Orange Loaf

4.4
201 Ratings
  • 5 115
  • 4 61
  • 3 17
  • 2 7
  • 1 1

This quick-bread recipe uses orange zest and fresh orange juice for extra-bright citrus flavors everyone will love.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and nuts.

  • In a large bowl, beat together butter or margarine and 1 cup sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in rind and 1/2 cup juice. Pour in flour mixture, and stir until moistened. Turn into a greased 9 x 5 x 3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until done. Remove loaf from oven, but not from pan.

  • Combine 1/2 cup orange juice with 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Heat and stir to dissolve sugar. Spoon glaze over hot loaf. Let stand in pan for 10 minutes before removing loaf to rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 278.2mg. Full Nutrition
