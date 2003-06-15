Jiffy Cinnamon Rolls

1 of 380

Rating: 5 stars These were excellent... as close to a yeast dough recipe as you can get without using yeast. I did find the butter/sugar in the tins got more crispy-carmelized than get syrupy-gooey (which was fine by me!)... but if you wanted it gooey, you could set aside half the mixture for the roll filling, and then add some melted butter to the rest of it until it was more syrupy than pasty in consistancy. Note: either way, remove from pan while still warm, else bring a chisel! Helpful (214)

Rating: 5 stars Oh, my. These are incredible! I made them almost as is with a couple of modifications. I couldn't find my raisins, so I used craisins, and converted the icing to a cream cheese icing by adding 2-3 tablespoons cream cheese, an extra tablespoon of milk, and a couple of tablespoons of butter. FANTASTIC. Tasted like the Hardee's biscuit cinnamon rolls. I gave them a 10, my husband gave them a 7 (he prefers the cinnabon type yeast roll). Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (174)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe surprised me- at first when I saw they were non-yeast rolls I thought for sure the cinnamon rolls wouldn't be that great but I wanted fresh cinnamon rolls in a "jiffy" so I tried the recipe. It turned out GREAT! They were delicious and just as good as yeast rolls. However I added more cinnamon mixture to make the buns "gooier".Mmmm... Helpful (140)

Rating: 2 stars I can only give this recipe a two because the taste wasn't awful. But everything else about this recipe is less than desirable. I won't make it again but I do have some helpful hints for those who will try it. First as everyone else stated the dough is extremely sticky so make sure to flour your hands and also put a little extra on the dough when you begin to roll it out. Second make sure that you trim the dough to be a perfect retangle as it will aid in the helping the final product look normal. Third don't waste time spooning 1 tsp of the brown sugar mixture into the pans. Instead after cutting the cinnamon rolls dip each roll into the sugar and then place in the muffin pans. It's much easier this way. Also after 18 minutes check them they won't need 20-25 minutes unless your oven runs cold. And lastly do not use the recommended amounts for the icing. You'll have to wing it by placing the confectioners sugar in a bowl and adding tsp's not tablesoons of milk until you get a creamy glaze. I hope this helps anyone else who chooses to make these but I would highly recommend taking the time to prepare them the RIGHT WAY! Helpful (73)

Rating: 4 stars I loved these!! The only draw back is that you need extra cinnamon/sugar mixture, almost three times as much as asked, and only then that they are gooey and finger-linking good! Helpful (61)

Rating: 4 stars this recipe is good for a quick treat. It is good to have these kinds of recipes on hand for a last minute need. Everyone needs a little sweet something once in a while. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars Great alternative to traditional cinnamon rolls made with yeast! Light fluffy and moist with a delicate cinnamon sugar flavor - great for when you don't have the time to spend hours waiting for yeast to rise. I doubled the glaze and added a cream cheese to it for a little something extra special. Be sure to watch these during baking...I almost overbaked mine and wished I'd taken them out a little sooner. I would definitely make these again due to the ease of prep and the outcome. Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars These were so easy to put together! I thought they were a really good substitute for yeast cinnamon rolls when you're in a hurry. Keep an eye on 'em though! I accidentally let them cook a few minutes too long and had a hard time getting them out of the pan. Helpful (37)