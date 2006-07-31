Zucchini Bread IV
This is the best zucchini bread I have made! I have other recipes, but this is the best! Thanks to my mother!
Sorry Mom - I'm replacing your recipe, the one that I grew up eating, the one that I've been making for 20 years, the one that I though couldn't get any bette, with this one! For the first batch I followed the recipe as written (omitting the nuts). Extremely moist and really delicious. For the second batch I used 1/2 oil and 1/2 applesauce as suggested by others. Equally moist and delicious. Being somewhat conscientious about using all that oil in the original recipe, I'll opt for the oil/applesauce combination in the future. For batch number 3 I used the oil/applesauce combo, and added the crumb topping suggested by others. This is exactly how I will make it from now on. Please note: before sprinkling the topping ontop of the unbaked loaves, you may need to squeeze the topping mix into little clumps, especially if you made the topping in a food processor. Great recipe and definitely try the crumb topping - a winning combination!Read More
Well, I have to be the spoil sport, but I wonder what folks are used to with zucchini bread? For me it *should be* one of the more moist and darker in color of all the quick breads. The recipe I normally use only makes one loaf, not two. I've found without fail that recipes that make 2 loaves generally are dry and too dense for my taste and this was no exception. That said, I substituted applesauce like other did and this was just bland and dry, not at all like the moist, flavorful recipe I'm used to. I'm going right now to look for my Better Homes and Garden Cookbook where my favorite recipe is. Now THAT is a good zucchini bread and unlike this one you don't have to hide it under a sugary crust to jazz it up--it is healthy all on its lonesome. Sorry folks. I know this may not seem like a very nice review, but I guess I'm usually extra disappointed when the reviews are so inconsistent with the results. *sigh*Read More
This will be my zucchini bread recipe from now on, it's very good. However I did change it up a bit according to other reviewers' suggestions, so I cannot rate the original recipe. I rated the recipe based on the following changes: added 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, added an extra cup zucchini, used whole wheat flour. Added the crumbly topping as recommended by MarieClaire (I actually halved her recipe based on other reviewers' suggestions: 1/2c flour [used whole wheat], 1/2 c brown sugar, 1 tbsp butter, 1/4 c chopped walnuts, 1 tsp. cinnamon). YUM! Next time I'll substituting half of the oil for unsweetened apple sauce to make it a bit healthier.
My family & I absolutely loved it! I used only 1/2 of the oil and used 1/2 a cug of plain yogurt. I added 1/2 a cup of golden raisens, fabulous! I chopped the zucchini & then placed on papertowel to absorb some of the water,worked great! I used 2 teaspoons cinnamon & 1 teaspoon nutmeg. On my second batch I put choc.chips instead of raisens, my son loved it & he has no idea there is zucchini in it. Also partially peal the zuk's so the kids do not see.
Very tasty! I added a cup of raisins and covered the loaf pans after an hour to prevent browning while the inside set, and loved the outcome! Excellent recipe, not very time-consuming or difficult.
My first attempt at zucchini bread and it turned out great. I changed a few thing's. Grating wasn't working too well for me so I shredded and squeezed out the excess juice, but not too dry. I used pecans instead of walnut's because I was out, for about a quarter of the tablespoon of cinnamon I used all spice, and I baked it in a square 9X9 pan instead of the loaf pans. It took an hour and about 10-15 minutes before I was done I covered it loosely with tinfoil to avoid over browing. Great recipe!
Super zucchini bread recipe! I had lost my old recipe, so decided to try this one. I'm glad I did. I've made 4 loaves and everyone has loved it.
Yum! This bread is moist and flavorful. Next time I will stir in some chocolate chips because--well, basically because I just love chocolate. But it's great as is.
I've now made this several times and have frozen several loaves. Whether fresh or "thawed", it's always a hit. Thanks for sharing!
can someone tell me if you are suppose to peel the skin before grating and do you strain the extra liquid after grating?
Excellent recipe, but do use the "reviewers" tips. Here's the substitute summary: Sugar - 1c white 1/2 cup brown sugars Oil - 1/2 c oil, 1/2 cup applesauce Spices - 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg Definately use the topping, but you don't need so much! Try half.
Excellent zucchini bread! I substituted sunflower seeds instead of walnuts - I'm not a big walnut fan, they taste bitter to me. But the sunflower seeds went very well with the zucchini. This recipe can also be made in a bundt pan - bake at 350 for about 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean. Will definitely be making this again!
This is a great recipe. I have made it twice in the last 2 weeks and everybody in my family and all my husbands co-workers love it. Thank so much.
I have tried other zucchini bread recipes, but always come back to this one. It is my absolute favorite: always light, always tasty, and always well-received by those with whom I share it. What I like about this recipe is that I can use fresh zucchini as easily as I can use the frozen shredded zucchini I preserve from my garden. I simply thaw it, drain it, and toss it in as usual! (If the batter seems too thick, I add a tablespoon or two of the liquid drained off from the zucchini.) Whichever I use--fresh or frozen--the results are always great! In addition to this versatility, I have successfully substituted 1/2 c. applesauce for 1/2 c. of the oil. This cuts the fat some...which, as we all know, is a good thing! In short, this recipe is fantastic. Do try it!
I made this for 2 other families. We all loved how moist it turned out. I used the 1/2 c oil and 1/2 c apple sauce combo. Also, I used the topping that was suggested by others. 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup flour, 4 tbs butter (not 2tbs), 1/4 cup chopped walnuts – Mix dry ingredients, then cut in cold butter until you have pea size crumbs. Spread over top batter before baking. I used 2 tbs on the first and the topping was not moist enough. I increased the topping butter content to 4 tbs. The bread stayed moist for days! My 6 & 4 year old boys LOVED it! Thanks!
This is a perfect bread (although it is more of a cake to me) to give to neighbours and friends. My first attempt at growing zucchini produced a huge crop. This recipe is perfect for using up extra zucchini from the garden. I freeze the grated zucchini in pre-measured amounts. When I want to make this, I just get a bag out of the freezer.
Very good but lacking that little touch that makes it melt-in-your-mouth irresistible. Let the bread set a day or two for moisture and a better texture.
Great way to use up all my zucchini. I substituted the white sugar with brown sugar (I ran out!) and 1 teaspoon gingerbread spice for the third teaspoon of cinnamon - and it made the kitchen smell like Christmas in August! I also made sure to place a pan of hot water on the bottom of my oven because of the dry climate in my area. That extra step insures a wonderful, dense texture that improves with time. This zucchini bread tastes great fresh out of the oven, and AMAZING after a night in the fridge - just make sure to wrap it up in foil so it doesn't dry out! I have friends who absolutely DETEST zucchini but pester me to make this again and again! Very, very good!!! This recipe turns out one 9"x5" loaf and 8 muffins.
I really like this recipe. It's good as listed but I also tried it with about 1/2 cup more zucchini and raisins and it turned out great. At high altitude( 6100ft.) I baked it for 60 minutes and it was perfect.
I also baked muffins with this recipe, lowering the baking time by about 10 minutes. They were delicious. My family just loves this recipe and I've had ongoing requests.
I have been making this recipe for years and it is great. I have made it substituting applesauce (100%), and that makes the texture very rubbery. Since I love cinnamon, I always add a bit more. Folks who had trouble getting it to bake through had their zucchini too wet to be sure. I usually sprinkle the zucchini with a bit of salt, let it sit 15 min, rinse it very well, and dry well in a towel. Getting the excess mositure out of the zucchini is important. I would encourage those who have had a failure with this recipe, to try it with my instructions on drying the zucchini...it will work just fine. For those who think this is a good way to sneak vegetables in on kids, I think you are kidding yourselves...this is a very sweet cake...there is nothing nutricious about it at all. It does make a great morning bread, toasted with butter. I have used raisins, and also chocolate chips...both are great...I never use nuts due to nut allergies, but you really need the extra bulk somehow, or it won't make 2 loaves...sometimes I make small 2' x 4" loves with this, or cupcakes. If you are only 2 people as we are, you are not going to be able to "just eat one" piece...so making it that way will help you not to devour the whole thing in a day or two. After all, it is fattening and high in fat...it is a cake, not bread in any sense.
Really easy and really tasty. This recipie is reason enough to grow your own zucchini.
I have made this bread several times, and it is delicious. I did make a few changes - I only added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and I added a pinch of nutmeg for some extra flavor.
This recipe is wonderful! My husband asked me if he could "have a loaf" to cut into singles and freeze for his breakfast! The second time I made this I cut the cinnamon in half and added 1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. Either way is great!
Just made this recipe - first time making zucchini bread, it is simply delicious. After reading a few reviews I also added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and an extra cup of shredded zucchini to the batter just because I ended up with more than I needed, also I made the nut topping (1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts- Mix it all together really well and crumble on top of the batter prior to baking). It came out wonderful, whole family loved it.
This recipe rocks!!!! Everyone i've made it for has absolutely loved it. I highly recommend it.
Somehow, a zucchini in my garden managed to escape being picked. I didn't see it until it was Zukezilla--literally the size of my husband's leg from knee to ankle. I couldn't think of what to do with it; it was too big to just slice up or even stuff. So, in desperation I browsed zucchini recipes and found this one. It is EXCELLENT! By far the best zucchini bread I've ever had.
A very moist loaf. I used a bundt pan and kept the time the same. Worked out very well. I did cut the sugar down a bit by about 1/4 of a cup and it was still sweet enough.
This was a very easy & good receipe, and freezes well. I served it to company twice, and everyone liked it. A good way to use up some of that summer zucchini.
I made this into small loaves for christmas gifts, and everybody raved! They all wanted the recipe!
Excellent. I used Pampered Chef's mini loaf pan from the stoneware collection. Reduce cooking time to 50 min. This recipe made 4 mini loaves.
My aunt used to make awesome zucchini bread and I think this recipe is similar. It is really great. Everyone loved it. It turned out nicely. :)
Mmmmm....very yummy recipe! Kudos to your Mom!
This is such a wonderful recipe. The first time I made it I didn't change a thing, but now that I'm trying to be healthier and watching my diet I decided to make some changes. Instead of 2 cups of sugar I used 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup shredded carrot, 1 medium banana mashed, and for the 1c. oil I used 1c. of applesauce. It bakes beautifully and is so moist. It's wonderful the orginal way and it's wonderful with the lighter version. Just the best recipe!!!!!
This is an excellent recipe. I keep getting bugged to make more of the stuff. I love it warmed up and spread with butter.
This was delicious bread. Everyone loved it. My kids could not get enough of it! Definitely a keeper! Thanks!
My whole family loves this bread. I had to make extra to freeze.
This was an ok recipe, my son 12 liked it.
This zucchini bread was delicious. Thanks for sharing it with us.
Received several zucchini from a sweet couple at church and didn't know what to do since we really don't eat the stuff. Tried this recipe and presto! we're zucchini fanatics! Thanks so much for sharing!
This was so yummy! I used 100% whole wheat, 1/2 cup apple sauce for 1/2 cup oil, a little extra zucchini, and 1/2 cup honey for 1 cup of the sugar. I also took the walnuts and chopped them very small. I mixed them with a little bit of brown sugar and sprinkled it over the top. This made a sweet crunchy topping that was delish!
I was looking for a really good zucchini bread recipe, and I really got lucky with this one. It was easy to make and it was delicious!! I added a pinch of nutmeg, just for a little extra spice. It came out perfect!
Turned these into muffins (recipe makes 1 dozen) and they were just excellent. 4 yr. old son has declared this "better than carrotcake" (his favorite partly because of the cream cheese frosting) because it's so good without frosting! Because we try to avoid refined white sugar and flour, though, we replaced with organic whole wheat flour and organic honey & dehydrated cane juice(sucanat) for sweetener. I'm so happy this recipe was available. Thank you!
Tasty, moist, and my kids think they are having "Cake" for breakfast! Thanks!
Very easy to make and delicious. We made this exactly to the recipe but some good additions might be more cinnamon, nutmeg and/or brown sugar...
excellent. :) the first time i made this, i had no baking powder, so i altered it a bit by placing an extra teaspoon of baking soda and three tablespoons of lemon juice. it rose well. :) tonight when i made it once again, i had the baking powder, did everything by the recipe, and it came out just as good. :) i think i'm going to try the crusty top that others are suggesting in their reviews. and oh, i changed the cooking time. i can't seem to reach 60 minutes. i get it out at around 40 or 50 minutes. it's already done (toothpick test) by that time, and the sides and top are already crusty.
This was excellent. My husband said, " Don't lose this one."
Very good! I used this recipe because I couldn't find my mom's. Of course I found it after I made this and it was very close(4 eggs, 3 1/2c flour, 3c. zucchini, 1c. nuts). I would include cooling at least 10 minutes on a rack before removing from pan. Next time I may line pans with wax paper to ease removal when adding raisins. Also, check after 45 min. since oven temps differ. At 50 min. mine were done and would have burned if left in any longer.
Great recipe. I had never made it before and I've made it three ways... with nuts, with blueberries and with choc. chips. I had rave reviews on ALL of them. I LOVED the blueberries... I can't belive I made it!
Very easy and delicious =)
I recently moved across country and misplaced my recipe for zucchini bread that I have used for years. I decided to try your recipe. Let me tell you, I wish I had found this years ago..It is the best!
WOW! This was really good, exactly like I wanted. Tasted just like mom's. I omitted the walnuts. This is definitly a keeper.
I had my doubts even with all the reviews, but his was outstanding! I used the topping that someone suggested (1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup flour, 2 tbs butter, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts - mix really well and spread over top batter before baking). Wow.. it was moist and delicious.. and I am a terrible cook so it must be easy. My husband didn't want me to heat the kitchen (it was hot outside) so we tried microwaving the second batch and it was great too. I didn't have a microwavable bundt pan, so I just used a round glass dish and put an overturned soup cup in the center. Cooked 9 minutes medium, then 2 high and let stand for 10 minutes. Not a crispy top like the oven-made one, but it was cooked through, very moist and delicious. The un-crispy top was like you'd find on a coffee cake (with the suggested topping). Outstanding. Oh - I followed the recipe exactly but added an extra cup of smashed bananas and 1/2 tsp nutmet. Couldn't be better!!! Thanks so much!!!
Made this when I couldn't find my usual recipe. Oh my it is so yummy, never gonna use another recipe again. 10 out of 10 for scrumminess, although will use a bigger tin next time as is bubble over like some quatermass experiment!
I made this exactly as instructed, except instead of 2 loaves, I made one large "cake" in a 13x9 stoneware cake pan. It came out moist and perfect! Definitely a keeper.
This recipe has been around for over 50 years, my mother baked it back in the 50's & 60's. It's a tried and true heirloom and so easy to make. You can double recipe if you have a mixer large enough. My husband hates squash, of any kind. Guess what, he LOVES this bread. I use Splenda instead of real sugar. You can also use low-fat or no-fat sour cream instead of vegetable oil. This keeps the calorie count down and is diabetic friendly if you wish to know. It has wonderful texture, color and taste. If you bake several loaves at a time, the bread can be frozen for up to 6 months. Just wrap it in a freezer bag or wrap. Enjoy!
great recipe as is but to bring it to the next level... you can melt 4tbsp butter....1/2cup sugar 2tsp cinnamon and spoon over the top of each loaf and bake as per the recipe....good stuff!!!
This recipe is okay, but is tooth-achingly sweet. I would cut the sugar down to 1.5 cups or possibly less. I prefer more a more "grown-up" taste to my quick breads, not as if I just bit into something from Hostess.
I am making my 3rd batch right now. 1st batch was made with peeled zuc., 2nd with it unpeeled. The 2nd batch wasn't as sweet. I think the peeling adds a bitterness to the bread. So my 3rd batch I compromised and peeled the zuc and when grating it, I added a strip or two of the peel for the color and the look of a good zucchini bread.
Such a success! Incredibly delicious. I made these vegan and whole grain(and low cholesterol) by substituting 3/4 cup of applesauce for the 3 eggs and using whole wheat pastry flour instead of white flour. I also used safflower oil instead of vegetable oil, put in just 3/4 cups of sugar because of all the applesauce, and made these into muffins instead of loafs, baking for about half an hour (our oven is finicky and its temperature is unreliable, so this time might be different in another oven). They were such a hit in my non-vegan house! Their crunchy tops and warm, soft interior were amazing. You'd never know how good they were for you!
Made this bread for a family get together and everyone loved it. I sliced up the leftovers, placed in a large storage bag and froze. When we wanted some, we ate it right out of the freezer and tasted just as good as the day I made it!!! Excellent!
Seems silly to give this bread another rave review but... excellent and I am overwhelmed with zucchini this time of year so I have been making it a lot! I reduced oil to 1/4 cup and used applesauce for the rest. I usually leave out the nuts on recipes but the walnuts are a nice addition. Added whatever extra succihini I had (maybe 2 1/2 or 3 cups and the loaves turned out great. Also covered loaves at abou 45 minutes. Looking forward to trying chocolate chips next time.
This site is so awesome! First a great recipe, then the reviewers help to make it even better I took some of the other reviewers advice and added more zucchini, 1/2 cup honey for 1 cup sugar and used half whole wheat flour. I like it spicy so I added even more cinnamon and oh yeah ,about 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. I have only one loaf pan so I used that, plus one round cake pan. The cake pan bread was baked through more evenly, really turned out lovely. The cake pan one was done in about 40 minutes. This is the only zucchini bread recipe I'll need from now on. Thanks!
This had great flavor and unbelievable moistness!! Excellent recipe. My husband said this was the best zucchini bread I've ever made. I ended up using 4 mini loaf pans baked at 325 for about 55 mins and they were perfect. For any novice bakers, if your mom was like mine and taught you how to grease a pan by using folded wax paper or saran wrap, here's an easier way - use a sandwich baggie, just put your hand in it, grease the pan and throw away the baggie - no mess on your hand!
Excellent, I didn't have 2 loaf pans so I just baked the whole recipe in a 13x9 pan for 44 minutes and it turned out great! Thanks Kristen.
Very Yummy! We added extra zucchini and a little more nuts. We baked them for 40 minutes in mini loaf pans and they were great!
I messed around with the ingredients a lot (honey for sugar, applesauce for some oil, all whole-wheat flour), but despite all of my healthying up, this was a wonderful loaf. The smell is so fantastic. A simple and delightful recipe.
Great, moist bread. My kids and their friends loved it! So quick and easy. I would cut the sugar a little next time it was a little sweet, but still got devoured in my house! The second time I made it I used 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup cinnamon applesauce still very moist! Great bread.
I made this for a bake sale. It made 12 muffins and 3 mini-loaves. I ended up with about an extra cup of zucchini grated, so I just threw it in for extra moisture. I omitted the nuts from the batter, made the muffins, and then put the remaining batter in the mini loaf pans and sprinkled chopped pecans on top. They were a big hit!
Awesome! I changed a few things. only 1.5 cups sugar, used apple sauce instead of oil. and used the crispy crust. mmmmm
Followed the recipe exact! Tasted great & everyone else who tried it agreed! Update: A few weeks after I originally made this I was given another zucchini. I decided to make more zucchini bread, but tried another recipe from this site that had over 1000 reviews and was rated 5 stars....well, I was really disappointed with it and wish I had used this recipe again. Zucchini Bread IV is definitely the best out there! I am not sure what makes it so different from the others, but it just is! Try it, you'll see!
Tastes exaclty the way Mom used to make it! Moist and full of flavor.
Yummy!! The first time I have ever tried zucchini bread...I wouldnt change a thing.5 star recipe.
this is good. I upped the zucchini to 3 cups and added 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I like that this makes 2 loaves. I didn't add nuts.
Perfect!! When I was given a bunch of fresh zucchini, I made up several loaves and froze them. They thaw and taste just as good as fresh. I also have a chocolate zucchini recipe that is similar: Substitute 1/2 cup of the flour with a 1/2 cup of baking cocoa powder. Add 3 tsp. vanilla instead of 2, and decrease the cinnamon from 3 tsp. to 1, if you prefer.
Yummy! Tastes great with chocolate chips. Can substitute half the oil with apple suace and still tastes great.
GREAT bread! Used half whole wheat flour and half applesauce instead of oil. Also added a bit of nutmeg. My family loves it!
A delicious recipe ..to make it more nutritious and give it a nice zest, I substitute in the following: whole wheat flour and wheat germ for the white flour; use 4 egg whites plus a whole egg for the 3 eggs; 1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce, 1/2 c. fat free Activia or Dannon vanilla yogurt, 1/4 c. canola oil for the 1 c. oil; and 1 c. sugar plus 12 packets of splenda for the 2 c. sugar. I add an extra 3/4 c. zucchini and 1-2 T. grated orange rind, and I use the crumb nut topping suggested by an earlier user. The bread comes out moist and delicious with less fat and calories (a Bonus!) and receives yummy remarks.
I Love this recipe and will use from now on! I made a few modifications. I used whole wheat flour instead, half the sugar, added extra raisins, and 3/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce and 1/4 up veg oil. I made muffins instead of bread. Already all gone. It's been 16 hours since it came out of the oven. Thank you very much for sharing such an amazing recipe.
Best Zucchini bread I've ever eaten.
This was very good and easy made 10 perfect mini loaf out of it. Cooked it a little lower temp for the same time. They were good
after 70 minsutes of baking my bread was still raw! i dipped a butter knoife into it and came out with tons of raw batter. i ended up baking it for 85 minutes and it still could have used a couple minutes more. i also used the "crumb topping" and next time i will modify it by using a handful more nuts, 2 tbs more butter, and 1/3 cup less flour. over all pretty tasty.
I have made Zucchini bread before, but never like this! It turned out so good! We are vegan so I made a few changes. I substituted tofu for eggs (1/4c per egg), and because tofu tends to make baked goods more moist, I substituted 1c. of whole wheat flour for one of the cups of all-purpose. I also added the recomended topping. Wow, so yummy, what a treat. Try the tofu too, you'll never even know it's there!
I use this recipe all the time. It always turns out great! Very moist. The only alterations I make are the following: 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce 3/4 cup to 1 cup of nuts. I prefer pecans. I add several handfullls of raisins. A couple of times I added chopped dried fruit and it was ok. Dried apricots didnt go too well with the flavor. This is a zucchini bread tat I will stick with. No need to look any further!
Something that is apparently not obvious, is that you need to peel and remove the "insides" of the zucchini. I assumed that everyone did that, but apparently not everyone does. This IS dryer than most zucchini bread, and I think that's why it raises more than other heavier loaves. Everyone who has sampled my loaves (from this recipe) say they also prefer it to any other zucchini bread that they've had. So, I don't understand the "it's average" comments. I guess if you already like something, then why change it? I've made it with and without walnuts; I think it's terrific both ways.
This recipe deserves 10 stars. I've made this many times with many other recipes but really this is the very best. I first started using this recipe over a year ago and haven't used any other since. You CAN use as much as three cups of zucchini as long as the moisture is squeezed out before combining. These loaves never seem to last very long. I make 'em up and give as gifts to neighbors, friends and of course, the relatives. I dress them up a bit by coating the pans with sugar after I grease them instead of using the flour, especially if I'm going to be giving as a gift. Thank you so much, Kristen, for sharing with all of us.
This recipe looks exactly like my grandmas, so I had high expectations. I used applesauce instead of oil to cut down on fat and calories, and the bread ended up almost rubbery. I will try again and maybe have half oil, half applesauce.
I've made this bread many times, but I decided to try a healthier, fat-free version. I used apple butter (there is a recipe for this) instead of oil (same amount) and used brown sugar instead of white. I was worried about the results, but believe me, it was still very moist, and sweet...FAT-FREE. I added a tsp of nutmeg, and 1 tsp of pumpkin spice, added 1 more cup of zuchinni, and trust me, it was super good. If you are looking for fat-free alternatives, apple sauce or apple butter is the way to go.
WONDERFUL! I couldn't stop eating it. I made the suggested crumb topping and used the 1/2 applesauce & oil method and boy was it tasty. I'll be using this recipe from now on.
Amazing! Didn't change a thing and it turned out fantastic! My husband and kids just love it! Tasted so good we ate it for breakfast! Thank you Kristen for the best zucchini bread recipe I've ever had!!
Perfect as is! I've been baking zucchini bread for 15+ years and have tried many different recipes. This mixed better than any other I've ever tried, poured better and didn't have that overly-heavy feel/taste - it was chockful of flavor but still "airy". I added 3x the amount of walnuts because I love them. Seems this recipe is easy to adapt to add different types of nuts and/or blueberries or substitute applesauce for part of the oil, but I love it just as it is. A real keeper!
INCREDIBLE! I loved this bread! I live in Colorado and baking in the mountains is a blessed way of life! This bread was a pleasure to bake! This bread is THE BEST! I did make some changes.. I only made one loaf, therefore the following changes were for 1/2 of the recipe. I used butter instead of oil, added 1/2 cup of buttermilk, and increased the flour 1/4 cup. I used the topping as others suggested and added oats to it. I cut the flour in half and ie. it called for 1/2 cup of flour and I only used 1/4 and added 1/2 cup of oats. INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!!!! I will pass this recipe on!!!!!! Thanks!
Yum! I took these to work and everyone asked for the recipe! I used 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 oil, a little less sugar, and substituted some wheat flour for part of the white flour to make it a little more nutritious, but even with "healthy" substitutions it still tasted fantastic! You could also add another cup of zucchini if you have a bunch that you want to get rid of.
This recipe is so versatile. I have made it as is, which is wonderful. This time I mixed it up, using some cinnamon applesauce in place of some oil, some whole wheat flour in place of some white flour, then added some flaxseed, extra zucchini and 2 bananas. I made 1 loaf and 8 mini loaves. It still turned out delicious and moist. My preschoolers really enjoyed it.(I added a Hershey kiss in the middle of their mini-loaves.) I will probably use even more spices next time.
This recipe is FABULOUS!!! The first time I made it my boyfriend, dad, my dad's girlfriend and I all devoured it! My dad is still raving about the recipe begging me to make a third batch. Multiple other people have also asked me for the recipe. The crunchy crust makes ALL the difference, but instead of 1 cup of flour for the crust I would only use 1/2 to 3/4 c. One cup of flour leaves the top a little white. Excellent recipe!
I added a cup of crushed pineapple and a cup of coconut flakes.. Delicious!
I put a pyrex cup filled with water in the oven as it baked, it was extra moist1 Delicious!!!
I love this recipe! I can't get my son to eat green veggies, but he thinks this is cake and gobbles it up! I keep one loaf in the fridge and freeze the other.
Very Yummy! Wonderful flavor and moist!
