Zucchini Pineapple Loaf
This is a good loaf that is large and tender. If you want, you can add 1 cup of raisins to the recipe for a nice change.
This is my second review on this recipe. I made it again yesterday and doubled the ingredients as I did not have an 8 oz. can crushed pineapple. It turned out to be even better. Changes include using 4 oz. baby bananas for 1/2 C of the oil; used 1/2 C canola oil. Added 1 C sugar and 1 C splenda; could not tell the difference in taste/texture. Saved hundreds of calories with these 2 changes! I drained the 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple and used the juice to plump 1 C seedless raisins (drained them well on paper towels and tossed with 1 tsp. flour). I omitted the nuts, too. End result was a delicious, lower fat and sugar fruity loaf!
I found this loaf extremely dry.
This is my second review on this recipe. I made it again yesterday and doubled the ingredients as I did not have an 8 oz. can crushed pineapple. It turned out to be even better. Changes include using 4 oz. baby bananas for 1/2 C of the oil; used 1/2 C canola oil. Added 1 C sugar and 1 C splenda; could not tell the difference in taste/texture. Saved hundreds of calories with these 2 changes! I drained the 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple and used the juice to plump 1 C seedless raisins (drained them well on paper towels and tossed with 1 tsp. flour). I omitted the nuts, too. End result was a delicious, lower fat and sugar fruity loaf!
Many Thanks, Carol, for an outstanding zucchini loaf. Because my family is crazy about pineapple, I added 1t. imitation pineapple extract and I toasted the walnuts.I used the cinnamon I had, which is the Makara variety, and that added a more cinnamon-y taste as well. Great recipe!
This recipe was very easy to prepare, I just used my blender for the wet ingredients. I baked this recipe in 3 mini loaf pans. They turned out light yet moist, just perfect!
Wonderful recipe. Very light and tasty. Will make again...
I have made this recipe for years and it is always moist (you can't overcook it however, which too many people do), the pineapple, I was always told was just to help make the cake moist, not for taste. My children, who always thought zucchini was horrible, would eat this until gone, loving every bite, not having any idea that they were eating zucchini and pineapple. It is a wonderful recipe and delicious and everyone has always wanted to have the recipe to enjoy at home. The spices are just right, some may want more, but they can certainly add more if they wish.
Not pineapple-y enough for you? Make a glaze using the juice from the pineapple and either white sugar or confectioners sugar. I used a whole can of pineapple which left about 1/3 cup juice to mix with two tablespoons of sugar and poured over top of the hot loaves when they came out of the oven. Not moist enough for you? Make sure you DO NOT take the moisture out of the zucchini! Also, when you compare ingredients to other recipes that have rave reviews about their loaves being moist, you will see that there is a larger percentage of oil in moister loaves. Add a wee bit more oil or applesauce to moisten it up a bit. I made according to directions with the pineapple glaze and it was quite moist and had a nice sweet pineapple taste!
I made this recipe for church dinner, it was a big hit and provided the recipe to many. A very moist bread.
This is very good and moist. It has a great combo of flavors. I would use this for a house warming gift or hostess gift.
I made this recipe low fat i took out the oil and substitued with apple sauce and 2 tsp. of oil and 1/2 cup of splenda in stead of sugar and added some allspice 1/2 tsp.
A nice loaf for company or anytime. Very tasty.
The pinapple are a wonderful touch. Everyone will loves this easy to make bread.
This was a delicious bread. I used the right amount of crusted, drained pineapple that the recipe called for. The bread was good, but I did not get that pineapple flavor that I was expecting.
VERY GOOD. MY HUSBAND ATE ALMOST ALL OF IT
Wonderful recipe. Good flavor and it was moist. I will definately make it again! Thanks for sharing Carol :)
This was a basic, simple zucchini loaf. It was tender and rose well. I did not add the walnuts due to allergies. It seemed a bit dry going into the pan - was concerned, but seemed to bake up OK. Will make again.
This is one of the best zucchini bread recipes I've ever tried. I followed the recipe exactly and this loaf came out incredibly moist and flavorful. I'm definitely going to make this on a regular basis.
I loved this recipe. The first time I made it I had no pineapple so I crushed up some canned peaches. I liked the peaches better than I did the pineapple
a tad bit dry (but i might have overcooked since i used a bundt pan). But *great* w/ following lemon icing: 1 cup icing sugar, 1 tbs lemon concentrate, 1 tbs butter, a tsp water
This is now our favorite zucchini bread recipe. It is delicious and very moist. The pineapple makes a difference!
I added shredded coconut and papaya to this recipe too. Very moist.
This was a good recipe. I added extra zucchini and added ginger, allspice, and cloves to give it more spice. I also substituted 1/4 c. of the oil for applesauce and it worked just fine.
everyone loved it i didnt have walnuts so i added pecans had a little extra batter so i put the rest into three ramikins and made jumbo muffin was excellent and moist! will make again thanks for the recipe
Good recipe! I used raisins instead of walnuts, and added more cinnamon & nutmeg. My dad is gluten intolerant so I substituted buckwheat flour for the regular flour. It turned out very good!
Wonderful - I had fresh pineapple on hand, so I ground it up to create the "crushed" effect. The loaf didn't last long at all, with toddlers and a hungry husband in the house. Excellent recipe!
bake at 350 for about 15 in muffin pans
Great recipe. easy and fast to make and a real crowd pleaser. I would probably decrease the amount of sugar used (or perhaps replace with applesauce?) but other than that no complaints! Thanks for sharing!!
Well Carol, yes this loaf is large and tender, rises beautifully, for which I will give 2 stars. However it is rather tasteless, and I added plenty of extra spices. It is just not something I would refer to as delicious. Blaw really! A nice coffee cake topping would perhaps add to the flavor.
Hi Carol, This recipe is marvelous. My son who hates zucchini literally gobbled it up. I have taken it to potlucks, church brunches and as mini loaf gifts. I have added coconut instead of the usual nuts, as some of my friends have allergies. Thank you for a wonderful recipe, which I have added to my collection and will make often.
No particular reason I didn't give it 5 stars; it was great, but not memorable, and I'd probably make it again. I tried it specificially because it didn't call for an unreasonable amount of oil like most zucchini bread recipes do. I used 3/4 "white whole wheat" flour and 1/4 regular flour to make it healthier. I agreed with the other reviewers about the pineapple not adding any flavor, but my 11-year-old was happy about that! I always squeeze out the zucchini after shredding it. And a little grated lemon zest might be a nice addition. And one suggestion: Nearly all quick breads are better on the second day, not warm from the oven, and this one is no exception. Give it a try, and try to wait at least till it's cooled down to taste it. You won't be disappointed.
good, but nothing special
I doubled this recipe - my husband took one loaf to work (construction site) and I brought the other into my office and both of us came home empty-handed. Very light and delicious.
I made this for a cook out. It was gone instantly. Everyone loved it. I did not alter the recipe in anyway and it came out perfect. I had to print out several copies of the recipe to give to guests.
We love this recipe. I use Pecans instead of walnuts.. Its funny my aunt tried to make it and I specifically told her you have to use the crushed pineapple. she used chunk. It was just ok...
This is a great recipe, I have had other zuchinni-pineapple recipes, and we like this best. I did add something though, I put a glaze on top after I took it out of the oven. try this, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp corn syrup, dash of cinnamon, and about a tablespoon of pineapple juice, spread over the top of loaf. adds a little sweetness and taste great.
we just loved this bread.The pineapple flavor was mild,but just right.
This was sooo great, my whole family loved it. The only changes I made was using 1/2 whole wheat flour and used pumpkin pie spice in place of the nutmeg because that's what I had in the cabinet. I am freezing zuchini so I can make this bread all year.
I happened to use wheat flour and the loaf did not turn out well. It was really dry. Perhaps if I had used the all-purpose flour it would have turned out better.
wonderful...i actually used this one in my bread maker. Mixing the ingredients for 3-5 minutes using the dough selection and then selecting the baking mode (mine is 60 min) i had to use the baking mode twice...the 1st time the whole 60 min then again for only 10 min.
I really like this bread, very moist and tasty.
This was really yummy. I had to defend it from my roommates by hiding it in my room! I used and entire can of pineapple. The friut was doubled (1 cup) and I used the juice (1/2 cup) instead of veg. oil. I also added 1/4 tsp of ginger and cloves to spice it up a bit. I will definitely make this again!
Needs more spices and sugar. Very bland, but moist. Has potential, just needs more flavor.
Fantastic recipe!! We could not taste the pineapple but the moisture that it added was great. This bread reminded me of pumpkin pie because of the nutmeg. This would be equally as good as a cake with Cream Cheese frosting.
I made this last night for some friends at work and thought it was really good! I used fresh pineapple instead of canned because that's what I had on hand. I also added ginger instead of nutmeg because again that's what I had on hand! I will definitely make this again but will most likely add more pineapple and walnuts (since they were my favorite part of the bread). Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe! Thank you!
Good but not a lot of pineapple flavor.
I used this recipe a few times already and have it on my list again. Thank You Carol! I love the idea of more brown sugar and less white but I also found the idea of browning the walnuts first extremly interesting. I usually brown cumin seeds for flavor so why not?
FABULOUS. I'm always making dishes that I can cram veggies and fiber into that my finicky three year old will snarf down. This bread went fast, she loved it and was just so proud of her poo a few hours later!
To quote my father, "This is the best zucchini bread I ever ate."
I was surprised how good this was, even people whom didnt like zucchine love this bread i added a little extra pineapple :-)
I was excited to try this recipe because I thought the pineapple would be tasty. I was very disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly (RARE for me!) and found the bread to be very dry and VERY bland. I'll keep looking for another recipe for Zucchini Pineapple Bread because I won't make this one again. Sorry!
Great recipe! Followed exactly except left out the nuts due to allergies but amazing my kids love it don’t even care it’s full of zucchini. this is at least my 4th time making it!!
I made this recipe twice. The first time I used 3/4 cup brown sugar instead of the white. The second time, I used brown sugar again, but doubled the pineapple and used the juice. While it was a very good loaf, I just couldn't taste any pineapple. I was hoping for more pineapple taste. I think I would make it again.
Made double batch using 1 cup banana as another reviewer suggested. Also added 1 cup flaked coconut. Made 4 middle size loaves and baked 45 minutes at 350F. Couldn't really taste the pineapple but the overall bread was delicious as was the glaze another reviewer suggested.
very good! in fact delicious! unusual combination that comes together for a final product that is to die for!
This recipe was easy and I really liked it. I have made for a couple of people and both loved it.
Love this loaf , a nice change from chocolate zucchini loaf. I think I may have forgotten the sugar but it was really good anyway. I used a full cup of pineapple and added 1/4 cup of ground flax seed . I will make it again !
