Candied Apples

This recipe uses black currant syrup, the type used to flavor drinks, to give the candied apples a beautiful red candy coating.

Recipe by CLAUD1

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 apples
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place lollipop sticks or wooden craft sticks into each apple at the stem end. Set aside.

  • In a heavy saucepan, mix together the sugar, golden syrup and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and continue to cook until the mixture reaches 300 to 310 degrees F (149 to 154 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms hard, brittle threads. This will take a good 45 minutes!

  • Remove the sugar mixture from the heat and stir in the black currant syrup. Quickly dip all of the apples, holding them by the stick. You can let them cool by inserting the other end of the stick into a thick sheet of foam board. If that is not available, set the coated apples onto waxed paper or aluminum foil. Make sure they don't touch each other.

Editor's Note

If golden syrup is not available where you live, use dark corn syrup in an equal amount.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 4.6mg. Full Nutrition
