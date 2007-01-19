Portuguese Cornbread

15 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Also known as broa, a yeasted cornbread, goes well with soup, eggs, and fish.

By Stephen Almas

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, sprinkle or crumble yeast and sugar over the lukewarm water. Let stand for 2 or 3 minutes, then stir to dissolve. Set the bowl in a warm, draft-free place for 8 to 10 minutes, or until yeast doubles in volume.

    Advertisement

  • Pulverize the cornmeal in a blender until fine.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 cup cornmeal, salt, and boiling water. Stir vigorously until smooth. Stir in 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cool mixture to lukewarm. Stir proofed yeast into the cornmeal mixture. Gradually add 1/2 cup cornmeal and flour. Gather the dough into a ball, and place it in a greased bowl. Cover. Set it aside in a warm place for about 30 minutes, or until doubled in bulk.

  • With a pastry brush, coat the bottom and sides of a 9 inch pie pan with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Turn the dough out into pie pan, and cover. Let it rise in a warm place for another 30 minutes, or until it doubles in bulk again.

  • Bake in the middle of a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 40 minutes, or until top is golden. Transfer to a rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 3g; sodium 296.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022