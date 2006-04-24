I cheated a bit and let my bread machine work up the dough, adding just a tablespoon more of flour to keep the dough from sticking to the sides when I realized it looked a bit sticky. The dough cycle seemed to work well and did the first "punch down" so that I could wrap and refrigerate it. I used salted butter and could have skipped some of the salt in the recipe, but I'm not restricted (yet)... I don't like bland! The butter was room temp so spread on easily. I didn't do a lot of kneading with the spread and fold process since I didn't want the warm butter to affect the dough, so quickly put it back in the fridge for the next stages of cooling and rolling. I also didn't get too preoccupied with the sizes of the rectangles... just rolled the dough to apx 1/4 inch each time and went on. Even the last step... 5x15", then 5x5"... rolling to apx. 10x10", then cutting in fourths to 5x5" is easier. But I had a whole day to play with this, had never made croissants before and got them made. The sizes are small so if you want big croissants you'd better cut them into 6 rolls instead of 12. I expected butter to ooze out of them during baking... it's what butter dough does, so be prepared with a pan with slight edges to it. I also overbaked mine at 15 min, making them darker and crusty on the outside, but ooooh the flavor and tenderness on the inside. Yum yesterday and YUM today with a bit of jelly for breakfast! If there are any left by noon the kids will love them.