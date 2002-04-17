Apple Scones

This has a terrific aroma and taste. These scones are perfect for tea.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Measure flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and salt into a large bowl. Cut in butter or margarine until crumbly. Add shredded apple and milk. Stir to form a soft dough.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead gently 8 to 10 times. Pat into two 6-inch circles. Place on greased baking sheet. Brush tops with milk, and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Score each into 6 pie-shaped wedges.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 15 minutes, or until browned and risen. Serve warm with butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 263.6mg. Full Nutrition
