Croissants
Authentic French croissants.
Authentic French croissants.
I made these three days ago and am starting another batch today. I used my bread machine on the dough cycle but added 1/4 cup more flour as the dough was so soft it stayed on top of the paddle and was about to come out of the pan when mixing. The extra flour helped greatly. After the first rise I took the paddle out and let it rise again in the then turned off machine as it was nice and warm inside. My kitchen was very cold that day. I also didn't let the butter get soft enough, so just sliced it and put it on. This worked out great. Being a retired Grandma, I had all day to play with this. I made them quite small. I got 24 total. I made half one day and let the remainder wrapped in plastic for two days in the fridge. Baked the remainder yesterday and they were fabulous. Hubby loved them. WARNING. Do not bake these on a pizza pan with holes. Smoke from burned butter is not a good thing. Excellent recipe.Read More
it doesn't turn out like a croissant!!!Read More
I made these three days ago and am starting another batch today. I used my bread machine on the dough cycle but added 1/4 cup more flour as the dough was so soft it stayed on top of the paddle and was about to come out of the pan when mixing. The extra flour helped greatly. After the first rise I took the paddle out and let it rise again in the then turned off machine as it was nice and warm inside. My kitchen was very cold that day. I also didn't let the butter get soft enough, so just sliced it and put it on. This worked out great. Being a retired Grandma, I had all day to play with this. I made them quite small. I got 24 total. I made half one day and let the remainder wrapped in plastic for two days in the fridge. Baked the remainder yesterday and they were fabulous. Hubby loved them. WARNING. Do not bake these on a pizza pan with holes. Smoke from burned butter is not a good thing. Excellent recipe.
The first time I tried this recipe, I completely messed it up, but I decided to give it another try, and they turned out perfect, and tasted just like real French croissants.
Well, I made Croissants before for my French class my senior year in highschool. I am now a junior in College and felt the urge to make them again. I did and didn't follow this recipe. I was surprised as to how much flour to use..very little. The butter was accurate because Croissants are buttery. I remember heating one in the microwave andit turned into a glob of oil and dough. Nonetheless i took me five hours less by placing my dough in the freezer for a half an hour three times and also letting the dough rise one time instead of twice. I looked on lot of different websites to see not only the technique but the purpose of each ingredient. I semi-froze my butter and than just squeezed it in the palm of my hand it was perfect to place in each the dough. My croissants turned out great!!!!!
I used salted butter and cut the salt in half. I also used an instant yeast that cut the time needed for rising. My family loved them.
This recipe can be much easier and quicker. Made the dough with KitchenAid using 4 3/4 cups flour and skipping the oil for a DOUBLE batch. Only used 2 tsp salt. This works for me: Follow steps 1 and 2 but skip second rise. Deflate and chill 20 minutes (or overnight). Slice chilled butter into 18 slices with a cheese slicer. Working with half the dough at a time (which is 12 croissants), roll dough into a 8 x 12 inch rectangle. (Put remaining butter and dough in refrigerator to keep cold.) Lay half the butter (9 slices) over top two thirds, leaving 1/2 inch margin all around. Fold unbuttered third over middle third, and buttered top third down over that. Seal edges. **Turn 90°, so that folds are to left and right. Roll out to a long rectangle. Fold in three again. Roll again, and fold again. (That's folding 3 times.)## (Flour surface if dough becomes sticky but excess flour will prevent dough from sticking to itself.) Put dough in a plastic bag. Freeze for 20 min. and refrigerate for 40 min. Unwrap and repeat from ** to ##. Immediately roll and shape dough. Let rise 2-3 hrs, covered, at room temp (it's winter and my kitchen isn't really warm). (Egg wash is important for appearance.) Bake on baking stone for 15 min. at 425°F. Remove to cool. (Croissants will seem doughy until completely cool.) Start to finish 4 hrs 15 min. 1 star recipe as written. OUTSTANDING recipe with some tweaks. Guests didn't know I made them until I told them.
After trying 4 different croissant recipes with no sucess, this one worked!! The croissants were light, flaky and tastes great. I used a little more flour as well used pastry four instead of all-purpose. It made them a little more lighter. I cheated too and made the dough in the bread maker.
it doesn't turn out like a croissant!!!
This is a great recipe! The rolls came out tender and buttery on the inside and crisp and flaky on the outside. I have made these twice now and my family and I love them. It is well woth the work you have to put into them.
I was disappointed with the results of this recipe. The croissants turned out greasy and extremely salty. I know croissants are difficult to make, but I don't think this was due to my inexperience. However, I did make one change, and I think it's only fair to tell you about it - I used a chilled cheese slicer to slice the butter thinly, and I placed the thin slices on the rolled out dough, then mashed slightly with my fingers to soften the butter and make it malleable. I did this because I didn't think there would be any way for me to handle the butter according to the recipe without melting it. I have since read in other recipes that you are supposed to smash the butter with a rolling pin and roll it between two towels. Anyway, after all that work and anticipation, I will probably end up throwing these out. I just don't like the flavour at all. They taste like greasy French toast. They do have a nice crispy outside and a tender inside, though. If I were to make these again, I'd decrease the salt to 1 teaspoon, and I'd decrease the butter by 2-3 tablespoons. The croissants were actually frying in the butter while baking, and that was a bit gross.
Although they didn't rise as much as I had hoped, the croissants had good flavor.
I've only made these once, but I'll definitely try them again to see if I can get them perfected a bit more. I didn't have any trouble with the butter/rolling/folding/chilling process. That all went just fine. However, after shaping them (which I also need practice doing), I had trouble getting them to rise. If you put them somewhere warm to rise, the butter will melt and ooze out. When I discovered that happening with half of them, I put them in the oven directly. So, I'm not sure if I should put them back in the fridge to rise (and take forever doing so) or what. Anyway, they came out pretty well, crisp and flaky on the outside and soft in the inside. About half the bottoms got very toasty from the oozing butter mentioned earlier. As others have said, the recipe is good, but it will take some practice to get it right. *Update* On my second try, I made only 6 larger croissants and let them rise in a cool spot overnight and they puffed up beautifully. The butter didn't melt out of them while they were rising :)
I use to make croissants in culinary school so I had a idea of how labor intense the recipe was before going into this. I also remember how many times you had to fold the dough and reroll (thankfully we hand a dough sheeter), in order to get those nice flaky layers. I followed this recipe word for word, only thing is I made the dough the day before I needed it and cut and rolled the day of. They came out great, tasted like croissants, they were a great size and so pretty. The next day (the day after I baked them) they tasted stale but I think this is a type of pastry that only taste best really fresh. I will make these again, going to try and make them twice as big to recreate a sandwich I get over here made on a fresh criossant, although the orginal recipes sizes are big enough for a good size sandwich. TY Kate!
I have made this recipe twice now - they are excellent!! If you want them bigger then at the last part don't cut dough again but the recipe will only make 6. I made 3 recipes at once (separate bowls) and added chocolate chips before I rolled them up then the next time I added blueberry pie filling to some and cherry to others - OH MY!! The second time making them goes much quicker - this whole process takes almost 8 hours but you can cut it down by putting the dough in the freezer for about 20 minutes then the fridge for 40 instead of the fridge for 2 hours. Also, I only used a stick of butter/recipe instead of 2/3 cup and that was plenty....not greasy at all.
There something very wrong with this recipe. I followed it to a T, but the dough remained a sticky batter and never firmed up enough to knead by hand. I feared adding extra flour (although another recipe I looked at required 1 lb.) because no other reviewers mentioned it needing more and I didn't want to screw it up, figuring croissants are more delicate than ordinary bread. A huge waste of time and ingredients for me!
Perfect croissant, fresh from the oven is just beautiful, just like in a little French bakery. I made some au chocolat, that was hands down the best! Followed the 20min freeze/40min chill method, thinly sliced chilled butter with my knife, didn't smear, just pat it into the dough gently. Did it in 4-5 hours. Will roll out the rest of the dough tonight to rise slowly, and bake it first thing in the morning. Can just imagine the smell in the house early in the morning. Life is beautiful when you have a croissant with a hot latte, without even leaving the house! Thank you for sharing this beautiful recipe. I feel accomplished and fulfilled.
This is a great starter recipe for croissant dough... that being said I did make a few minor adjustments; per other reviewers I reduced the salt to 1 tea, increased flour to 2 cups, and used 1/2 cup unsalted butter. I followed instructions closely except the temp, I reduced my oven to 425 for 18 min and they turned out slightly dark on bottoms... so maybe 400 for 20 min next time?? Oh and in half of the croissants I added dark dark chocolat and rolled up on the shorter seam. I did use a different method to work the butter, I placed a very cold stick in a 12" by 24" piece of parchment paper folded in half, and rolled out to about 6" by 12" until flat, and kept in the refrig until time to place in the middle of the dough, it worked great I simply pulled away parchment I and I had a perfectly thin and hard peice of butter. I also did not refrig for the 2 hours as recommended, I placed my dough in the freezer for about 20 min let cool for about 5 min then rolled and repeat. The flavor of these rivals a french bakery I used to buy croissants from... my pain au chocolat are already gone yummmmmm....
if there were more than 5 stars i would rate it higher. these were amazing! flaky, buttery, perfect. thank you for sharing
The basic recipe is great. However, I think the oven temperature is too high. My first batch burned. I later found that other recipes said to bake at 425. I did that with my next batch and they came out perfect!
This recipe is fundamentally sound; there are no gaping problems. But for a beginner like myself, generally unfamiliar with the matter of making croissants, the directions are spartan and sometimes are overly vague (massaging butter? how long to let rise exactly? etc).
I made these for my class and they loved them.
Before making these, I read most of the reviews and braced myself for the worst. I have made many types of breads from baguettes and sourdoughs to quick breads and muffins, but I never attempted to make croissants before since the instructions all seem a bit labor intensive. Work at your own pace. You don't have to sit waiting for the 20 minute or 2 hrs to pass. It's ok if you leave the dough chilling longer. As for comments on stickiness/dryness of dough, no recipe will produce perfect results everytime. You have to take into consideration how humid it is and what type of flour you use to get it just right. Ultimately you want to be able to knead the dough and form a dough ball. So if it is sticky, add more flour while you knead. If it is super dry, add a bit more milk or water. I made whole wheat croissants accidently (grabbed whole wheat flour instead of unbleached flour). I didn't notice until everything was mixed. So I doubled the recipe (only used 1 1/4 tsp yeast total) and regular flour for the other half. Even the tiniest bit of yeast will rise a large amount of dough, just give it more time if yours is not rising and check yeast expiration date. If the water is too hot, it will kill the yeast and not give a rise. To conquer the oozing butter, I sliced my butter with a knife. Nothing fancy. I laid butter on dough, no spreading or patting, and then folded and rolled. Touching the dough will melt the butter so work quickly and hands off. I didn't measure for cutting.YUM
extremely bland...not worth the 8 hour preparation time it took... if I do make this again then I think I'll add way more butter for taste, I was really in the mood for croissants today, I hope another croissant recipe will be posted on here soon so that I can try again!
At risk of stating the obvious, this takes a really long time but I found it really entertaining and fun! I used half the butter that the recipe said to use, and even then when rolling up and then using the rolling pin to smooth it out, the butter still wanted to ooze out. Also, the next time I make these, I will turn the oven down because the bases were starting to burn and so were the tops of them, but on the inside they were still not cooked all the way. All in all, I really fun recipe to try out! :)
This was my first time making croissants from scratch. The recipe was pretty easy to follow and the first six we made turned out great. After reworking the dough a few times, though, the last 6 were more like bread rolls. The dough seemed to need a lot more flour than the stated amount as it ended up being quite wet when made up as spelled out here. I probably used at least another 1/2c, maybe as much as 1c extra flour! To be honest, I think I'll try another recipe next time, just to see if there's something better out there. It was good, but not amazing!
These croissants could save the world!! We followed the recipe exactly as written, other than adding 1/4 cup of flour. They looked perfect and tasted even better. Thanks for sharing.
I didn't know baking croissants would take so much time! But this recipe is good. I made a few change, I let the dough chill 1 hour after every fold, then let the croissants rise 1 hour before baking, and baked at 450F. The croissants turned out flaky, and crunchy, and good! But somehow they were a little bit salty, I'll reduce the amount of salt next time. Anyway, it worths all the waiting and rolling ^^
I Love This recipe
These are fantastic, they take a heckuva long time to make, but are so worth the effort! Thanks for clearing up the mystery behind making them...they are actually not that complicated at all!
I'm a novice cook and this was my first time attempting croissants. They came out great-light, flaky and delicious.
This recipe is perfect! I've made them twice now, exactly by the recipe, and they've turned out great both times. Light and flaky!
I tried to keep my expectations low for this recipe due to all the work involved, but I really hoped they would turn out at least somewhat like the ones I buy at Costco. I decreased salt to 1 tsp, and ended up chilling for about 8 hours (overnight and then again through the day) each time instead of 2. I also decreased the temperature to 450, but they still got a little dark on the bottom, probably due to the amount of butter. They turned out a lot smaller than I hoped, but they were flaky and the flavor was pretty good. For all the effort, though, the crescent rolls you can buy in a can are nearly as good.
Great recipe!! Super time consuming, but absolutely delicious...flaky, golden, delicate...just perfect.
These were delicious! I made one batch as written and then made a second batch and put chocolate chips in before rolling up. My husband was in heaven! When in France he loves chocolate croissants and now he is excited that I can also make them at home.
This is a great recipe. Though it does not yield bakery style croissants, I was pretty impressed with the result. The outside was flaky and and inside was moist. Mom usually doesn't approve my bread skills but this time she was impressed and my family devoured all of them within hours. I altered the recipe a bit, added a 1/4 more sugar and used half and half in place of milk. I will definitely make this again! TIPS: #1: Make sure the dough is chilled while you roll and fold them. The butter pops out of the layers if the dough gets warm. #2: I flattened the butter into a slab using wax/parchment paper and placed the chilled slab it on the dough, less mess and beautiful layers. #3: opt for half and half instead of milk or half milk and half of halfnhalf tastes richer.
I cheated a bit and let my bread machine work up the dough, adding just a tablespoon more of flour to keep the dough from sticking to the sides when I realized it looked a bit sticky. The dough cycle seemed to work well and did the first "punch down" so that I could wrap and refrigerate it. I used salted butter and could have skipped some of the salt in the recipe, but I'm not restricted (yet)... I don't like bland! The butter was room temp so spread on easily. I didn't do a lot of kneading with the spread and fold process since I didn't want the warm butter to affect the dough, so quickly put it back in the fridge for the next stages of cooling and rolling. I also didn't get too preoccupied with the sizes of the rectangles... just rolled the dough to apx 1/4 inch each time and went on. Even the last step... 5x15", then 5x5"... rolling to apx. 10x10", then cutting in fourths to 5x5" is easier. But I had a whole day to play with this, had never made croissants before and got them made. The sizes are small so if you want big croissants you'd better cut them into 6 rolls instead of 12. I expected butter to ooze out of them during baking... it's what butter dough does, so be prepared with a pan with slight edges to it. I also overbaked mine at 15 min, making them darker and crusty on the outside, but ooooh the flavor and tenderness on the inside. Yum yesterday and YUM today with a bit of jelly for breakfast! If there are any left by noon the kids will love them.
This was a really long process for 12 little croissants. The flavor is good but I wasn't able to get the rises out of the dough. The first rise took almost 4 hours so it actually took me 2 days to complete the recipe. The rises that took place in the fridge were minimal in size.
Great recipe. Comes out flaky and makes your house smell great. I did the folding routine 2 extra times. Never let your butter get too soft/melted. It'll saturate the dough and come out gummy. I took my triangles and rolled them out a bit more into isoceles. I also pinched the ends together to make lil circles. Cute.
Whatever you do, don't try letting the dough rise in what you *think* is a barely warm oven after you've added the butter. I tried this after the croissants were shaped, and ended up with unrisen dough in little pools of butter. On the plus side, they were delicious...even flat. I baked them even though they looked done for. And they appeared to suck up the melted butter during baking. The next batch was much better, but didn't rise a whole lot either. After the first batch, but it was fairly cool in my kitchen, and I was understandably a little gun-shy about trying to speed up the rise! Regardless, they were flaky, flavorful, and wonderful.
This turns out great. The biggest thing to remember is to keep everything (EVERYTHING) as cold as you possibly can. The dough should be very sticky right after you add your yeast, milk & oil, and still pretty sticky after the 2nd raise. However, after chilling the dough properly, it will become less sticky and more workable. Chill your counter, your rolling pin, your dough, your hands, everything. I even took the dough outside and working it in a very cold area (winter - wyoming) to keep it cold. The key is to not let your butter soften up to where it will push out when you are rolling it from in between the layers of dough. If properly (extremely) chilled, you will not have to use much flour to keep things from sticking. But it is okay if you do, I have used much flour with this recipe and it still works fine. Party on Wayne
This was my first attempt and my results were average. I had a feeling it was the recipe and not me. The dough in this recipe is to stiff/ hard to roll out and did not rise. I found another recipe and used part cake flour, increased sugar; increased yeast;increased butter and used half and half for the final wash and used 2 overnight refrigerator proofs and the results came out PERFECT! Exactly like the kind you buy in the small bakeries
It was my first time to bake croissants and I must admit, It was a little tough. People told me that making croissants was hard, but I managed to do this easily. Though I didn't get the "layers" of the croissant properly, and it wasn't flaky at all, but I'm thinking that's because of my beginner baking skills. Everybody loved the croissants I made! I'll definitely make it again. A few tweaks I did: I didn't freeze the dough twice, I was on a hurry I sliced my butter using a cheese slicer and patted the butter to the dough. The butter melted though, so at the end, I was smearing butter
Turned out amazing. Just take your time and be patient!!
Original, but they were better than the fresh crossiants in France.
My croissants turned out beautifully. I didn't follow the recipe exactly, though--by the time I was ready to cook them, I'd added quite a lot of extra flour, just to make the dough manageable. I also reduced the salt by a bit . . . Took an enormous amount of time, yes, but they were worth it.
I fudged this the first time with too much butter, I think. Honestly, the directions are a tiny bit confusing, but after reading the reviews and a helpful hint about chilling the butter and squishing it in the palm of my hand...Success! Tasty and perfect!
This was my first time making croissants and I was very pleased with how they turned out. I needed to add a little more flour while kneeding to keep them from being too sticky. Also, since they are very time consuming to make, I had to leave them in the refrigerator over night on the second two hour rise. This worked out better so that I could finish them off before breakfast and they were still warm from the oven. My children helped roll them and loved them even more since they got to help.
These are yummy and easy enough to make as long as you have the time. I agree with the other reviews that the dough is a bit sticky but I used a pastry mat and had no problems at all. (You've gotta get one if you do much baking at all) They came out flaky and tasty but they didn't taste as I expected. They tasted like normal dinner rolls to me. Maybe it was something that I did, but the experience at the end wasn't what I had been anticipating. I plan to try several other variations of croissant recipes before I settle on one.
The best! Will make again.
This is the best croissant recipe! Flaky, buttery, goodness in every bite. The trick is keeping the dough COLD. If not you'll end up with a big, greasy, mess.
Indeed, quite some work but mmmmmmmmm
Made the recipe according to the directions, but i got a bit I'm patient and forgot about them for awhile as i got my errands run. Work out extremely well! Turned these into chocolate croissants and my family ate them up as soon as they were out of the oven! ( rolled out the dough thinner than asked cut squares and placed a small handful of chocolate chips inside, then folded the square in half-rolled-and baked!) Very delicious with a cup of coffee or espresso! Will Defiantly make again!!! Got a new bread machine so i am excited to take a short cut! will update when i do!
Very good flavor and flakiness. I used bread flour. Put all in bread machine on dough cycle.
Epic failure for me :( But I'm not completely blaming the recipe. It never rose like it was supposed to. Mine turned out grainy and very dense. I substituted pastry Flour, and in step 2 I added yeast to the warm milk before mixing with flour. I haven't made many breads/pastries but of all the recipes I looked at or used I have always seen to add yeast to a warm liquid 1st. It chilled overnight. (2nd chill) Other than that I followed the recipe to the letter.
WOW!! First time making croissants. Delish!! Will do all the prep work the day before and do the final roll the next day for guests next time. :)
Yum! My kids want me to make them everyday!
First time making croissants. Watched videos on making them and used this recipe. They came out PERFECT! I used my bread machine. I make these twice a week!! Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
Great recipe but using the temperature in the recipe burned the bottoms of them. I cooked the remaining batch at 350 with no problems. They are very buttery and flaky. Very tasty!
I have made these croissants three times now, and they are amazing! My son, a grouchy teenager, goes absolutely nuts for these. Here are a few things I've learned/suggestions: As mentioned in other reviews, sometimes your may have to add more flour if the dough is too sticky/wet to knead. Add a little at a time until you get that nice, smooth, elastic dough. I bake them at 450 degrees instead of the recommended 475, but that's probably because my oven tends to be off by a few degrees on the warm side. I line the cookie sheet that I bake them on with parchment paper. This keeps the bottoms from burning and makes cleanup very easy. I only bake what we need and keep the unused dough in the plastic bag. The croissants are just as delicious two days later as they were when the dough was fresh. Since making these is an all-day affair, you can keep this in mind if you would like to make the dough on a day when you don't have much going on, and then bake them on another day. One more thing, my son loves these as pigs-in-a-blanket. I roll out the croissant, add a half slice cheese and half hotdog, roll up and bake as directed. Insanely good! Thanks so much for this awesome recipe. P.S. Had to edit this to give it five stars. I accidentally gave it one star, and this recipe deserves the full five plus!
I never thought that I would make pastry dough (way too long), but I tried this recipe and it came to amazing! Loved it, I think I'll make it again :)
I'll admit, I didn't really follow the recipe very well, but they still turned out really nicely (I'm sure they would've been better had I followed the directions, lol). I used honey instead of sugar, didn't follow the times very well, or rolling methods. Further, I added a bit of [frozen] ganache to the middle of the croissants before I rolled them. Alas, they're pretty delicious-- especially with the honey glaze.
I was very impressed with this recipe. Though time-consuming, this recipe produces a pretty great croissant! Mine BURNED, so next time, I will need to cook for just a minute or two less. But otherwise, delicious and very decadent!
I converted this recipe to metric. I found that using the measures indicated in the recipe, 220 grs of flour with so much liquid gives you a dough that is pretty wet and unmanageable. I upped it to 350 grs flour and 7 grs of yeast and it worked a lot better. Other than that, a pretty good recipe.
Had no problems making these, have done them before with a different recipe. Think they needed to be baked a little more, as they collapsed! Taste was good, I got them nice & neat looking but they were difficult to cut or eat because they just weren't crisp enough on the outside. Tasted good, most of them looked good (ones on top of basket anyhow!!)...next time baking longer.
Delicious!!! I definitely used more flour (about 3/4 C to the doubled recipe), just enough that the dough formed a ball in the mixer. Having a tough time deciding the best way to eat these ... Plain, strawberry jelly -- or baked with chocolate or Swiss cheese. Yum!
This was a good recipe. As a first timer, I didn't even expect them to turn out okay, but they were awesome. Needs almost 2 cups flour for the milk used. And it took me more than half an hour in a 250 D c oven
Quick tip for the butter - make sure it's cold and when it comes time to flatten it out put it between two sheets of parchment paper and beat it with your rolling pin until you can roll it out. Make sure not to break through the paper though.
I'm a decent bread maker so I thought I would try my hand at croissants! nI never knew they took so long to bake! After reading this recipe, I think it is better suited for those who have baked bread successfully in the past. Having said that, I think that there were no holes in the recipe, and mysants turned out well. I DID have to add almost a CUP more flour than the recipe called for, as the dough was just WAY too wet to do anything with. I think next time I'll experiment with another recipe, but this one was very decent. :)
This is a wonderful recipe. It's pretty humid here all the time, so I end up adding a bit more flour. Every time I make them they turn out just like the bakery croissants!
These were awesome. It was our first time making Croissants so I watched a youtube video (which I recommend if you've never done this) just to see the rolling and butter part but followed this recipe and they were pretty much perfect. I think I will lower the temp next time but flavor and flakiness were great. I used european style butter and baked them on a silpat.
I started these late last night so they would be ready to bake for breakfast this morning. I didn't find anything too difficult about the recipe or directions. I misread the temperature and baked at 400 instead of 475 degrees so I think that's why they came out a little doughy in the middle. Other than that they were delicious and worth the work.
Did not come out right at all... tasted like bread.
Turned out really well, recipe was easy to follow, and the flavour was really good. Thank you for sharing.
These were good, and I know I can make them now. I don't think I ever need to do that again though. Lots of work!
i won't make it again - takes over 11 hours from start to finish - I could fly to France in less time! I wanted to try though and I'll go to the market and buy them from now on.
Way off on the liquid/flour ratio. It comes out like pancake batter. Almost had to double the flour to hey a smooth dough.
I consider croissants a fairly advanced recipe, and I have to say they didn't turn out quite how I'd have liked. I used salted butter, reducing the salt to 1 tsp rather than 1 1/2, but otherwise followed the recipe. My technique was relatively poor, but this was mostly due to the butter's very uneven distribution. I also live in Canada, where all-purpose flour tends to have a somewhat higher gluten content--this probably also had an effect. I plan to try this again, but will likely bring the butter closer to room temperature before starting (with use of a freezer, as well as the fridge). I may also look at allowing them to proof before going into the oven in order to get better lift in the finished product. And if neither of those adjustments work, I will look at the flour I'm using. Overall, I liked the base-recipe, but I didn't get what I was looking for.
These were perfect! They looked like they came from a bakery. I used bread flour and I substituted one of the 2 hour refrigerations with 30 minutes in the freezer and 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Keep an eye on them, as mine baked in 8 - 10 minutes. I should have put aluminum foil on the pan because the egg was very hard to clean off my non-stick air bake pan. Also, I melted some chocolate chips with a little milk and spread this on half of them, which were rolled out in rectangles, and they made wonderful chocolate croissants!
Made them today for the first time. Was too eager to see the result, didn't follow the steps. They turned out to be fabulous anyway.
I made these and they turned out delicious! I made ham and cheese and chocolate croissants and used the same dough to make strawberry danish and used the scraps to make cinnamon twists. It was fun!
Delicious! The only thing that needs work is the size. It may have been just me, but mine came out a little larger than dinner crescent rolls. I'm aiming for something probably double that size.
This was my first attempt at making croissants, and I am glad to say they turned out great! Delicious, buttery, and with a crisp, flaky outer crust - yum! I did need to add at least 1/2 cup more flour to get the dough to be workable (and not thin like pancake batter). I think the most important things to remember when making these is to stay calm and be patient. Also, the folding and chilling steps are so important so don't skip those - that's where the patience comes in! :) I will definitely be making these again.
Good, patients on proofing. I shaped butter between 2 sheets of wax paper then chilled it.
I made this with gluten free flour. They actually didn't turn out to bad. I had to let the dough set longer and had to break it down into smaller pieces when rolling out but over all they turned out pretty well for gluten free.
Yes and yes
Thnks
The instructions are not clear enough. There are steps missing.
I made a couple small changes as per the other reviews, but otherwise these were great. I did overcook them slightly, but that's my fault for not paying enough attention. Changes I made were to reduce salt to 1 tsp, use cheese slicer for the butter and I left them (formed) overnight in the fridge before baking. Also, I baked at 450 instead of 475. They still came out buttery and flaky. Will definitely try this again!
I made the mistake of trying to bake them on flat cooking sheets without a lip. Some of the butter melted out and dripped onto the bottom of the oven, ultimately catching on fire. I would definitely recommend using a baking sheet with a lip to catch that butter! Despite this, I switched them and was still pleased with the final result. I thought it was interesting that the outsides were a little crispy when they came out of the oven, but they really softened up a day later, which I enjoyed more.
The recipe is very good. However, the instructions for folding in the butter were not very clear. So I used this dough recipe with all the amounts, and watched this youtube video on how to roll them shape them and put the butter in. The combination was great!
I followed the recipe as it was given and I'm glad that the croissants turn out very very pretty and perfect.I uploaded the photo also you can see how beautiful they are!Thank you for sharing this recipe :)
it very good,his butter flavor it feel,excelent recipe
Amazing. I put mini-areo bars in it to make chocolate ones. My husband loves me for this :).
i have used this recipe many times over the years and have found that any problems that i have are due to my own impatience. for those who are afraid of the dough being too wet, it is supposed be quite sticky to start but it does come together after the second rise. another point is when you proof the shaped croissant-- make sure it is puffy before baking to avoid greasy croissants.
I haven't tried this recipe yet but I've tried others and this looks easier, and almost foolproof to make. I look forward to trying it. I thank you for posting this!
These came out awesome! I too made the dough inmy bread machine and added about 1/4c extra flour for two batches. I used the cheese slicer method for the butter, but somehow it worked out that I didn't use all the butter, but they came out fine. Crispy outside and flaky inside! Wonderful!! Tip:: I found this one online, after forming the croissants I place a cup of boiled water in the middle of the pan and covered with a towel and bit of plastic wrap and let rise 45 min before baking. Thanks!
WARNING! Once you've tasted these buttery flaky pillows from heaven, you may die from pure joy. My mom makes these every year for Christmas and they are probably the best part of the holiday.
This is not the recipe to start with if your just getting into cooking, like me. I believe I went worng with using yeast that might have been expired ( is this a thing, the dough did not rise). Overall a very time comsuming recipe but it was fun to cook for my wife and family. I will defently do this again the fresh yeast.
This was a very good recipe. I did do things a LITTLE bit different but they came out great! Change 1: Added 2 tsp yeast Change 2: Put the butter into a plastic bag and rolled it into a 6 inch square, then put it in the freezer. Change 3: Instead of chilling my dough in the fridge between "turns", I put it in the freezer to chill. Change 4: I sprayed croissants with water before baking them. So, my changes were not big or anything! Very easy recipe! I am not an amateur cook or baker but this is only my second time making croissants (The first time was in culinary school 11 years ago!). The final product was golden, buttery, and flaky though may need a tad more flavor, which is why I am giving 4 stars instead of 5. Thanks!
I've made these three times now, and I (and my family) love them! My only problem is, I can't seem to get them all a uniform size. I suppose that's just down to practice...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections