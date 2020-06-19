Medieval Custard Pie (Daryoles)

A medieval egg custard pie flavored with almond milk, saffron, cinnamon, and rosewater. This version has won a first place in a cooking competition, and is highly popular at feasts in the SCA. Like a sugar cream pie...only better. It can be eaten warm or cool. It takes some careful attention in cooking but is worth the time and trouble. This is a very rich pie...we often cut sixteen slices to the average pie plate, like a cheesecake.
Since I'm the recipe pioneer, I made a half recipe, using two whole eggs and an egg yolk; I'm not sure if that affected the texture and taste, but it probably did make it heavier and flatter. The custard was less than 3/4" tall after baking, which messed up the crust-to-filling ratio. I considered using store-bought almond milk (Almond Breeze), but after looking at its ingredients list, I decided to make the unsweetened almond milk as instructed. However, I'm not sure that the process yielded enough almond milk for the recipe (I remember needing to "fill in" with regular milk). Even though my friend gave it two stars (historically he doesn't like pumpkin pie so I think his taste plays into this), I was leaning toward four stars since I'm a custard/medieval-lover... Hmmm.
I had a horrible time trying to make these. I did 2 trial runs using a scaled down recipe to use just 1 egg. I could not get my custard right. The first time I cooked at too high a temp and curdled the custard so it turned out gritty. So I did a bunch of research on understanding the chemistry of how an egg custard works. Second time I cooked at a nice low temp, but I think I cooked too long and my end result was like rubber. I wanted these as the dessert for a medieval feast I was hosting. I finally ended up using the almond milk and flavors from this recipe but making a simple boiled corn-starch pudding in a graham cracker crust. I felt my end result had a fairly authentic taste and definitely a more pleasing texture - even my 8 yr old liked it. I am not usually a "challenged" cook, but I found this recipe to make a boiled egg custard beyond my skill. Thanks for providing a recipe that had the right flavors for my dinner party.
