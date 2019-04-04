Lentils with Tomatoes

146 Ratings
  • 5 81
  • 4 50
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is a Middle Eastern dish of lentils and tomatoes with a deliciously simple taste. Serve it with rice, couscous, or whatever you like.

By Mary Hansen Smith

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a pot and stir in lentils. Reduce the heat and simmer 20 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bell pepper and onion and cook, stirring, until tender. Mix in tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Stir in lentils, reduce the heat, and simmer until lentils are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 10.9g; sodium 17.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022