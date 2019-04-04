Lentils with Tomatoes
This is a Middle Eastern dish of lentils and tomatoes with a deliciously simple taste. Serve it with rice, couscous, or whatever you like.
Excellent! I chopped four garlic cloves, half an onion, one red bell pepper and a can of diced, stewed tomatoes (drained) as the base, sauteed those, then added 1.5 cups of lentils, 2 cups of chicken broth, 1 cup of water and simmered for about an hour, and these lentils came out fantastic! I added salt and a dash of cumin after they were cooked, and they made a meal all by themselves. Great recipe...thanks for posting.Read More
I wanted it to be good but it just wasn't. The bell pepper and tomatoes just made it really twangy like they do in some dishes. It was also just very bland. It may work as a side dish but I wouldn't even serve it that way again.Read More
Very tasty! I amended the recipe per some suggestions, and added some things of my own: I added fresh garlic in with the onions and green pepper, along with a little bit of ground cumin, used one 28 oz. can of diced tomatoes (w/garlic) instead of fresh, added some frozen spinach, and about 1/3 cup fresh chopped cilantro. Served over rice, a nicely flavored, hearty meal.
Very easy and tasty. I sauted one clove of minced garlic with the peppers & onions, cooked til tender.I added a can of diced tomatoes (with the juice) and one chopped carrot, and about a tsp of herbs de provence and simmered the vegetables for 20 minutes or so. I cooked the lentils in a combo of chx broth and water (don't know if that made a difference or not)for about 30 minutes. Then,drained and added to the vegetables and simmered the whole thing for another 10 minutes or so. My husband doesn't eat lentils, so I had the whole batch for myself. I froze some and am anxious to see how it tastes after having been frozen (I didn't know if you can freeze cooked lentils or not -- we'll see!) Thank you for this delicious and easy recipe.
She likes it! She likes it! I used bouillon cubes in the water when cooking the lentils and added 2 minced cloves of garlic when sauteing the onion and pepper. I also used 2 cans of tomatos with green chilis (drained) instead of the fresh tomatoes and a healthy dash of cumin when it all was simmering at the end. Tasty, healthy and filling. Thanks for a keeper!
Fantastic. Easy..usually have the ingredients on hand. I used 2 14 oz cans of diced tomatoes, a box of thawed chopped spinach, and cumin. Everyone loved it.
I was searching for something healthy to make on one of those "ran out of groceries" days, and this was great! I had to make a couple of small changes to suit what was in the pantry-I used a large can of italian seasoned diced tomatoes, and I added a couple of cloves of garlic and a sprinkle of basil to enhance the flavor of the tomatoes. I also cooked the lentils in a vegetable broth instead of plain water. I served this with brown rice, and even my carnivorous husband said it was good! I think next time I'll add a little extra tomato, but that's just because I love me some 'maters!
This dish was very yummy! I added one zuccini, half a cup of chopped cilantro and red hot pepper chopped really fine. I also substituted the green bell pepper for yellow. I' too lazy to bother peeling or taking out seeds from the tomatoes...really it will be ok to skip that step. Instead of salt I used garlic salt. This was really good! Thanks!
Yummy! Thanks for this great and easy recipe. I never knew what to do with lentils until I came across your recipe. Thanks! Will definitely make again.
Delicious. I did not have time to peel and seed the tomatoes, so I cooked them a little longer to make them nice and soft. I used a yellow pepper instead of a green one as well as some garlic. A delicious way to use lentils.
This was simple, hearty, and delicious. A great base recipe to change to your tastes. I used spinach instead of green pepper, 1 can of diced tomatoes, added some garlic, and cooked the lentils in vegetable broth. I served it over couscous. I loved it as is, but my boyfriend thought it could use some more seasoning.
Very good. I made it super easy by using canned tomatoes w/garlic & onion and frozen diced multi-colored peppers. Served it with tortilla chips.
I made it last night.and it was so tasty.I never know what to do to the lentils before.Thank u for this receipe.I also use some of the advice of the advice and tips of other subscibers.I use chick broth instead of water.Thats why i came so tasty!i will make this one again!
Not bad. Added garlic and some carrots. Could maybe use a few more spices or something, though. I'll definitely make it again.
This dish was really good. I did not add the petters, and i put a few table spoons of lemon and balsamic vinegar. I also cooked the lentils for over 1 hour and served in place of the meat in a tostado. YUM!
So oh so yummy!!! Of course I added garlic and used a can of diced tomatoes like others suggested. Well for sure make again!
This was fantastic!!! I took others advice and added minced garlic to the peppers and onions and used 1 can of diced tomatoes. I had never tried lentils before and this recipe was a great surprise, even my 3yr, who does not eat anything, loved it (and that is saying a lot). I will be making this again soon.
Just made this a few minutes ago and had to write a review. YUM! It's great for a weeknight healthy dinner. I added spinach and mushrooms and cooked the lentils in chicken broth. I love it!
I loved this! I cut the olive oil down to 1 tablespoon and it was plenty. I added a tablespoon of cumin (maybe more) as well. Served over whole wheat couscous. Will definitely make again!
Lentils and tomatoes are a great combination. I used chicken stock instead of water for those who are non-vegetarian. I also added 1 tsp. of curry paste...very nice!!
This was tasty! I used chicken broth instead of water and added a little curry powder while it simmered. Very filling on it's own!
Great dish! And I was able to make it a great part of my low calorie diet!
This was excellent! I did switch up the ingredients a tad by adding a teaspoon of garlic and a can of chickpeas but everything else was just as stated and it was DELICIOUS! I also did mix a little bit of broth with the water to give it just a bit more flavor. Definitely a keeper.
I changed it a bit. Added red peppers, garlic, cumin, smoked paprika - I think that is it. Oh it needed more liquid so I used chicken broth mix. It said to serve with rice or couscous or something but I just served it as it's own side dish because I already had roasted cauliflower in the oven. I liked it. Not sure about DH yet though.
This was soooooooooo good. I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes and I added probably about 1 cup or so of cooked rice and I added garlic powder. I served it with grated romano cheese. The added rice made this more of a main meal and it is delicous!!
This was WAY yummier than I expected it to be!! I was seriously shocked. The entire family ate it and loved it. My "salt & pepper to taste" ended up as 1 teaspoon of salt & a half teaspoon of pepper. I also added a half teaspoon of garlic powder. Mine also didn't take nearly as long to cook as the recipe stated. I started my lentils boiling and then immediately started chopping my onions, etc . . . By the time the onion/tomato mix was ready, the lentils were too. In all, it probably took 45 min.
This was a great recipe. Easy to make. Great way to use my plethora or lentils! My usually picky 10 year old said, "It is surprisingly good." My husband said the taste was great! I needed to add some hot sauce for mine, but I like spicy foods. I did not add peppers and my kids don't care for them. I think next time I will drain the lentils even more. My dinner came out more soupy, which was fine but not what I had wanted for my presentation. :) Will definitely be adding this to our monthly menu.
Wonderful dish! To take it up to 5 stars, I add red and/or yellow bell pepper, carrots, and celery. Also season with cayenne, basil, and whatever else I'm in the mood for.
I absolutely loved this recipe. Will try again using canned tomatoes. It is a little time consuming using fresh tomatoes since you have to boil then ice then peel them. But very tasty none the less.
It was okay, but nothing fabulous. I did add garlic, carrots and cumin for more flavor and that probably helped. I'll probably make it again since I want to start eating more lentils.
I added chicken bullion when cooking the lentils and I added minced garlic when I added the tomatos. Yum!
I thought this dish was quite tasty! I used veggie boullion cubes to boil the lentils and I didn't boil them long because I didn't want them to be mushy. I sauted onions with garlic and carrots and added fresh tomatoes. I didn't have green peppers and didn't miss them. I added pepper no salt as the boullion cubes are salty enough. I then put them all together and cooked for about 10 minutes. The flavor is great! Now the test is if hubby and children like it!!
I made lentils for the very time with this recipe. Trying to low carb. Took the advice of some other reviers and used chicken broth instead of water. Also added several spices to taste such as cumin, tumeric, coriander, cayenne and celery seed. Also added some fresh silantro. It was really good and I will make it again, next time adding some celery. Thanks for sharing, I would have had no idea what a good base recipe for lentils would have been.
i enjoyed this recipe as my first time cooking with lentils. however, i used Red Lentils, which apparently get super mushy because they cook faster than other kinds. in the future i will skip the first boil and just allow the red lentils to cook in the simmer.
good side dish or main vegetarian
I used some suggestions and added 1TBSP minced garlic to the saute. Then at the end of cooking added 1/2 tsp ground cumin! Even my kids loved it! Thanks
Very tasty,followed the recipe except that I had red bell pepper in the fridge and from reading other reviews added a tad of cumin, cinnamon and shaved carrot. I didn't have any broth so I added two bay leaves to the lentils. For a change instead of rice I served it with couscous as others mentioned and we all loved it. Thanks!!
Great hearty meal. I added mushrooms and only used one cup of tomatoes so I found that the lentils were not in enough liquid to simmer for the 30 minutes. I added 1 cup chicken broth, cumin, and a little cayenne pepper and chili powder for a kick and continued the simmer process. The cumin really made the dish for me and accented all of the flavors well.
With a little tweaking, my family loved this recipe. I followed advice from others and added cumin. I also added some carrots, red peppers and celery. I cooked the lentils with one cup of water and one cup of chicken stock. Will definitely make again.
Delicious
Loved this. Didn't have any bell peppers, but I had some chorizo sausage, which added some great flavour. Also added a dash of soy sauce. I used tinned tomatoes, and served it over brown rice-- delicious.
I can hardly believe that just these few simple ingredients could yield such a tasty dish! I did change a few things: I used TWO cups of lentils and more water than indicated, to which I added chicken soup powder for more taste; I used two large onions (I love onions!), 3 cups of fresh tomatoes with the pulp and seeds, a large yellow pepper, and added minced garlic and cumin, to taste, along with the salt and pepper. Mmmmm!!!!
Excellent way to use lentils as the taste is wonderful and such a healthy dish!
I made this using dark horse merlot. Taste test in the beginning seemed a little bland so I added more fresh sea salt and pepper, then added Indian spice. Instead of paprika I used red ground chili pepper. I was a little worried with my first time making lentils but it came out excellent.
I love this. I skip the bell pepper. Add celery, cumin and use a can of Rotel.... delicious. Thanks for posting this!
This was AMAZING! I added garlic + spinach and seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and curry powder. Served over basmati rice and even my picky little brother loved it. :)
I didn't have any chicken stock so I tossed in two chicken boullion cubes and therefore didn't need any additional salt. Definitely a good meal to quick in my arsenal.
It's 10 degrees today and this recipe hits the spot! I did add garlic and chili powder, but otherwise followed the directions to the letter. Thanks for the great dish!
This came out pretty bland for my taste... smothering it in soy sauce helped a little.
I'll make this with whatever I have around. I love it!
Great recipe! I have made it with both fresh and canned tomatoes, and it was good either way. I also have added chopped carrots, and it tasted great. This is an excellent inexpensive and healthy meal.
very good easy hot meal
Added: Yellow pepper, 4 garlic cloves, minced, 2 cups chicken broth, some carrots. Seasoned with 2 tsp red chili powder (mild) and 2 tsp cumin.
Easy. Quick. Healthy
I followed the recipe but also tips from other reviews and added garlic, cumin and paprika. I also cooked the lentils in a mixture of water and chicken broth. I like vegetables so added half a red onion, one chopped kale leaf, a carrot, one bell pepper and some frozen spinach with a can of stewed tomatoes. My lentils looked mushy but nevertheless the dish was very tasty, delicious.
This is a good base recipe for lentils. It's easy to make and pretty tasty. I usually add more veggies when I make, celery and carrots work pretty well (mushrooms not so much). Also it helps if you chop them up really finely--it makes the dish more flavorful. Also, I use lots more spices, usually garlic and cayenne peppers, sometimes some indian spices too. I also use canned tomatoes, I've found that one can of dice tomatoes is the perfect size. I usually serve it with a little bit of rice, just the lentils alone is a little heavy. All in all, this is a really simple, good recipe, and I use it all the time!
Great! Added garlic and celery seed
Prep was easy, I will definitely make it again and experiment. This time around I only added peas I am thinking about pea pods since I always have LOTS left over from fried rice and corn, perhaps. A keeper, for sure.
I suateed about a TBSP of minced garlic with the onions and peppers (I used red because I had it on hand). I cooked the lentils with leftover beef broth for extra flavor. Also used a can of diced tomatoes with jalapeños (because some comments mentioned it was bland). Added a baked sweet potato, diced. And served with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt. It was delicious!!!
Great weeknight, non-meat recipe. Like others, added garlic, cumin and spiced it up a bit with red pepper flakes and chile paste. I also used a dash of balsamic and was pretty generous with the salt and pepper. Would love to have had some spinach on hand to toss in. It's tasty and quick and there are plenty of leftovers. Served over brown rice. Very Filling!
I substituted rice wine vinegar for the lemon juice and added a chopped tomato I had on hand. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. I served it at room temperature. I really liked it, and I'll make it again.
I'm trying to add more vegetarian dishes to our rotation, so I served this over jasmine rice for dinner the other night. I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes and added roasted garlic. To his surprise, my husband loved it. I liked it as well (and I don't even like bell peppers), but I thought it could use another spice for flavor. I can't put my finger on which one, though.
This is a very simple and delectable dish - perfect for a light but filling meal. I've made it several times and it is always a bit hit on my household.
Very good
Excellent! Easy to prepare, I use any fresh vegetables I have on hand.
This recipe was kid-approved, and totally delicious! I didn't have green-peppers, so I omitted them, but added minced garlic into the oil before sauteing the onions. I also doubled the recipe and used fresh tomatoes from my garden (generic tomatoes like for slicing and several Black Prince Grape tomatoes that were super sweet) that I didn't bother to seed or peel. The result was absolutely the best easy dish I've ever cooked with lentils! Top it off with a bit of Sriracha for a nice savory, spicy dish! And, since I served it over brown rice, the cook-times lined up perfectly. One word of advice: be sparing with the salt if you don't like salty foods. I find that lentils can easily get way too salty for my personal taste, if you're not careful.
Mushy.
Kids loved it! I left out the peppers, added a lot of fresh garlic and an extra cup of tomatoes. Most importantly, I seasoned with taco seasoning and let the kids put their own cheese in it (they chose Mexican blend and Parmesan). I served with crusty bread which I loved but kids want tortillas next time. We will definately make this again!
Very easy to make. I used fresh frozen tomatoes from last years garden and I added spinach instead of peppers as they repeat on me later. Full of protein and fiber and tasted great hot and cold.
Interesting twist on lentils. Would make it again.
I made the changes that the main person did. My daughter said it's the best food she's ever eaten. I did stewed, drained tomatoes, garlic in the onions and I did a yellow pepper. I also did the 1 cup of chicken broth, plus added cumin, and hot sauce.
Made this tonight, it was my first time cooking lentils. I liked the texture of the dish, and it was very filling and healthy, but it didn't have a lot of flavour. Looking at the other reviews, I think it has a lot of potential if you add more spices and you could add or substitute whichever vegetables you prefer, but the original recipe is just okay in my opinion.
These lentils were banging!! I added red pepper to give a tiny kick but I add that to everything. Loved it!
A little plain on it's own - added some cumin, garlic and coriander chutney to it, that helped it out. It's still missing something but I can't put my finger on it.
I added garlic, ginger, vegetable broth and a dash of cumin at the end. Delicious.
I'm on a no-added-oil diet but I cheated a little by using one (instead of three) spoon of oil. I also used an orange bell pepper because I didn't have a green and used only 2/3 of a red onion (again because that's all I had in the fridge). The result was spectacular. A friend had dropped by as I was getting it off the stove and between the 3 of us we polished it off in one sitting.
Great served over couscous with the Moroccan Chicken recipe from South Beach Diet.
GOOD. Should have put in more salt and pepper.
I added cumin, garlic and spinach.
Excellent recipe and very easy to make. I followed some of the suggestions the others made and added some of my own. I substituted a green bell peeper with a red one, I used Italian canned diced tomatoes, added a tablespoon of cumin, and some shredded carrots. It came out great and with rice included the whole meal cost me under ten bucks! I will definately make this again.
Okay recipe. Somewhat bland on its own. Definitely has to be paired with something else. The dish wasn't difficult to make, however the mixture did stick to the bottom of the pan at about the 15min mark. The whole thing would have burned, had I not been nearby to add a cup of water.
I made this with less onion, used baby tomatoes, coconut oil, and added some butter chicken curry sauce to it for some kick. Yummy!
okay, i dont think i know how to make lentils, bc this is the second time ive tried to do something with them, and its come out miserably wrong lol poor boy i had over for a date at it and said nothing was wrong w it, but to me, oh no no no it was slop .. i also added fresh spinach to it and extra garlic maybe i should give up on the lentils idea lol
It was fine but not amazing.
Great choice for a quick lunch. Its great on its own with a side salad.
I've never had lentils before; they're actuality quite good. For this recipe I would add more bell pepper and tomato (not a lot, just 2-3 tbs). I did add soy sauce adds a nice salt flavor. -Liz
Delicious! We doubled it and ate it all in two days!
This was a nice, filling meal and very easy to prepare. Instead of the fresh tomatoes, I used two cans of diced tomatoes with the liquid. I also added two stalks of chopped celery, about 1/2 tsp of cumin and a little red cayenne pepper. We had this over brown rice and topped it off with some Cholula sauce.
This was my first time making lentils, and I was skeptical at first. It turned out very nicely, though. I had to use dried onions instead of fresh since I didn't have any on hand, and I also threw in some fresh garlic. The only thing I wish I had done was add more spices. Cumin, perhaps, or just more salt. Overall, very good.
Súper! Easy and fast!!!! Just add some red wine and species mentioned above. Also, let it dry to make it thicker and add some Parmesan
I prefer using red, orange or yellow sweet peppers. I sauteed them with fresh garlic and onions and added a bit of cayenne pepper for a little kick. This dish is also great served on rice.
I added a bit for more flavor;a dash of allspice and curry powder with some chopped kale.
This was completely bland and tasteless until I added garlic, cumin, cayanne and red peppers. Still even with that i would not say it was a good dish. Will definitley not be making this again.
So tasty for such a simple recipe! Used red pepper instead of green, cooked the lentils in broth and added garlic and cumin as some others have mentioned. Served over brown rice.
Much enjoyed, this recipe will certainly be used again and again.
I like this. Used brown lentils, rinsed them then cooked them in chicken broth rather than water. Took the suggestion of others and added some spinach and cumin. Served as a side with roasted chicken though it is hearty enough to serve as a main dish. Will make again.
Very good! We used two cans of diced tomatoes, including the juice, and added about a 1/2 tsp. of cumin for spice. One of the cans had green chilis in it, and I wouldn't do that again, even though it was still a great dish. Next time I'll be sure not to overcook the lentils (I boiled them over med heat and they were a bit mushy), and I'll also add carrots. Thanks for a great, healthy recipe!
Great recipe. I used garden tomatoes and embellished with herbs and spices, an Indian influence. It was delicious, heart and full of nutrients.
I paired this dish with a mix of wild and arborio rice. I used fresh diced roma tomatoes (unpeeled), which worked well when cooked down thoroughly. Add artichoke hearts (from can or jar) for some great flavor. I also added paprika, cumin, sage, dill, and curry powder, and it turned out really yummy!
