Zucchini Pineapple Loaf

Not pineapple-y enough for you? Make a glaze using the juice from the pineapple and either white sugar or confectioners sugar. I used a whole can of pineapple which left about 1/3 cup juice to mix with two tablespoons of sugar and poured over top of the hot loaves when they came out of the oven. Not moist enough for you? Make sure you DO NOT take the moisture out of the zucchini! Also, when you compare ingredients to other recipes that have rave reviews about their loaves being moist, you will see that there is a larger percentage of oil in moister loaves. Add a wee bit more oil or applesauce to moisten it up a bit. I made according to directions with the pineapple glaze and it was quite moist and had a nice sweet pineapple taste!