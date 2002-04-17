Apple Scones
This has a terrific aroma and taste. These scones are perfect for tea.
Wow! These came out great... fluffy and not-too-sweet. HEADS UP--I needed to add about 1/4 cup less milk, or more flour, to given them a real scone-ish consistency. So quick and easy. I would recommend putting some spice into the batter, though, to liven them up... a cinnamon/ nutmeg/allspice combo worked great for me!Read More
I don't know what went wrong. I used a tasty granny smith apple, and added apple pie spice to the dough, but there was just no flavor. I won't be making these again. Bummer.Read More
Wow! These came out great... fluffy and not-too-sweet. HEADS UP--I needed to add about 1/4 cup less milk, or more flour, to given them a real scone-ish consistency. So quick and easy. I would recommend putting some spice into the batter, though, to liven them up... a cinnamon/ nutmeg/allspice combo worked great for me!
These scones are wonderful. I added cinnamon to the dough as many of you have. Instead of apples I used peaches and it turned out just delicious. I will definitely make these again.
i was quite pleased with this formula. the recipe was clear and the end product disappeared before i could even officially serve it. no more Starbucks scones for this one!
These are pretty good. If you want them to bake up a little better use 2 cups of self-rising flour vs. all purpose, 1/4 c. of sugar, 1/2 tsp. of baking powder, 1 tsp. of cream of tartar, and 1/4 tsp. of salt. Freeze the butter and grate it on a cheese grater. I added 1/4 tsp. of nutgeg and 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and vanilla. I always use half and half instead of milk. I used a red delicious apple and added 1/4 c. of raisins. These came out nice, but next time I might add two apples for more apple taste.
I was hoping for the type of scone you find in coffee shops. The only reason why this fell short is because it has more of a cakey consistency. The apple was mild and it was not too sweet. Good warm with a little butter spread on top. Not hard to make!
I don't know what went wrong. I used a tasty granny smith apple, and added apple pie spice to the dough, but there was just no flavor. I won't be making these again. Bummer.
These were ok. The apple taste did not stand out so well, and the apple I got was ripe. Perhaps I should have purchased a Granny Smith rather than a Fugi. I would make again as it isquick and good with some butter and jelly.
My first attempt at making scones and they turned out great! I really like this recipe, it's easy & they are very moist.
Amazing scones. This is my first attempt at making them. I ended up changing the recipe a bit: doubling the sugar, adding 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1/2 tsp cinnamon, as Kristiegreen suggested. Also, I added 1/2 cup of applesauce and 1/2 cup more flour than the recipe call for, as the dough came out really sticky. However, they came out tasting sweet and rich and I'd make them again in a second!
I'll add more than 1/4 cup sugar. It's tasteless, and I couldn't taste or smell the apple at all. Was disappointing.
Fantastic, I love these scones well done. I had to make a second batch, they were eaten up almost as soon as they came out of the oven. I added some rasisns to the second batch very good......
Yummy recipe! I took the advice of some others and added spices b/c I think it would otherwise be bland. (I added 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/8 tsp. nutmeg and 1/8 tsp. cloves) I also wanted them to be somewhat sweeter than the average scone. --I'm not a fan of blah food.-- ;) So, I added about 2 tbsp extra brown sugar to the mix and a little extra white sugar. The result was perfect!! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Love it, and will definitely make again!!!
They were great! Not too sweet, but sweet enough to have as a desert. -mv Houston,TX
Best scones ever!!! i added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and 1 tsp. vanilla extract and they came out so delicious!!!
These melt-in-your-mouth delights send a wonderful Sunday morning aroma of cinnamon and apples through the whole house. My family loves them.
In a word, YUM! DH, who is not a fruit or scone person, really loved this. The kids and I enjoyed with lemon curd. I was sorry I made only a half-batch! Note for the lazy or cooking impaired: I use the drop method for forming my scones--I do minimal kneading in the bowl just to get everything incorporated and plop serving spoon sized mounds of dough on a silpat lined baking sheet. EASY and FABULICIOUS!!!
These were really good, not too sweet
I added some chopped pecans to the dough and baked them on a stoneware piece. They came out just perfect. I also made some cinammon honey butter to spread on them right out of the oven. Yummy! Will be making more soon....
Excellent recipe! These were just the right consistency and texture. I added about a teaspoon of cinnamon to the butter/flour mixture to add a little extra flavor. A definite keeper!
The dough seemed a bit wet to start with, but added a little extra flour while kneading. Definitely make sure your hands are well dusted before starting. Came out fantastic, other than the stickiness at first, didn't have any of the problems mentioned in other reviews. Taste was nice, light and perfect with strawberry butter (about 1/2 softened butter mixed with 1/2 seedless strawberry jam). Yummm. Aha!! Made them again this morning and figured out that by doing it all in my cuisine art, it breaks the apples down more, and makes the dough much wetter. Definitely need to use a tad less milk and only add enough to get to that soft dough stage and not go beyond it to the sticky mess stage. The recipe got rave reviews from DDs 2nd grade class.
This was a very easy and fun recipe to make. It came out looking gorgeous and was delicious. We used brown sugar instead of white and added a teaspoon of cinnamon plus about half a teaspoon of ground allspice to the dough mix. Good as it was, it still seems like it is "missing something" -- so we may continue to tinker. But I know we will make it again soon.
I found this recipe and after reading some of the reviews I added cinnamon, nutmeg & allspice to the batter. I also added about 1/4 tsp of vanilla and two apples. These came out very moist and tasty.
We loved these! Added two macintosh apples, and 1/2 c sugar because my family likes their scones a little sweeter and flavorful. Would definitely make again! Very simple, easy, and quick!
I made these with whole wheat flour and they were still very tasty.
Very Good recipe. I wouldn't change a thing! Sometimes we make this on Saturdays for breakfast and we can't get enough.Even my picky 2 year old gobbles this up. For the moms of young children out there this recipe is very kid friendly! Its addictive!
These scones are awesome. The only modification that I made was to make dough into one circle before scoring it into wedges instead of two circles. Having six larger scones seemed to work better for me. An awesome recipe, though! I have made it several times and every time it turns out perfectly. Thank you for submitting this one!
Not bad, but I would reduce the amount of baking soda. You can taste it, I will try this recipe again with less baking soda.
One of my favourites. I've been making this one for about six months now, and it's always a hit. My English grandmother thought they were wonderful. Moist, not too sweet, and delicious with Devonshire cream and a bit of raspberry jam!
Fabulous scones!
i absolutely loved this recipe. i just made it tonight and it was super fast and ez. i don't have a grater so i sliced the apple in thin slices. my dough was also very sticky so i didnt even try to knead it. i baked it for 37 minutes because it looked like it was becoming too brown. i sifted all the sugar/cinnamon mixture on top of the 2 scones prior to baking and the result was a sweet crunchy top. not dry and crumbly like other scones! try it!
This recipe lacked taste. I added extra apple as suggested but it needs something else. Easy recipe if you are a first timer at scones.
These scones turned out perfect, not too dense, not too fluffy. Because the dough was sticky, I skipped the kneading and just dropped the scones by spoonfuls onto a baking sheet. They turned out fine.
I made this recipe but did not have apples so I used dried cranberries and pecans. very easy,quick and tasty. I am taking them to my father for brakefast along with his Sunday morning Starbucks coffee.
The dough was so sticky I don't know how you can possibly knead it so I added more flour. My family did not really like these, although they were edible. I would not make them again.
not too happy with this one. Bland,couldn't taste the apples
good, but not the best. Next time i will cut them into separate pieces before i bake them. I like a moister and lighter scone!!
This is my first try at making scones and I want to say they turned out perfect. I had some apples that were on thier last day and wanted to make something with them. This recepie was easy to follow and I made the scones into pizza shapes. I put a glaze topping on after they baked I made with powdered surgar, milk, and butter on top. It was supurbly delicious. I am going back for seconds now!
I followed some other reviewers' advice and added a second apple, plus 1/2 tsp cinnamon mixed in with the batter along with 1/4 tsp allspice and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I also used Splenda in place of sugar, whole wheat flour in place of all-purpose, and margarine in place of butter and had no issues. I then sprinkled the top of the 6" circle with a tablespoon of splenda and additional cinnamon, and cut it into 8 scones. I think I might swap some of the flour for oats next time, just to shake things up, but they're still delicious without that particular extra touch. Also, I was in a bit of a fluster when I was making these (long and unrelated story) and added the liquids before I realized I had not yet cut in the margarine. So I cut it in as I simultaneously mixed in the liquids, just moistening the dry. No problems came of my err. A nice, simple recipe, and my kitchen smells so wonderful!
Not as dry as I would have expected scones to be, but still really good! They were gone before the day was over!
This is my first try of recipes from this site & I was very pleased. I made the Apple Scones & took them while they were still warm to work & everybody loved them.
Good and easy to make, however they tasted kinda floury and were only good with butter spread.
These are awesome!! Woke up one morning to make muffins, had no eggs so made these instead, and was very surprised! They smell so good baking too!
I added caramel bits instead of apple. Delish:}
i found the dough a bit too mushy to shape, maybe because i poured the juice from the grated apple in, but it turned out very tasty. the only problem was that the bottom was burnt.
Ok, just a little tip... freeze the butter well, then grate it into the dry ingredients, then mix well... it's easier than cutting it in, and incorporates it easier into the mix. This step takes little effort and maximum results, it's how I always "cut-in" butter to a recipe... Oh yeah, I usually mix it into the dry ingredients by hand, mush it and mix it till combined....
Delicious! My family of 4 (including 2 under age 4) had no problem finishing the whole batch for breakfast! I made a couple of minor changes...including using half whole wheat flour and adding a few dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. I used the whole 1/2 cup of milk and the dough was not too sticky as some said. It was perfect. At the last minute, I decided to whip up a little glaze of powdered sugar, apple juice, and cinnamon to drizzle on top. That made them extra special. I'll be making these again, tomorrow actually, and many more times for sure!
Good recipe...Beginning with the time I placed the plate on the table, 1 and 1/2 batches were gone in 30 minutes!! I added about 1/8th cup more sugar and used a granny smith apple. Next time I'll be cubing the apple instead of shredding and adding a bit of vanilla since the apple was a little lost in the dough.
I followed others advice and only added 1/4 cup of milk and added cinnamon and nutmeg to dough. I also topped with finely chopped crystallized ginger. These turned out great!
I tried to make scones once before and they ended up burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. So anyway I'm trying to give it another go this time kneeding it less. I swapped a couple of things...I added in raisans, took out the apple, used ghee instead of butter cause we were out and also used a tsp of cinnamon instead of 1/2 and also added in 1/2 tsp allspice and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I coated it with just milk and white sugar. I also didn't have any bi-carb soda so I used 3 tsp of baking powder. I really regret using the ghee as I don't think it's usually used in baking and gives a strong smell that I quite dislike when it's cooking-I have gotten a headache. I doubt anyone would sub it in instead of butter-but just a warning. DON'T! I'm still giving this recipe 4 stars just because I didn't follow it exactly and if I had butter I'm sure that there might have been a better result. It did brown nicely though although inside wouldnt very scone-like..you might need more flour. Oh and ghee is purified butter.
Although the end results tasted good, getting there was quiet sad. I added an extra apple, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinn. to the batter, I mean dough. The dough was very moist and sticky. I decided to not add any extra flour like most suggested and use the cake-like batter. They turned out good in the end!
These scones are great. I made them for my visiting family, and they raved. The second time I made them, I added several dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter, and they were even better. So easy too! An immediate keeper.
These scones are wonderful. Easy to prepare and guaranteed to work. I did exchange the white sugar for golden brown sugar. The apple I used was a large Braeburn, which I grated coarsely. Also, I added one teaspoon of cinnamon to the dough. The 15 min. baking time were not enough so I encreased it to 25 min. Thank you Carol, for posting this recipe. It was this morning's successful breakfast. Even our 2-year old liked it and she is a very fussy eater.
very good scones texture but they had no flavor. i will change the spices next time. and add double the apples. but still pretty good
After reading the other reviews I have to agree that the batter needed extra moisture. I made half a batch and used one apple roughly chopped to the batter. I also added a little cinnamon and additional milk to the batter just until the mixture held together. For my personal tastes, I would have preferred the scone to be a little sweeter but it was still very good for our morning coffee.
A delicious tasting scone! I modified the recipe a little, using 1 cup of white flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour. I also added a teaspoon of cinnamon and an extra apple. (Still lacked the apple flavor though. Perhaps substituting applesauce in stead of milk would enhance the apple flavour?) Once my dry ingredients were all mixed together and I had added my apples, I mixed the apples and the dry ingredients together to get a better idea of how much milk I would need to put in. I used 1/4 cup of milk then mixed again then only added half of 1/4 cup. That was plenty. After mixing some more I realized that just 1/4 cup of milk would have been enough but they turned out having the right consistency. I made 10 individual scones and baked them according to the recipes time. Will be making these again.
quick qnd tasty have made them multiple times to rave reviews. I dice instead of shred the apple for more taste
these are VERY yum. i cut the recipe in half, since you know... well, my parents probably would eat them all, but i am not willing to contribute to their fatness (which will probably never happen-- down with skinny people!), i make these with a breakfast casserole i make and a tossed salad for dinner... i've made them with apples, and frozen raspberries, which break quite nicely into cute little raspberry beads, so they integrate well. i think the liquid is a little much, i just add enough for it to stick together in a biscuit like dough, and don't bother with kneading it on the countertop. overall, they're excellent.
It was ok! It felt like it was missing something. I think I would add more apples. The butter on top does help.
I brought these to a school tea and they got great reviews from first graders, teachers, and parent. My family, bread lovers, loved them and they take no time at all to make. They are so easy my kids make them on their own for breakfast and snacks.
The recipe was easy enough but once baked I found they lacked in flavor. I doubt that anyone would be able to guess they were Apple and I did use fresh apples. Not really a traditional scone either, reminded me more of a cross between a biscuit and muffin?
This is a pretty good recipe, although a few changese were necessary to perfect it. The dough was much too wet so I had to add more flour, almost another full cup (I made a scaled down version - 4 servings). Also, it's probably because of my oven, but I probably should have left it for 20-23 minutes because it still came out a bit doughy. I also added in vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg into the dough. Oh, and extra apples are a plus, since there wasn't too much apple taste to it.
Very nice scones. I used 2 apples and added some cinnamon to the dry ingredients, and I actually grated the butter in and then used the same grater for the apples. For a sweet touch, I drizzled icing over the tops. Son loved them!
These were very tasty but I found I had to cut down on cooking time as mine came out a little dry. I would definitely make them again!
This was a big hit with my kids and husband. They loved it. Thanks!! Teresa
These came out very thin like some reviewers had said. They also made a mess of my oven. However, they turned out to be delicious.
These are the first scones I have ever made. They were very easy to make. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg into the batter. I also made them into rolls rather then wedges and then rolled them in cinnamon and sugar. They tasted great with some clotted cream.
Eh, just so-so. I didn't have much luck with these. The dough was mush so it wasn't easy to knead without sticking to everything. I added extra apple and cinnamon after reading other reviews and I still thought these were bland. Not awful, just not something I'd make again.
Just what I was looking for instead of all the milk I used 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup milk it turned out perfect and moist, and I loved the apple cinnamon flavor
Awesome! I just now made these and they turned out great. I did add a little more sugar plus added some cinnamon and finely chopped walnuts to the batter. Will make these again.
I love this recipe. I made them for my Hebrew class and they were gone so fast ! The only problem that I had was the bottoms seem to burn. Any tips on that? Also, I used applesauce and mixed cinnamon in the dough, and it turned out real well that way.
My first time making scones. I also added cinnamon to the dough. They turned out great! I will definitely use this recipe again.
I tried this recipe for a weekend coffee treat. My husband loved them, my three kids love them and my mom and mother-in-law loved them. They freeze excellent! However, they never make it too the freezer, unless I make a triple batch!
The scones were really good! They were kind of too gooey on the inside, I don't think I should have added as much milk as I did. Knead before deciding to add anything more--that's where I messed up.
the taste was alright. I like it enough to play around with the recipe. my kids liked it alot.
Oh my goodness! These are one of my husband's new favs. It's all I can do to get a bite before he eats them all. They are wonderfully soft on the inside with the perfect amount of apple.
These scones are so moist and were the favorite at a gathering where everyone brought their own scones to share. I loved the cinnamon sugar topping and the bits of apple inside. This is a recipe I'll keep to make over and over.
These have a great taste - we loved them. But I did have to use probably 1/3 cup more flour so I could knead them like it says. Without this extra flour the dough was just like muffin batter - way to sticky to knead. This time I made them I didn't add the extra flour - I just kind of kneaded then with the spoon in the bowl and mounded it on the cookie sheet. They are still in the over - We'll see if they turn out any different. Regardless, I will continue making these. It's great to find a scone recipe without a huge amount of butter or cream. Thanks for posting it!
I was a bit disappointed with these scones. The dough was very crumbly and needed too much handling to get it to stick together. Forget about kneading. The baked scones were not light and flaky, probably from the excessive stirring, and you couldn't taste the apple (I used Granny Smiths). I added about 1/3 cup crystallized ginger which did improve the flavour. I'll try this recipe once more (I hate to give up on something on the first attempt) but will add a bit more milk to the dry ingredients which will hopefully cut down on the stirring.
I agree with others that this recipe is just missing something. Even with adding cinnamon and more apple to the batter, it just doesn't 'wow' you. I probably will not make these again..sorry.
i didnt follow the recipe exactly, i added a bit more sugar,4 shakes of nutmeg, cinnomon,and cloves. used buttermilk instad of milk, and just added more flour wen needed. my family loves them they are awesome.thank you for the BASE recipe.
Just made these and they turned out great! Not an extremely strong apple flavour though. I had mine just out of the oven with butter and a glass of milk :)
These are wonderful -- delicious!!! I did drain my grated apple on a paper towel, however. These are the most moist scones I've ever made!! Thanks for the recipe!
I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup flour. I also use 1 and a half apple chopped. My battle was a little runny, so I dropped the battle by teaspoon on baking sheet. The smell was so good while I was baking. Very delicous and moist. I will deffinitely be making this again.
These turned out great! I used a gala apple. I added cinnamon to the dough. For all the people who said it was not sweet enough try adding extra sugar to the top of the scones before baking. I will definatly make these again and will try adding new things to this recipe.
These were great. I did chop my apple and added dried cranberries, I also had to add an additional 1/4 milk because the mixture was way too dry to even bind together. These looked just like scones that came from a local bakery. My family loved them and my kids really enjoyed helping make them.
These scones are my favorite!! I always make them for guests, and they think that I went to tons of trouble. Everyone always asks for the recipe. Instead of making two big scones, I always make 12 individual ones. And I never knead the dough. I just scoop it out of the bowl onto my pan. Unlike some other reviewers, I wouldn't change anything about the ingredients of this recipe. I think they're perfect. It's just a very light flavor, just perfect for breakfast.
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent! Easy to make, very tasty. My son loved it! I however used 1/2 of sugar, leftover Gerber apple sauce and no milk. I also did not use any sugar or cinnamon for topping (I added cinnamon into the dough), but came out very good. Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe, but I made a few changes. A few reviews said the apple flavor gets lost, so i did a fine dice rather than shred. I also added a splash of Jameson irish whiskey for flavor... you could probably do vanilla or almond extract. I also mixed the cinnamon and sugar together before sprinkling it over the scones. These are really simple, and the flavoring is suttle, but these are really great, especially with a good-sized dab of butter on them right after they come out of the oven :) Cheers, and happy eating!
I had never made scones before, but this recipe enticed me. It was super simple and fast to make. Great recipe for beginners.
mmmm... These are yummy. Perfect scone consistency. I added a little extra sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg to the batter. I also diced the apple instead of shredding. Defintely will make again!
These are delicious!!!! Best served hot.
Overall, not bad. I added spices, and fresh it was ok. But, for me, the baking soda taste was too much. I am very careful with measurements, but I couldn't stand the taste of baking soda in these. After they were cool, it was even stronger.
This was excenlent. Doubled the recipe and made it for 6 picky kids. They lovved it and they were filled
Good taste but doesn't quite have the texture or consistency of a traditional scone. Give it a try though!
It was tough to rate this recipe. I gave it 3 stars because I felt that it could have been a little sweeter, and the apple taste didn't really come through. But I wanted to give more stars because it was super easy to make. Like other people I added cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. Next time I will double the amount of cinnamon and nutmeg and maybe add some more sugar. With a little work, this could be an awesome recipe.
These were good, but not particularly healthy. I substituted fruit puree for the butter, used twice the amount of apple, and threw in a cup of whole wheat flour- the recipe needed that to really have a scone texture anyway. It comes out a bit better for you.
these scones aren't very sweet but they're good
So easy; so good. And they reheat well -- just give a couple of wedges 30 seconds in the microwave. You need a big apple, though. If your apples are small, use two of them
I followed suggestions to reduce the milk by half and also doubled the recipe without problems. Rave reviews from coworkers. Thank you!
