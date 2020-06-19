Hazelnut Truffle Cupcakes

3.5
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Really decadent little chocolate cupcakes, with hazelnut truffles baked right in them and frosted with Nutella®!

Recipe by CHICALINDA396

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a muffin pan with paper or foil liners. Sift together the flour, cocoa, and baking powder; set aside. Combine the milk, liqueur, and vanilla in a small bowl.

  • Beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add the room-temperature eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Pour in the flour mixture alternately with the milk, mixing until just incorporated, ending with the flour. Pour the batter into prepared cups, about 1/2 cup each.

  • Press an unwrapped truffle into the bottom of each cupcake and spread the batter over the top of each truffle. Bake in a preheated oven until the tops spring back to the touch, about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool cupcakes in the pan for 5 to 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Frost cooled cupcakes with chocolate-hazelnut spread and garnish with chopped hazelnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 44.2mg; sodium 135.5mg. Full Nutrition
