Zucchini Bread IV

This is the best zucchini bread I have made! I have other recipes, but this is the best! Thanks to my mother!

By Kristen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 8x4 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F ( 165 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs until light and frothy. Mix in oil and sugar. Stir in zucchini and vanilla. Combine flour, cinnamon, soda, baking powder, salt and nuts; stir into the egg mixture. Divide batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 164.5mg. Full Nutrition
