Zucchini Pineapple Loaf

This is a good loaf that is large and tender. If you want, you can add 1 cup of raisins to the recipe for a nice change.

Recipe by Carol

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Beat eggs, oil, and sugar in a large bowl. Stir in zucchini, pineapple, and vanilla.

  • In another bowl, measure and combine flour, soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and nuts. Pour all at once into batter. Stir to moisten. Pour into greased loaf pan.

  • Bake in 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 1 hour until bread tests done. Cool for 10 minutes. Turn loaf out of pan to cool on rack. Wrap. Cut in thin slices and spread with butter.

275 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 235.5mg. Full Nutrition
