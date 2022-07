Medieval Custard Pie (Daryoles)

I had a horrible time trying to make these. I did 2 trial runs using a scaled down recipe to use just 1 egg. I could not get my custard right. The first time I cooked at too high a temp and curdled the custard so it turned out gritty. So I did a bunch of research on understanding the chemistry of how an egg custard works. Second time I cooked at a nice low temp, but I think I cooked too long and my end result was like rubber. I wanted these as the dessert for a medieval feast I was hosting. I finally ended up using the almond milk and flavors from this recipe but making a simple boiled corn-starch pudding in a graham cracker crust. I felt my end result had a fairly authentic taste and definitely a more pleasing texture - even my 8 yr old liked it. I am not usually a "challenged" cook, but I found this recipe to make a boiled egg custard beyond my skill. Thanks for providing a recipe that had the right flavors for my dinner party.