Apple Scones

I tried to make scones once before and they ended up burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. So anyway I'm trying to give it another go this time kneeding it less. I swapped a couple of things...I added in raisans, took out the apple, used ghee instead of butter cause we were out and also used a tsp of cinnamon instead of 1/2 and also added in 1/2 tsp allspice and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I coated it with just milk and white sugar. I also didn't have any bi-carb soda so I used 3 tsp of baking powder. I really regret using the ghee as I don't think it's usually used in baking and gives a strong smell that I quite dislike when it's cooking-I have gotten a headache. I doubt anyone would sub it in instead of butter-but just a warning. DON'T! I'm still giving this recipe 4 stars just because I didn't follow it exactly and if I had butter I'm sure that there might have been a better result. It did brown nicely though although inside wouldnt very scone-like..you might need more flour. Oh and ghee is purified butter.