Scottish Oat Scones
These are delicious and won't last long.
First of all I double this recipe as I eat a few at a time. 2nd of all I have really played around with this recipe and I just took a batch out of the oven! This so far is my favorite. Now just understand I work out a lot and try to eat as nutritionally healthy as I can. This is my tweaked recipe; I used whole wheat flour instead of white flour, I use lt. brown sugar instead of white sugar, I use 3 tbl. butter instead of a 1/2 cup and replace the rest with applesauce. I add maybe a little more applesauce because I like the moistness it offers, and lastly I don't use currants I use frozen blueberries cuz I love em!They make the scones a litte funny in color but I don't mind. I have used rice flour ick, soy flour and white together, was ok, but these wheat ones are the best! I also shoot a shot of honey in just because I like it. I have used craisins, dried nectarines, all sorts of dried fruit but I still like the frozen blueberries the best. I am sure these scones are great as is, I just try to change recipes around for my liking sometimes. This one was fun and I thank Carol for first submitting it! JodieRead More
Subbed maple syrup for some of the milk and they turned out okay. A bit dry, though - not sure what they were lacking. Then again, perhaps I was too drunk to appreciate them fully.Read More
These are the best scones I have ever eaten. Period. I made a few modifications. I added one julienned Granny Smith apple (skin-on), 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and 1/8 tsp ground cloves. Before putting them in the oven I also sprinkled the tops with cinnamon and coarse sugar. YUMMMMMM!!! I had to try one when they first came out because they smelled so good, and then I couldn't resist eating another one right away! I took the rest into work *the next day* (how many scones are still great the next day??) and everybody loved them as much as I did. A++++ recipe, thanks!
I added a 1/2 teaspoon of maple flavoring extract, and used walnuts instead of currants. I also used the "Sugar cookie glaze" recipe from this site (with maple flavoring), and the resulting scone was just like my husband's favorite cookie from Starbuck's. Since we live in China, we don't get by there too often :) Karen in China
My family loved these! I added dried cranberries instead of currants and a tablespoon of orange zest. I also put an orange glaze on top. They were terrific!
Yummy! I too used fat free milk and reduced fat margarine, and dried cranberries instead of currants. These scones have a nice oat taste to them, and are very easy to make. A+!
This has got to be the easiest scone ever to make!! No need to roll out the dough and fiddle with the cutters and all. It's absolutely delicious, from the 2nd try on, you can almost make it with your eyes closed!
ACK! Dry, heavy, tasteless. Try less oats, more flour? I made a batch, choked down one for breakfast, and threw out the rest!
The scones have wonderful texure and a nice blend of oat flavor. My family really enjoy them as breakfast. Will definitely make them again!!
At first I wasn't going to give this a star rating because I made quite a few changes,(whole wheat flour for AP, brown sugar for white, raisins for currants and applesauce for butter, with the addition of a half teaspoon of cinnamon), but then I realized that if I could make that many changes and they could still come out good, it must be a REALLY great recipe. They were just lightly sweet, and had a good, substantial texture from the oats. And my mom loved them, which is always a good sign! Excellent and versatile recipe.
I used single cream instead of milk, and raisins instead of currants. My family loved them with jam, but they are a bit dry the next day.
YUMMY! I substituted 2/3 of the flour for whole wheat, used 1/4 cup of brown sugar, and dried cherries ( I had to halve the recipe because there aren't very many people around:) I also added some vanilla and sprinkled the tops with brown sugar which was AMAZING! The brown sugar melts into caramel in a few places because the oven temp. is so high.
GREAT EASY AND THEY TASTE WONDERFUL, I REPLACED THE SUGAR WITH "SPLENDA" AND THEY WERE SWEETER TASTING.
delicious. my first scones and they came out perfect. i only made 8 instead of 16. maybe because i kept the circle thicker. i brushed the tops with whipping cream and sugar and put a vanilla glaze on top. (1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp of vanilla, and 1/4 cup water)
these were just great! i used oat flour (just throw some rolled oats in the blender) in place of the all purpose flour. i also used just 2 tablespoons of butter and the rest was applesauce. i also only added 2 tablespoons of sugar (yellow sugar) instead of 1/4 cup. i added some cinnamon and left out the currents because i didn't have any. my 2 year old and i enjoyed them for breakfast with some all natural peanut butter, some raspberry jam (the jam provides a lot of sweetness) and a mug of tea . thanks!!!
Good. As other reviewers have stated, these aren't dessert sweet, but have a nice subtle sweetness. I did add a small squeeze of honey since several reviews commented on dryness. Mine are delicious with or without butter - Tea or Coffee is a must!
Fast, easy, delicious...my kids ate them and hubby even approves! I think it needs that extra little bit of "something" to jazz it up a bit...will experiment further.
I love this recipe! My family had eaten it 5 days a week, for six weeks without getting tired of it! I did use these substitutes at times: wheat flour, choc. chips, criasins, raisins, butter flavored shortening (sub. for butter), and banana (sub. for eggs). I always doubled the recipe. This will always be a favorite, thank you so much for this recipe!
These are just like the scones my mom used to make, and they always satisfy my craving for that childhood treat. =)
Awesome - I eat one for breakfast almost daily. They dry out very quickly so I now freeze them. While my coffee is brewing I pop one into the microwave for 30 seconds. I used half whole wheat flour and half all purpose flour. Great with jam on top. I chose not to add any currants or raisins as I do not like either - although I think I'll add blueberries the next time. Wonderful!
WOW. This recipe is so amazing and easy. I'm not really a baking person but this was so easy. As others mentioned,I wanted it to be moist and chewy so I used 2 cups of flour instead of 1.5 and 1.5 cups of oats. I added little more milk and a tablespoon of maple syrup. It was so moist and delicious.
These were SO good! I increased the sugar to 1/2 cup, used snipped raisins instead of currants, and added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I also used heavy whipping cream instead of milk, and they turned out AMAZING! I didn't have any problems with them being too dry, and the flavor and texture turned out soooo good. Before baking, I also brushed the tops with cream and sprinkled on a little sugar. I'll definitely be making these again.
I love scones and thought these were wonderful. They're not too sweet so you can almost convince yourself you're eating something that's healthy! They're nice and crispy on the outside but the texture is quite light. I added 1 tsp. cinnamon, about 1/4 cup chopped crystallized ginger, the zest from one orange, and 3/4 cup dried cranberries. Definitely a "keeper".
Tender-crispy edges, and very tasty. I omitted the currants, topped them with warm blackberry topping and whipped cream...positivley decadent! O.K., then I ate a plain one with just butter...
Delicious. I cut some of the fat by using low fat margarine and skim milk. Didn't make a bit of difference. They are still delicious. Great with dried cranberries. I'll make them a little bigger next time.
These are great, hearty scones. I agree that they are a bit dry, but a cup of tea takes care of that. I made them with half all-purpose flour and half whole-wheat flour, turbinado sugar, half butter and half apple sauce, and raisins. I also topped them with the maple butter frosting from this site and they were a nice addition to my rainy morning.
Yummy! Loved the texture of the oats. I thought the dryness/crumbliness was not a problem - about on par with other scones. I subbed 1/2 the flour for wheat and added 2tbsp orange extract, 2tbsp cinammon, and subbed raisins for currants. Additions are needed if you want something sweet. UPDATE: first time, I made individual scones and time was perfect. second time, I made 2 larger rounds to cut into wedges, and the middles took about 5 minutes extra to cook.
I tried it twice once according to the recipe, and once changed up a bit. Both were good. The original recipe is just a tad bit dry and slightly heavy. I like them that way. So if you don't like that I'd look for a different recipe. I tried it with whole wheat and they where dryer so I should have compensated for that, my falt. However they where what I was looking for not too sweet not too cake like. Heavy, slightly sweet. Yummy. The way I'd expect a scone to be.
I really enjoyed these! The women I served them to appreciated the healthy twist to regular scones. Of course, I did add mini chocolate chips! Make sure not to bake too long as they can be a little dry.
So yummy! I kept sneaking just one more... The only changes I made were to decrease the oats to 1 1/2 cups, replaced the currants with dried cranberries and added 1 Tbsp of orange zest and 1/2 - 1 tsp of cinnamon. These were just right, not at all dry!
Tried making these this morning before church and just finished eating one (well, actually two...they were so good). Nice and quick to whip up and tasted great!
I really like this recipe, I added blueberries, walnuts and golden raisins, used whole white wheat and used 1/2 c of 1% milk. I really like that the butter is melted and not cut-in.
I added to much milk and subbed honey for the sugar, so made these into drop scones! They are very tasty!
soooo good with tea!
I omitted the salt and replaced the currants with raisins. I also added some cinamon and I thought that they were great! They were a little bit cookie-like and not as dense as a typical scone, but they were still very enjoyable and I will definitely make them again. So quick and easy!
These were wonderful! I used whole wheat flour and cut the butter down and replaced with applesauce. I froze them on cookie sheets to pop in the oven whenever we have the urge for wonderful scones without wanting to go through the hassle of making them. I added cranberries in one, raisins walnuts and cinnamon in another, and bananas and walnuts in a third. Yummy!!
These are truly delicious! I will definitely make them again and again!
I've made these several times since finding this recipe and will continue to make them. They're great. I've made several variations - half whole wheat flour/half white flour, raisins in place of the currants, dried cranberries in place of the currants, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. It's a great, easy recipe. Thanks so much for some variety in my breakfast repertoire!
These were good. I think mine would have been better if I had used quick-cooking oats instead of the old fashioned kind.
Very easy. Very good. Substituted fat free half and half for the milk.
Like a few other reviewers I had only golden raisins and dried cranberries so I used both. Nice blend of flavors including the oats. A bit dry the next day, but so many other breads and scones are too. These are best just out of the oven. Thanks, Carol.
Having prepared the recipe as is, I found these were very similar to the scones my British friend used to make for me - even though hers were not made from oats! She used raisins, but I used dried cranberries because they were what I had on hand. I thought these were delicious - thank you for sharing the recipe.
Not wonderful. I wouldn't recommend this recipe. I don't like to give a negative review, but in all fairness to those who read reviews to judge whether or not to try a new recipe, I would advise you to move on to another of the wonderful scone recipes on this site. Very disappointed in this one and I'm a very experienced cook.
I followed the recipe as written. They were a hit with my family. I feel that they are a cross between a scone and a biscotti. Great with milk or coffee
Excellent! I used half whole wheat, and half all-purpose flour, subbed applesauce for half the butter, added 1/2 tsp orange extracts, and used blueberries instead of currants. With raspberry jam they're amazing!
These have quickly become a family favorite!
These were so good and healthy with all of the oatmeal. I also added other dried, diced fruits and walnut pieces. These are now a stable in my breakfast regime.
These are really easy to make and taste delicious!! Just make sure to not put 4 teaspoons of baking soda instead of baking powder and dont put 4 tablespoons of either! Another tip: try them with chocolate chips instead of currants. Deliciouso!! (:
Healthy stuff here. To make them even healthier use 1/4 C of wheat flour and 1/4 C of wheat germ in place of a 1/2 cup of the white flour. I used chocolate chips instead of the currants. Then I fed the scones to my quilters. They loved them. Oh yes, don't forget to add a couple teaspoons of cinnamon. Yum, Yum!
Yum! I just whipped these out on a whim. They have an awesome oaty texture and a little (but not overpowering) sweetness. They are super easy and quick to make as well. I made them with a half cup of mixed dried fruit that I had left over from making Cranberry Pignoli Nut Bread. Rather than rolling the scones out, I made 24 dough balls. They turned out great after baking for 13 minutes. Definitely a 5 star recipe!
These are wonderful, and are best hot, right out of the oven! Great recipe.
These scones are hearty, wholesome and full of oatey goodness. I added craisins instead of currants and substituted some of the sugar with maple syrup. I think the maple syrup gave them a richer flavor, which I loved. I will definitely be making these again, especially considering they don't require buttermilk or loads of butter like other scone recipes.
This is such a versatile recipe. My favorite way to make them is to use brown sugar for the white, substitute 1/4 cup of toasted, crushed pecans for the currants, and add a teaspoon of cinnamon. Although they are just great the way they are, I love pecans and cinnamon. I've also found they only need 12-13 min. baking time.
The real beauty of these scones is how fast they are to make. A nice, flexible, every-day recipe.
Quick, easy & delicious.
Made this as stated, except used rasins. Dry? YES. Delicious? YES! I'll definitely make it again for the flavor alone.
Delicious! The oats give this scone a wonderful flavor. I took other reviewer's advice and shaped the dough into balls rather than wedges. I was so happy with how they came out that I immediately made a second batch!
Delicous scone recipe! I varied the recipe by using chopped dates for the currants and I made twelve rounded mounds of dough for round scones. They only need about 12 minutes of baking time if formed this way. These didn't even need butter on them - although a little honey on a warm split scone put them over the top! Thanks Carol!
A really good basic recipe. Not too sweet, nice density, love the oats in it. Good as is, but options for add-ins are endless.
Excellent for breakfast! As per other users, I always add one grated apple to make more moist.
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars because it tasted good, but it didn't taste like scones. It didn't have that flakey sconey texture, probably because the butter is melted instead of being cut in. Tasty breakfast item - yes. Scone - no.
These are great! Made them for a Mother's Day brunch buffet and they won raves.
I made 2 batch of this recipe. One I batch add craisins and the other batch I add chocolate rice and both were awesome. Thanks.
We love these and I have been making them about once a week. I use half apple sauce in place of half of the butter. I also use brown sugar instead of white. To soften the oats a little bit and keep things from being too dry I soak the oats in the milk for a few minutes before mixing everything else in. Overall a great recipe and very easy to change to your taste.
My mother made something like this as a special treat for breakfast. We'd take out all the jams and spreads out of the fridge and had a buffet of possibilities. I think next time I will cut back on the baking soda, I thought 4tsp was too much, and I did taste it
BLAH!!!! I did use cranraisins like others suggested instead. I have cranberry recipes that are much better for scones.My husband said to give it a 2, but I'd given it a 1.
My daughter and I made these, using the orange juice and craisins adaptations. We also cut the butter in half and substituted cinnamon applesauce for the other half of the butter. Still turned out moist and yummy!
Great recipe! No currants... decided to experiment with 4 different add-ins: cinnamon, cinnamon-honey, cranberry, dark chocolate chip. The only one people were slow to eat was cinnamon (too plain??). They were great the day after I made them. --Slight modifications: used half whole wheat flour and evaporated milk because I had it on hand. Will make again!! The oats are great! **If you mix in honey, they will spread more when baking.
I always make this recipe completely with applesauce (no butter at all), brown sugar, dried blueberries, lemon zest, and dried cranberries. They're delicious and pretty healthy, too - 100 calories each (unless I add dark chocolate) and almost no fat. I also took one user's suggestion of soaking the oats in milk and the scones are always moist. They aren't the best scones I've ever had, but the recipe gets 5 stars anyway for being so easy to change. I like eating these by themselves for breakfast.
mmm a delicious treat! Great for snacks, desert, or breakfast! I made some today and they turned out wonderfully! They are a cross of a small cake and a cookie. Instead of currants and oats, I used chocolate chips. I also sprinkled them with sugar right when they came out of the oven. I found they only needed to cook for about 7 to 8 minutes though. Overall, a great recipe.
Surprisingly easy. A little dry.
I took the advice of another reviewer and tried the maple extract, walnuts and maple-flavored sugar cookie glaze. AWESOME! I highly recommend the variation!!
Really good and sooooo easy!
I loved this recipe. Easy to make and they came out great. Only changes I made were to leave out the salt (I used salted butter) and I used craisins instead of currants. Will make again. Thanks!
Very good and filling for out of town company. I substituted 1/2 wheat flour then 1/2 white flour. Used dried cherries. Thanks for the recipe, this is a keeper, mostly because it's so simple!
I cook these a little less time than it calls for and put maple butter frosting on the top after they cool. My family and friends are always asking for more and i have even had people i dont know ask for the recipie that they have heard about!! delicous
I thought these were really great. Came out perfect at 12 minutes. Only differences in the recipe was a little extra sugar/with cinnamon, about 1/2C milk (dried cranberries instead of currants) and they weren't really crumbly at all, and with a little butter on top I would say an excellent healthier version of a scone. Also I used quick oats and there were no texture problems at all. Will absolutely make these again. Thanks for a great recipe.
These are delicious and very easy to make! I followed the recipe very closely except for adding an additional 1/2 cup of fresh blueberries. The fresh fruit was a great addition. I also separated the individual slices before baking. They were gone very quickly.
Wonderful - especially when eaten hot. Very good served with lemon curd and substituting snipped apricots for other fruit. Thanks - certainly a great weekend breakfast treat.
a little dry
Even with the complete substitution of whole wheat flour (I left out 1/4 cup), these tasted great and not at all "wheaty". I used chopped dates instead. Next time I will try blueberries, Splenda and applesauce. Great for breakfast, and very filling/satisfying. I do think these could be a little less sweet though, considering they are scones, but I don't like having sugar for breakfast, so maybe that's why. Bake it on parchment paper, and grease only the sides of the pan. You'll get a nice crunchy crust and no burnt bottom (you'll like this tip if you have an oven that is tricky to deal with,like mine).
I think if would have remembered the sugar they would be a 5 star.
i followed the recipe exactly (with a few healthier subs) and my scones were delicous. i did use apricots rather than currants and a white/wheat flour mixture. i used evaporated cane juice for sugar and earth balance as the butter. i wish they were a little fluffier, but for a oat scone these rock!
These are really good! Easy to whip up with what I had in my kitchen. I'll probably make these again
I used raisins in place of currants and these turned out superbly! My husband and I enjoyed them with mock Devonshire clotted cream, and English Breakfast tea. A breadfast that would make the Queen proud!
These scones tasted pretty great. I did add cinnamon and vanilla extract after reading the reviews. Even after cutting in the butter, the scones were NOT flakey, so next time I make them I won't bother doing that and I will melt it as the recipe states. All in all, I enjoyed eating the scone and I put the rest in the freezer.
I found these to be a bit bland, but they would probably liven up if you added some brown sugar. I added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon of cloves. If you added some more sugar, and some orange or lemon zest in addition to the spices, these would be great. They were also very easy to make.
Loved this recipe! I substituted currants with fresh marionberries. Very moist. The oatmeal holds the juice from the berries. I will make these over and over and use fresh fruit always. I have some fresh blueberries for the next batch. :-)
These are awesome. I make them at least once a week and my wife eats them for breakfast. To make it healthier, I replace all the butter with applesauce and use only whole wheat flour - they are still great this way! I also add chocolate chips=)
I loooove this recipe! I've made a couple of additions - I took out the currants and instead added an apple and a banana. This made the dough much more liquid so I just spooned them onto the baking sheet very generously and they turned out beautifully! Thanks for the amazing (and easy to customize!) recipe!!
Not bad. I like the fact that they are healthier than traditional scones because of the oats but mine were a little off. They did not need the full 15 minutes as called for, my mistake, and will try again with "quick oats" as oppossed to regular oats. I think next time I will add some cinnamon or something for a little extra flavor.
So simple! I added a few things. 3/4 C wheat flour with 3/4 C unbleached flour. 1 1/2 C Oat Bran with 1/3C quick oats. Brown sugar in place of white, 1/2C orange juice with 1/3C milk. I found some craisens with orange essance, added those along with 3T melted butter, 1tsp almond extract and 1/4 C sliced almonds. Also, I dropped them on a silpat liner instead of a shaped cake so that they appear even more rustic. FABULOUS! This recipe is very versatile, can be endlessly changed to suit anyone's taste! Thanks for the recipe!
I love these scones! They are not sweet like some, perfect for breakfast. I made mine with raisins because I can't find currents anywhere, and added 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon because I like it. I'll definitely make these again!
I have made these scones a million different times, each time changing them a little bit (blueberries, raisins, cinnamon and pumpkin spice, etc.) and they always turn out great. They taste just as good the second day because they dry out a bit and taste more "scone" like.
What a great recipe! I just devoured a few (too many :0) after they came right out of the oven. Mmmm... I did change a few things after reading some of the reviews and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon, substituted organic white wheat flour for all of the regular flour, and used quick cooking oats. I also found that cooking them on a baking stone worked well and was careful not to overbake them. The result is wonderful! I am thinking of making them for my coworkers and think that I will use applesause in place of some of the butter to make them a little healthier and I may try using chocolate chips instead of currants. Can't wait to make these again! :0)
Great recipe! The scones taste as buttery and crumbly as the ones that are basically made of butter. I halved the recipe and used a 2:1 ratio of Whole Wheat Pastry Flour to All Purpose Flour, and I used Fat Free Milk. I did use all real butter though, and sprinkled some cinnamon sugar on top of them before baking. They turned out delicious, reheat well, and are perfect with a thin layer of jam on top. :)
These are incredible! I've made them several times, and every time they come out delicious. The outside is crisp and the inside is soft and flaky. And they're so quick and easy! I live on my won so I'll often make a batch of these on Sunday morning and freeze the individual pieces for breakfast during the week
This was definitely a yummy scone, way better than what you get from coffee shops. It's light and you can really taste oatmeal which is my favorite ingredient. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Very tasty; I followed another reviewer's advice and patted oats onto the bottoms of the scones before baking. I also substituted dried cranberries for the currants, and I then added about 1 tsp of grated orange rind. I would recommend cutting the 2 patties into only 4 slices each rather than 8.
