Scottish Oat Scones

First of all I double this recipe as I eat a few at a time. 2nd of all I have really played around with this recipe and I just took a batch out of the oven! This so far is my favorite. Now just understand I work out a lot and try to eat as nutritionally healthy as I can. This is my tweaked recipe; I used whole wheat flour instead of white flour, I use lt. brown sugar instead of white sugar, I use 3 tbl. butter instead of a 1/2 cup and replace the rest with applesauce. I add maybe a little more applesauce because I like the moistness it offers, and lastly I don't use currants I use frozen blueberries cuz I love em!They make the scones a litte funny in color but I don't mind. I have used rice flour ick, soy flour and white together, was ok, but these wheat ones are the best! I also shoot a shot of honey in just because I like it. I have used craisins, dried nectarines, all sorts of dried fruit but I still like the frozen blueberries the best. I am sure these scones are great as is, I just try to change recipes around for my liking sometimes. This one was fun and I thank Carol for first submitting it! Jodie

