fine cornmeal that I bought at the Italian grocers.Read More
We were looking for a recipie for Broa and were so glad to find one. It turned out pretty good, but it doesn't keep very well. My husband was used to broa looking darker although it does taste similar to what he remembers. He thinks you need a special oven for the darker color.Read More
A good basic leavened cornbread recipe to which you can add extras like chopped chili, capsicums, fresh corn, salami etc. Bread is more successful if kneaded for 10-15mins prior to first rise.
I wasn't expecting this to be so heavy! I guess I should have figured it would be, given the amount of cornmeal in it. It's not moist in the way that quick bread cornbread is, and it's not light in the way that yeast bread is. Anyway, once I got used to it, I kinda liked it. You might too, especially if you are a big fan of soup; I think it would be really good with a tomato-based soup. 7-2-2006: I made this again. This time I kneaded it more; it rose higher and was lighter than the last time I made it.
I didn't go with the time that was said in the recipe...I left it in the oven till it was a nice golden brown.
unless I did not do this recipe correctly, it is not very good.
This is not like the Portuguese cornbread that I'm used to. This is very dense and heavy. It did not darken up as much as I thought it would and to me it tastes heavily of olive oil. I don't think I'd make this again. Also, the second rise needed longer I think.
A dense, dry, toasted corn bread. A bit dry and dull by itself. Goes well cubed and added to soups or stews or sauteed with vegetables, bits of meats and seasonings.
I should have read the reviews before I made this. Not sure I will even try it again. Did not like how it turned out. Too heavy and not tasty enough.
I have made this a number of times and love it because it's easy as far as yeast breads are concerned, tastes great and toasts like a dream! One of my favorite discoveries
This bread was great, however I made some changes: I followed the kneading/rising instructions by Ruby2 and I didn't have cornmeal so I used stone ground grits (This made the bread crunchy). all in all, I think I'll use cornmeal next time. Thanks! ?
Very dense and flavorless. There seems to be something missing from the recipe to give the flavour more depth. Perhaps more salt or sugar? The dough needs a longer rise than two 30 min stints. Mine rose for 30 and then 60 and still it hadn’t doubled its size
Didn't realize till too late that I only had 1/2 c cornmeal. Also used 1/2 c wheat germ. Delicious!!
