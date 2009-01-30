Grandma's English Muffin Bread

i have never tasted such good english muffin bread...followed the instructions for bread machine dough cycle then formed it into a french loaf type loaf ... let it rise for 40 mins and baked in 325 oven for 25 minutes...it rose even more when baking and it is so lite and fluffy and tasty...i sprinkled cornmeal on the baking sheet before i put the dough on it...man oh man...a new fave bread recipe... thanks grandma!!!update...since i REALLY like this bread and make it often i thought i would try and make english muffins from the dough and am i glad i did...i rolled the dough to about 1/4 - 1/2 inch thick and let it rest covered for about 10 minutes, then cut out six 3 1/2 inch circles and placed them on parchment sprinkled with cornmeal...rolled up the rest of the dough into a little loaf and put it in my small loaf pan...i put into the oven with the light on and let rise for about 1/2 hour...baked the muffins in the oven at 350 for about 8 minutes and flipped over and baked the second side the same...they also rose abit more while baking...and the little loaf of bread i baked at 350 for about 20 minutes...well am i glad i did that...the BEST english muffins i have ever made...THEY EVEN HAD NOOKS AND CRANNIES and were lite on the inside and a bit chewy on the outside...just as we like them...and the little loaf of bread turned out like the others i made from this recipe...THANKS SO MUCH AGAIN for this recipe...really no need for me to try any others!!!! june 26th...i subbed bu

