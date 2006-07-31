Zucchini Bread IV

I have been making this recipe for years and it is great. I have made it substituting applesauce (100%), and that makes the texture very rubbery. Since I love cinnamon, I always add a bit more. Folks who had trouble getting it to bake through had their zucchini too wet to be sure. I usually sprinkle the zucchini with a bit of salt, let it sit 15 min, rinse it very well, and dry well in a towel. Getting the excess mositure out of the zucchini is important. I would encourage those who have had a failure with this recipe, to try it with my instructions on drying the zucchini...it will work just fine. For those who think this is a good way to sneak vegetables in on kids, I think you are kidding yourselves...this is a very sweet cake...there is nothing nutricious about it at all. It does make a great morning bread, toasted with butter. I have used raisins, and also chocolate chips...both are great...I never use nuts due to nut allergies, but you really need the extra bulk somehow, or it won't make 2 loaves...sometimes I make small 2' x 4" loves with this, or cupcakes. If you are only 2 people as we are, you are not going to be able to "just eat one" piece...so making it that way will help you not to devour the whole thing in a day or two. After all, it is fattening and high in fat...it is a cake, not bread in any sense.