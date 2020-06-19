Easy Liver Pate

This is a favorite passed down to me from my mom. We have it at family gatherings and this year I'm taking it to the Super Bowl party. Seasonings may be adjusted to suit your taste. Serve with your choice of crackers.

Recipe by DANI706

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the sausage, milk, onion, and cream cheese. Season with sugar, garlic, chili powder and Worcestershire sauce, and mix until well blended. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 39.3mg; sodium 241.8mg. Full Nutrition
