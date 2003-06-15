Jiffy Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 4.25 stars
365 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 205
  • 4 star values: 97
  • 3 star values: 30
  • 2 star values: 17
  • 1 star values: 16

Something so easy shouldn't be this good, and this single recipe won't be enough to satisfy your appetite for them.

By Carol

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease the bottoms and sides of a 12-cup muffin tin.

  • Cream 1/3 cup butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon together. Drop 1 teaspoon into each muffin cup. Reserve the remaining mixture.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in 1/4 cup cold butter until crumbly. Make a well in center, and pour in the milk. Stir to form a soft dough, adding a bit more milk if needed.

  • Turn the dough out on lightly floured surface. Knead 8 to 10 times. Pat dough into rectangle about 1/3 inch thick and 12 inches long. Spread the remaining cinnamon mixture over dough rectangle. Sprinkle currants over top. Roll up like a jelly roll into a long log. Mark the dough first, to make sure you know where to cut, then cut the log into 12 slices. Place cut-side down in the prepared muffin pan.

  • Bake in in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Turn rolls out on a serving tray.

  • For the glaze, add milk to the confectioners' sugar and stir well, adding more liquid if necessary to make a thin glaze. Drizzle over cinnamon rolls.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have currants, you can use chopped raisins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 435.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (380)

Most helpful positive review

INCDEB
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2003
These were excellent... as close to a yeast dough recipe as you can get without using yeast. I did find the butter/sugar in the tins got more crispy-carmelized than get syrupy-gooey (which was fine by me!)... but if you wanted it gooey, you could set aside half the mixture for the roll filling, and then add some melted butter to the rest of it until it was more syrupy than pasty in consistancy. Note: either way, remove from pan while still warm, else bring a chisel! Read More
Helpful
(214)

Most helpful critical review

ProudMilitaryWife
Rating: 2 stars
01/12/2005
I can only give this recipe a two because the taste wasn't awful. But everything else about this recipe is less than desirable. I won't make it again but I do have some helpful hints for those who will try it. First as everyone else stated the dough is extremely sticky so make sure to flour your hands and also put a little extra on the dough when you begin to roll it out. Second make sure that you trim the dough to be a perfect retangle as it will aid in the helping the final product look normal. Third don't waste time spooning 1 tsp of the brown sugar mixture into the pans. Instead after cutting the cinnamon rolls dip each roll into the sugar and then place in the muffin pans. It's much easier this way. Also after 18 minutes check them they won't need 20-25 minutes unless your oven runs cold. And lastly do not use the recommended amounts for the icing. You'll have to wing it by placing the confectioners sugar in a bowl and adding tsp's not tablesoons of milk until you get a creamy glaze. I hope this helps anyone else who chooses to make these but I would highly recommend taking the time to prepare them the RIGHT WAY! Read More
Helpful
(73)
Reviews:
TARMAQ
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2003
Oh, my. These are incredible! I made them almost as is with a couple of modifications. I couldn't find my raisins, so I used craisins, and converted the icing to a cream cheese icing by adding 2-3 tablespoons cream cheese, an extra tablespoon of milk, and a couple of tablespoons of butter. FANTASTIC. Tasted like the Hardee's biscuit cinnamon rolls. I gave them a 10, my husband gave them a 7 (he prefers the cinnabon type yeast roll). Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(174)
CHEN-SU
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2003
This recipe surprised me- at first when I saw they were non-yeast rolls I thought for sure the cinnamon rolls wouldn't be that great but I wanted fresh cinnamon rolls in a "jiffy" so I tried the recipe. It turned out GREAT! They were delicious and just as good as yeast rolls. However I added more cinnamon mixture to make the buns "gooier".Mmmm... Read More
Helpful
(140)
NOEMIE
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2003
I loved these!! The only draw back is that you need extra cinnamon/sugar mixture, almost three times as much as asked, and only then that they are gooey and finger-linking good! Read More
Helpful
(61)
Rebecca
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2012
this recipe is good for a quick treat. It is good to have these kinds of recipes on hand for a last minute need. Everyone needs a little sweet something once in a while. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2012
Great alternative to traditional cinnamon rolls made with yeast! Light fluffy and moist with a delicate cinnamon sugar flavor - great for when you don't have the time to spend hours waiting for yeast to rise. I doubled the glaze and added a cream cheese to it for a little something extra special. Be sure to watch these during baking...I almost overbaked mine and wished I'd taken them out a little sooner. I would definitely make these again due to the ease of prep and the outcome. Read More
Helpful
(54)
MEGNERD
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2003
These were so easy to put together! I thought they were a really good substitute for yeast cinnamon rolls when you're in a hurry. Keep an eye on 'em though! I accidentally let them cook a few minutes too long and had a hard time getting them out of the pan. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Ferret
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2011
Wonderful! I never have yeast on hand so this was just what I was looking for! I didn't use muffin tins since I can't find em LOL I put these in a 9x13 glass cake pan. And had to sub 1/2 the br. sugar for regular since thats all I had. Put a thin layer of the br.sugar butter mixture in the bottom of the pan after spraying with cooking spray. Put cinn rolls on there. I rolled mine out a little thin because I came out with 16 with 2 end pieces, but put all in the 9x13 pan. I thought they were going to stay small but they expanded very nicely filling the entire cake pan! I had to bake about 25-27 mins. I inverted them onto a baking sheet right away. And just to get rid of some frosting in the fridge, I made a quick glaze and poured on top. Very delicious! Thanks again for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(30)
