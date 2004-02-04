Scottish Oat Scones

4.4
319 Ratings
  • 5 198
  • 4 89
  • 3 19
  • 2 10
  • 1 3

These are delicious and won't last long.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • In a large bowl, mix the flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, salt, and currants. Make a well in the center. In a small bowl, beat egg until frothy, and stir in melted butter and milk. Pour into the well, and mix to create a soft dough. Pat dough into two 1/2 inch thick circles. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Score 8 wedges into each circle of dough.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until risen and browned. Split wedges, and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 243.1mg. Full Nutrition
