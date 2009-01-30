Grandma's English Muffin Bread

Like english muffins, slices of this bread must be toasted to taste right. Grandma used to bake this in large greased cans coated with cornmeal, which added to the english muffin appearance. Today she uses non-stick pans.

Recipe by Stephanie Knewasser

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the dough cycle.

  • Divide dough into two unequal parts, and shape into loaves. Place in one 9 x 5 inch loaf pan and one 7 x 3 inch loaf pan; non-stick pans are preferable, but greased and floured normal pans will suffice. Cover, and allow to raise until doubled in size.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for about 15 minutes. Grandma bakes hers longer for a more browned and chewier crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 104.1mg. Full Nutrition
