Every Christmas for as long as I can remember, my mother makes orange loaves and delivers them to the neighbours. She was improvising on another loaf recipe, though, and most often the loaves would fall, although they tasted great! I took her recipe, and came on-line. Lo and behold if this orange loaf isn't EXACTLY the same as mom's, except for a bit of extra flour, which is all that was needed to keep it nice and rounded on the top. I emailed mom with the recipe, which she used this year. Thanks for helping improve on one of my favourite Christmas traditions! As for the glaze, Mom's loaf only called for half of this one, and I thought the amounts listed here would make way too much. I made 2 loaves at once---one with only half the glaze(like mom's), and one as this recipe calls for. I liked this one the best. It made the loaf nice and moist. Just be sure to let the loaf sit as required to let the glaze soak in. Thanks again-- this is a great loaf, and I've made 8 of them to give away in the last month, following in my mother's footsteps.