Hazelnut Truffle Cupcakes
Really decadent little chocolate cupcakes, with hazelnut truffles baked right in them and frosted with Nutella®!
Really decadent little chocolate cupcakes, with hazelnut truffles baked right in them and frosted with Nutella®!
Most of the hazelnut flavor in this cupcake comes from the Nutella® frosting. It is good, but I was disappointed that the cake itself did not have a stronger hazelnut presence. If you were to add more Frangelico liqueur the cake would be too sweet. I did place a small amount of batter in the tins before adding the candies. Next time I would simply fill the tins and push the candies into the batter. Thanks for sharing!Read More
Very dry and flat. I used unsalted butter so I'm thinking it needed salt.Read More
Most of the hazelnut flavor in this cupcake comes from the Nutella® frosting. It is good, but I was disappointed that the cake itself did not have a stronger hazelnut presence. If you were to add more Frangelico liqueur the cake would be too sweet. I did place a small amount of batter in the tins before adding the candies. Next time I would simply fill the tins and push the candies into the batter. Thanks for sharing!
I used Hershey's Special Dark cocoa and frozen Ferrer Rocher candies (no special reason for freezing, just what I had). I need more practice making pretty cupcakes, but I'll eat tasty and ugly ones any day!
Very dry and flat. I used unsalted butter so I'm thinking it needed salt.
I followed the steps and my cupcakes didn't taste like chocolate or rise in the middle. Not sure what went wrong.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections